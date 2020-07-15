Used Lincoln Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN FLORIDA CARFAX ** 1-OWNER ** SUPER RARE ** COLLECTOR'S TRUCK ** The Lincoln Blackwood was the first-ever luxury pickup truck produced and the first pickup produced by Lincoln! This super rare Lincoln is one of only 3350 units produced! Exceptionally clean inside and out thanks to its limited use and lifelong Florida residence! This Blackwood is immaculate and comes loaded with options.. only 95k miles comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store!
Dealer Review:
I bought a vehicle from them in October. Apparently there was a title issue that the dealership never notified me of. Now here I am over three months later, I was pulled over by the police because my registration is illegal. My insurance company keeps sending me notices about there being a mismatch with my information at the DMV and my lender notified me that my loan is in default because they are not listed as lienholder on my title. The owner of the company will not return a call and when I finally started to threaten turning them in to the attorney general and the BBB, "miraculously" the title was in hand at the auction company. When talking to the DMV, they notified me that the title was just issued on 12/24 so that was another lie. They have been lying and not taking care of this. Now I have to park my vehicle and turn in the plates, but I am still paying on this vehicle. When my insurance agent called, Jake literally said "what would you like me to do about this". Are you kidding me? How about get me a vehicle that is legal to drive!?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTEW05A12KJ01235
Stock: J01235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,195 miles
$8,000
Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
Dealer Review:
Purchased a 2018 Jeep Sahara from Premier their add stated Premier Certified vehicle. Great car, sales person knew little about the vehicle but the price. The window sticker listed equipment that they could not find nor did they provide such as floor mats and the tops freedom bag. Salesman stated the car had been serviced and ready to go but found the oil life was at 10% when I checked. I don't trust hem or their service so I performed the oil change myself with Mobil 1 5w-30 and what a difference in engine performance. Would not recommend the dealer at all!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW16576FJ14957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,489 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,995
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*New Arrival* *CarFax 1-Owner* *This 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base will sell fast -Leather ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mark LT is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please. This Dealership prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ12422
Stock: 155992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 65,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,488
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2002 LINCOLN BLACKWOOD- REAR WHEEL DRIVE- 5.4L ENGINE- SUN ROOF- 65K MILES, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
Dealer Review:
Went to purchase a truck. Salesman spent more time telling us what he could not do than trying to negotiate a deal with us. This dealer has every stereotype from the old Kurt Russel movie Used Cars. You feel dirty talking to them. They do the let me go talk to my manager game but will not budge. We were 500 dollars apart on 35K and they were apathetic towards working out a deal. Bottom line run like hell to another dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTEW05A52KJ01867
Stock: W15401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 103,386 miles
$9,995
All Star Kia East - Denham Springs / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW16526FJ18432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995$2,330 Below Market
Lakeside Auto Sales - Clinton Township / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ15336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18587FJ02993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,995
Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18586FJ13460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,092 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Sandy Lane Auto Sales and Repair - Warwick / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18507FJ00302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,273 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,850
White's 57 Ford - Orrville / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18508FJ03976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,999
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Triton 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call or text (803) 900-0752 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price indicated assumes eligibility and includes $589 closing fee - Price does not include dealer installed options, plus tax, tag, and title.
Dealer Review:
The used truck I went to test drive was listed on here at $27,995. When I asked for the out-the-door total after the test drive, it came back $31,900. They were trying to sell me the used truck for thousands MORE than the new ones are going for. I countered low to show my disappointment in their scam. The guy that negotiates prices inside didn't seem to understand why I countered with such a low offer. It was because he added over $3000 to a used cars total. I think we could have found the right number if he hadn't come outside to insult me. Or if he hadn't tried insulting me with a bait and switch price from the start. I gave them 2 stars because my salesman was cool.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ11870
Stock: 9605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 69,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
Mac-D Motors - Chula Vista / California
CLEARANCEEASY FINANCING!FACIL FINANCIAMIENTO(619) 207-6313 APLICA ONLINE! APPLY! APPLY! APPLY!We approve in MINUTES!!!! 126 Broadway Ste A Chula Vista CA 91910 HABLAMOS ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTEW05A92KJ02262
Stock: 2014508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,898 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Find luxury in a truck with our 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Supercrew presented in Black! Powered by a powerful 5.4 Liter V8 engine providing 300hp mated to an automatic transmission that pairs perfectly to the stunning looks of this Blackwood. This Rear Wheel Drive team scores near 17mpg on the highway. The tonneau cover and tow hitch add to the functionality of this truck. Check out this Blackwood and you'll find luxury amenities including heated/ventilated front seats and all power accessories. This Supercrew has it all and is ready to take you for a ride in the lap of luxury. Our Lincoln Blackwood takes safety seriously with ABS and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers safe! This full-size luxury truck is going to look awesome in your garage and on the road! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Tried for 2 months to get deposit back. Still fighting for it. told after deposit was given they would need 8,000 down and I'd have a 20% interest rate. second time I drove the care, engine light on for required maintance, oil leak on my drive, first I was told these thing would be repaired, then after a few days when I called back to see if completed, I was informed they were doing nothing to the car, maintained it didn't have a leak. When I said obviously I would not be able to complete the purchase after all this. I was told my deposit was non-refundable. They said they had taken the car off the market, advertising still running and had a friend stop by and ask about the car and he was told yes its available would you like to test drive, he responded he'd bring his wife back later. this confirmed they hadn't taken the car off the market. My bad deposit was given without signing anything and nothing was said about it being non-refundable. FYI: purchased new model car at 12.0 % from another dealer! 8k down an d purchase price 4k more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTEW05A92KJ01743
Stock: BB6208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 152,031 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD Triton 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18536FJ06934
Stock: PU5737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln searches:
Related Lincoln info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals