Used MINI Hatchback for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Carbon Black; Mini Yours Lounge Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pepper White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Certified Pre-owned! Limited Mini CPO warranty thru 09/30/2021 UNLIMITED MILEAGE! Check out this gently-used 2017 MINI Clubman we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this MINI Clubman. The Clubman Cooper has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,012mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2017 MINI Clubman: MINI has always brought a premium feel to the compact car segment. While the Clubman may be small by wagon standards, it offers a lot of personality. MINI is known for offering a lot of customization options, meaning no two Clubmans are quite alike. In either powertrain, the MINI brings the fun of driving into every trip, yet maintaining strong fuel economy numbers. Prices start at just over $24,000. Interesting features of this model are fun to drive, strong fuel economy, Adorable small-car looks, and quirky barn door cargo access *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

Dealer Review:

Cole was a very helpful and good person . I usually don't like car sales people but Cole was a very strait forward guy. I would deal with him again .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWLN5C55H2E32022

Stock: H2E32022

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-25-2020