Used Mercedes-Benz Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 4,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,900
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450, 4,333 Miles, 1-Owner Carfax Guaranteed, No Damage History, No Paint Work, Factory New Condition. Options: Designo Diamond White Metallic ($1,515), Magma Grey / Black Nappa Leather ($2,990), Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood Trim ($160), MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation ($300), Nappa Leather Dashboard ($1,050), 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Rear Side Airbags ($420), Heated/Cooled Cup Holders ($180), Panorama Sunroof ($1,000), Heated Steering Wheel ($250), Black Headliner, Trailer Hitch ($575), Illuminated Running Boards ($650), Heated Rear Seats ($580), 20 8-Spoke Wheels ($750), Load Sill Protector ($150), Driver Assistance Package Plus including: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS (Rear End Collision Protection) PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Active Stop and Go Assist, Traffic Sign Assist ($2,250). Warmth and Comfort Package Plus including: Rapid-Heating Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Armrest and Door Panels, Heated Rear Armrest ($1,320). Energizing Comfort Package Plus Including: Ventilated Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active Multicontour Front Sdeats with Massage ($2,100). Total MSRP: $92,435. For more Info contact Chris Fortune 615 714 5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KEXLA132787
Stock: CF132787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e23,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,688
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Polar White 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, Active LED Headlamps, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, Dynamic Destination Finding System/Part of COMAND, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trunk Closer, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Hands-Free Access Package, KEYLESS GOÂ , KEYLESS GOÂ Comfort Package, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/6 Mo Subscription, Touchpad. Recent Arrival! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4HB0JU237773
Stock: JU237773
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,991
Mercedes-Benz of Bakersfield - Bakersfield / California
GREAT MILES 320! GLC 350e trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, WHEELS: 18" AERO ALLOY, PANORAMA SUNROOF, PREMIUM PACKAGE, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PANORAMA SUNROOF, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM PACKAGE SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 64-Color Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sills, KEYLESS-GO, WHEELS: 18" AERO ALLOY. Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e with Polar White exterior and Silk Beige / Black MB-Tex interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 315 HP at 5000 RPM*. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N0G5DB7LF774700
Stock: 15760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 10,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$76,693
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Black exterior and Black interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 10,781! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Power Liftgate Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 with Black exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 362 HP at 5500 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KE9LA110120
Stock: 20272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 2,916 miles
$74,000$1,448 Below Market
Grand Blanc Toyota - Grand Blanc / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KE9LA090936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,512 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$68,900$4,908 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Virtually new vehicle!Selenite Gray Metallic 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic V6Please email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109. Please note that this car is located in Cleveland, Ohio and is intended to be sold through a licensed dealership and not directly to a retail consumer. Dealerships can purchase these cars directly from Drive Options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KE9LA055233
Stock: DL055233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 25,473 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,490
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
SPORTS PACKAGE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS.BLIND SPOT...KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2019 MBZ CLS450 SPORTS..WHITE ON BLACK..25K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD2J5JB3KA009541
Stock: KA009541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 37,379 miles
$27,595
Keyes European - Van Nuys / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power Front Bucket Seats w/Memory, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD AM/FM Single Disc CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Please call the Internet Sales Department at (818) 461-3977 for more information.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2017 Connected Green Car of the YearBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors. Reviews:* The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
never west your time mitsy from sale she contact me for GLC 350 e than after 4 -5 calles back and forth ,she transform me to her manager Kelly .she offered me 319 per mont with all details i request , i called Mitsy she told me Kelly her manager not in to day call tomorrow mi called next day Kelly told me the car been sold yesterday . Dont west ur time
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4HB1HU223486
Stock: 00301073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e23,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,988
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350e. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
Marvin is the best and Flora is exceptional doing all my paper work and explaining all the details. No pressure at all to sell other warranties or car maintenance package. Very easy working with these 2 people.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4HB9HU215118
Stock: M10471
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$122,615
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Certified. Black 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 580 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 Mercedes-Benz Certified. Mercedes-Benz Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program) * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program) * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program) * Warranty Deductible: $0 Larson Automotive has over 800 quality cars & trucks in stock now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF8GEXLA212567
Stock: MP2593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 14,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$100,000$5,731 Below Market
Prime Motor Cars - Scarborough / Maine
Original MSRP of $112,52 - This vehicle also includes Mercedes brand-leading certified warranty that gives you peace of mind and through 11/1/2024 and unlimited mileage!GLS GLS 580 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V8, 4MATIC , Iridium Silver Metallic, Black/Magma Gray w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop & Go Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package Plus, Driving Assistance Plus, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL Package, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats w/Rear Climate Control Panel, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Lighting, Navigation system: MB Navigation, Power moonroof, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE PLUS Rear Collision Protection, Rear Side Airbags, Route Based Speed Adaptation, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 22" AMG Multispoke, Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC 4MATIC 4D Sport Utility Iridium Silver MetallicCertified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History * 165 Point InspectionAt Prime Motor Group, we believe your experience should be fast, fair, and simple. We use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about honesty, integrity, and transparency so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. It's time for Prime!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 580 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF8GE8LA158475
