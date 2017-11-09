Used McLaren Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$154,981
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2018 McLaren 570S 2D CoupeBlade Silver 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedRWD 7-Speed ManualClean Carfax 1 Owner, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13DAA3JW005564
Stock: L005562B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$1,199,900
McLaren Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
McLaren Newport Beach is proud to offer for sale this stunning piece of McLaren engineering, hand selected from our client network. The Senna is McLaren's accomplishment of building the ultimate track car, with no compromise, while still being road legal. The inspiration behind the vehicle design and development was Ayrton Senna, the Formula 1 racing driver who raced for McLaren between 1988-1993. Ayrton brought three Formula 1 Championships to McLaren-Honda in 1988, 1990, & 1991, and is viewed as being one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.Our brand specialists here in Newport Beach had the pleasure of assisting the previous owner in specifying the options and colors on this particular McLaren Senna, keeping in mind the history & story behind the Senna name. During his time with McLaren-Honda, Ayrton's Formula 1 race car wore the "Marlboro" Rocket Red & Anniversary White livery which are the same vintage colors chosen for chassis 271 as seen in the photos. While the Senna raced under different numbers during his career, it was the number 12 used on his 1988 MP4/4 that drew inspiration for the 12 seen on this particular vehicle. Everything seen on the vehicle was carefully hand-painted by the experts at the McLaren Special Operations team in Woking, England. Other special & notable options include: all interior and exterior carbon fiber finished in gloss lacquer instead of the standard satin finish. Ayrton Senna's signature painted in Rocket Red to the MSO full length carbon fiber door sills. The entire "upper canopy" was also finished in MSO visual carbon fiber. A rarely selected option due to the extreme expense of this MSO offering. The interior also features a few intricate options, one of which is the famous MSO water bottle which sits in a carbon fiber housing between the seats. This particular option was painted in matching Rocket Red to pair the stunning exterior to the interior. These are just some of the many items & options featured on chassis 271.With only 500 units built worldwide, the McLaren Senna is a highly sought-after piece, worthy of any car collector's garage. Whether your plans are to enjoy your local roads, enjoy the track, or park it as display in your collection, the product specialists at McLaren Newport Beach are here to assist your questions. With over 50 years of combined experience in the exotic car industry, we have access to enclosed & insured transportation around the world. Our staff is also trained in offering specialized finance and leasing programs to qualified buyers, as well as assessing your trade-in vehicles. Please call or email our showroom, and ask for a McLaren product specialist today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren Senna with 360-degree camera, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM15ACA9KW800271
Stock: KW800271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 19,752 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".2D Coupe, 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged, Blue, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Blue 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
Dealer Review:
My experience buying from Carmel Motors was outstanding! I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata and it was the smoothest car buying experience that I ever had. After a bad experience at another local dealership, Tyler, my sales representative was very pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales process was quick and easy and since I was already pre-approved for financing, I was literally in and out of the dealership in about an hour. I will definitely be back to Carmel Motors and refer everyone I know that is looking for a vehicle to stop by their dealership. They have great cars, excellent service and an outstanding staff!! Thank you all!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA9CW001736
Stock: SR-C18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2019
- 21,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$96,991$1,088 Below Market
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
LOW MILES, and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this McLaren MP4-12C is sure to sell fast.
Dealer Review:
My sales rep and the finance rep made me feel very taken care of, from looking at all the vehicles that fit what I was looking for, a monthly lease payment in the range I was looking for, and on into taking care of lining up all the paperwork before I got to the dealership so it'd be a fast and seamless visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA8CW000593
Stock: DX3963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 5,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$239,890
McLaren Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
McLaren Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 McLaren 675LT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Volcano Yellow exterior paint and Carbon Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack - Carbon Fiber Front Bumper End Plate - Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intake - Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Center - Electric & Heated Memory Seats - Vehicle Lifter - Soft Close Latches Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with Warranty McLaren Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. McLaren Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. McLaren Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren CPO) / Used McLarens. These include the current model range of 600LT Coupe and Spider, 570S Coupe and Spider, 570GT Coupe, 720S Coupe and Spider, 570S GT4 Race Car. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11RAA9GW675082
Stock: 6853UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 41,268 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$82,917$3,076 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
LOADED WITH VALUE! This McLaren MP4-12C comes equipped with: AM/FM AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA3CW001571
Stock: CW001571-107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 7,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$112,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
1 OWNER BEAUTY!!! Talk about a one of a kind dream car. This Mclaren is absolutely gorgeous. And you can tell the only owner absolutely loved it. Clearly never tracked or raced. Well kept with great tires, brakes, and all the carbon fiber trim on the outside. The white wheels with the beautiful white and black/red leather combo makes it pop. Drives great and you can't even tell it is an exotic ride with how smooth it drives. Extra key fob included. Everything works with no warning lights on the dash. Engine sounds the way it did off the show room floor. Very minimal Headlight spotting (if you have seen any 6 year old Mclarens you will be impressed how clean these lights are). The interior is nearly flawless and all the LED lights intact as if it were brand new. LOVE LOVE LOVE this car. AN ABSOLUTE STEAL!!!! Hurry in because it will not last at this price. All trades welcome and financing available with approved credit. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.
