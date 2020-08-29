Used MINI Hatchback for Sale Near Me
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper33,012 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,391
MINI of the Woodlands - Conroe / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Carbon Black; Mini Yours Lounge Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pepper White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Certified Pre-owned! Limited Mini CPO warranty thru 09/30/2021 UNLIMITED MILEAGE! Check out this gently-used 2017 MINI Clubman we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this MINI Clubman. The Clubman Cooper has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,012mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2017 MINI Clubman: MINI has always brought a premium feel to the compact car segment. While the Clubman may be small by wagon standards, it offers a lot of personality. MINI is known for offering a lot of customization options, meaning no two Clubmans are quite alike. In either powertrain, the MINI brings the fun of driving into every trip, yet maintaining strong fuel economy numbers. Prices start at just over $24,000. Interesting features of this model are fun to drive, strong fuel economy, Adorable small-car looks, and quirky barn door cargo access *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
Dealer Review:
Cole was a very helpful and good person . I usually don't like car sales people but Cole was a very strait forward guy. I would deal with him again .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C55H2E32022
Stock: H2E32022
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 89,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,792
Volkswagen of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Midnight Gray Metallic 2015 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 26/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C54F2A40458
Stock: 20159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 89,212 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C53DT477056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,444 miles
$25,315
BMW of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 MINI Clubman. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient MINI Clubman. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven MINI Clubman. More information about the 2017 MINI Clubman: MINI has always brought a premium feel to the compact car segment. While the Clubman may be small by wagon standards, it offers a lot of personality. MINI is known for offering a lot of customization options, meaning no two Clubmans are quite alike. In either powertrain, the MINI brings the fun of driving into every trip, yet maintaining strong fuel economy numbers. Prices start at just over $24,000. Strengths of this model include fun to drive, strong fuel economy, Adorable small-car looks, and quirky barn door cargo access We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
My recent purchase of a 2019 X6 from the El Paso dealership almost didn't happen due to shipping delays and a discrepancy in the final price of the vehicle. The dealership had no control over the shipping delays so I can't blame them for that however, the price discrepancy fell squarely on the shoulders of the individual in the finance department who works the numbers. To make a long story short, we were able to ultimately come to an agreement. The saleswoman, Debbie Gonzalez was a true professional. She was extremely helpful, made us feel at ease, and didn't try to pressure us like some salesmen do. Gary Swenson, the Sales Manager, was also extremely courteous and helpful. Debbie and Gary are the reason why I would purchase another vehicle from BMW of El Paso. There is one more person I must mention. His name is David Castillo, he is the BMW Genius who explains everything your vehicle is capable of. David was very knowledgeable in what he does and demonstrated patience and care while ensuring that I understood all of the amenities that came with the vehicle. He is truly there for the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C34H2E49948
Stock: H2E49948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 102,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
Bluetooth /Usb **Satellite Radio **Center Armrest** Foglights** Sport Button** Onboard Computer** Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddles** Tire Pressure Monitor** 16 in Alloy Wheels** Steptronic Automatic** Trip Computer **Keyless Entry **26 City/ 34 Hwy** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C54CTY19029
Stock: M4300PTA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,890 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,695$781 Below Market
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
OPTIONS INCLUDE, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM *, * Backup Camera *, * POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF *, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION*, * Bluetooth and USB Connection *, Alloy Wheels, "TIBBFX", **Original MSRP $34,950**, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Climate Control, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected Services, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Piano Black Exterior, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Traction control, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim. ** All Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection & all Necessary Maintenance & Reconditioning Items are Performed.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)***Check our "Live Market Pricing" and you will see we price to the market to ensure you get the best car for the best value. Call us at 240-238-1200 or visit us at www.miniofmontgomerycounty.com for more info. LET'S MOTOR!2019 MINI Cooper S Melting Silver Metallic
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a MINI Countryman from John Wyatt at Passport MINI of Montgomery County – he was highly recommended by my parents who purchased a MINI Cooper from John last year. John is an exceptional motoring advisor and representative who is knowledgeable, patient, and gives you space to think and evaluate how you want to proceed. I found his approach to be unlike most associates, making it easy for me to make a decision and purchase. My new MINI Countryman is awesome and the experience acquiring it was positive thanks to John and the Passport MINI of Montgomery County team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C53K2A53535
Stock: P12621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- used
2015 MINI Cooper38,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Manchester / New Hampshire
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 MINI Cooper Base 4D Hatchback SilverThe Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsAs part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXS5C54FT833706
Stock: MM12807A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S6,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,777$1,921 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. Cooper S trim. Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SIGNATURE TRIM, Turbo Charged, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESSIGNATURE TRIM Transmission: Sport Automatic, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Automatic Climate Control, Active Driving Assistant, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Tentacle Spoke Silver Alloy Style 500, Tires: 205/45R17, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, All-Season Tires, Heated Front Seats, PREMIUM PACKAGE Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Rail Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Style 999, Tires: 205/45R17, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Power-Folding Mirrors, LED Fog Lights, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Piano Black Exterior. MINI Cooper S with Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 4400 RPM*.WHO WE AREMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
