Used Lincoln Hybrid for Sale Near Me

- 45,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid **Inventory Special! This unit's price has been drastically reduced to sell by month-end!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, SYNC 3.Here at Hennessy Ford Lincoln of Atlanta, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
Dealer Review:
The team at Hennessy Ford worked together to meet and exceed my needs. I appreciate the responsive & professional ethic of all that I dealt with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5KUXHR647916
Stock: U7000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 24,295 milesDelivery Available*
$18,590
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU5FR618687
Stock: 2000639319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 42,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,243$242 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Akron - Akron / Ohio
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Black Velvet 4D Sedan Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCTPower folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19 Magnetic Painted Machined-Aluminum.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 41/38 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.AkronAutoMall.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
Dealer Review:
Marcus did an amazing job helping me pick a car all the way to financing it. He went over everything with great detail. He showed me every inch of the car i was purchasing. You can tell he is very compassionate about his job and he wonÃ¢ÂÂt stop til he finds you the right vehicle for all of your need. He even took the extra time to change my language in my car from French to English.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4HR654552
Stock: 654552F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU2HR650127
Stock: 19325373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,299
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 3.0L V6 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 24V 494hp, 14 Speakers, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag
Dealer Review:
This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMYJ8XYXLGL06041
Stock: W13931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 108,846 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,992
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 2.0L I4 Atkinson Cycle Hybrid Engine Charcoal Black; Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Ingot Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Nhat was very helpful and informative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (38 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU3DR810042
Stock: DR810042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 31,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,610$2,879 Below Market
Future Hyundai of Concord - Concord / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2448 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT. Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 200 Point InspectionWe are Future Ford Lincoln of Concord, located at 2285 Diamond Blvd., Concord, CA 94520. CALL US NOW at (925)686-5000 to schedule an appointment. To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.futurefordofconcord.com/ or dial 925-686-5000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU8HR639472
Stock: P10944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve37,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,500$2,079 Below Market
Wickstrom Ford Lincoln - Barrington / Illinois
Certified. 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT FWD This vehicle has been serviced with a fresh oil and filter change, as well as new wiper blades and new air filter. New Tires, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Auto High Beams, Climate Package, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Forward Sensing System, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Pedestrian Detection, Power Moonroof, Pre-Collision Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19 Magnetic Painted Machined-Aluminum. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Wickstrom Auto Group. Expect the Best. Experience the Difference.
Dealer Review:
I started my new car search online, I had 2 vehicles of interest. The search resulted in 5 Lincoln & Ford dealerships. After having my questions and requests answered I narrowed it down based on the reps’ follow up, and through it all Kelsey from Wickstrom was the Only one that kept in constant contact! Each email from Kelsey included additional sales & vehicle info I needed. I chose to pursue Kelsey at Wickstrom in person for test drives. Kelsey was patient with my constant questions and color requests. After my decision was made both Kelsey & Patrick Duvall helped me make the best new vehicle decision with the most value for my Trade In! Their help was invaluable when making a big dollar purchase! Thank you both!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU2HR653335
Stock: P8898
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 29,390 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,991$2,189 Below Market
Nalley Lexus Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
*LEATHER SEATS!, *5 STAR SAFETY RATING!, *41 MPG HWY!, *ALLOY WHEELS!, *11 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM!, *CLEAN LUXURY HYBRID!!.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Lexus Roswell, we strive to help you find the perfect Lexus vehicle for your needs, whether it be a sporty sedan, a family SUV, or something in-between. We have a wide selection of new Lexus models to choose from, including popular models like IS, ES, NX, and RX. Our used inventory features cars from all different makes, as well many L/Certified vehicles. Plus, take advantage of our current dealer specials and Lexus incentives, including financing and lease offers. Whether you decide to purchase or lease your next vehicle, our dedicated sales staff is happy to help. Stop by today or give us a call to speak with one of our sales consultants. We look forward to hearing from you!