Dealer Review:
I looked at and bought a Lexis on line. I live in the s.w. Houston area. I dealt with Justin Wang. They delivered the car, it was in perfect shape and everything advertised was correct. These are great people and I will always buy my auto's from them. P.S. just received my title and tags yesterday with a new safety sticker.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA7CW000388
Stock: CW000388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2019
- 2,318 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$237,888
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
McLaren San Diego is proud to present this 2020 McLaren GT in Papaya Spark and Black Leather Interior. New unregistered dealer demonstrator.Manufacturer Options Include:-MSO Black Pack-Electrochromic Roof-MSO Defined Papaya Spark Paint-Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/ Black Calipers-15 Spoke Forged Wheels in Gloss Black-Front Lift-Front and Rear Parking Sensors-Rear Parking Camera-Premium Package-Luxe Package-Leather Sill Panel-Sports Exhaust-Satin Exhaust Finish-Bowers & Wilkins Audio SystemMcLaren San Diego was established in 2018 as part of O'Gara Coach Company. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service for our clients, as well as truly memorable ownership experiences. Our goal at McLaren San Diego is to make your purchase and ownership experience as simple and easy as possible. We're located in the heart of La Jolla at 7440 La Jolla Blvd and we encourage you to come by to meet with our enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff.We are eager to assist you with your next McLaren. We carry the full range of new vehicles on offer 720S Coupe, 720S Spider, 570S Coupe, 570S Spider, 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider and Senna. We also have a great selection of McLaren Qualified pre-owned vehicles like the 650S and 675LT. Whatever McLaren you're looking for, McLaren San Diego can help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM22GCA3LW000695
Stock: 20ML165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,800 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$104,942
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
CARBON BLACK (SPECIAL) PAINT, SPORT EXHAUST, CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVERS, STEALTH PACK, CAST WHEELS STEALTH FINISH, MCLAREN ORANGE CALIPERS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, CARBON BLACK/ CARBON BLACK, CONTRAST STITCHING, ELECTRIC/ HEATED MEMORY SEATS, CARBON FIBER SILL PANELS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND, FT AND REAR SENSORS, MCLAREN BRANDED FLOOR MAT SET, LIKE NEW TOYO PROXES R888 TIRES, CARBON BLACK (special paint) over CARBON BLACK FULL LEATHER INTERIOR. **MSRP $261,775** Features on this 2012 McLaren MP4-12C include: **616HP **7-speed DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION **CARBON BLACK (SPECIAL PAINT) **CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVERS **SPORTS EXHAUST **STEALTH PACK **CAST WHEELS- STEALTH FINISH **MCLAREN ORANGE CALIPERS **FULL LEATHER INTERIOR **CARBON BLACK/ CARBON BLACK **CONTRAST STITCHING ON DASHBOARD **ELECTRIC AND HEATED MEMORY SEATS **CARBON FIBER SILL PANELS **PREMIUM MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND PKG **FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS **MCLAREN BRANDED FLOOR MAT SET **TOYO PROXES R888 TIRES **MSRP $261,775
Dealer Review:
On my first visit to this dealer I must say I was extremely impressed with how straightforward the staff is. No pushy salesman or hidden fees! One of best dealerships I have ever visited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAAXCW001101
Stock: 88888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2017
- 2,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$154,999$4,412 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 McLaren 570GT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Onyx Black exterior paint and Jet Black/Apex Red interior.Other manufacturer options include:-Ceramic Brakes w/ Red Calipers-5 Twin Spoke Lightweight Wheels in Silver-Front Lift-Front & Rear Parking Sensors-Rear Parking Camera-Carbon Fiber Interior Components-Electric Steering Column-Electric & Heated Memory Seats-Jet Black Nappa Leather Sill Finisher-By McLaren Interior-Soft Close Doors-Sports Exhaust-Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker AudioMcLaren Qualified Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the three-year factory warranty expires* 90+ Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* McLaren P1 is excluded from program* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle HistoryO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 McLaren 570GT with Stability Control, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking sensors, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13GAA3HW003065
Stock: 1560UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 2,952 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$105,900$3,772 Below Market
McLaren North Jersey - Ramsey / New Jersey
