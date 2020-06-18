Used Lincoln Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 22,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,818
Basswood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Payne / Alabama
This WHITE 2019 Lincoln MKT 3.5L AWD STANDARD might be just the crossover awd for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $26,818. Flaunting a suave white exterior and a light dune interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Basswood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1151 Gault Ave. S., Fort Payne, AL, 35967, Phone: 2568454095, E-mail: nwright@basswoodauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXKBL02208
Stock: UL02208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 26,517 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,788
Van Horn Ford Lomira - Lomira / Wisconsin
ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 3rd Row Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS Blind Spot Detection Cross Path Detection, Lane Departure Warning, 12-Way Power Drivers Seat, Active Park Assist, Power Liftgate, Steering wheel audio controls, SYNC 3 communications entertainment system, THX II certified audio system w/HD Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
Dealer Review:
Our experience with Van Horn of Lomira was a great experience. Quinten Endl was very pleasant and thourough.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5KBL01922
Stock: L134678F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2019 Lincoln MKT20,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,655
Dorsch Ford Lincoln - Green Bay / Wisconsin
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Perforated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system, THX II certified audio system w/HD Radio. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 200 Point Inspection Check out our Large selection of Certified pre-owned Lincolns at dorschlincoln.com. Stop by or call us today at (920)593-6574. If you're not at Dorsch, you're not getting the REAL DEAL!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0KBL03206
Stock: L78890
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 32,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,998
CarMax Corpus Christi - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Corpus Christi / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0KBL01813
Stock: 19233344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$30,900
Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc.Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. We ask to wear masks and are utilizing sneeze guards for desk top discussions. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our management team for requests.CARFAX One-Owner.Ingot Silver Metallic 2019 Lincoln MKT elite elite AWD V6 Clean CARFAX. AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Your Small Town Dealer with Big City Pricing!!! Odometer is 3463 miles below market average! 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4KBL02401
Stock: 20P57
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 Lincoln MKT65,869 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
AWD, Just Arrived Fresh Local Trade in with a Clean Carfax, Panorama Roof, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation System, SYNC, Premium Sound, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), SiriusXM Satellite, Keyless Start, Power Liftgate Release, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Dual Power Seats, Third Row Seat, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, HID Headlamps, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Oversized Premium Wheels 20'+. 2011 Lincoln MKT Clean CARFAX. Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXBBJ54223
Stock: 40077B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,998
CarMax Chattanooga - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Chattanooga / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8KBL02921
Stock: 19251540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$29,750$1,307 Below Market
Fowlerville Ford - Fowlerville / Michigan
This White Platinum Tri-Coat 2019 Lincoln MKT Base might be just the crossover awd for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a timeless white exterior and a charcoal black interior. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9KBL03950
Stock: L03950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$28,998$1,212 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville West - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2KBL02476
Stock: 19051004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,900
Bud Shell Ford - Dexter / Missouri
Dealer Review:
In November 2018 I started looking around for vehicles. I went to the used lot and found a few I was interested in. They did not provide any pressure to buy one same day which was a concern of mine about going to any car lot. Instead they let me test drive and ask multiple questions. They got me a quote on my old vehicle and helped me get a loan which was a process because I had a rough credit history. They didn’t judge me for my credit history which helped keep my self respect in tact. I walked away about a week later with a 2016 Elantra with low mileage and everything working on it...which is a vast improvement from the cars I’ve had in the past. From now on I will be doing all my business with them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8KBL01865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,998
CarMax South Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pineville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4KBL02382
Stock: 19103975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2010 Lincoln MKT149,134 miles
$8,490
Integrity Motors Group - Evansville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5FR1ABJ28198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,684
Jeff Drennen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Coshocton / Ohio
