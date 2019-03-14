Used Mazda Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring

    66,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,717

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    136,290 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    96,688 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,911

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    5,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Red
    used

    2007 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    78,981 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    113,616 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual
    used

    2005 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    62,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary

    67,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    107,350 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic in Red
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Automatic

    15,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,697

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda RX-8
    used

    2006 Mazda RX-8

    148,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport

    101,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual in Yellow
    used

    2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual

    95,428 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,281

    Details

