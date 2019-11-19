Used Mercedes-Benz Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport

    38,574 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,300

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    54,099 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $22,293

    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    19 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $46,483

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    10,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,992

    $3,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Red
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    24,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,930

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    33,459 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,000

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC®

    59,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $22,593

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    23,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,000

    $2,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    33,659 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,377

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250

    28,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,188

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport

    110,086 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    $829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport

    56,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,565

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC®

    9,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $58,117

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    34,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    24,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,493

    $1,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    56,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,590

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    36,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    Details

