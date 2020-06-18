Used Lincoln Wagon for Sale Near Me

Bud Shell Ford - Dexter / Missouri

Dealer Review:

In November 2018 I started looking around for vehicles. I went to the used lot and found a few I was interested in. They did not provide any pressure to buy one same day which was a concern of mine about going to any car lot. Instead they let me test drive and ask multiple questions. They got me a quote on my old vehicle and helped me get a loan which was a process because I had a rough credit history. They didn’t judge me for my credit history which helped keep my self respect in tact. I walked away about a week later with a 2016 Elantra with low mileage and everything working on it...which is a vast improvement from the cars I’ve had in the past. From now on I will be doing all my business with them!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8KBL01865

Certified Pre-Owned: No

