- New Listing$41,998
2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label3,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carriage Ford - Clarksville / Indiana
�
Dealer Review:
Pleasant, friendly, and informational.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ4DHXKUL22456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,495Fair Deal
2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II5,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hometown Subaru - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Blue 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.0L V6 AWD. Odometer is 2441 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC1KR631306
Stock: B4843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $45,995Fair Deal
Certified 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve3,551 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Astro Lincoln - Pensacola / Florida
21/26 City/Highway MPG Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History Prestigious Presidents Award recipient for outstanding customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6K91LBL05357
Stock: P6002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $43,925Fair Deal
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select20,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Charles Capper Ford - Williamsburg / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5KBL10506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $63,071Fair Deal
2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve35,862 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lincoln Navigator. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Lincoln Navigator Reserve. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD Lincoln Navigator Reserve is king of the off-road. A Lincoln with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Navigator Reserve was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lincoln Navigator Reserve. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Shawn Ovalle was great! Helped us and was able to keep all promises he gave us. The finance guy on the other hand, barely said a word to us. Did not explain anything to us, made us feel like we were invading his space, didn't even tell us his name. All in all, I'd go back just to deal with the salesmen there, they were worth it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL07406
Stock: JEL07406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $41,300Fair Deal
Certified 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve6,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Ford Lincoln - Vermilion / Ohio
***JUST REDUCED***, MOONROOF / SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SIRIUS XM RADIO, SYNC, KEYLESS START, REMOTE START. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Infinite Black Metallic 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4D Sport Utility FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged1-OWNER, clean CARFAX, & 100,000 Mile Warranty!! 21/26 City/Highway MPGLincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 200 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateIf we do not have what you are looking for, just let us know and we will find it. We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!
Dealer Review:
Everyone is helpful and polite, significantly different experience than I had at another dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6L95KBL53067
Stock: TY10529A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $31,995Good Deal | $2,464 below market
2018 Lincoln Continental Select12,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln - Paris / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK9J5609804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,995
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve30,683 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford Square of Mt Vernon - Mount Vernon / Illinois
ONLY 30,683 Miles! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, LINCOLN MKX CLIMATE PACKAGE, RADIO: REVEL AUDIO SYSTEM W/13 SPEAKE... ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate. OPTION PACKAGES: RADIO: REVEL AUDIO SYSTEM W/13 SPEAKERS & HD subwoofer, auxiliary input jack and Sirius Satellite Radio (48 contiguous states), Service not available in AK/HI, LINCOLN MKX CLIMATE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Steering Wheel, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). Lincoln Reserve with Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior and Cappuccino interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 6500 RPM*. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I've bought two new Ford Escapes off of "Sarge" one of Ford Squares salesmen. He always does an outstanding job and goes above and beyond when trying to help the customer. In my case this usually means finding the exact Escape I want, color, model, options etc.. If Ford Square doesn't have it on the lot Sarge WILL find it! He's very patient too, works we me and my wife meeting all our requests, time lines, financing issues, etc.. I will buy from him again! Stay tuned......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6LR3JBL39019
Stock: FT0456A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $35,745
2020 Lincoln MKZ BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hixson Ford Lincoln of Leesville - Leesville / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln MKZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A9XLR606773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $47,995Good Deal
2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve6,030 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 5,993! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A, Turbo Charged, APPEARANCE PACKAGE. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8F40), SelectShift capability, Elements Package, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Package, Evasive Steering Assist (ESA), Forward Sensing System, Reverse Brake Assist, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, stop-and-go, lane centering and speed sign recognition, Active Park Assist Plus, Technology Package, 12.3" Color Display, Jeweled LED Headlamps, dynamic bending and speed dependent lighting, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Wireless Charging Pad, Phone As A Key, Adaptive Suspension, Engine: Turbocharged 2.3L I-4, APPEARANCE PACKAGE Wheels: 20" Premium Painted Cast Aluminum, Tires: 20", Body-Color Rocker Panel, Unique Upper Design 2 Grille, Body-Color High Series Front Bumper, Body-Color Plastic Rear Bumper. 2020 Lincoln Corsair with Ceramic Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Low Miles, Navigation and Multimedia System, Lincoln ReserveVEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
This was a great car buying experience. Very helpful answered all questions. Casper was a very smart nice salesman. His assistant Josh was great. Highly recommended North park Lincoln
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2DH5LUL00242
Stock: PUL00242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $31,000
2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere27,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere Rhapsody Blue Clean CARFAX. AWD 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Odometer is 7867 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! Powerful AWD Traction!, Low Mileage!, 1 Owner!, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/10 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Premium Magnetic Painted Aluminum, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Lincoln Soft Touch Heated Front Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/10 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Premium Magnetic Painted Aluminum. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
Dealer Review:
