Used McLaren Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 1,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$242,888
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 McLaren 600LT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Borealis exterior paint and Black interior.Other manufacturer options include:-MSO Defined McLaren Orange Seatbelts-MSO Defined Borealis Paint-Ceramic Brakes w/ Orange Calipers-10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight Wheels in Gloss Black-Front LIft-Front & Rear Parking Sensors-Rear Parking Camera-Carbon Fiber Interior Components-Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel-Carbon Black Alcantara Headliner-Racing Seats in Touring Size-Alcantara LT Interior Trim-Soft Close Doors-Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System-McLaren Track TelemetryMcLaren Qualified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the three-year factory warranty expires* Roadside Assistance* McLaren P1 is excluded from program* 90+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13SAA5LW008053
Stock: 1546UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 5,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$172,990$8,106 Below Market
Land Rover Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Onyx Black 2019 McLaren 570S RWD 7-Speed Manual 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged Recent Arrival! McLaren Qualified Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 90+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the two-year factory warranty expires * McLaren P1 is excluded from program
Dealer Review:
Another wonderful experience with Chad at Range Rover of the desert. Courteous, professional, covid conscientious, and speedy too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA6KW006401
Stock: TKW006401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 1,551 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$318,961
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2020 McLaren 720S 2D ConvertibleLuxuryPapaya Spark 4.0L DOHCRWD 7-Speed Automatic360 Degree Park Assist, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors (4), Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Radio: Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio System, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Sports Exhaust, Traction control, Vehicle Lift.Certified.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 720S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14FCAXLW005148
Stock: L004802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 15,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$115,787
Auto Plaza Ford - De Soto / Missouri
COME ON IN AND SEE US TODAY! We're ready to help and taking all necessary precautions. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Carbon Black Metallic 2013 McLaren MP4-12C 2D Convertible Spider 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
Dealer Review:
The sales rep knew what type of vehicle I was looking for and made the buying experience simple. It took longer for me to obtain my insurance than anything he had to do.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11BAA4DW002655
Stock: X0078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$176,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
McLaren 570S Spider LuxuryFerrari-Maserati of Long Island is proud to present this stunning McLaren 570S Spider. Finished in Mantis Green over Black, the McLaren 570S has been driven very few easy miles. Expertly maintained by authorized McLaren dealers, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom.This McLaren 570S Spider has been specified with:- Luxury Pack ($6,800)- Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade ($6,680)- 10-Spoke Diamond Cut Lightweight Wheels ($5,140)- Sports Exhaust ($4,090)- Carbon Fiber Pack 1 ($3,930)- Dark Palladium Roof ($2,650)- Exterior Special Paint ($1,740)- Vehicle Lift ($1,560)- Polished Brake Calipers ($1,110)- Steering Wheel in Carbon Black Alcantara ($620)- Stealth Exhaust Finishers ($560)- MSO Defined Gloss Black Ignition Key ($490)- Carbon Fiber Switch Pack- Headliner in Carbon Black Alcantara- Carbon Fiber Door Mirrors- Carbon Fiber Side Intakes- Carbon Fiber Tunnel- Carbon Fiber Door Insert- Electric and Heated Memory Seats- Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio System- Satellite Radio- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Rear Parking CameraAll the performance of the Coupe plus the extra exhilaration of open-air driving: The 570S Spider brings you closer to the elements in a design that is equally stunning with the roof up or down. Using the same mechanism as McLaren supercars, the lightweight retractable hardtop takes just 15 seconds to disappear neatly into the beautifully crafted tonneau deck, even when you're driving at up to 25 mph. The dihedral doors are an iconic design feature on every McLaren: As well as making it easier to get in and out, these intricate doors guide air into the side intakes to feed the radiators.If you are in the market for a McLaren 570S Spider, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA1JW004747
Stock: NC809AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 1,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$255,000