GET EASY FINANCING HERE AND DRIVE AWAY TODAY IN THIS PRE-OWNED INGOT SILVER METALLIC 2019 LINCOLN MKT ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV EQUIPPED WITH A V6 ENGINE AND A POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW SEAT. DISCOVER REMOTE START, DRIVER SEAT MEMORY OPTION PACKAGE, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER FRONT RECLINING AND 12 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATS, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, RAIN SENSITIVE WIPERS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, 14 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM, REAR VISION CAMERA, SYNC III BLUETOOTH STREAMING SERVICES FROM YOUR SMARTPHONE AND MORE. ONE OWNER, FREE CARFAX REPORT. TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM 1921 OTSEGO AVE. COSHOCTON, OHIO 43812 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 622-3936.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5KBL02830
Stock: P3839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve11,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$36,000
Decorah Auto Center - Decorah / Iowa
This Lincoln MKT Comes With Warranty Forever. This EXCLUSIVE Unlimited Mileage, Unlimited Time, No Deductible Powertrain Warranty Allows You To Buy With Confidence And Peace Of Mind., Other Key Features Include, GPS, AWD, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Liftgate, Technology Package, THX II Audio System. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat V6 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 17507 miles below market average! Decorah Auto Center, a Ford and Lincoln dealer in Decorah, IA, offers a full line of New Ford and Lincoln vehicles as well as nearly 100 used vehicles to choose from! We proudly serve northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin, and southeast Minnesota - including the communities of Decorah, Calmar, Waukon, Cresco, Postville, West Union, Lime Springs, Harmony, Mabel, Spring Grove, Caledonia and everywhere in between! Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 Call 877-868-9115 today for more information on this vehicle! Ask for Devry, Zach or Greg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7JBL00513
Stock: 00513
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 23,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $49,500*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 01/15/2023 OR 26,910 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2019 Lincoln MKT is an interesting alternative to large SUVs and minivans. It benefits from wagonlike styling, a generous features list and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Standard features for the base MKT include 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition and entry, a keypad entry system, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera. FEATURES One Owner AWD 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Cooled Seats Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Seat(s) Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel HID Headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Parking Assist Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8KBL01994
Stock: L01994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 33,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,999
Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pacific / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3KBL02048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$26,589$3,254 Below Market
Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Monroe / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Iced Mocha Metallic 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6 LEATHER, SUPER LOW MILEAGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS, MANAGER SPECIAL, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 7 PASSENGER, 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF SUNROOF, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, RECENT TRADE IN, **ONE OWNER**, FREE OIL CHANGE, AWD, 14 Speakers, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Perforated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, THX II certified audio system w/HD Radio, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 4353 miles below market average!COME SEE US AT MONROE SUPERSTORE HOME OF THE LOW PAYMENT KING We have been in business in the Monroe/Toledo community since 1966 and are locally owned and operated. At Monroe Dodge, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are also offered with a free Carfax Vehicle History Report. We are very serious about your satisfaction and our aim is to make your experience with us Simple, Fast & Fun.
Dealer Review:
i would like a price out the door touring 300 how am i supposed this dealer i haven t got a car yet i have got nothing but b s so far
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3KBL02521
Stock: KBL02521S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2019 Lincoln MKT17,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$32,995
Varsity Lincoln - Novi / Michigan
Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned 6-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty (whichever occurs first, from original sale date), meticulous 200-Point inspection by factory trained technicians, & complimentary 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Ask for a CARFAX report on this vehicle. WE OFFER COURTESY SHIPPING IN A 300 MILE RADIUS AND WE OFFER GLOBAL SHIPPING, ask your salesperson for details! Varsity Lincoln is the #1 Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in the Nation (based on 2019 Lincoln Total Certified Pre-Owned Sales Report). Visit us at 49251 Grand River Ave., Novi, Michigan 48376. We are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM . (800) 240-8685. All prices plus tax, title, plate, doc fee and inspection fee if applicable.
Dealer Review:
After car shopping at several different dealerships, I am so glad that I checked out Varsity Lincoln today! Great dealership, great salesperson, Jim, and a great deal on a beautiful vehicle! Couldn’t ask for a better experience. The professionalism and level of assistance I received here was far and above any other dealership. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, I highly recommend Varsity Lincoln.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2KBL03336
Stock: 51021
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