Dealer Review:
Terrible experience. Dishonorable sales practices. We visited the lot this past Saturday and had several calls with the sales person and sales manager in the following days regarding a used SUV we wanted to purchase. Long story short - we worked out a deal and had scheduled an appointment to pick up the vehicle at 3pm today. Only to get a last minute call from the sales person to let us know the deal was off because they sold the SUV to another buyer in the interim. I guess they squeezed a few more dollars out of some other buyer. Then they had the nerve to try and push another SUV with higher mileage on us! Yeah, right! You just proved that your word is worth nothing and you can't be trusted to keep a deal. As if we'd ever consider purchasing a car from this place. What a joke. I would look elsewhere for a dealership you can trust to keep their word and will be sure to share my story with everyone I know in the community. If it saves even one consumer from wasting their time with Nalley Lexus - it will be plenty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5KU5HR629887
Stock: HR629887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 28,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,981$3,163 Below Market
Surprise Ford - Surprise / Arizona
SURPRISE FORD IS YOUR #1 FORD SUPER STORE IN ARIZONA!! CALL US NOW @ 623-344-4700!! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS**, **LEATHER**, NEW TIRES, *Save thousands off of new*, -STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY-, WE MAKE EVERY DEAL, *LOW MILES*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, Luxury Package, Premium LED Headlights, Revel Ultima Audio System w/20 Speakers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1240 miles below market average! 41/38 City/Highway MPG 2017 Lincoln MKZ CVT Hybrid FWD Black 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT WWW.SURPRISEFORD.COM EXCELLENT SELECTION OF NEW USED VEHICLES FINANCING OPTIONS AS LOW AS 0%. SERVING BUCKEYE MARICOPA PEORIA PHOENIX GLENDALE SCOTTSDALE MESA PARADISE VALLEY TOLLISON EL MIRAGE AVONDALE ANTHEM FLAGSTAFF. See Dealer for Details.Vehicles listed subject to Prior Sales. All Prices plus Tax, Title, License, Reconditioning, Safety Inspection, and $499 Dealer Documentation Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU6HR641351
Stock: P1972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve33,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,573$2,452 Below Market
Central Florida Lincoln - Orlando / Florida
Certified. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat features: CERTIFIED W/100K WARRANTY ***, RESERVE WITH TECHNOLOGY PKG ****, 30 WAY MASSAGING SEATS **, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Sensing System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Lane Keeping System, Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Active Motion, Navigation System, Pedestrian Detection, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pre-Collision Assist, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Wheels: 19" Magnetic Painted Machined-Aluminum. FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 41/38 City/Highway MPGLincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* 200 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryVisit our virtual showroom 24/7 @centralfloridalincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU3HR654851
Stock: P4561
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 27,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,470$367 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.MotorTrend Certified, Sunroof | Moonroof, One Owner Clean Carfax, Navigation | GPS | Navi, Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto High Beams, Brake assist, Climate Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 Premium Painted Machined-Aluminum.2017 Lincoln MKZ HybridMidnight Sapphire Blue Metallic2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCTCVTHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5LU9HR654550
Stock: PRC36616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 57,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
Highland Park Ford Lincoln - Highland Park / Illinois
CALL US TODAY TOLL FREE AT 1-800-984-9000 TO GET ALL THE DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE! We are not responsible for any typos or errors on the information provided here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU5GR630999
Stock: 42383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 16,911 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,547$1,116 Below Market
Bob Wondries Ford - Alhambra / California
Ingot Silver Metallic 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid FWD CVT 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT CLEAN CARFAX, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prem Leather-Trimmed Micro-Perf Heated/Cooled (G), Radio data system, Radio: Revel Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.41/38 City/Highway MPGWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!Contact our internet department now to check availability!!!
Dealer Review:
Sales people were very friendly and made buying experience very easy. Great customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4JR620102
Stock: 73429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 48,266 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,795
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, 48,266 MIles, Carfax Guaranteed, Well Maintained, 42 MPG City!!!, Leather, Sunroof, Rear Camera, Contact Chris Fortune 615 714 5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Lincoln is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU6FR619220
Stock: CF619220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 56,472 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Highland Park Ford Lincoln - Highland Park / Illinois
CALL US TODAY TOLL FREE AT 1-800-984-9000 TO GET ALL THE DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE! We are not responsible for any typos or errors on the information provided here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5KU9HR644392
Stock: 42411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 25,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,998
CarMax Gastonia - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Gastonia / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU3HR645034
Stock: 19267034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,975
Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this MKZ purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Lincoln MKZ also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. One owner, Dealer inspection, This Lincoln is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU4HR662750
Stock: 662750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