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA3GW675912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$354,000
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is proud to offer you this 2016 McLaren 675 LT Spider! Volcano Orange over Black interior and ONLY 268 miles! ***HUGE ORIG MSRP OF $513,195!!*** LIKE NEW INSIDE/OUT! Optional equipment includes: McLaren Special Operation ($93,035) incl - Gloss Finish to all Std Exterior Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Plenum Cover & Tank Header in Gloss, Carbon Fiber Roof and Tonneau in Gloss, Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms in Gloss, Airbrake in Volcano Orange/Gloss Carbon Fiber Lower, Gloss Finish to all Std Interior Carbon Fiber, Gloss Black Painted Switches & START/STOP in Orange Bezels, Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack ($10,690) which includes Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intake, Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper and Carbon Fiber End Plate, Vehicle Lift Upgrade ($5,050), Black Brake Calipers w/Silver Logo, 19" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 11" Rear 20 Spoke Wheels, Carbon Fiber Side Intakes ($3,160), Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Caps ($3,160), Carbon Fiber Sill Panels w/Brand Logo ($3,720), Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches ($3,160), Meridian Surround Sound Upgrade ($4,270), Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Rear Parking Camera ($3,700). **Our showroom is currently closed so, please email christian.beyer@fmsocal.com or call my cell directly at (714) 925-2223 with any questions. Thank you, Christian*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA2GW675917
Stock: M6190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- 288 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$159,900
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This McLaren 570S has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.8 L/232 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr 10-Spoke Sport, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.*Packages That Make Driving the McLaren 570S An Experience*Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: Seamless Shift dual clutch Gearbox (SSG), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Pre-Cog Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/35Y19 Fr & P285/35Y20 Rr -inc: Pirelli P Zero, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry, Regular Amplifier, Rear-Wheel Drive.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Motorcars of Lansing, 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to claim your McLaren 570S!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXJW003967
Stock: EACE12
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 2,281 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$340,998
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
McLaren San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 McLaren 720S Performance. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Black/Cadmium Yellow interior. Demo vehicle that has never been registered.Other manufacturer options include:-$372620 MSRP-Cadmium Yellow MSO Contrast Stitching-MSO Defined Steering Wheel Paddles-Yellow Seatbelts-Ceramic Brakes w/ Yellow Calipers-Front Lift-360 Park Assist-Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack 1-By McLaren Performance-Primary Interior Components in Carbon Fiber-Electric Steering Column-Electric & Heated Memory Seats-Soft Close Doors-Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakes-Carbon Fiber Hood Air Intake-Sports Exhaust-Carbon Fiber Mirrors-Electrochromic Roof-12 Speaker Audio SystemMcLaren San Diego was established in 2018 as part of O'Gara Coach Company. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service for our clients, as well as truly memorable ownership experiences. Our goal at McLaren San Diego is to make your purchase and ownership experience as simple and easy as possible. We're located in the heart of La Jolla at 7440 La Jolla Blvd and we encourage you to come by to meet with our enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff. We are eager to assist you with your next McLaren. We carry the full range of new vehicles on offer 720S Coupe, 720S Spider, 570S Coupe, 570S Spider, 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider and Senna. We also have a great selection of McLaren Qualified pre-owned vehicles like the 650S and 675LT. Whatever McLaren you're looking for, McLaren San Diego can help. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 720S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14FCA6LW005048
Stock: D20ML168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 6,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$184,770
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