When I feel passionate about something I like to post a review. Mind you, I can be your BEST cheerleader or your WORST enemy depending on my experience. I have to say I am cheering all the way to the SUPERBOWL for the Mall of Georgia MINI and my sales person, Cody Thomas!!! First let me tell you I have been in a VW Beetle since 2000 so it was hard to even think about making a change.....UNTIL I drove a MINI Countryman S. I have told/texted Cody half a dozen times in the past week that I have owned my new MINI about how much I LOVE THIS CAR:):):):):):) I cannot thank Cody enough for his patience, knowledge and professionalism during my visits that included a total of FIVE test drives. Cody drives a Countryman and he knows the product/brand forwards and backwards. Just about everything he said to me included "please and thank you"! I never felt pressured or rushed. Cody just wanted me to be happy with whatever I got!!!! I cannot stop smiling....I've become a Miniac:) The dealership, from the friendly,attentive receptionist to the finance manager, were beyond accommodating. The dealership had a HUGE inventory for me to peruse and inside the dealership was clean and pleasant to experience. I can't wait to attend their monthly "MINI events (i.e. cookouts, decorating the Christmas tree, etc). I briefly met Aaron in parts and Martin in service...I can tell I will be fast friends with them related to the ONE MILLION accessories/parts I can get to make my mini the "Road Queen" she is!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C57K2H89041
Stock: Z50332
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 23,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,743
Acura of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
$1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. Pepper White exterior and Carbon Black interior, Clubman trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO... ALL-SEASON TIRES, Aluminum WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI Clubman with Pepper White exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 4400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "The Mini Cooper has always been defined by its nimble feel, and the 2016 Cooper Clubman has the same spirit. On a twisting road, the not-so-mini Mini still inspires a confidence that few of its rivals can match.".AFFORDABLEThis Clubman is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book.OUR OFFERINGSServing the Pleasanton area, Acura of Pleasanton, located at 4355 Rosewood Drive in Pleasanton, CA, is your premier retailer of new and used Acura vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I came in looking to test drive the MDX after reading about it. I was greeted by a friendly sales rep, Helder who answered all of my questions and took me on a few test drives. After bringing my wife back to meet Helder and see all the trim choices available, we decided to buy a 2019 MDX Aspec. GREAT CAR! GREAT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C56G2E30505
Stock: DL20896A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 55,563 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C58EWN67159
Stock: 2000625218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 5,000 miles
$17,999
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C5XH3B49939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,388
MINI of Ontario - Ontario / California
LEASE THIS 2020 MINI FOR ONLY $338 A MONTH PLUS TAX. LEASE IS BASED ON 36 MONTHS, 10K MILES A YEAR, $3888 TOTAL DUE AT SIGNING AND ON APPROVED CREDIT. INCLUDES ALL CUSTOMER CASH CREDITS. IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR A NEW MINI COME DOWN OR CALL US AT MINI OF ONTARIO. WE HAVE A HUGE SELECTION OF LOW MILES VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM. 2020 PEPPER WHITE MINI Cooper Signature FWD Steptronic Automatic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo *Heated Seats*, *Panoramic Moon Roof*, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, ABS brakes, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights with Cornering Lights, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Excitement Package, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Remote keyless entry, Signature Trim, Traction control, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy.Recent Arrival! 28/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU7C01L2L99627
Stock: M7960SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Joey E was my salesperson. He leased me my first car and I told him I would be back. Joey was the same June 30, 2017, knowledgeable, caring and professional that he was on April 30, 2020. The space was different but the atmosphere was the same warming and inviting. The customer service was outstanding, our quote at FedEx is "make every experience outstanding" and the BMW of Dallas did just that!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C58G2B28522
Stock: G2B28522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 51,206 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Audi Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Dealer Review:
I selected Jim Ellis based on a google search of the highest rated Audi dealerships in the greater Atlanta area. I was immediately greeted when I entered the showroom. I was matched with my sales specialist, Chris, quickly. The technology, negotiation process, financing and overall experience was A+. Best experience I've had yet purchasing a vehicle. Chris, our specialist, was great to work with!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C51F2A61025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL411,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,500$772 Below Market
MINI of Marin - Corte Madera / California
MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceModel: Clubman ALL-4 Color: Midnight Black Metallic Upholstery: Carbon Black LeatheretteOptions: Cold Weather Package - Auto-dimming mirrors - Heated front seats STEPTRONIC Automatic Trans. Multifunction steering wheel Runflat tires Tire pressure monitor Power-Folding Mirrors Roof rails Silver Roof and Mirror Caps Panoramic moonroof Floor mats Auto-dimming rearview mirror Center armrest Storage package MINI Excitement Package MINI Driving Modes Rain sensor and auto headlight Automatic climate control Dynamic Cruise Control On-board computer Media Display MINI Connected Enhanced USB and Bluetooth White Turn-Signal Lights Daytime driving lights -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLU1C54H2C41879
Stock: 3887
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 21,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,988
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 MINI John Cooper Works FWD 6-Speed Manual MINI Black Door Handles, JCW Performance Exhaust, JCW Pro LED Door Sills, MINI Black Gas Cap, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dynamic Damper Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripes, Low tire pressure warning, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Exterior, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rails, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Wheels: 17' x 7.0' JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy. 23/32 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Passion for the Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM9C58K2H81176
Stock: 38838P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 28,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
Bob Wade Lincoln - Harrisonburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLU1C55H2F27031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,722 miles
$16,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Carbon Black; Diamond Cloth/Leather Upholstery Deep Blue Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** 1-Owner and Very Well Maintained ** In Factory Warranty ** AutoNation Toyota Cerritos is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S only has 47,720mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This MINI Hardtop 4 Door has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. A vehicle as well-maintained as this MINI Hardtop 4 Door almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the MINI factory warranty. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C57H2D32724
Stock: H2D32724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
