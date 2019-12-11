Used Mercedes-Benz Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 74,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,999$1,773 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
CARFAX One-Owner. Arctic White 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Worker Cargo 144 WB BlueTEC RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic BlueTEC 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel This car has been fully detailed, inside and out, 12 V Power Outlet Driver Seat Base, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Instrument Cluster w/Pixel-Matrix Display, Light & Rain Sensor, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Overhead Control Panel, Trailer Hitch Prep Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We have been a family owned business for our entire 50+ year existence. We pride ourselves on building and maintaining long lasting relationships, delighting our customers,and going the extra mile to ensure you are satisfied and taken care of.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DD9GP322007
Stock: MCV1264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2019
- 99,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,486$1,335 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Charcoal 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 BlueTECÂ CLEAN TITLE! +NAVIGATION +HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
Dealer Review:
I basically bought this car from viewing it on the internet. I live four hours away and this was a very good option. Chris Warner was extremely helpful answering all our questions about this vehicle over the phone, through texting, and emails. I got my own financing through my credit union and working with Tyler there at Prestman made that very simple. Docusign is a great tool to do all the paperwork from home. We love our new vehicle and the customer service was PHENOMENAL. I would definitely recommend Chris and Prestman Auto for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF2EB8BA324808
Stock: 255835E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not Provided
$64,700
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
WDZFF0CD9KP172416 This is one of our last remaining model year 2019 vehicles!
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZFF0CD9KP172415
Stock: 19172416NV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 1,757 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$135,000
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
Jet Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 RWD 4.2" Pixel Matrix Display w/Chrome Dials, Additional Battery Package, CALECHE SKYLITE, Cruise Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Multi-Function Wheel/Display Package, Reinforced Front Axle Stabilizer, Suspension Package I.
Dealer Review:
Elisha W. was my sales rep when I made my E-Class purchase. He was very attentive and was able to order the car I wanted. He followed up with me every step of the way until I finally got my car. If I purchase another MBZ I will definitely purchase it from Elisha.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CB2JP606470
Stock: 80653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2018
- 336 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$54,995
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Venting Glass Windows and a supplemental A/C system for the rear has been added. This Mercedes is ready for any work or play. Seats can be added for passengers or counters for your business.ABS brakes, Additional Battery for Retrofitter, Driver Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Primed Bumpers, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. White 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB HIGH ROOF MIDWEST BUILD RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 TurbodieselNationstar Autoplex is the premier Pre-Owned Dealer in Lewisville Texas. We strive to provide a top quality client experience.Thank you for shopping with Nationstar Autoplex. We are happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PF1CD9KP021561
Stock: KP021561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 60,193 milesDelivery Available*
$22,590
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF9HB2EA988000
Stock: 2000618891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 101,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
GM Motors - Baldwin / New York
�
Dealer Review:
Bought and sold a van with David from GM Motors. Incredibly helpful and refreshingly honest, I strongly recommend this business. - Meagan Patrick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD6JP648916
Stock: 303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,990$3,332 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Premium I Active Curve System Driver Assistance Package Night View Assist Plus Gray; Leather Upholstery 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control Lighting Package Parktronic W/Active Parking Assist Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Adaptive Damping System Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Iridium Silver Metallic Keyless-Go Heated Rear Seats Trailer Hitch Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Special Order Option Charge 2Nd Seat Row Pass-Through Wheel Locking Bolts Heated Windshield Washer Reservoir Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Burl Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This _ is well equipped with Accident Free CARFAX. This is a Local trade and It Completely Passed our certified AUTONATION inspection. We are also including an Industry Leading 90 Day or 4000 mile AN90 Warranty. This vehicle shows no sign of paint work. This vehicle has almost every option imaginable. With just 87,525 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
After initiating my search from out of town Olexandre helped me through the entire process Very satisfied with the price, financing and most importantly the great car. Kudos to the wonderful service and attention Olexandre provided. He made it happen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE6EA298941
