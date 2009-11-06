Skip to main content

Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
609 listings
  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 Coupe

    $57,143
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,171 Below Market
    17,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Thousand Oaks (Westlake Village, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Westlake Village, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AndersonAutos is honored to present this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassCARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle wil...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6HB2LF127012
    Stock: ALF127012
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    $54,590
    19,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6JB9KF079145
    Stock: 2001961028
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    $37,499
    Great priceGreat price
    $11,501 Below Market
    30,825 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    VROOM (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Nashville, TN / 546 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6GBXJF019042
    Stock: 019042
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $22,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $0 Below Market
    65,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5KB4DF198074
    Stock: 2001897721
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    $54,950
    starting MSRP
    • 12 Colors
    • 4 Trims
    See Offers
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    $20,165
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,502 Below Market
    104,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    RPM Autos (Riverside, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Riverside, CA / 2,222 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vehicle Runs WellSmooth rideAlways parked indoorsAll records in possessionUpgraded stereoRegularly maintainedLots of storageArctic cold a/cNo petsNeve...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ6HB7GF316300
    Stock: 316300
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 4MATIC Coupe

    $24,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $768 Above Market
    62,079 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in West Palm Beach, FL / 864 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ8JB4EF279130
    Stock: 2001949164
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $19,485
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,287 Below Market
    49,946 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Baron Motorsports (Great Neck, NY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Great Neck, NY / 233 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    All vehicles come with guaranteed Accident-free Clean Carfax with a buyback guarantee, For your convenience, we have attached a free clean Carfax vehi...

    Dealer Review:

    Purchased my dream car from here after months of searching. Gave me the best price out of every dealer i been to. my salesmen farzia helped me every step of the way and will come back soon to buy my second car!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5KB7EF241310
    Stock: 21023
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • Price Drop
    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $26,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $340 Above Market
    45,149 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5KBXEF248607
    Stock: 2001868524
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    $54,950
    starting MSRP
    • 12 Colors
    • 4 Trims
    See Offers
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    $65,660
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,501 Below Market
    7,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Lexus of Orange Park (Jacksonville, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Jacksonville, FL / 655 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ONE-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! AMG LINE! VERY WELL EQUIPPED! 4MATIC , 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane ...

    Dealer Review:

    Sandra is the salesperson who helped me purchase my first Lexus. She is knowledgeable, attentive, friendly, and just very personable. She made this my best ever car buying experience. I would give her more than 5 stars if I could. I’m very happy with my new Lexus and my journey to purchasing it.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K1J6JB7LF139960
    Stock: LU133623A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2022

  • New Listing
    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $17,972
    124,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Diamond White Metallic Sport Package Lane Tracking Package Keyless-Go Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Ash Wood Tri...

    Dealer Review:

    Sales experience was extremely satisfying. Bob my sales representative was very knowledgeable and presented various options available for my lease return. Ultimately I purchased the car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5KBXEF230110
    Stock: EF230110
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 Coupe

    $54,980
    Great priceGreat price
    18,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Waco (Waco, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Waco, TX / 1,223 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Amg Line Parking Assistance Package Multi-Contour Front Seats W/Massage Feature Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke W/Black Accent...

    Dealer Review:

    Easiest car buying experience I have encountered.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6HB2LF123493
    Stock: LF123493
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-25-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 4MATIC Coupe

    $61,702
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,868 Below Market
    20,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    INFINITI of Coconut Creek (Coconut Creek, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Coconut Creek, FL / 895 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    WOW LOADED E 450 WITH DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE, AMG LINE PACKAGE AND THE UPGRADED DESGNO INTERIOR!!!! G...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6JB8LF120009
    Stock: PN10215
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-07-2022

  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 Coupe

    $58,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,854 Below Market
    12,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Naples (Naples, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **MB CERTIFIED (CPO), **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **ONE OWNER, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **KEYLESS GO, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6HBXLF125282
    Stock: P9854
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-06-2022

  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Coupe

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 Coupe

    $39,582
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,532 Below Market
    57,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Tampa (Tampa, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 816 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned, Clean CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE ENGINE START, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, B...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6FB0JF023053
    Stock: CMT221435B
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 Coupe

    $43,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,718 Below Market
    34,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    Gas Motor Cars (Marietta, GA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Marietta, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL, PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 45...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6FB0JF015082
    Stock: MP5082
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Coupe

    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 Coupe

    $55,996
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,305 Below Market
    17,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    WI Simonson (Santa Monica, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,283 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 17,011 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine power...

    Dealer Review:

    This is my fourth time working with Marcus Jerry and I’m so grateful. He makes the process of buying a new car very easy, straightforward and informative. Highly recommend to all!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6HB9LF119215
    Stock: TLF119215
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-13-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    $50,998
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,316 Below Market
    24,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Inglewood, CA / 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF008386
    Stock: 23052462
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Coupe

    2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 450 Coupe

    $39,996
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,367 Below Market
    30,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Autobahn Motors (Belmont, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Belmont, CA / 2,406 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    4 NEW TIRES! PREMIUM 1 PKG, with HANDS FREE ACCESS, and NFC wireless charging, PARK ASSIST PKG, with SURROUND VIEW, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6HBXKF076986
    Stock: LKF076986
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $18,995
    111,767 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    World Auto Brokers (Lilburn, GA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Lilburn, GA / 511 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2014 MERCEDES BENZ E350 COUPE, MARS RED ON CASHMERE BEIGE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, LANE TRACKING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION S...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5KB1EF269653
    Stock: 269653
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E 400 4MATIC Coupe

    $42,698
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,315 Below Market
    41,573 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Hanna Imports (Raleigh, NC)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Raleigh, NC / 231 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Navigation, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, *Multi Point Inspection*, E 400 4MA...

    Dealer Review:

    It was an excellent experience to deal with Hanna Export.When I went to Hanna exports to sell my car.Steve Smith ( Sales manager) took few minutes to give me best offer and within 15 mins we did all paper work and closed the deal.All process went so smooth and got my money next day in my account.Also he arranged for dropping me back to my home.Thanks Steve.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDD1J6GB3JF008173
    Stock: 3014356
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-17-2022

  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Coupe

    2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    E350 Coupe

    $16,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,000 Below Market
    44,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    East County Preowned Superstore (El Cajon, CA)
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in El Cajon, CA / 2,233 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2D Coupe E 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V RWD 7-Speed Automatic White Odometer is 51553 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG#1 INDEPENDENT DEALER ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKJ5GB5AF014491
    Stock: 220487
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Previous
123456
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 609 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mercedes-Benz For Sale
  4. Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class For Sale
E-Class Reviews & Specs
Select Buying Experience
AnyOnlineIn-Store
Filters
Location
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year
make
model
to
Year(s)
Condition
Price and Payment
$
to
$
Price
Rating

Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

Type
Trim
Mileage
to
Mileage
Vehicle History
Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Engine & Exterior

Entertainment

Options & Packages
MPG
to
MPG
Vehicle Listing Details

Related Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.