Used Mercedes-Benz Luxury for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

Premium Package Rear Seat Package Warmth & Comfort Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Black Cloth Headliner Black; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our magnificent One Owner 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan has aced its rigorous inspection qualifying it as an Unlimited Confidence Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! This machine has been inspected by our master technicians and comes with free roadside assistance, while adding the balance of the new car warranty, plus an additional 12 months, now with unlimited mileage. Included is also a 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege, and Don't forget to inquire about our special financing available. Strong, powerful, and majestic, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC Sedan is a knockout in Black! Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 449hp combined with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic gearbox and rewards you with brilliant driving dynamics as well as a ride at the leading edge of comfort. This All Wheel Drive sends you to 60mph in 4.8 seconds while achieving nearly 26mpg on the open road and exuding confidence with its distinctive LED lighting. Prepare to render all passersby speechless with this beautiful machine! Inside our S 550 indulge your senses with a cabin fragrance system, ambient lighting, a panorama sunroof, rich wood trim, sumptuous heated leather seats with 16-way adjustments and memory functions. State-of-the-art technology surrounds you with the COMAND electronics interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, available Wi-Fi, a premium Burmester audio system and so much more! As the world leader in safety innovation, Mercedes-Benz has meticulously designed this machine with a radar-based collision prevention system, a driver inattention warning system, crosswind assist, and other innovative features to keep you safe from harm. Our S 550 is an expression of modern luxury that exudes exclusivity and radiates emotional appeal. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures. They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they receive another car that I want .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUG8FBXHA333158

Stock: HA333158

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-20-2020