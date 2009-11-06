Skip to main content

Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe for Sale

768 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 Coupe

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 250 Coupe

    $23,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,975 Below Market
    35,618 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB8FG363547
    Stock: 2001866176
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $17,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $434 Below Market
    89,853 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB4EG201638
    Stock: 2001614820
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2022

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Coupe

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 S Coupe

    $82,590
    Good priceGood price
    $3,781 Below Market
    17,856 miles
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ8HB0KF830530
    Stock: 2001927038
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $19,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,289 Below Market
    64,721 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB5EG201194
    Stock: 2001945530
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Coupe

    $39,999
    Good priceGood price
    12,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Enterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,183 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ4KB9JF627300
    Stock: 8DCFQL
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $21,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,121 Below Market
    32,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HBXCF816827
    Stock: 2001927407
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2022

  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $17,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $118 Above Market
    75,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB2DG050751
    Stock: 2001924616
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC Coupe

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 350 4MATIC Coupe

    $22,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $49 Below Market
    78,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Kansas City, MO / 915 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ8JB3FG420495
    Stock: 2001934022
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 Coupe

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 250 Coupe

    $25,990
    Fair priceFair price
    22,710 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,366 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB3FG359261
    Stock: 2001920656
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $20,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $306 Above Market
    65,650 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Richmond, VA / 95 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB9EG282698
    Stock: 2001905507
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $17,590
    Fair priceFair price
    73,932 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Austin, TX / 1,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB7DF979484
    Stock: 2001914098
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Coupe

    2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 S Coupe

    $90,996
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,756 Below Market
    6,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Hart Nissan (Mechanicsville, VA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Mechanicsville, VA / 98 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 S AMG® 4.0L V8 9-Speed Automatic RWD Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, Passed Dealer Inspection, ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWJ8HB2MG095868
    Stock: UK0294
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $21,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,096 Above Market
    55,424 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB9EG289313
    Stock: 2001524583
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 Coupe

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 Coupe

    $70,990
    16,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Reno, NV / 2,243 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ8GB2KF829882
    Stock: 2001898599
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $19,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $861 Above Market
    57,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    Blind Spot Monitorin...
    +more

    Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB9CF772870
    Stock: 2001843689
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Coupe

    2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C250 Coupe

    $21,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $184 Above Market
    63,724 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB5EG282018
    Stock: 2001781144
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-24-2022

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 Coupe

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 250 Coupe

    $21,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,229 Above Market
    55,943 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Nashville, TN / 546 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HB9FG391003
    Stock: 2001931551
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Coupe

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Coupe

    $37,250
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,306 Below Market
    20,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Westmont (Westmont, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Westmont, IL / 583 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Premium Package Lunar Blue Metallic Heated Front Seats Blind Spot Assist Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" Multispoke W/Black Accents 64-Color Ambient Lighting...

    Dealer Review:

    I have leased cars from this dealership for many years (>!12) and service my vehicles there. Staff are courteous, respectful and knowledgeable.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ8EB6KF767793
    Stock: KF767793
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Coupe

    $45,991
    Great priceGreat price
    13,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Randall Reed's Planet Ford (Humble, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Humble, TX / 1,186 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *****2020 Mercedes -Benz C - Class C 300****New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.C-Class C 300 C 300, 2D Coupe, 2.0L I4 Turbo...

    Dealer Review:

    I was impressed with the straightforwardness and efficiency of buying a car from Planet Ford.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ8DBXLF960774
    Stock: N6088A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Coupe

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Coupe

    $37,590
    Fair priceFair price
    33,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWJ4JB4JF654163
    Stock: 2001684358
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2022

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 Coupe

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 250 Coupe

    $17,888
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,762 Below Market
    78,586 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Portland, OR / 2,326 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Rare Find,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Premium Sound,Satellite Radio,Sunroof / Moonroof,Turbo/Supercharged,4 Cylinder Engine,4-Wheel Disc Brake...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDGJ4HBXFG390524
    Stock: FG390524T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

