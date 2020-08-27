Used Mazda Diesel for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in White
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    5,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,290

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    1,010 miles
    Fair Deal

    $32,922

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    5,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,888

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    3,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,900

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    1,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,188

    $1,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Black
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    2,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,481

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Black
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    5,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,950

    $4,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    1,200 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $34,990

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    4,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,060

    $309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    4,564 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,752

    $240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    7,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $4,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    7,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    2,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,477

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    used

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    6,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,999

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Gray
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    7,496 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    7,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,895

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    1,936 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $36,811

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature in Red
    certified

    2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature

    3,832 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,936

    Details

