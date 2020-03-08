Used Mercedes-Benz Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 3,555 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$55,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels MACCHIATO/MAGMAGREY, MB-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats MBUX AUGMENTED VIDEO FOR NAVIGATION Navigation System PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel SILVER WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS (PIO) Wheel Locks POLAR WHITE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) MACCHIATO HEADLINER NATURAL GRAIN BROWN WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera HEATED & COOLED FRONT CUPHOLDERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost.
Dealer Review:
I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFB4JB5LA224841
Stock: LA224841SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 19 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$46,483
Mercedes-Benz of St Charles - Saint Charles / Illinois
We Deliver! , Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! **, ** 0% INTEREST FOR 36 MONTHS **, ** CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER !**, ** PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE **, ** PANORAMIC MOONROOF! **, ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL **, ** HEATED FRONT SEATS **, ** BLIND SPOT ASSIST **, ** BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND **, ** ILLUMINATED STAR **, ** SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** REARVIEW CAMERA **, ** KEYLESS-GO **, ** KEYLESS-START **, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Premium Sound System, Electronic Trunk Closer, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heating for Multifunction Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO?, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18 Twin 5-Spoke.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 5604 miles below market average!2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4D Sedan Black C 300 4MATIC? 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC? 9-Speed AutomaticMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange PrivilegeAwards: * JD
Dealer Review:
Our salesperson was Greg. He was wonderful. Load application, approval and paper signing was very fast. We drove out with our new car withing a couple hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF8EB8KU306447
Stock: R0617
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 35,981 miles
$47,225
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLS delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Air Suspension, Power Steering, Air Suspension, Air Suspension, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, CD Player, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1KB189946
Stock: 128250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,679 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$197,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
Safety inspected and serviced
Dealer Review:
This dealership jacks prices up a lot. After a test-drive we offered to pay the top value that KBB sets. We were told that the most they could do is lower the price by $500. We left as the price was unreasonably high. The next day I saw on all of the websites they advertise that the price was lowered by almost $2000. I sent an email to Christian submitting an offer and never heard back. In a week we called the dealership and were talking to Mike. We asked him about the offer we made and he said he would talk to the manager and call back. After 3 days we still didn’t hear from him and I called again. Mike said that my offer was too low, however, he didn’t even remember the correct amount. I said that my offer was actually $1000 higher than what he remembered it was and I would be willing to pay more if they wanted to work with me. It was my opinion that they were not very interested in selling me the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF3HX276642
Stock: 276642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,459 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,000
Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Premium Package Rear Seat Package Warmth & Comfort Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Black Cloth Headliner Black; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our magnificent One Owner 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan has aced its rigorous inspection qualifying it as an Unlimited Confidence Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! This machine has been inspected by our master technicians and comes with free roadside assistance, while adding the balance of the new car warranty, plus an additional 12 months, now with unlimited mileage. Included is also a 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege, and Don't forget to inquire about our special financing available. Strong, powerful, and majestic, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan is a knockout in Black! Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 449hp combined with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic gearbox and rewards you with brilliant driving dynamics as well as a ride at the leading edge of comfort. This All Wheel Drive sends you to 60mph in 4.8 seconds while achieving nearly 26mpg on the open road and exuding confidence with its distinctive LED lighting. Prepare to render all passersby speechless with this beautiful machine! Inside our S 550 indulge your senses with a cabin fragrance system, ambient lighting, a panorama sunroof, rich wood trim, sumptuous heated leather seats with 16-way adjustments and memory functions. State-of-the-art technology surrounds you with the COMAND electronics interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, available Wi-Fi, a premium Burmester audio system and so much more! As the world leader in safety innovation, Mercedes-Benz has meticulously designed this machine with a radar-based collision prevention system, a driver inattention warning system, crosswind assist, and other innovative features to keep you safe from harm. Our S 550 is an expression of modern luxury that exudes exclusivity and radiates emotional appeal. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures. They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they receive another car that I want .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FBXHA333158