Stock: EA298941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 68,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,900
Ginn Chevrolet - Covington / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. BlueTECÂ Odometer is 630 miles below market average! 21/32 City/Highway MPG Our goal is to provide you an exceptional vehicle shopping experience throughout your entire process â from browsing our inventory online to narrowing down your search to walking into the store. We are committed to providing a comfortable, hassle-free and no-pressure experience â on your terms! *Price Includes all Final Discounts*
Dealer Review:
Wonderful experience purchasing a new vehicle. Second time I've gotten one from Ginn. First time was used, but same care and attention. Patient and helpful in the decision process. Great getting loan rates - beat my bank offer. No pressure! Devin Morris was a patient and helpful sales rep, who answered all our questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF2EB4CA561667
Stock: C3913A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 14,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiFair Deal
$39,990$210 Below Market
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 4667 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
Dealer Review:
Flavio the gentleman who had seen my fiance and I walking into the dealership decided to say hello as he opened the door for us. Asked us politely what brought us into the store on Saturday. We explained our situation about needing a bigger car for myself and work as I drove a legacy gt sedan. We went over many options and drove a few different models . Crosstrek outback and Forrester . About to leave because $ wasn't where we wanted it to be for the prices on cars and low trade in value offered to me on my car by grante, flavio went to grab his manager to see what could be done. Needless to say after some talking we managed to get a 2019 Subaru outback limited for the price we needed it to be for our budget and also threw in some extras. Had the car ready for me on Monday . Flavio was very friendly and wanted to ensure I was happy with my purchase. We would do business agian here .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD9HP400794
Stock: P548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 126,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**2.1 I4 DIESEL**144 WB**LOW ROOF**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**Tow Package** BlueTECÂ 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic, 5 Speakers, 6.5J x 16" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel 144 WB RWD Cargo Van
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC7E5878574
Stock: 27357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 84,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner.**15 PASSENGER**HIGHROOF**EXTENDED**3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 6-Cylinder Engine/5-Speed Transmission, Alternator 14 V/220 A, V6 Badge On Right Rear Cargo Door. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF SPRINTERS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB BlueTECÂ BlueTECÂ Passenger Van Passenger 170 WB RWD
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD4GP218151
Stock: 27794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 118,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
Dealer Review:
I was so clueless when it came to buying a car for the first time. I called around and no one seemed to give me the answers I was looking for and point me in the right direction. Until I came here and Naz showed up. He helped me through this nervous experience and held my hand through it all. I was never so happy to buy a used car before. Now I will always come to Bristol Auto Mall to purchase my future cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC6D5797159
Stock: nr7443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,445 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Rare Find Super Clean Loaded 2 keys Hid Headlamps Adaptive Seats Rear Shades Alloy Wheels Runs Looks and Drives Amazing 38 mpg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF26J55A555280
Stock: 5280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Premium Package Driver Convenience Package Jet Black Wheels: 6.5J X 16" Light-Alloy Comfort Package 3rd Row Seat Black; Leatherette Upholstery Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control Rear View Camera W/Head Unit Display Electric Closing Assist Right Sliding Door Radio: Mbux Multimedia System W/7" Touchscreen Chrome Grille Package Cruise Control Comfort Driver'S Seat Right Sliding Door W/Full Paneling Acoustic Package Bluetooth Connection Hinged Rear Doors W/Full Paneling This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPF1CD5KT000983
Stock: KT000983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 57,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,000$732 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 4dr *DIESEL*4MATIC 4dr GLK 250 BlueTEC features a 2.2L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB8FG433001
Stock: 1557K22
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 57,634 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7DD3GE123633
Stock: 10427817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 40,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,865
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This vehicle is located at our HooverCampus**Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned** 2 Additional Master Keys** ABS brakes** Comfort Driver's Seat** Comfort Passenger's Seat** Cruise Control** Driver Comfort Package** Electronic Stability Control** Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment** Illuminated entry** Low tire pressure warning** Rear Axle Stabilizer Bar** Reinforced Front Axle Stabilizer** Remote keyless entry** Suspension Package III** Suspension w/Front & Rear Stabilizer** Traction control Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, with unlimited mileage. We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
Dealer Review:
I had the best experience with Trent Tate! He is very knowledgeable, honest, and patient. Highly recommend him for your next car!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CD3HP513057
Stock: P513057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.