Used Mercedes-Benz Diesel for Sale Near Me

Charcoal 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 BlueTECÂ CLEAN TITLE! +NAVIGATION +HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

Dealer Review:

I basically bought this car from viewing it on the internet. I live four hours away and this was a very good option. Chris Warner was extremely helpful answering all our questions about this vehicle over the phone, through texting, and emails. I got my own financing through my credit union and working with Tyler there at Prestman made that very simple. Docusign is a great tool to do all the paperwork from home. We love our new vehicle and the customer service was PHENOMENAL. I would definitely recommend Chris and Prestman Auto for your next vehicle purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDHF2EB8BA324808

Stock: 255835E

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020