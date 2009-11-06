Located in Atlanta , GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : Yes

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: WDDGJ4HB4EG201638

Stock: 2001614820

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2022