Stock: MS15279A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 287 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$80,720
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KEXLA259281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,723 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,859
Holmes European Motors - Shreveport / Louisiana
CERTIFIED!, New Tires, One Owner Clean CarFax, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Lift Gate, Side View Assist / Blind Spot Warning, 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Parking Assist, AMG Floor Mats, AMG Line, AMG Line Exterior Package Code, AMG Line Interior Package Code, Black Headliner, Burmester Surround Sound System, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, Multi-Function Sports Steering Wheel w/Flat Bottom, Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Assist Code, Parking Assist Package, Premium Package, Round Multifunction Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Radio, Surround View System. Certified. Black 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 450 RWD 9-Speed Automatic I6Odometer is 1852 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point InspectionAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD2J5JB9KA029406
Stock: 7108L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 23,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
319 Lighting Package: 640 LED Dynamic Headlamps 608 Adaptive Highbeam Assist 321 Exterior Sport Package: 772 AMG Sportline P31 AMG Line Exterior 521 Night Package: P55 Night Package 996 Parking Assist Package: 501 Surround View Camera 235 PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist P44 Parking Assist Package 997 Driver Assistance Package: 513 Speed Limit Assist 300 PRE-SAFE Brake with Pedestrian Recognition 271 CMS Pedestrian 269 BAS PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist 268 BAS PLUS 266 DISTRONIC PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist 253 PRE-SAFE PLUS 238 Active Lane Keeping Assist 237 Active Blind Spot Assist 233 DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist 23P Driver Assistance Package Code 401 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats 413 Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof 51U Black Fabric Headliner 550 Trailer Hitch 581 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control 6P5 Factory Code 729 Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim 775 20" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheel in Black 810 harman/kardon® LOGIC7® Surround Sound System 883 Soft Close Doors
Dealer Review:
Fernando and the team at Mercedes-Benz at Fort Mitchell were absolutely outstanding when I purchased my vehicle from them last week. Fernando was very responsive to text messages, he is extremely knowledgeable about all things AMG, was very transparent with me, and we were able to work everything out on the phone. I live in Missouri and they are based out of Kentucky, I was looking for a very specific vehicle and MBFM had it. They had my vehicle shipped and arranged for my trade-in to be picked up. I cannot say how well this whole process has been handled. It was an absolute pleasure to do business with Fernando and the guys at MBFM. Truly excellent 5 star service. I could not be happier.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA6DB0GA809074
Stock: 36T1143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 32,724 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$49,912
Mercedes-Benz of Newton - Newton / New Jersey
ORIGINAL MSRP : $88,800 !! LOADED !! RARE DESIGNO PORCELAIN DIAMOND STITCH INTERIOR !! PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE !! DISTRONIC PLUS !! PARK ASSIST !! ACTIVE LANE KEEP & BLIND SPOT !! 360 CAM !! AIR MATIC SUSPENSION !! HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS !! ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM !! AMG SPORT PACK !! MULTI CONTOUR FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE !! HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS !! HEATED WHEEL !! PANO ROOF !! 3-ZONE CLIMATE !! 20 AMG WHEELS !! HEATED REAR SEATS !! SOFT CLOSE DOORS !! TRAILER HITCH !! THIS IS A TRULY LOADED CAR !! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY !!! Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of Newton's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 550e with 31,465mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2018 Mercedes-Benz. This Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 550e has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 550e. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 550e. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mercedes-Benz is in a class of its own. With less than 31,465mi on this Mercedes-Benz GLE, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Mercedes-Benz of Newton has been family-owned and operated for over 45 years. We strive to be #1 in customer satisfaction and making you feel like part of our family ! With offers like free pick up and delivery along with express service we plan to make your experience exceptional ! Specialize in servicing the areas of Newton, Sparta, Hackettstown, Hamburg, Vernon, and Milford
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA6DB8JA998869
Stock: 52818
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 5,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,488$1,209 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Long Beach - Signal Hill / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Polar White 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 350e 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic I4 CERTIFIED, PANAROMIC ROOF, NOW WITH THE ENHANCED CPO WARRANTY, I4, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO , Navigation System, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 19 AMG 5-Spoke w/ Black Accents.Odometer is 7739 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G5EB2KF606526
Stock: L12037
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 34,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,995
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Premium Package Silk Beige/Espresso Brown; Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery Designo Diamond White Metallic Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Burl Walnut Wood Trim Porcelain Cloth Headliner Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PORCELAIN CLOTH HEADLINER WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
If you want to buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz go to house of imports and ask for Alex Kraenkel. He is very knowledgeable and responds to any questions you may have.in a timely manner. If you want to get the best price and deal with a professional sales person that is honest and cares about making sure you are completely satisfied with your experience, look no more, ask for Alex Kraenkel at house of imports in Buena Park. He can help you online or in person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550e Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6DB7HA317720
Stock: HA317720
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,992$2,945 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
Previous smoker vehicle. Rare find and very well equipped. AWD -- HYBRID -- PREMIUM 3 PKG --- DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG -- DISTRONIC -- PARKING PILOT -- PARKING ASSIST PKG -- SURROUND VIEW CAMERA -- MULTI COLOR AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING -- ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST -- MULTI CONTOUR SEATS W/ MASSAGE --- PANO SUNROOF -- 19" WHEELS -- HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS --- SOFT CLOSE DOORS --- MERCEDES BENZ DEALER CERTIFIED
Dealer Review:
Josh is knowledgeable, personable, and professional. He worked to get us the best possible deal. We appreciated Josh and would buy another car from Mercedes of Westminster, Colorado.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA6DB6HA906989
Stock: 906989
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