Stock: HA333158
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 3506,799 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$65,988
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC, Sunroof/Moonroof, 115V Power Outlet, 20 Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 3rd Row Seat, 3rd Row Seat Package, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 8 Speakers, Additional 2 USB Type-C Ports in 3rd Row, AIR BALANCE Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Illuminated Running Boards, Illuminated Star, Interior Ambient Lighting with Illuminated Door Sills, MB-Tex Dashboard & Door Beltlines, MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation, MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Technology Package, MBUX Technology Package Code, Navigation System, Navigation system: MBUX, Parking Assist Package, Passenger Seat Memory, Power 2nd Row Seat, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment & Comfort, SiriusXM radio, Smartphone Integration, Soft Close Doors, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch, Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Charging.Certified. 19/26 City/Highway MPGLocated in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: MBUX, 3rd Row Seat Package, AIR BALANCE Package, MBUX Technology Package, MBUX Technology Package Code, Parking Assist Package, Premium Package, 8 Speakers, Additional 2 USB Type-C Ports in 3rd Row, Aerial for GPS, Burmester Surround Sound System, DVD-Audio, HD Radio, Navigation Services, Premium audio system: MBUX, Radio data system, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System, SiriusXM radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated Running Boards, Illuminated Star, Power door mirrors, Soft Close Doors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V Power Outlet, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, eCall Emergency System, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Illuminated entry, Interior Ambient Lighting with Illuminated Door Sills, Live Traffic, MB Navigation, MB-Tex Dashboard & Door Beltlines, MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation, MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Voice Control, Navigation Updates for 3 Years, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment & Comfort, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Surround View System, Telescoping steering wheel, Wide Screen Media Display, Wireless Charging, 3rd Row Seat, 4-Way Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Power 2nd Row Seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated Front Seats, Passenger door bin, Trailer Hitch, 20 Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: 3.69, Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Wow! Having purchased many new cars in AZ over the last 13 years I do not look forward to the long, slow process and neither does my husband. Lou Gordon and his team at Schumacher were AMAZING! Lou was zero pressure, super honest and fun to work with. Lou made the process quick and seamless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFB4JE3LA115904
Stock: S05060S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 8,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,870
La Porte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - La Porte / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA1HF127694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30011,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$48,998$1,398 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Black Black Fabric Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Dark Brown Linden Wood Trim Wheels: 18" Split 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KWK8DB1LF989271
Stock: LF989271
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 6,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$144,000
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Active Lane Change Assist, Automatic Speed Takeover, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, Extended Restart by Stop & Go, Front Heated Armrest, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Route Based Speed Adaptation, Speed Limit Assist, Warmth & Comfort Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. designo Diamond White 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK8JB4JA032698
Stock: 5029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 9,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$58,117
Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
Qualifies for new car lease programs. 0% financing available with 90 days to first payment! 2020 MERCEDES BENZ E350W4 IN Iridium Silver Metallic OVER Black MB-Tex LEATHER, DA3 Parking Assistance Package: Active Parking Assist, Surround View CAMERA, DG1 AMG Line Exterior: AMG Body Styling, Mercedes-Benz Star in Grill, DP1 Premium Package: Inductive Wireless Charging w/ NFC Pairing, Wheel Locking Bolts, LED Logo Projectors, Comfort Box, All-Season Front Floormats, 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, All-Season Tires, 115V AC Power Outlet, Blind Spot Assist, Panorama Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, Black Headliner, Lowered Suspension w/ Selective Damping, Natural Grain Black Ash Wood, Center Console in Natural Grain Black Ash wood, Burmester® Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, MBCPO ---- UNLIMITED CONFIDENCE!! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, WITHOUT ANY MILEAGE RESTRICTIONS!! We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report.
Dealer Review:
Chris, You are a rockstar!!! Thank you very much for your outstanding customer service. Nothing but the BEST!!!! Muchas gracias!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF8EB6LA698228
Stock: 17721L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 65,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$35,987$436 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
4MATIC TECH LIGHTING PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - KEYLESS GO - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING SEATS - SUNROOF - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PARKING SENSORS - POWER DECK LID - SIDE AIRBAGS - HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - RUNNING BOARDS - ONE OWNER - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLEWWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA..........
