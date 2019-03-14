Used Mazda Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,717
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Black Clearcoat 2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES**. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a used car from Selective Motors , Indianapolis, IN. I have purchased a few vehicles over the years, but this has been my best experience purchasing a vehicle. Ali and Tariq of Selective Motors were honest, professional, personable, and upfront about everything. They were always responsive through the process which included communications thru emails and live chats. They answered all my questions, provided the carfax and information that helped me to make an informed decision about the vehicle I was interested in. They did not pressure me or give the usual slick car salesman jargon. In fact, it took me a week to finally get back to them on the vehicle I finally purchased. And because I was from out of town and couldn't see the car for myself, I had a lot of questions. They were very patient, courteous, and responsive throughout. When I finally got to Selective Motors, all the information that was relayed to me about the vehicle was 100% accurate. The vehicle I purchased was clean, in excellent condition, and fairly priced. In fact, looked across the their lot , all the cars were clean and in great shape. I highly recommend Tariq, Ali, and Selective Motors in Indianapolis, IN to anyone interested in getting a great deal on a great used vehicle. I definitely give Selective Motors a 5 star rating. Ed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173370209325
Stock: 1268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,290 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESSUPER CLEAN 2005 Mazda RX-8. THIS CAR IS AN ABSOLUTE KICK TO DRIVE. CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
Dealer Review:
We had a wonderful experience at bickmore auto. Michael was so helpful and went above and beyond to help use get into the vehicle that we wanted. I will be referring everyone i know to Bickmore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173350147860
Stock: 9088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,688 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,911
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! **LOCAL TRADE**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**.2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.3L Rotary 212 hp @ 7500 RPM Stormy Blue Mica
Dealer Review:
I just drove off the lot with a brand new 2020 Hyundai Elantra and I have never been so satisfied in my life. He definitely went above and beyond to make it happen for me and my family Regional Hyundai puts customers on the top of their priorities.. They do everything in their power to get their customers in the car of their dreams and make sure they are 100% satisfied, they treat you like family and I would definitely recommend them to anyone.. thank you Abraham for making it all happen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173270210126
Stock: P4935A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 5,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this well kept, 2004 Mazda RX-8 for your consideration. The RX-8 is powered by a Renesis 1.3L two-rotor engine. The rotary engine doesn't use pistons but rather a rotating triangular rotor. This allows for the revolutions per minute to be much higher than a standard combustion engine. The RX-8 redlines at an insanely high 9,000rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a proper 6-speed manual transmission. The car is finished in a beautiful Velocity Red paint that shows very well. The whole car has received a professional detail. There are not many RX-8s on the road thus making the beautiful RX-8 a unique ride. Highlights include sunroof, power windows, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, center console, CD player, 18” wheels, sport tuned suspension, and limited slip differential. Driving a rotary engine is like nothing else, with the screaming high revolutions it is extremely captivating. The handling of this car is also amazing with the near 50-50 weight distribution. To achieve this Mazda engineers had to mount the engine behind the front axle and the gas tank in front of the rear axle. Please call or email with any questions or for more information on this 2004 Mazda RX-8.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173040115429
Stock: B3274 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Don''t take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do!
Dealer Review:
Chris Kliner was an outstanding salesman. He did everything he could to get us into our Honda. We were able to look at cars at all three locations. Chris was with us the entire time and worked hard to find a car that was within our budget. Chris even came in on his day off so we could finalize the paperwork and drive it home that day. Additionally the manager, Jacob Hunter was very transparent about all the details of the financing. I would buy another car from Lakeside Auto Brokers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173870213967
Stock: P9095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,616 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
You're going to love the 2004 Mazda RX-8! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Top features include front bucket seats, an outside temperature display, tilt steering wheel, and power windows. Mazda made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Dealer Review:
We've received misinformation on the condition of this vehicle. The salesman said it was not available (at first) then said that the potential buyer couldn't make the trip, so he backed out of the sale, only to learn the truth that he did make the trip but also was misinformed and traveled 31/2 hours to be disappointed also. We drove 800 miles to do the deal - the taillights were busted, vent and bug shields broken and or missing, battery was bungy corded to hold it in, 4 different (dry rotted) tires, back seat wasn't bolted in...need i say more. The pictures were very deceiving but trusted the salesman that i chatted with on the phone prior to making the trip - Shame on me for trusting these people - A disaster and a waste of an entire day for two of us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173340108488
Stock: 108488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- 62,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Anderson Mazda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Locally owned, Serviced here, Low miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173650145567
Stock: MZ1138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 67,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
Flow Mazda of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / North Carolina
Recent Arrival!Flow Buick Mazda GMC is honored to offer this gorgeous 2008 Mazda RX-8 Metropolitan Gray Mica 40th Anniversary Edition with the following features: LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE FOR 2 YEARS/24,000 MILES, Excellent condition, FLOW QRP - OUR USED CARS GO THROUGH A 146 POINT INSPECTION, No accident history on Carfax, One owner local trade, RX-8 40th Anniversary Edition, 4D Coupe, 1.3L Rotary 232 hp @ 8500 RPM, 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, Metropolitan Gray Mica, Cosmo Red Leather.Odometer is 10946 miles below market average!Here at Flow Buick Mazda GMC we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (910) 860-9300 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173880216370
Stock: 72537MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 107,350 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
>>Super rare Shinka Edition in pretty much near showroom condition. CARFAX certified 3rl u The car looks, sounds, and runs amazing. Leather trimmed seats, fully retractable sunroof, BOSE premium sound system, 6 speed manual, premium wheels, steering wheel controls for the stereo, and so much more.
Dealer Review:
The team at choice auto goes above and beyond to make your deal as painless as possible. I have an existing loan on my credit from an accident I was in and that didn't stop them from getting me a new loan. I would recommend choice auto to anyone looking for a new car. After the pickup of my new car I had a light come on and the owner didn't hesitate to take the vehicle for a drive and scanning it to make sure everything was 100% safe. I truly feel they care about their customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173360202096
Stock: 202096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,697
Mazda of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.8 Way Power Driver's Seat, Appearance Package, AT Grand Touring Package, Automatic Day/Night Rear-View Mirror, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Electric Moonroof, Faux Leather Side Door Trim Material, Heated Front Bucket Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Leather Trimmed Upholstery, Lumbar Support, Side Aero Flares. Velocity Red Mica 2004 Mazda RX-8 Sport RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE17N540139842
Stock: 9097P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- used
2006 Mazda RX-8148,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (16 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173360205144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mazda RX-8. This Galaxy Gray Mica Mazda is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2008 Mazda RX-8: The 2008 Mazda RX-8 offers a unique driving experience in the automobile world. Not only is the twin-rotor 1.3L RENESIS rotary engine the only one of its kind, but no other car in the class offers four doors. Add to the mix crisp handling and an entry price of just over $26,000, and the RX-8 easily slots in under the INFINITI G35 coupe, Nissan 350Z coupe, and BMW 3-Series coupe. Interesting features of this model are affordable price, aggressive styling, free-flow door system with room for four adults, excellent handling., and Unique, high-revving rotary engine We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Carlos, Zain and Mendy were absolutely fabulous! Very accommodating and really work to get you the best deal possible. I would HIGHLY suggest if you need a car go see them! Tell them I said thanks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173980215437
Stock: 80215437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 95,428 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,281
Greenbrier Ford - Lewisburg / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1FE173840120880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