This is a super clean Premier Collection clean Carfax trade-in. Very well maintained and extremely clean, this 570S is a great color combination and represents a tremendous value! Already well equipped as standard, this 570has an extensive option list that includes MSO content.Please see below for the original equipment list and MSRP. We look forward to seeing you soon!Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (USD) $ 208,800.00Seatbelt - MSO Defined Indian Red $ 360.00Ceramic Brakes - Red Calipers $ 1,110.0010-Spoke Lightweight Wheel - Stealth $ 4,640.00Vehicle Lift $ 1,560.00Battery Charger - Lithium-ion $ 230.00Switch Pack - Carbon Fibre $ 3,090.00Steering Wheel - Carbon Black Alcantara $ 620.00Luxury Pack $ 6,800.00Interior Trim - Nappa Sport $ 2,010.00Exhaust Finisher - Stealth $ 560.00Sports Exhaust $ 4,090.00Exterior Special Paint - Silica White $ 1,740.00Headliner - Carbon Black Alcantara -Steering Column - Electric -Electric & Heated Memory Seats -Soft Close Doors -Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System -Tyre Pressure Monitoring System -Tyres - Pirelli P ZERO -Parking Sensors & Rear Parking Camera -Parking Sensors (Front & Rear) -Branded Floor Mat Set -Interior Theme - Jet Black -Sirius Satellite Radio -Transportation and Port Processing Charges $ 2,500.00Total Suggested Retail Price(USD) $ 238,110.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXKW006286
Stock: ETMB7975C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 8,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$169,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this 2018 Mclaren 570S Spider! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous new McLaren, but did not want to pay the new car price or get harassed at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this McLaren 570S Spider at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, precision, and dependability. Features on 2018 McLaren 570S Spider include: Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Bower & Wilkins Upgraded Audio System Vehicle Front Lift Front/Rear Parking Sensors Almond White Interior Satellite Radio Reverse Camera Front/Rear Parking Sensors Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching 2018 McLaren 570S Spider is Onyx Black with a Almond White interior with carbon fiber trim! This is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified 2018 McLaren 570S Spider, with no accident or damage history and it still has a balance of the factory warranty remaining. YOU CAN OWN 2018 McLaren 570S Spyder FOR $1381 MONTH WITH $32000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ABOVE ARE ADVERTISED AND BASED ON 144 MONTH FINANCING AT A 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA2JW003915
Stock: 003915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$189,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
Contact Edward Gonzalez McLaren Sales Manager @ 305-476-2032 for more information. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 3.8L 8 Cylinder, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Hardtop, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Hardtop, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAA7KW006374
Stock: MC398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 2,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$189,991
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
New Arrival! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input -Active Suspension ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this McLaren 570S is sure to sell fast. -Hard Drive Media Storage -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Hard Top Convertible Park Distance Control -CARFAX 1-Owner -Hard Top Convertible
Dealer Review:
My sales rep and the finance rep made me feel very taken care of, from looking at all the vehicles that fit what I was looking for, a monthly lease payment in the range I was looking for, and on into taking care of lining up all the paperwork before I got to the dealership so it'd be a fast and seamless visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13FAAXKW008054
Stock: DX4108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 2,230 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$339,988
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
McLaren San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 McLaren 720S. This gorgeous example is finished in the Saros exterior paint and Black/Xenon Yellow interior. Demo vehicle that has never been registered.Other manufacturer options include:-Cadmium Yellow MSO Contrast Stitching-MSO Defined Steering Wheel Paddles-Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/ Yellow Calipers-Front Lift-Stealth Wheel Finish-360 Degree Park Assist-Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack 1-By McLaren Performance-Secondary Interior Components in Carbon Fiber-Primary Interior Components in Carbon Fiber-Electric Steering Column-Electric & Heated Memory Seats-Soft Close Doors-Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakes-Carbon Fiber Hood Air Intake-Stealth Pack-Carbon Fiber Door Mirrors-Electrochromic Roof-12 Speaker Audio SystemMcLaren San Diego was established in 2018 as part of O'Gara Coach Company. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service for our clients, as well as truly memorable ownership experiences. Our goal at McLaren San Diego is to make your purchase and ownership experience as simple and easy as possible. We're located in the heart of La Jolla at 7440 La Jolla Blvd and we encourage you to come by to meet with our enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff. We are eager to assist you with your next McLaren. We carry the full range of new vehicles on offer 720S Coupe, 720S Spider, 570S Coupe, 570S Spider, 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider and Senna. We also have a great selection of McLaren Qualified pre-owned vehicles like the 650S and 675LT. Whatever McLaren you're looking for, McLaren San Diego can help. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 720S Spider with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM14FCA8LW005021
