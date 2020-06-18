Used Lincoln Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    22,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,818

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    26,517 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,788

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    certified

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    20,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,655

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Silver
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    32,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Silver
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    19,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    65,869 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    17,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT in White
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    16,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $29,750

    $1,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    23,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,998

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    18,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    24,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    149,134 miles

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    20,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,684

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Red
    certified

    2018 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    11,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,000

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    23,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    33,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve

    20,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $26,589

    $3,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 Lincoln MKT

    17,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Lincoln For Sale
