Used Mercedes-Benz Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 38,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,300
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
Get new car value at U car prices with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in SAN JOSE. Almost brand new, this car is the definition of contemporary design. The 4 cylinder Black car will feel quick and responsive. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at INFINITI OF SAN JOSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4JB2HA170613
Stock: HA170613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-19-2019
- 54,099 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,293
MTN View 153 - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Recent Arrival!2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Obsidian Black Metallic 4D Sedan RWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed AutomaticBluetooth, Hands Free Phone, Service Records Available, Fully Detailed, We have all of your financing needs covered. Ask us how to get pre-approved today!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: HD AM/FM Single Disc CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Mtn. View @ 153 prides itself on value pricing and exce
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB7FU043758
Stock: 29715P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$46,483
Mercedes-Benz of St Charles - Saint Charles / Illinois
We Deliver! , Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! **, ** 0% INTEREST FOR 36 MONTHS **, ** CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER !**, ** PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE **, ** PANORAMIC MOONROOF! **, ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL **, ** HEATED FRONT SEATS **, ** BLIND SPOT ASSIST **, ** BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND **, ** ILLUMINATED STAR **, ** SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** REARVIEW CAMERA **, ** KEYLESS-GO **, ** KEYLESS-START **, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Premium Sound System, Electronic Trunk Closer, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heating for Multifunction Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO?, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18 Twin 5-Spoke.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 5604 miles below market average!2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4D Sedan Black C 300 4MATIC? 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC? 9-Speed AutomaticMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange PrivilegeAwards: * JD
Dealer Review:
Our salesperson was Greg. He was wonderful. Load application, approval and paper signing was very fast. We drove out with our new car withing a couple hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF8EB8KU306447
Stock: R0617
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 10,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,992$3,590 Below Market
Mercedes of Springfield - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Our certified pre-owned 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATICÂ in "Black" is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle and the odometer is an unbelievable 17,278 miles below market average! This turbocharged sedan is equipped with the "Premium 1" package which provides blind spot assist, Sirius XM satellite radio (with your subscription), KEYLESS-GOÂ . Other excellent features include linden wood trim, GarminÂ MAP PILOT, LED logo projectors, rear-view camera, 18" twin 5-spoke wheels, panorama sunroof, heated steering wheel, comfort suspension, heated front seats and much more! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance Call or Drive to the All New Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, MA 413-624-4100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB6HU225100
Stock: U225100A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,930
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * KEYLESS START, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * PANORAMIC ROOF, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * AMG SPORT, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, AMG Line, AMG Line Interior, AMG Line Exterior, AMG Body Styling, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Black Fabric Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminum Pedals w/Rubber Studs, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel, Front Brakes w/Perforated Discs, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , LED Logo Projectors, Navigation System, Night Package, Night Package (P55), Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package, Sport Suspension w/Sport Steering System, Wheels: 19" AMG Black Multi-Spoke. Odometer is 1393 miles below market average! 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 PANO/PREMIUM/BLIND SPOT/AMG SPORT - $8K OPTIONS RWD designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
Dealer Review:
We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB5JU267393
Stock: 267393C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 33,459 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,000
Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Premium Package Rear Seat Package Warmth & Comfort Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Black Cloth Headliner Black; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our magnificent One Owner 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan has aced its rigorous inspection qualifying it as an Unlimited Confidence Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! This machine has been inspected by our master technicians and comes with free roadside assistance, while adding the balance of the new car warranty, plus an additional 12 months, now with unlimited mileage. Included is also a 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege, and Don't forget to inquire about our special financing available. Strong, powerful, and majestic, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan is a knockout in Black! Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 449hp combined with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic gearbox and rewards you with brilliant driving dynamics as well as a ride at the leading edge of comfort. This All Wheel Drive sends you to 60mph in 4.8 seconds while achieving nearly 26mpg on the open road and exuding confidence with its distinctive LED lighting. Prepare to render all passersby speechless with this beautiful machine! Inside our S 550 indulge your senses with a cabin fragrance system, ambient lighting, a panorama sunroof, rich wood trim, sumptuous heated leather seats with 16-way adjustments and memory functions. State-of-the-art technology surrounds you with the COMAND electronics interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, available Wi-Fi, a premium Burmester audio system and so much more! As the world leader in safety innovation, Mercedes-Benz has meticulously designed this machine with a radar-based collision prevention system, a driver inattention warning system, crosswind assist, and other innovative features to keep you safe from harm. Our S 550 is an expression of modern luxury that exudes exclusivity and radiates emotional appeal. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures. They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they receive another car that I want .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FBXHA333158
Stock: HA333158
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 59,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,900
Nalley BMW of Decatur - Decatur / Georgia
JUST CAME INLEATHER - MOONROOF - VERY CLEANRecent Arrival! C 300 20/27 City/Highway MPGAt Nalley BMW of Decatur, it's not just about buying a car. It's about finding the perfect car for YOU. That means we take the time to get to know you - your aesthetic preferences, your hobbies, and your driving habits. We take all these items into consideration when assisting you in finding the car of your dreams. This is true regardless of whether you decide to lease or buy your vehicle, and whether you plan to keep your vehicle two years or twenty. We understand that everyone has different needs and expectations for their vehicle, and Nalley BMW of Decatur wants to make sure you never regret your decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA959684
Stock: EA959684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$22,593
Reese's Car Connection - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB6HU202286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$28,000$2,624 Below Market
Toyota Marin - San Rafael / California
Odometer is 659 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE.. SIMPLE PRICE, SIMPLE PROCESS, SIMPLE PAYMENT, OUR BEST PRICE, UPFRONT, ALWAYS BELOW MARKET. SAVE COUNTLESS HOURS, FREE ANNUAL INSPECTION. BUY 100% ONLINE. 24/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We had a pleasant time at the Toyota Marin used car building. Both Brian and Tu were empathetic to my situation. We found a car that works for me and my budget. Go see.Brian Moore or Tu Nguyen for a new or used car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB1JU271764
Stock: 245973D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,659 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,377
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Brake assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Wheels: 18" Split 5-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 24/34 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB0HU212229
Stock: HU212229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 25028,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,188
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Certified. Mountain Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 FWD 7 Speed Dual Clutch DCT 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 18 AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, AMG Line Exterior, AMG Body Styling, Black Headliner, Sporty Engine Sound.24/37 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDSJ4EB3JN521070
Stock: JN521070
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 110,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,999$829 Below Market
Premium Autos - Norco / California
WE ARE OPEN! BIG SAVINGS GOING ON LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES - BELOW MARKET PRICING EZ FINANCING AVAILABLE - ALL/NO CREDIT OK Get Pre-Approved Today! *Unlimited Miles Extended Warranty Coverage Available! www.premiumautosinc.com VIST US TODAY @ 2100 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860 951-384-2436
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB2EA778885
Stock: 778885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 56,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,565
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
Dealer Review:
My experience with E63s purchase was seamless. I saw vehicle on website sent a message that I was interested.Mo contacted me the next day. We spoke about details. He was upfront minimal back and forth. I purchased the next day
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF4HB8DA848935
Stock: TA848935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 9,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$58,117
Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
Qualifies for new car lease programs. 0% financing available with 90 days to first payment! 2020 MERCEDES BENZ E350W4 IN Iridium Silver Metallic OVER Black MB-Tex LEATHER, DA3 Parking Assistance Package: Active Parking Assist, Surround View CAMERA, DG1 AMG Line Exterior: AMG Body Styling, Mercedes-Benz Star in Grill, DP1 Premium Package: Inductive Wireless Charging w/ NFC Pairing, Wheel Locking Bolts, LED Logo Projectors, Comfort Box, All-Season Front Floormats, 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, All-Season Tires, 115V AC Power Outlet, Blind Spot Assist, Panorama Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, Black Headliner, Lowered Suspension w/ Selective Damping, Natural Grain Black Ash Wood, Center Console in Natural Grain Black Ash wood, Burmester® Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, MBCPO ---- UNLIMITED CONFIDENCE!! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, WITHOUT ANY MILEAGE RESTRICTIONS!! We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report.