One of the best, every step handled, done, and incredible deals ever at D'Ambrosio's. We've purchased an endless number of new cars, and this was not only one of the easiest, but quickest and simplest transactions, moving from a Chevy lease with payments left to the awesome new Jeep. Huge thanks to Joe, Anthony and the rest of the team, and could not have asked for a better experience. Love the new Jeep, and the exemplary customer service. Direct answers? Real pricing? Best scenario, without fluff, and the right vehicle from a huge inventory to match? Go here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Premiere with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9VK7H5644766
Stock: 201847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $42,295
Certified 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label28,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Lincoln Certified, GREAT MILES 28,415! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, CLIMATE PACKAGE, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESCLIMATE PACKAGE Heated Rear-Seats, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Auto High Beams, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror. 2017 Lincoln Continental with White Platinum Tri-Coat exterior and Rhapsody Blue interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5700 RPM*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Every vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, Complimentary loaner car when you require warranty service, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage, 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance includes trip interruption assistance and rental car reimbursement, Roadside Service throughout the 50 United States and Canada, CarFax Vehicle History Report included with every Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, Several Warranty Upgrades Available "Rivals including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series have long ruled this class, although they cost more than double the Continental's starting price. Even budget-conscious newcomers such as the Kia K900 and Genesis G90 are more expensive than the Lincoln." -Edmunds.com.OUR OFFERINGSWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availabilityPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
This was a great car buying experience. Very helpful answered all questions. Casper was a very smart nice salesman. His assistant Josh was great. Highly recommended North park Lincoln
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9BP8H5637261
Stock: P5637261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $31,995Fair Deal | $1,012 below market
Certified 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve20,364 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bright Bay Lincoln - Bay Shore / New York
Lincoln Certified"Rare Burgandy Velvet Metallic Lincoln MKX "Reserve" is almost new in every way! Only 20,364 carefully driven miles! Heated and Cooled Leather Seats Super Loaded with luxury touches such as Panoramic MOONROOF, full feature NAVIGATION, Heated steering wheel and rear seats, remote car start, blind spot monitoring, Rear view Camera! Optional 20' Wheels Cargo Package! Certified inspected and serviced fresh oil and new filters and wipers! With an original list price over $50K there's plenty of savings here!! Standard Lincoln Drive Control allows the driver to select 3 driving experiences. Come and today and see for yourself what Makes the Lincoln MKX One of the best riding and quietest SUV's On the road! 200 Point inspection by a Certified Technician. THE CONFIDENCE OF A 6-YEAR/100 000-MILE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY COVERAGE,COMPLIMENTARY 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE,THE ASSURANCE OF A VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT,LUXURIOUS BY STANDARDS,CERTIFIED BY OURS. Accident Free 1 Owner CARFAX! Finance with us and take same day delivery to take advantage of this internet price, add tax,tags and 379 prep and delivery
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR2HBL29300
Stock: 7UR4710
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$42,998
2019 Lincoln Continental Select8,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carriage Ford - Clarksville / Indiana
�
Dealer Review:
Pleasant, friendly, and informational.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Continental Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9TKXK5607608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,995
2018 Lincoln MKX Select6,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Lincoln Certified, ONLY 6,682 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6, SELECT PLUS PACKAGE, CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSELECT PLUS PACKAGE BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-year prepaid subscription, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, SYNC 3, enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports, CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE cargo compartment w/reversible mat, Molded Plastic Storage Bins, spare tire vanity cover located under the cargo floor, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Rear Cargo Management System, liftgate scuff plate, cargo net and 2 chrome cargo tie-down hooks, Interior Cargo Cover, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). 2018 Lincoln MKX with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and Cappuccino interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 6500 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Every vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage , 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance includes trip interruption assistance and rental car reimbursementPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
This was a great car buying experience. Very helpful answered all questions. Casper was a very smart nice salesman. His assistant Josh was great. Highly recommended North park Lincoln
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6KR4JBL19122
Stock: PBL19122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $45,995Fair Deal
Certified 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve43,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln - Vandalia / Ohio
Certified. White Platinum Tri-Coat 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4WD 6-Speed Automatic V6 4WD, Dune Leather.Odometer is 6637 miles below market average!Lincoln Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 200 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100
Dealer Review:
Colt Walden went above and beyond the call of duty to help me get my new car. He was great to work with
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT1HEL06947
Stock: P1347
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- Price Drop$30,894
2019 Lincoln Continental Base26,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Brandt Nissan - Harvey / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Continental with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9PK7K5604577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,980
Certified 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base60,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Hayes Ford Lincoln - Harrisburg / Illinois
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Lincoln Navigator delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 Ultra Brite Machined Aluminum -inc: 18 steel spare wheel.* This Lincoln Navigator Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/55R20 AS BSW -inc: P275/65R18 AT OWL spare tire, THX II w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 10 Gb Internal Memory, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lincoln Navigator come see us at Jim Hayes, Inc., 2130 Us 45 North, Harrisburg, IL 62946. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT3FEJ03798
Stock: C8057A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