Dealer Review:
Good People, Honest People, They work with you and for you, I dealt with "Doc", He found Just what we were looking for, and saw it through to the end; Plus he put up with our delays, and demands; I am Not an easy customer, but he saw it through.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9HA760114
Stock: b760114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$46,432$5,020 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* PRE-COLLISION WARNING* LANE DEPARTURE WARNING* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* MOONROOF* 3RD SEATING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* PREMIUM SOUND w/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* PARKING SENSORS* ALLOY WHEELS* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* HOMELINK SYSTEM* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE HUGE FROM NEW!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
Dealer Review:
Carlos was an amazing experience. He showed us different options and was patient enough to explain the differences. Got us down with financing and finally managed to find us an extra rebate we didn't think we'd qualify for. Fast process. Not too much paperwork. In and out in 2 hours. Thank you Zeigler and Carlos for one amazing experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE2JB121878
Stock: PA2246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 32,716 milesGood Deal
$33,485$2,184 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium 2 Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Sun/Moonroof Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Black Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had leasing a car. Tom Chiron the sales person was very professional and did exactly what he said he would. He did not waist my time. He even took my old car to get new tires that were required before I turned in the vehicle I was leasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB1HA960151
Stock: HA960151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 5311,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$70,000$4,142 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Mercedes-Benz Certified, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported. ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Services Up-to-Date ** Freshly Detailed Original MSRP was $77,415, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace App, AMG? Illuminated Door Sills. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty THE MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SALES EVENT Going on now through June 30th! - Select models qualify for 1.99% APR Financing for 36 months AND a First Month's Payment Credit up to $750 (whichever is less) AND 90-day FIRST PAYMENT DEFERRAL with approved credit! - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership . MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
Dealer Review:
Zubed Chowdhury was a well mannered & courteous sales rep to deal with. Excellent sales person.. Finance Manager was good too. Very soft spoken & polite. However, I have one question that could not be answered that could not be answered by your team members. On my purchase of GLC300 last week I was charged taxes which were neither explained to me nor were explained/deciphered on sales order. When I went back & asked reason for that I was told it is Louden county(LC) tax (0.17%). Unfortunately, I could not get an answer/explanation for 1. Why LC tax was levied on my purchase when to my knowledge dealership location & my purchase is in Chantilly. 2. Even if it is to be charged then why it is not shown clearly/explicitly on sales order? I am sure your team members must be doing what they have been trained/told to do but this ambiguity in customer dealing leaves a bad taste after good experience with sales person. I certainly expect an explanation for it & i am open to update if I am missing anything. If my observation is correct then it should be rectified ASAP & I should be compensated suitably. I hope someone out there reads it & acts/responds.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF084240
Stock: 7210006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 22,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,970
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * KEYLESS START, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AIRCAP, Black SoftTop, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Burmester Surround Sound System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Grey Fabric Headliner, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 3770 miles below market average! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM/BLIND SPOT/CAMERA RWD Diamond Silver Metallic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickYour car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
Dealer Review:
We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWK4JB0HF564287
Stock: 564287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 36,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 4MATIC® I4 9-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Well Equipped with, 4MATIC®, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, eCall Emergency System, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HD Radio, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Live Traffic, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND Navigation (NTG 5.5), Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably in
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB4HA087604
Stock: HA087604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 82,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$45,995$505 Below Market
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE7JB066285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,999
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 AMG SPLIT 5-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance HEATED FRONT SEATS (STD) Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats BLIND SPOT ASSIST Blind Spot Monitor REARVIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM TIRES: 19 SUMMER PERFORMANCE RUN-FLAT Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance BLACK SEAT BELTS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
My experience was extraordinary at Fletcher Jones Imports. It started off on line talking with Sal Cusco, who send me all the specs on the cars I was interested in. We drove to Las Vegas after talking with Sal. He meet us showed us the car; he was very busy, but still took time to make sure we were taken care of. Sal is a pleasure! Took it for a test ride; car is awesome. Next, meet with Evan Hoff to do the paperwork. Evan explain all the options & was a pleasure to work with, also. Very enjoyable person. They had the car clean & full of gas for us to take. Before we left A very cute & knowledgeable young lady(I didn’t get her card w/name) came out & showed us how to work everything in the car. She was also a pleasure to talk with. I would highly recommend this Dealership for buying your next vehicle; you won’t be disappointed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF6EBXHU209232
Stock: 00358UX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz searches:
Related Mercedes-Benz info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals