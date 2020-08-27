Used Mazda Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 5,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,290$1,911 Below Market
Fitzgerald Mazda - Frederick / Maryland
"2019 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp Signature Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 160 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE25K0654211
Stock: LL54211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 1,010 milesFair Deal
$32,922
Napleton's Arlington Mazda - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Come see this vehicle at our BRAND NEW Retail Evolution facility at 1811 North Rand Rd in Palatine, built from the ground up to better serve our customers!
Dealer Review:
We bought 2018 Mazda 6 from Napleton Mazda Arlington Heights a few months ago. And we’re still enjoying our vehicle. There are a lot of nice people working there. They are selling great cars and know their business pretty good. They can assist you with the financing details and always do their best. We want to thank Frank W. our salesman and his manager, who helped us to make a good choise and to get approved for our first auto loan. Thank you, guys! Wishing you all the best in your business !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE29K0656561
Stock: L700012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2019
- 5,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,888
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Check out this 2019! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. With fewer than 5,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power front seats, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Dealer Review:
Excellent experience! I can't say enough about the professionalism and superb customer service displayed by everyone at the Austin Mazda Central location. I was especially pleased with the integrity and honesty of Zach Thompson, who went the extra mile to ensure I found the SUV that was right for me. If you're looking for a great vehicle at a fair price with friendly service throughout, you can't go wrong with a family-values organization like this one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE2XK0656942
Stock: S7005A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 3,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,900$1,315 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. soul red crystal metallic 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hpRecent Arrival! 27/30 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 160 Point Inspection* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateOur goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
Dealer Review:
Ocean Mazda proved to be a pleasant car buying experience. Manny our sales rep and Alan in finance were exceptional. There was no pressure and they were very attentive to our needs. The dealership, which has just been remodeled, allowed for the proper social distancing in this age of Covid. Hand sanitizer was provided at multiple locations and temperature checks were taken of all customers. The Toyota Tacoma we purchased was as advertised, and according to all our research was priced very fairly. We made the drive to Doral from northern Broward County and would do so again next time we require a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE28K0669303
Stock: 15312
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 1,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,188$1,906 Below Market
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp) with only 1,067 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 10 Speakers * 4.411 Axle Ratio * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * Automatic temperature control * Bose 10-Speaker Audio Sound System * Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) * Driver door bin * Driver vanity mirror * Four wheel independent suspension * Garage door transmitter: HomeLink * Heads-Up Display * Mazda Navigation System * Memory seat * Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT * Power Liftgate * Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System * Speed-sensing steering.*Disclosures:* This vehicle is a retired Oak Tree Mazda Service Loaner, which has been used by our guests to drive while their vehicle is being serviced. These vehicles are driven for a short period of time and are then made available for sale, and have been maintained by our service team. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
Micahel Montuy and the financing rock star (sorry, I forgot his name) made this car buying experience one of the most memorable . Michael engaged me as a customer, showed me how to operate the safety features on the CX3 as well as the other great features on this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE24K0647802
Stock: UO36994X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 2,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,481$1,562 Below Market
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp) with only 2,672 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 4.411 Axle Ratio * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * Air Conditioning * Alloy wheels * Auto High-beam Headlights * Automatic temperature control * Bose 10-Speaker Audio Sound System * Brake assist * Heads-Up Display * Heated front seats * Mazda Navigation System * Memory seat * Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System * Rain sensing wipers.*Disclosures:* This vehicle is a retired Oak Tree Mazda Service Loaner, which has been used by our guests to drive while their vehicle is being serviced. These vehicles are driven for a short period of time and are then made available for sale, and have been maintained by our service team. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
Micahel Montuy and the financing rock star (sorry, I forgot his name) made this car buying experience one of the most memorable . Michael engaged me as a customer, showed me how to operate the safety features on the CX3 as well as the other great features on this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE27K0650399
Stock: UO37022X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 5,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,950$4,369 Below Market
Concord Mazda - Concord / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp) with only 5,086 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Diesel * Alloy wheels * AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto * Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror * Automatic temperature control * Bose 10-Speaker Audio Sound System * Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) * Emergency communication system * Heads-Up Display * Heated front seats * Heated rear seats * Memory seat * Nappa Leather Seat Trim * Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply * Ventilated front seats.*Disclosures:* This vehicle is a retired Concord Mazda Service Loaner, which has been used by our guests to drive while their vehicle is being serviced. These vehicles are driven for a short period of time and are then made available for sale, and have been maintained by our service team. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
I bought a Mazda 3 a few days ago from Barry Baker at Concord Mazda. He was excellent with communication during the negotiation process. He was straight forward and none of the usual sales BS. I changed my mind about exterior colors, seats and interior trim a few times, and was very accommodating. The purchase price was fair based on prices at other nearby dealerships. Hopefully my experience going forward is as good as it has been to this point.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE25K0655004
Stock: UMC1159X
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 1,200 milesDelivery Available*
$34,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE24K0664891
Stock: 2000636054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 4,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,060$309 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
Diesel powered!!!!!!!!!! 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature machine gray metallic AWD 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hpCARFAX(R) 1-OWNER, CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, *** NON-SMOKER ***, ~~ VERY LOW MILES ~~, GPS SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION FOR MOBILE PHONE, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE, GOOD MAINTENANCE HISTORY, CX-5 Signature, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, machine gray metallic, brown Leather.Certified. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 160 Point Inspection~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE23K0656149
Stock: PMXR2198
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 4,564 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,752$240 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