***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***McLaren Qualified Warranty Available (INQUIRE FOR DETAILS)***, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Additional Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels w/Corsa Tires, Branded Floor Mat Set, Bumpers: body-color, Electric & Heated Memory Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: Meridian Audio System w/Media Player/40GB Hard Drive, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Special Color Brake Calipers, Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels, Traction control. Azure Blue 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedOdometer is 15031 miles below market average!A storied Formula 1 brain trust with brilliant minds like Ron Dennis and Gordon Murray ought to be able to produce a sensational road-going supercar.They did, with the paradigm-shattering F1 of 1992 1998, and the legacy continues with the MP4-12C.It's a low-slung shape with smooth powerful contours, contrasted with razor-honed intake ducts for the radiators that flank the twin-turbo V-8 just inches behind your shoulder blades. Lift the quasi-gullwing door (unlatched by swiping your hand on the underside of the deeply drawn duct) and the high sill of the carbon-fiber MonoCell tub is revealed it's inset so far it's as if you're stripping away a supercar shell to reveal a Formula car underneath. The heart of the 12C is a race-derived V-8 built for McLaren by the racing specialists at Ricardo. Rumor has it the engine, dubbed M838T, is based on a design meant for Indy Car racing that has been tweaked for road use, high fuel efficiency, and class-leading emissions. But don't let that fool you. Despite displacing just 3.8 liters, this twin-turbocharged and intercooled 90-degree V-8 redlines at 8500 rpm and produces 592 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 443 pound-feet of torque from 3000 to 7000 rpm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA5CW001345
Stock: MC010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2018
- 108 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$255,704
Mercedes-Benz of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina
GT, P22 Luxe Pkg, Premium Pkg, Sports Exhaust, Panoramic Privacy Glass Roof, 15-Spoke Forged Wheels with Gloss Black Finish, Polished Calipers with Black Logo, Carbon Fibre Trim, Ceramic Coating, Matching Calipers, Front End Bra, Bowers and Wilkins Surround Sound
Dealer Review:
I picked up my new C300 at Mercedes Benz South Charlotte. David Rodriquez provided excellent service. I had a critical meeting to attend and David completed the sale in record time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM22GCA3LW000602
Stock: P6138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 19,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$137,888$4,573 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
This 2017 McLaren 570GT will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.16/23 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
Dealer Review:
I went to National because of a car I saw on their website. I went there to test drive and when I arrived they just got a nicer color of the BMW I wanted. I drove both and explained to the salesman Bob that my credit had some issues. Bob immediately got the Finance people to start working on my case. 1 hour later the told me what my down payment was and once I agreed, I was on my way out. If you want a nice car and have dings on your credit. Go to National.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 McLaren 570GT with Stability Control, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking sensors, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13GAA1HW002478
Stock: 002478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 9,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$98,700$6,704 Below Market
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
**Additional Photos & Video On Our Website*** 2012 McLaren MP4-12C RARE Volcano Orange paint Full front clear bra Fabspeed exhaust system Rear, mid-mounted twin-turbo all aluminum DOHC 3.8 liter V8 Seven-speed dual clutch seamless shift gearbox with 3 powertrain and transmission modes: Normal, Sport and Track Rack and pinion, variable rate power steering, electro-hydraulic McLaren proactive cassis control, double-wishbone independent suspension. Damping and roll modes: Normal, Sport and Track Open differential with brake steer. Stability control modes: Winter, Normal, Sport and Track ABS, traction control, ESC, and launch control McLaren airbrake, two-piece discs- aluminum hubs and iron rotors, orange calipers New Custom Wheels & Tires One-piece carbon fiber MonoCell chassis with rear extruded aluminum sub frame Fully enclosed, under panel incorporating front splitter and rear diffuser Saddle Tan/ Natural Tan Color Coordinated Steering Wheel Portrait screen infotainment system with premium Meridian sound package Lithium-ion battery Charger And so much more, call today for additional information. Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility View on YouTube - AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11AAA2CW001285
Stock: 839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 599 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$315,991
