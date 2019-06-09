Used Lincoln Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia

2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid **Inventory Special! This unit's price has been drastically reduced to sell by month-end!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, SYNC 3.Here at Hennessy Ford Lincoln of Atlanta, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.

Dealer Review:

The team at Hennessy Ford worked together to meet and exceed my needs. I appreciate the responsive & professional ethic of all that I dealt with.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 41 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L5KUXHR647916

Stock: U7000

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020