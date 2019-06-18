Used McLaren Convertible for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing the rare 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider in Chicane Gray! This special McLaren 675LT Spider is a limited production car! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous McLaren 675LT Spider, but did not want to pay the new car price? Here is your chance to own this 675LT Spider which will not be reproduced and is not available at factory dealerships! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, and precision. Options on this Chicane Grey 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider include: Full Clearbra on entire car McLaren MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Package Carbon Fiber Side Intakes McLaren Performance Titanium Exhaust System Vehicle Lift McLaren Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Napier Green Calipers Super Lightweight Forged Wheels (Diamond Cut Finish) McLaren Carbon Fiber Bucket Racing Seats Carbon Black Steering Wheel Alcantara embossed leather interior Meridian Upgraded Audio System Soft Closing Doors McLaren branded floor mats Satelite Radio Navigation and Aux Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Mclaren 675 LT Spyder is an aggressive Chicane Gray exterior with a carbon black interior and is ready to take you anywhere in style! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. This 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and is eligible for our extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2016 MCLAREN 675LT SPIDER FOR $1828 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $50,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 180 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

Dealer Review:

Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SBM11SAA1GW675763

Stock: 675763

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020