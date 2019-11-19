Used Mercedes-Benz Sedan for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium 2 Package Panorama Sunroof Selenite Grey Metallic Heated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" Split 5-Spoke Rear Deck Spoiler Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Grey/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Marietta This Mercedes-Benz includes: NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim SELENITE GREY METALLIC WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS Wheel Locks PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Daytime Running Lights Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Power Folding Mirrors WHEELS: 18 SPLIT 5-SPOKE Aluminum Wheels REAR DECK SPOILER Rear Spoiler REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera CRYSTAL GREY/BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PANORAMA SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof STANDARD SUSPENSION HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) The CARFAX report for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes equipped with hard-to-find custom wheels.

I was shopping for a 2020 GLE and had been working with a local dealer in Vegas. The dealer in Vegas stated if they didn't have it on the lot it had to be ordered, so I placed my order. After 5 weeks and no contact, I started my own search. I found the EXACT GLE I wanted at the MB OF Marietta dealership. I reached out via email on a Monday evening, the next morning I received a call, was provided a very competitive offer (way better than True Car) and a salesman - who by far was the nicest one I have ever dealt with. (David Steinfeld - If you see this, YOU ROCK!) They offered to have the vehicle shipped to me, but after being on lock down for 4 months I opted to fly out that week and drive back. They made every step so easy and kept me informed by text, email or phone. Seriously, the easiest vehicle purchase I have ever made. These folks know customer service. They knew I was driving back and checked in after the sale just to see how things were with the car and the drive. 10/10 - would recommend!! Overall a great experience and would definitely go back there for my next purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

VIN: 55SWF4JB0HU181077

Stock: HU181077

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-21-2020