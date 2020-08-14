Used Mercedes-Benz Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 312 listings
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    4,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $79,900

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e

    23,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,688

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC in White
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC®

    320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,991

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    10,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $76,693

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    2,916 miles

    $74,000

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    9,512 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $68,900

    $4,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 in White
    used

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450

    25,473 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,490

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e

    37,379 miles

    $27,595

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e

    23,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,988

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC®

    351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $122,615

    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC®

    14,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $100,000

    $5,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC in Dark Green
    used

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®

    287 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $80,720

    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 in Black
    used

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450

    11,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,859

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC®

    23,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC®

    32,724 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $49,912

    Details
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC®

    5,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,488

    $1,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550e Plug-In Hybrid in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550e Plug-In Hybrid

    34,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC®

    20,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,992

    $2,945 Below Market
    Details

