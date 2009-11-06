Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe for Sale
$57,143Great price$5,171 Below Market17,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Thousand Oaks (Westlake Village, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Westlake Village, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AndersonAutos is honored to present this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassCARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle wil...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HB2LF127012
Stock: ALF127012
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- 19,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6JB9KF079145
Stock: 2001961028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $37,499Great price$11,501 Below Market30,825 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticVROOM (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Nashville, TN / 546 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GBXJF019042
Stock: 019042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,590Fair price$0 Below Market65,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KB4DF198074
Stock: 2001897721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
- $20,165Great price$4,502 Below Market104,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticRPM Autos (Riverside, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Riverside, CA / 2,222 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vehicle Runs WellSmooth rideAlways parked indoorsAll records in possessionUpgraded stereoRegularly maintainedLots of storageArctic cold a/cNo petsNeve...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ6HB7GF316300
Stock: 316300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,990Fair price$768 Above Market62,079 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in West Palm Beach, FL / 864 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ8JB4EF279130
Stock: 2001949164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $19,485Great price$5,287 Below Market49,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBaron Motorsports (Great Neck, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Great Neck, NY / 233 miles away from Ashburn, VA
All vehicles come with guaranteed Accident-free Clean Carfax with a buyback guarantee, For your convenience, we have attached a free clean Carfax vehi...
Dealer Review:
Purchased my dream car from here after months of searching. Gave me the best price out of every dealer i been to. my salesmen farzia helped me every step of the way and will come back soon to buy my second car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KB7EF241310
Stock: 21023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $26,590Fair price$340 Above Market45,149 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KBXEF248607
Stock: 2001868524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $65,660Great price$7,501 Below Market7,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticLexus of Orange Park (Jacksonville, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Jacksonville, FL / 655 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! AMG LINE! VERY WELL EQUIPPED! 4MATIC , 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane ...
Dealer Review:
Sandra is the salesperson who helped me purchase my first Lexus. She is knowledgeable, attentive, friendly, and just very personable. She made this my best ever car buying experience. I would give her more than 5 stars if I could. I’m very happy with my new Lexus and my journey to purchasing it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1J6JB7LF139960
Stock: LU133623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2022
- 124,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, FL)BluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Diamond White Metallic Sport Package Lane Tracking Package Keyless-Go Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Ash Wood Tri...
Dealer Review:
Sales experience was extremely satisfying. Bob my sales representative was very knowledgeable and presented various options available for my lease return. Ultimately I purchased the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KBXEF230110
Stock: EF230110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $54,980Great price18,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Waco (Waco, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Waco, TX / 1,223 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Amg Line Parking Assistance Package Multi-Contour Front Seats W/Massage Feature Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke W/Black Accent...
Dealer Review:
Easiest car buying experience I have encountered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HB2LF123493
Stock: LF123493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2022
- $61,702Great price$6,868 Below Market20,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticINFINITI of Coconut Creek (Coconut Creek, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Coconut Creek, FL / 895 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WOW LOADED E 450 WITH DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE, AMG LINE PACKAGE AND THE UPGRADED DESGNO INTERIOR!!!! G...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6JB8LF120009
Stock: PN10215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2022
$58,900Great price$5,854 Below Market12,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Naples (Naples, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**MB CERTIFIED (CPO), **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **ONE OWNER, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **KEYLESS GO, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HBXLF125282
Stock: P9854
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-06-2022
$39,582Great price$5,532 Below Market57,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Tampa (Tampa, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 816 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned, Clean CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE ENGINE START, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, B...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB0JF023053
Stock: CMT221435B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $43,500Great price$6,718 Below Market34,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticGas Motor Cars (Marietta, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Marietta, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL, PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 45...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB0JF015082
Stock: MP5082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
$55,996Great price$8,305 Below Market17,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticWI Simonson (Santa Monica, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,283 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 17,011 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine power...
Dealer Review:
This is my fourth time working with Marcus Jerry and I’m so grateful. He makes the process of buying a new car very easy, straightforward and informative. Highly recommend to all!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HB9LF119215
Stock: TLF119215
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2022
- $50,998Great price$5,316 Below Market24,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarMax (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Inglewood, CA / 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF008386
Stock: 23052462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,996Great price$6,367 Below Market30,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticAutobahn Motors (Belmont, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Belmont, CA / 2,406 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4 NEW TIRES! PREMIUM 1 PKG, with HANDS FREE ACCESS, and NFC wireless charging, PARK ASSIST PKG, with SURROUND VIEW, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HBXKF076986
Stock: LKF076986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- 111,767 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticWorld Auto Brokers (Lilburn, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Lilburn, GA / 511 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2014 MERCEDES BENZ E350 COUPE, MARS RED ON CASHMERE BEIGE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, LANE TRACKING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION S...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KB1EF269653
Stock: 269653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,698Great price$6,315 Below Market41,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticHanna Imports (Raleigh, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Raleigh, NC / 231 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, *Multi Point Inspection*, E 400 4MA...
Dealer Review:
It was an excellent experience to deal with Hanna Export.When I went to Hanna exports to sell my car.Steve Smith ( Sales manager) took few minutes to give me best offer and within 15 mins we did all paper work and closed the deal.All process went so smooth and got my money next day in my account.Also he arranged for dropping me back to my home.Thanks Steve.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB3JF008173
Stock: 3014356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2022
- $16,999Great price$3,000 Below Market44,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticEast County Preowned Superstore (El Cajon, CA)BluetoothLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in El Cajon, CA / 2,233 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2D Coupe E 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V RWD 7-Speed Automatic White Odometer is 51553 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG#1 INDEPENDENT DEALER ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5GB5AF014491
Stock: 220487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