CARFAX 1 Owner GREAT MILES 4 564! EPA 30 MPG Hwy 27 MPG City! CX 5 Signature Diesel trim. Nav System Moonroof Heated Leather Seats Power Liftgate All Wheel Drive Aluminum Wheels Turbo Charged Engine. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats Navigation Sunroof All Wheel Drive Power Liftgate SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,Aluminum Wheels,Adaptive Cruise Control,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Cross-Traffic Alert,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,All Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Lane Keeping Assist,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Rain sensing wipers,Sunroof,Turbocharged,6-Speed A/T,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Leather Seats,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Power Liftgate,Heated Rear Seat,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Diesel,Onboard Communications System,Seat Memory,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Dual Zone A/C,Premium Sound System,Front Floor Mats,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Navigation System,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Smart Device Integration,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE29K0648783
Stock: K0648783P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 7,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,990$4,228 Below Market
Nelson Mazda - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature soul red crystal metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hpDue to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE.Our internet staff is dedicated to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience! Call today to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE25K0653706
Stock: 19167P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,900
Montrose Mazda Kent - Kent / Ohio
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHIC, Non Smoker, **Navigation System**, **Leather**, ***Heated Seats***, **Cooled Seats**, **Bluetooth**, **AWD**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **CLIMATE CONTROL**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **PREMUIM AUDIO**, **SUNROOF**, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 27/30 City/Highway MPG 4D Sport Utility Signature 6-Speed Automatic http://www.realdeal.com/mqeb3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE29K0668225
Stock: 6A2199R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 2,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,477
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
When it comes to crossovers and small sport utilities, we have a plethora of brands to choose from as it seems EVERY car-maker has a competitor out there. Mazda's CX-5 is among the sharpest looking and the sharpest handling available, with all new interior components. This Signature Diesel model comes with all the bells and whistles which list a heads-up display, universal garage opener, premium audio system by Bose, power moonroof, heated AND cooled leather seats, back-up camera, rear heated seats, 360 degree view monitor, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist, navigation, blind spot monitor and more, all the four wheel drive. Come check it out at LeSueur Car Company, today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE26K0569118
Stock: 569118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 6,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,999$476 Below Market
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bose Stereo System, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Navigation System, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, AWD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Audio Sound System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers. 27/30 City/Highway MPG Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, Mazda Certified warranty, and up front ONE PRICE. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE27K0647938
Stock: 4857P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 7,496 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,995
Mazda of Orland Park - Orland Park / Illinois
SERVICE MANAGER'S DEMO!!! HOME OF THE ENGINE FOR LIFE GUARANTEE.. AVAILABLE ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES!!! (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS). ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX, TITLE LICENSE AND $299.95 DOC FEE. All trade ins are accepted and low rate bank financing is available to qualified customers. This Mazda includes: CATURRA BROWN, NAPPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats MACHINE GRAY METALLIC PAINT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2019 Mazda CX-5 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This well-maintained Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel. This 2019 CX-5 Signature Diesel has extra options like the Mazda navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Mazda CX-5 even more dependable. This Mazda CX-5 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Mazda CX-5 comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Mazda is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE23K0650688
Stock: M5902
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,895
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
Ride in style in this 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature Diesel! This clean Soul Red Crystal colored SUV boasts a feature-packed cabin wrapped up in a sporty and modern exterior, with a responsive diesel motor, all-wheel drive platform, and fewer than 8,000 miles to boot! Hop inside to get a feel for all it has to offer, with amenities like clean Caturra Brown colored leather upholstery, a power sunroof, Bose premium audio, lane departure warning and radar assisted cruise control, a holographic heads-up display, Bluetooth call and media connectivity, an integrated back-up camera with bird's eye view mode, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, and so much more! CARFAX reports a clean and accident-free history with a perfect service record and no official owners yet since this was one of our own service department's courtesy loaner fleet vehicles, and it has also passed Mazda's comprehensive 160-point Certified Pre-Owned inspection so you know you're buying a vehicle in tip-top shape. With enormous savings of over $2,200 off its KBB value, this is new car quality at a used car price, so call, click, or come on by to schedule your test drive and take this awesome deal home with you today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE21K0652584
Stock: S7032B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 1,936 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,811
Groove Mazda - Centennial / Colorado
Rare Signature DIESEL, 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp, AWD, soul red crystal metallic, brown Leather, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Bose 10-Speaker Audio Sound System, Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature DIESEL AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 168hp soul red crystal metallic Certified. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 160 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Vehicle History WHO WE ARE: Groove Auto, your Denver Car Dealer, has been operating for ten years in Denver but our leadership has been in the Denver automotive business for more than thirty. Buying local from highly trained employees is a great start but Groove offers even more. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE29K0653417
Stock: M2584340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 3,832 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,936
Schomp Mazda - Aurora / Colorado
Mazda Certified***Just Made Available***, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 3,832! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Alloy WheelsONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MAZDA?Schomp Mazda has one of the largest selections of new Mazda vehicles and pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE160-point Inspection and Reconditioning by factory-trained technicians, Extended Coverage Available, 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty for additional peace of mind, 24-hour Roadside Assistance included during the warranty period , Mazda Certified Warranties are transferable should you sell your vehicle, Remaining balance of New Vehicle Limited Warranty, plus 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited WarrantyPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
We were treated well. The sales person was very knowledgeable and remembered all the details about what we were looking for in a car. Overall a very nice car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBE21K0659535
Stock: 8ML90751
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.