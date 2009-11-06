Skip to main content

Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible for Sale

486 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $41,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $811 Above Market
    32,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4JB4HF547119
    Stock: 2001898070
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $40,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $9,901 Below Market
    50,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    House of Imports (Buena Park, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Buena Park, CA / 2,260 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Multimedia Package Leather Seating Package Driver Assistance Package Premium Package Amg Line Exterior Lighting Package Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke W...

    Dealer Review:

    Thank you for your attention and responsible action.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8DBXKF767813
    Stock: KF767813
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $55,494
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,601 Below Market
    3,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of South Bay (Torrance, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Torrance, CA / 2,281 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Amg Line 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke W/Black Accents Illuminated Star Night Package Mb-Tex Dashboard W/Top Stitching...

    Dealer Review:

    They work with you, they’re polite. They let you play around with the 2022 c63 (: good people.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8EB3LF936912
    Stock: LF936912
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 Convertible

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 Convertible

    $80,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,486 Above Market
    12,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWK8GB0LF983165
    Stock: 2001826994
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Convertible

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 43 Convertible

    $51,988
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,185 Below Market
    12,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    WI Simonson (Santa Monica, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,283 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 12,424 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz C-Class delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleade...

    Dealer Review:

    This is my fourth time working with Marcus Jerry and I’m so grateful. He makes the process of buying a new car very easy, straightforward and informative. Highly recommend to all!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK6EB5JF751309
    Stock: TJF751309
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $44,991
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,737 Below Market
    29,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park (Jacksonville, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Jacksonville, FL / 655 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED**designo Selenite Gray Magno2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedClean Carfax...

    Dealer Review:

    Mercedes Benz of Orange Park has an excellent team, specially Sales Manager Alex Shelver and Finance Manager Alexis Fonseca they go above and beyond to help you and clarify everything. Excellent job.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4JB1JF754895
    Stock: PR4500A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-18-2022

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $54,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,692 Below Market
    14,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Foothill Ranch (Foothill Ranch, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Foothill Ranch, CA / 2,247 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Scores 31 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz C-Class boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Autom...

    Dealer Review:

    I bought a used car at the Mercedes-Benz Foothill yesterday,I had the pleasure of meeting Drew Jencks, who is a very friendly and enthusiastic representative, his business is also very professional, I only took 4 hours to complete the car purchase procedures, and pick up the new car smoothly. Wonderful experience and I highly recommend Drew Jencks.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWK8DB3MG078970
    Stock: 9410FP
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

  • Price Drop
    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 S Convertible

    $77,880
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,567 Below Market
    15,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Elliott Bay Auto Brokers (Seattle, WA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Seattle, WA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *CLEAN CARFAX*, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Exhaust System (DISC), AMG Performance Steering Wheel w/DINAMICA, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8HB2KF831806
    Stock: KF831806
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-11-2022

    Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $44,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,616 Below Market
    26,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Naples (Naples, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **MB CERTIFIED (CPO), **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **ONE OWNER, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **KEYLESS GO, 8.4 High-Resolution Screen, Active Blind Spot...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4KBXHF540321
    Stock: 16574B
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-09-2022

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $33,418
    Great priceGreat price
    60,230 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Gillman Honda of Houston Southwest (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,214 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Gray 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC .22/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4KB0HF442849
    Stock: 0HT0030A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Convertible

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 43 Convertible

    $54,595
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,769 Below Market
    24,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of South Bay (Torrance, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Torrance, CA / 2,281 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Multimedia Package Black W/Red Stitching; Leather Upholstery Designo Diamond White Amg Performance Exhaust Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Wheels: 19" Amg Multi...

    Dealer Review:

    They work with you, they’re polite. They let you play around with the 2022 c63 (: good people.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK6EB6KF803080
    Stock: KF803080
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-28-2022

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Convertible

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 43 Convertible

    $71,987
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,947 Below Market
    4,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Farmington (Farmington, UT)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Farmington, UT / 1,814 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned, CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ALL WHEEL DRIVE Cabriolet Convertible, AMG Performance Enhanced Twin-Turbo 3.0L V6,...

    Dealer Review:

    The saleswoman was very helpful and kind. The sales went through very easily and very quickly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWK6EB8MG059740
    Stock: 5MC2166
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $54,985
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,001 Below Market
    5,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Palm Springs, CA / 2,182 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Certified Pre-Owned C300A, comes with $9,170 in factory options, MSRP was $114,615. Comes with factory options like, Parking Assistance Package: ...

    Dealer Review:

    Totally pleased with my customer experience with Brenda Dryden at this dealership. Professional courteous service

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWK8DB7MG045910
    Stock: M17357AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Convertible

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 43 Convertible

    $52,990
    17,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK6EB6HF514578
    Stock: 2001918997
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2022

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 Convertible

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    AMG C 63 Convertible

    $71,744
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,658 Below Market
    22,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Glendale Nissan (Glendale, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Glendale, CA / 2,268 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG C-Class LOW MILES, Manufacturer's Warranty Still Applies, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Power Driver Seat, ...

    Dealer Review:

    I would never recommend my worst enemy to go there. The sales manager is so shady and dishonest.. saying one price then adding this and that.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8GB5LF981945
    Stock: 1632P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-03-2022

  • Price Drop
    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $41,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,646 Below Market
    29,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performa...

    Dealer Review:

    Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8DB8KF801571
    Stock: KF801571
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $39,436
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,735 Below Market
    24,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz Of Reno (Reno, NV)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Reno, NV / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke 64-Color Ambient Lighting Pre-...

    Dealer Review:

    Thank you for the awesome service and help finding my beautiful new car!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8DBXKF770937
    Stock: KF770937
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-17-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $44,894
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,538 Below Market
    29,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Fishers Imports (Fishers, IN)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Fishers, IN / 458 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. Red 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC , 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3-Position...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4KB7JF736173
    Stock: F6173
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Convertible

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 Convertible

    $41,590
    21,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Columbia, SC / 397 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4JB3HF421656
    Stock: 2001632677
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-18-2022

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $54,990
    23,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Greensboro, NC / 243 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8EB3KF783611
    Stock: 2001915444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2022

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    C 300 4MATIC Convertible

    $51,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,903 Below Market
    17,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Warwick (Warwick, RI)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Warwick, RI / 365 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC PREMIUM ONE PACKAGE, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM, BURMESTER AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ILLUMINATED DOO...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK8EB5KF772965
    Stock: 74339PA
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-12-2022

Showing 1 - 21 out of 486 listings
