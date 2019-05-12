Used Mercedes-Benz Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,998$498 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9GJ009697
Stock: 18865210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7GJ009939
Stock: 18846354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,597$2,925 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Only 11,337 Miles! This Mercedes-Benz B-Class boasts a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE -inc: Garage Door Opener, COMAND System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, 8" color display and navigation map update for 3 years, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration (14U), harman/kardon Sound System, mbrace, 3 year trial period by Verizon Telematics, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Rear View Camera, DVD Drive, Android Auto, Auto Dimming Mirrors, KEYLESS GO, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Radar Based Recuperation System w/ Paddles, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST.*This Mercedes-Benz B-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *A short visit to WI Simonson located at 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 can get you a dependable B-Class today!
Dealer Review:
From start to finish, by far the best customer experience I’ve have purchasing a new vehicle. Staff is amazing and accommodating. Very low stress and no pressure. Everyone went out of their way to make sure I got what I wanted
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB2HJ015598
Stock: LHJ015598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 19,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,849
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. This 2017 Gray Mercedes-Benz B 250e FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audio AM/FM/CD w/MB Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3656 miles below market average! 85/82 City/Highway MPG Larson Automotive Group has been serving members of the community since 1953 and would love to make you a part of the family: Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty $1,000 Additional Trade in Guarantee Lifetime Free Car Washes 5 Day Exchange Policy Free Loaner Car with Service. Reviews: * Good acceleration; quiet, stylish interior; nice slate of options. Source: Edmunds PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB0HJ015308
Stock: HP2265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 26,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,250$1,108 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 MERCEDES BENZ B250 E WHITE/BEIGE, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, MULTIMEDIA WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REARVIEW MONITOR, HARMON-KORDAN SOUND SYSTEM, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, AND 17-INCH WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB1GJ009385
Stock: 22659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 4,205 miles
$19,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB4HJ012332
Stock: 18695128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,588
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Lunar Blue Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e FWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 177hp Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, Rear-View Camera.85/82 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Good acceleration; quiet, stylish interior; nice slate of options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB3HJ014492
Stock: HJ014492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 142,926 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,900
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
This reliable C 230 had been serviced by Topline service department for years. It passed 100 points inspection. Serviced.3 months or 3000 miles drive train warranty include. Please feel free to contact us with any question you may have. To set up a test drive call or text us at 650-280-0280*****FINANCING AVAILABLE****EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE****3RD PARTY PRE PURCHASE INSPECTIONS WELCOMED***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRN47J62A173340
Stock: 28725C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,388$3,053 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
Marvin is the best and Flora is exceptional doing all my paper work and explaining all the details. No pressure at all to sell other warranties or car maintenance package. Very easy working with these 2 people.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9HJ014769
Stock: M10365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 24,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,998$241 Below Market
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9ABXGJ010650
Stock: 18475176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,696$1,090 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Only 16,334 Miles! This Mercedes-Benz B-Class delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7J 10-Spoke Design Alloy, Trip computer, Transmission: Single Speed.* This Mercedes-Benz B-Class Features the Following Options *Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by WI Simonson located at 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
From start to finish, by far the best customer experience I’ve have purchasing a new vehicle. Staff is amazing and accommodating. Very low stress and no pressure. Everyone went out of their way to make sure I got what I wanted
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7HJ016567
Stock: LHJ016567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 36,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,912
Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
*** WELL EQUIPPED, MERCEDES-BENZ 2017 B250 ELECTRIC SEDAN *** Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Staff for additional information regarding this B Electric. This sedan features the following OPTIONAL Equipment: Premium Package (with SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO and Radar-based Regenerative Braking Systme), SMARTPHONE Integration Package (with ANDROID AUTO and APPLE CarPlay), Rearview Camera, Heated Seats and Black Ash Wood Trim. This is a ONE OWNER, CLEAN AUTOCHECK lease return. CarFax shows damage to rear bumper...our inspection found no significant prior repair...just cosmetic. Exterior is Mountain Grey (Metallic). Interior is Black. =-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- = We are excited to offer this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz B-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Had such an enjoyable experience with the guys at Mercedes. Said, mark, and fuzzy are wonderful to work with. Will always go back to them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB7HJ015435
Stock: HJ015435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 19,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,000
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS B250 is a REAL GAS MISER with 85 MPG**LESS THAN 20,000 MILES**HEATED FRONT SEATS ($580)**BLIND SPOT MONITOR ($550)**REAR VIEW CAMERA ($460)**BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM ($325)**ORIGINAL MSRP was $42740*FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING till NOVEMBER 2021**OFF LEASE from MERCEDES**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
Dealer Review:
I called Andy at Fairfax Motors looking for a specific car and gave him a budget. They quickly found the car I was looking for. A quick and easy buying experienc3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB6HJ016933
Stock: 10901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 29,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/83 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8EJ002768
Stock: 19182505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,499$792 Below Market
Family Auto - Pleasant Grove / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9HJ012519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,150
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB8HJ015704
Stock: 10424300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 28,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250e. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
I went in around 2, test drove a car for about 45 minutes, transferred my old mercedes back and drove my new mercedes off the floor by 5. I was not expecting the process, including financing and explanation of options... to be so smooth. Certainly did not expect to be driving the car off that day. Bill is great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/82 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9ABXHJ015185
Stock: ML51041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 18,544 milesDelivery Available*
$16,590
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
84 Combined MPG (85 City/83 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDVP9AB9EJ001872
Stock: 2000634082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
