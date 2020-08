Used McLaren Convertible for Sale Near Me

O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California

O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 McLaren 600LT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Borealis exterior paint and Black interior.Other manufacturer options include:-MSO Defined McLaren Orange Seatbelts-MSO Defined Borealis Paint-Ceramic Brakes w/ Orange Calipers-10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight Wheels in Gloss Black-Front LIft-Front & Rear Parking Sensors-Rear Parking Camera-Carbon Fiber Interior Components-Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel-Carbon Black Alcantara Headliner-Racing Seats in Touring Size-Alcantara LT Interior Trim-Soft Close Doors-Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System-McLaren Track TelemetryMcLaren Qualified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning when the three-year factory warranty expires* Roadside Assistance* McLaren P1 is excluded from program* 90+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM13SAA5LW008053

Stock: 1546UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020