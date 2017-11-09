Used McLaren Coupe for Sale Near Me

McLaren Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California

McLaren Newport Beach is proud to offer for sale this stunning piece of McLaren engineering, hand selected from our client network. The Senna is McLaren's accomplishment of building the ultimate track car, with no compromise, while still being road legal. The inspiration behind the vehicle design and development was Ayrton Senna, the Formula 1 racing driver who raced for McLaren between 1988-1993. Ayrton brought three Formula 1 Championships to McLaren-Honda in 1988, 1990, & 1991, and is viewed as being one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.Our brand specialists here in Newport Beach had the pleasure of assisting the previous owner in specifying the options and colors on this particular McLaren Senna, keeping in mind the history & story behind the Senna name. During his time with McLaren-Honda, Ayrton's Formula 1 race car wore the "Marlboro" Rocket Red & Anniversary White livery which are the same vintage colors chosen for chassis 271 as seen in the photos. While the Senna raced under different numbers during his career, it was the number 12 used on his 1988 MP4/4 that drew inspiration for the 12 seen on this particular vehicle. Everything seen on the vehicle was carefully hand-painted by the experts at the McLaren Special Operations team in Woking, England. Other special & notable options include: all interior and exterior carbon fiber finished in gloss lacquer instead of the standard satin finish. Ayrton Senna's signature painted in Rocket Red to the MSO full length carbon fiber door sills. The entire "upper canopy" was also finished in MSO visual carbon fiber. A rarely selected option due to the extreme expense of this MSO offering. The interior also features a few intricate options, one of which is the famous MSO water bottle which sits in a carbon fiber housing between the seats. This particular option was painted in matching Rocket Red to pair the stunning exterior to the interior. These are just some of the many items & options featured on chassis 271.With only 500 units built worldwide, the McLaren Senna is a highly sought-after piece, worthy of any car collector's garage. Whether your plans are to enjoy your local roads, enjoy the track, or park it as display in your collection, the product specialists at McLaren Newport Beach are here to assist your questions. With over 50 years of combined experience in the exotic car industry, we have access to enclosed & insured transportation around the world. Our staff is also trained in offering specialized finance and leasing programs to qualified buyers, as well as assessing your trade-in vehicles. Please call or email our showroom, and ask for a McLaren product specialist today!