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2019 McLaren 600LT 2D CoupeCoupeChicane Effect 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedRWD 7-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, MSO Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, Racing Seats Super Lightweight, Air Conditioning, Azores Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings, Carbon Fiber Extended Side Intakes, Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 1, Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 2, Carbon Fiber Front Splitter w/Integrated Twin Endplates, Carbon Fiber Interior Components, Carbon Fiber Interior Door Inserts, Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade, Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper w/Integrated Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Side Rear Bumper Aero Fins, Carbon Fiber Side Skirts w/Aero Winglets, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Sides, McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set, McLaren Track Telemetry w/Lap Time Function, MSO Carbon Fiber Roof & Cantrails, MSO Clubsport Pack, MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, MSO Defined 6-Point Harness, MSO Defined Gloss Finish Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvers, MSO Defined Harness Bar, Soft Close Doors, Titanium Wheel Bolts, Vehicle Lift, Wheels: 19" Fr & 20" Rr 5-Spoke Diamond Cut.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 600LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13RAA3KW007992
Stock: L1128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 6,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$194,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
McLaren Houston is proud to offer this beautiful * 2020 McLaren GT Coupe* in Pearl White with 6,943 miles. The GT Coupe is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 612 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Seamless Shift Automatic Transmission. This GT Coupe is further enhanced with the following: MSO Black Pack Roof Electrochromic Calipers in Red w/ Black Logo Wheel Finish in Gloss Black 15-Spoke Forged Wheels Battery Charger in Lithium Ion Fire Extinguisher Premium Pack P22 Pioneer Exhaust Finisher in Satin Black Exterior Elite Paint Pearl White â McLaren Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM22GCA3LW000194
Stock: PLW000194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 737 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$334,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
McLaren Houston is proud to offer this beautiful * 2020 McLaren 720S Coupe * in Silica White over a Black interior with 737 miles. The 720S Coupe is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Seamless Shift Automatic Transmission. This 720S Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Track Pack Wheel Finish - Stealth Vehicle Lift 360 Degree Park Assist Fire Extinguisher Performance - By McLaren Ambient Lighting Secondary Interior Components - CF Sports Exhaust Exterior Door Upper Gorilla Glass Exterior Special Paint in Silica White Audio System - 12 Speaker Calipers - Azura Blue â McLaren Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 720S with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14DCAXLW005185
Stock: LW005185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 3,036 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$249,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
McLaren 720S Coupe PerformanceFerrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this stunning McLaren 720S. Finished in Silver over Black and Carmine leather, the 720S has been carefully driven by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by an Authorized McLaren dealer, it is in in pristine condition inside and out. The balance of the McLaren Factory Warranty is in effect.This McLaren 720S has been equipped with many fine options:- Performance Package ($11,770)- Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack 2 ($10,790)- Sports Exhaust ($5,770)- 10-Spoke Super Lightweight Forged Wheels ($5,330)- Premium 12-Speaker Audio System ($4,290)- Exterior Door Upper in Gorilla Glass ($3,760)- Electric and Heated Memory Seats ($3,410)- 360-deg Park Assist ($3,010)- Secondary Interior Components in Carbon Fiber ($2,690)- Vehicle Lift ($2,590)- MSO Defined Steering Wheel Paddles ($2,370)- Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish ($1,880)- Electric Steering Column ($1,680)- Stealth Pack ($1,410)- Red Brake Calipers ($1,340)- Luggage Retention Strap ($620)- Steering Wheel in Carbon Black Alcantara ($620)- HomeLink System ($360)- Fire Extinguisher ($180)- Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack 1- Carbon Ceramic Brakes- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Branded Floor Mat Set- Ambient Lighting- Soft Close Doors- $361,540 MSRPIf you are in the market for a McLaren 720S, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 720S with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14DCA6KW002539
Stock: FC1506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