Stock: D20ML169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$239,991
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. NAV, Heated Seats, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR UPGRADE 2 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR UPGRADE 3: MSO defined gloss finish visual, Carbon Fiber Service Cover, Carbon Fiber Rear Deck w/Integrated Exhaust Outlets, Carbon Fiber Tonneau Cover, Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Inserts, Carbon Fiber Fixed Rear Wing w/Matte Black Heat Shield, CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR UPGRADE 2: Gloss finish visual, Carbon Fiber Side Skirts w/Aero Winglets, Carbon Fiber Front Splitter w/Integrated Twin Endplates, Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper w/Integrated Full Width Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Side Rear Bumper Aero Fins, LUXURY PACK: Radio: Bowers & Wilkins Audio System, 12 speakers, Power Adjust Steering Column Reach and rake w/comfort or exit, easy entry, Power Adjust Heated Memory Sports Seats, heated sports driver and passenger seats and smart card/key, Soft Close Doors, RADIO: BOWERS & WILKINS AUDIO SYSTEM: 12 speakers, CARBON BLACK & MIDNIGHT BLUE BY MCLAREN DESIGNER LT INTERIOR: Midnight Blue Contrast Stitching, Jet Black Nappa Leather w/McLaren Branding Sill Trim, Carbon Black Alcantara Rear Quarter Trim, Midnight Blue Alcantara Interior Door Inserts, Carbon Black Alcantara Headlining, Carbon Black Carpet Rear Bulkhead, Carbon Black Alcantara w/Midnight Blue Alcantara, POWER ADJUST HEATED MEMORY SPORTS SEATS: heated sports driver and passenger seats and smart card/key Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13SAA6LW008711
Stock: LW008711P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$262,500
MotorCars of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA6GW675788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$234,880
McLaren Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
We are pleased to present this 1-Owner 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider finished in the "Silica White" exterior paint over a Carbon Black Alcantara interior. This recently serviced 600LT features 10-Spoke Ultra Lightweight Wheels in Black, Ceramic Brakes with Calipers in Red and Mach Logo, McLaren Luxury Pack, Soft Close Doors, McLaren Track Telemetry App, Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio System, Switch Pack in Carbon Fiber, MSO Defined Indian Red Seat Belts, Electric and Heated Memory Seats, Steering Wheel in Carbon Black Alcantara, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera, and much more. This car has been through McLaren's 95-Point ESC safety inspection and had the recommended annual service completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, or to schedule your test drive, please call or e-mail us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM13SAA4LW008397
Stock: LW008397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 1,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$259,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the rare 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider in Chicane Gray! This special McLaren 675LT Spider is a limited production car! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous McLaren 675LT Spider, but did not want to pay the new car price? Here is your chance to own this 675LT Spider which will not be reproduced and is not available at factory dealerships! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, and precision. Options on this Chicane Grey 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider include: Full Clearbra on entire car McLaren MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Package Carbon Fiber Side Intakes McLaren Performance Titanium Exhaust System Vehicle Lift McLaren Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Napier Green Calipers Super Lightweight Forged Wheels (Diamond Cut Finish) McLaren Carbon Fiber Bucket Racing Seats Carbon Black Steering Wheel Alcantara embossed leather interior Meridian Upgraded Audio System Soft Closing Doors McLaren branded floor mats Satelite Radio Navigation and Aux Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Mclaren 675 LT Spyder is an aggressive Chicane Gray exterior with a carbon black interior and is ready to take you anywhere in style! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. This 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and is eligible for our extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2016 MCLAREN 675LT SPIDER FOR $1828 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $50,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 180 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA1GW675763
Stock: 675763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