Dealer Review:
Chris, You are a rockstar!!! Thank you very much for your outstanding customer service. Nothing but the BEST!!!! Muchas gracias!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF8EB6LA698228
Stock: 17721L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4JB6JR329966
Stock: 19327292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30024,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,493$1,010 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium 2 Package Panorama Sunroof Selenite Grey Metallic Heated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" Split 5-Spoke Rear Deck Spoiler Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Grey/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Marietta This Mercedes-Benz includes: NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim SELENITE GREY METALLIC WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS Wheel Locks PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Daytime Running Lights Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Power Folding Mirrors WHEELS: 18 SPLIT 5-SPOKE Aluminum Wheels REAR DECK SPOILER Rear Spoiler REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera CRYSTAL GREY/BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PANORAMA SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof STANDARD SUSPENSION HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report for this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 from Mercedes Benz of Marietta offers complete peace of mind. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz C-Class is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes equipped with hard-to-find custom wheels. We want to EARN your business today! Mercedes Benz of Marietta, 810 Cobb Pkwy South, Marietta GA 30060. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I was shopping for a 2020 GLE and had been working with a local dealer in Vegas. The dealer in Vegas stated if they didn't have it on the lot it had to be ordered, so I placed my order. After 5 weeks and no contact, I started my own search. I found the EXACT GLE I wanted at the MB OF Marietta dealership. I reached out via email on a Monday evening, the next morning I received a call, was provided a very competitive offer (way better than True Car) and a salesman - who by far was the nicest one I have ever dealt with. (David Steinfeld - If you see this, YOU ROCK!) They offered to have the vehicle shipped to me, but after being on lock down for 4 months I opted to fly out that week and drive back. They made every step so easy and kept me informed by text, email or phone. Seriously, the easiest vehicle purchase I have ever made. These folks know customer service. They knew I was driving back and checked in after the sale just to see how things were with the car and the drive. 10/10 - would recommend!! Overall a great experience and would definitely go back there for my next purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB0HU181077
Stock: HU181077
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 56,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,590
Stream Auto Outlet - Valley Stream / New York
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Black 4MATIC 2.0L I4 Turbocharged * NYS INSPECTION INCLUDED *, * FULL INTERIOR / EXTERIOR DETAIL *, * NEW TIRES *, * BACK UP CAMERA *, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM *, * BLUETOOTH *, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF*, * LEATHER SEATS *, * LIMITED NYS LEMON LAW WARRANTY INCLUDED *, *FRESH OIL CHANGE *, * 150 MULTI POINT INSPECTION *, 4MATIC , Blind Spot Assist, KEYLESS GO , Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. HERE AT STREAM AUTO OUTLET WE HAVE NOW MADE IT MORE CONVENIENT TO START YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE! CLICK THE START YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE LINK AND BEGIN THE SIMPLE PROCESS. PERSONALIZE THE PAYMENTS THAT FIT YOUR BUDGET, ADD YOUR TRADE-IN INFORMATION, APPLY FOR YOUR AUTO LOAN, SCHEDULE A PICKUP OR DELIVERY DATE. (HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE*). EVERY VEHICLE HAS BEEN PRICED BELOW COST IN ORDER TO TURN INVENTORY QUICKLY AND PASS ON THE SAVINGS TO YOU! EACH VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND FREE CARFAX REPORT! WITH THESE SAVINGS THESE VEHICLES WONT LAST. CALL TO GET YOUR GREAT DEAL TODAY! (516)490-5459. When it comes to offering an array of lending sources for used car buyers of varying credit levels, it's tough to top Stream Auto Outlet and our dedicated finance department. As an used car dealer for the people, we proudly specialize in sub-prime lending, so no matter your credit rating, we invite you to apply for auto loans today! No matter if you're looking to put your good credit to use or seeking bad credit financing for your next used car, you can rely on our auto loan professionals to tailor a financing package to your situation.
Dealer Review:
Stephanie greeted us with smiles at the door and ran numbers for us for a new benz which we not only got a great lease on but it was hassle free and quick! Best car buying experience ever in 20 yrs of buying and leasing cars. Stephanie is not your typical sales professional..she really is attentive and listens and DOES NOT HARD SELL...she consults and helps you with the best deal possible on any make or model they have..which they have all! Thank you Stephanie for not only being a warm and friendly sales rep for us but also for making us feel like family. We are super excited with our new benz and have you to thank for it. We will be sending all our friends and family and will be seeing you in 3 yrs when this lease is up. Thanks again Stephanie..You rock!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU197634
Stock: 459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 36,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 4MATIC® I4 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Well Equipped with, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, eCall Emergency System, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HD Radio, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Live Traffic, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND Navigation (NTG 5.5), Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably in
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB4HA087604
Stock: HA087604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
