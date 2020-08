Used Mercedes-Benz Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450, 4,333 Miles, 1-Owner Carfax Guaranteed, No Damage History, No Paint Work, Factory New Condition. Options: Designo Diamond White Metallic ($1,515), Magma Grey / Black Nappa Leather ($2,990), Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood Trim ($160), MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation ($300), Nappa Leather Dashboard ($1,050), 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Rear Side Airbags ($420), Heated/Cooled Cup Holders ($180), Panorama Sunroof ($1,000), Heated Steering Wheel ($250), Black Headliner, Trailer Hitch ($575), Illuminated Running Boards ($650), Heated Rear Seats ($580), 20 8-Spoke Wheels ($750), Load Sill Protector ($150), Driver Assistance Package Plus including: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS (Rear End Collision Protection) PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Active Stop and Go Assist, Traffic Sign Assist ($2,250). Warmth and Comfort Package Plus including: Rapid-Heating Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Armrest and Door Panels, Heated Rear Armrest ($1,320). Energizing Comfort Package Plus Including: Ventilated Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active Multicontour Front Sdeats with Massage ($2,100). Total MSRP: $92,435. For more Info contact Chris Fortune 615 714 5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGFF5KEXLA132787

Stock: CF132787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020