Used Mercury SUV for Sale Near Me

- 117,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,800$1,599 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Mercury Mariner comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, check engine, parking brake, brake fluid low, battery charge, oil pressure, fuel check/cap, turn signal, high beam, door ajar, anti-theft, safety belt, lamp outage, auto cruise control, ABS, overdrive off, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock passive anti-theft system, Satin aluminum-plated vertical bar grille, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters, illuminated entry, Rear window defroster, and Rear outboard LATCH child seat anchors & tethers. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87148KJ15743
Stock: 26194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 175,607 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,950
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2006 Mercury Mariner LuxuryThis vehicle is nicely equipped with: Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD.2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
Dealer Review:
We have bought 3 cars with Nate Walker and his approach is honest and direct. His followup is amazing also. Please see him for your next car. He goes the extra mile.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU57106KJ13151
Stock: 10N353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 147,151 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,000$372 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Leatherette, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors.2008 Mercury MarinerDuratec 3.0L V6 4D Sport UtilityPremier Blue4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87128KJ17751
Stock: AB2808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 172,338 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
CHECK THIS OUT*POPULAR *SPORTY*2008 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER ONLY 172K*4WD*LEATHER*ALLOY WHEELS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU911X8KJ11310
Stock: B4994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,100
Larry H. Miller Nissan 104th - Federal Heights / Colorado
Lets go over this again...Low mileage SUV...CheckV6..........................CheckAir Cond................CheckUnder $10,000.00...Check Check Check CheckThis is the one you have been looking for... Very..Very..LOW..LOW..Mileage SUV with a V6...AC..all of this for $7,501Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Call (720) 758-9300 today to schedule your test drive!2005 Mercury Mariner FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 Duratec 3.0L V6.Odometer is 91688 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
I was a long time we arrived at 0945 by the time it was all done 1600 or 4PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU56135DJ15321
Stock: DN3504A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 109,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,974
Andrew Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Duratec 3.0L V6, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Premium Heated Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 54692 miles below market average!Dark Shadow Gray Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier 4D Sport Utility FWD Duratec 3.0L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/24 City/Highway MPGDO YOU WANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? BUILD YOUR DEAL ONLINE WITH ANDREW TOYOTA. Go to any new or used vehicle on andrewtoyota.com and click on the blue "Explore Payment Options" button. Then you can compare and save real-time bank offers, customize your monthly payment, and get an instant trade-in estimate.
Dealer Review:
Although it was a long process I was very happy with my experience with sale Rep I worked with. Andrew Akhahon listened and was very prepared. The first car he showed me I loved it. I felt valued as a customer and look forward to continuing to work him in the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU56176DJ07417
Stock: 39639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Delay - off headlights, fog lights, fully automatic headlights, cruise control, bumpers, which, are the body - color, heated/power door mirrors, a roof rack, 6 speakers, Sirius XM, auto - dimming rear view mirror, a driver door bin, driver vanity mirror, front reading lights, a leather steering wheel, passenger vanity mirror, passenger leather - trimmed buckets with leather inserts, tachometer, tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, A/C, rear window defroster, a power driver seat, power steering, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio controls, four wheel independent suspension, speed - sensing steering, privacy glass, a moonroof, leather, power door locks, an alarm system, ABS (4-wheel) brakes as well as a control for stability just to be frank everybody here has oh so much humility. 19/25mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8HG5AKJ09228
Stock: HJ4012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2017
- 112,817 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,750
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
4.6L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Engine Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Sangria Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier only has 112,817mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercury includes: 4.6L SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mountaineer Premier doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mercury marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ebony AWD Mercury enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. The Mountaineer Premier is well maintained and has just 112,817mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2010 Mercury Mountaineer: As a sister model to the Ford Explorer, the 5-passenger Mountaineer has space and towing capacity to spare. The difference is in off-road capability and overall comfort. The Mountaineer is not intended to take on the rough stuff; rather, it has been tuned for city and highway driving, with upgrades to creature comforts inside, a more refined exterior appearance, and a starting price under $30,000. This model sets itself apart with Cushy ride and smooth handling, advanced safety systems and top crash ratings, and lots of space for people and cargo All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I researched cars on Edmunds and then contacted the dealer. I spoke with Jonathan who confirmed they had the car I wanted at the Edmunds price. I went to the dealership and bought the car. I was in and out in less than 90 minutes! Super easy transaction and I paid exactly what I was told I would pay. Highly recommend Jonathan and would definitely return to purchase another car here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4J88AUJ03187
Stock: AUJ03187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 110,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Mountaineer today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercury Mountaineer also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Mountaineer and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercury Mountaineer also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNC Voice Activated, Voice Control. One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EN4JE0AUJ02749
Stock: C796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 210,540 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
Freedom Ford Sales - Ebensburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU971X8KJ05921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,000$541 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- 4WD --- POWER MOONROOF --- SYNC --- KEYPAD ENTRY --- POWER DRIVER'S SEAT --- ROOF RACK --- BLUETOOTH --- USB PORT --- MOON & TOON PKG --- iPOD/MP3 AUDIO INPUT --- REAR PARKING ASSIST --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with just 98,847 miles. It is Gold Leaf Metallic in color with a Black leather interior. It's in pretty nice condition with just two owners and NO accidents! There is just a small amount of rust beginning to show around the rear wheel wells, but given the age and miles, this 4 door SUV is still quite solid and in pretty good shape!This Premier model comes with the 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive - an excellent choice for Ohio winters!Being upgraded to the Premier, you gain some really nice features like 17" alloy wheels, front fog lights, a roof rack and a satin silver grille. On the inside you'll features love the Power Sunroof, heated leather seats, rear parking assist, power driver's seat, full power accessories, dual climate control, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and Bluetooth controls.For sound, you can enjoy listening to your music from the choices of an AM/FM stereo, CD player with an iPod/MP3 audio input, USB port or Sirius satellite radio (w/subscription). Plus, this Mercury comes equipped with Ford's Sync voice activated, multimedia integration system.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. So why not come test drive this handsome, 2011 Mercury Mariner today?!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG8BKJ04760
Stock: 64689B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 150,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,687
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** COMING SOON *** * COMES WITH NEW TRANSMISSION * AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE * INSPECTED * FRESH OIL CHANGE * NEW TIRES * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * ALLOYS * GOOD MILES * VERY CLEAN * 3RD ROW SEATING *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E36UJ16453
Stock: L3B6453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2007 Mercury Mountaineer PremierAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU388X7UJ12453
Stock: H21011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 73,899 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,678
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
*** FLORIDA VEHICLE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, LOW MILEAGE, GREAT PRICE, WONT BE HERE FOR LONG, *** WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU81Z58KJ26118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E17UJ18993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* Sunroof, SiriusXM, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.This front wheel drive 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Gold Leaf Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 91,988 miles this 2010 Mariner with a 6cyl, 3.0l, hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Compatible Radio, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). Your Gold Leaf Metallic 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Mercury Mariner comes factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.0l, hp engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Roof / Luggage Rack, Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Mercury Mariner for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Mercury Mariner for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2010 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr stock # I202919A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8BG5AKJ08881
Stock: I202919A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 160,250 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,254
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier 4WD Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 iVCT, Black w/Premium Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/Leather Inserts. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9H79AKJ06080
Stock: P1377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 121,479 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HGXAKJ13586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
