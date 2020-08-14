Used Mercedes-Benz Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky

319 Lighting Package: 640 LED Dynamic Headlamps 608 Adaptive Highbeam Assist 321 Exterior Sport Package: 772 AMG Sportline P31 AMG Line Exterior 521 Night Package: P55 Night Package 996 Parking Assist Package: 501 Surround View Camera 235 PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist P44 Parking Assist Package 997 Driver Assistance Package: 513 Speed Limit Assist 300 PRE-SAFE Brake with Pedestrian Recognition 271 CMS Pedestrian 269 BAS PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist 268 BAS PLUS 266 DISTRONIC PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist 253 PRE-SAFE PLUS 238 Active Lane Keeping Assist 237 Active Blind Spot Assist 233 DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist 23P Driver Assistance Package Code 401 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats 413 Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof 51U Black Fabric Headliner 550 Trailer Hitch 581 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control 6P5 Factory Code 729 Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim 775 20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel in Black 810 harman/kardon® LOGIC7® Surround Sound System 883 Soft Close Doors

Fernando and the team at Mercedes-Benz at Fort Mitchell were absolutely outstanding when I purchased my vehicle from them last week. Fernando was very responsive to text messages, he is extremely knowledgeable about all things AMG, was very transparent with me, and we were able to work everything out on the phone. I live in Missouri and they are based out of Kentucky, I was looking for a very specific vehicle and MBFM had it. They had my vehicle shipped and arranged for my trade-in to be picked up. I cannot say how well this whole process has been handled. It was an absolute pleasure to do business with Fernando and the guys at MBFM. Truly excellent 5 star service. I could not be happier.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: 4JGDA6DB0GA809074

Stock: 36T1143

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-03-2020