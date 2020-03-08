Used Mercedes-Benz Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 in White
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350

    3,555 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $55,888

    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    19 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $46,483

    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    35,981 miles

    $47,225

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared in Yellow
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared

    19,679 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $197,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    33,459 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,000

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 in Red
    certified

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350

    6,799 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $65,988

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    8,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,870

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    certified

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    11,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $48,998

    $1,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    6,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $144,000

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC®

    9,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $58,117

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    65,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,987

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    37,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $46,432

    $5,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350

    32,716 miles
    Good Deal

    $33,485

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 in Black
    certified

    2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53

    11,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $70,000

    $4,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    22,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,970

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    36,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC®

    82,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $45,995

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43

    35,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,999

    Details

