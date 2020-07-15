Used Lincoln Truck for Sale Near Me

Auto Store - Lockport / New York

MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN FLORIDA CARFAX ** 1-OWNER ** SUPER RARE ** COLLECTOR'S TRUCK ** The Lincoln Blackwood was the first-ever luxury pickup truck produced and the first pickup produced by Lincoln! This super rare Lincoln is one of only 3350 units produced! Exceptionally clean inside and out thanks to its limited use and lifelong Florida residence! This Blackwood is immaculate and comes loaded with options.. only 95k miles comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store!

I bought a vehicle from them in October. Apparently there was a title issue that the dealership never notified me of. Now here I am over three months later, I was pulled over by the police because my registration is illegal. My insurance company keeps sending me notices about there being a mismatch with my information at the DMV and my lender notified me that my loan is in default because they are not listed as lienholder on my title. The owner of the company will not return a call and when I finally started to threaten turning them in to the attorney general and the BBB, "miraculously" the title was in hand at the auction company. When talking to the DMV, they notified me that the title was just issued on 12/24 so that was another lie. They have been lying and not taking care of this. Now I have to park my vehicle and turn in the plates, but I am still paying on this vehicle. When my insurance agent called, Jake literally said "what would you like me to do about this". Are you kidding me? How about get me a vehicle that is legal to drive!?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

VIN: 5LTEW05A12KJ01235

Stock: J01235

Certified Pre-Owned: No

