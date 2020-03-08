Used Lexus Sedan for Sale Near Me

Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio

DESIRABLE FEATURES: SUNROOF, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS. With only 95,056 miles this 2002 Lexus ES 300 is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Columbus, OH Includes: Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette Player STOCK# 25009570L Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Lexus ES 300 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.0l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 119 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.

Dealer Review:

My experience at Layman Cadillac was beyond excellent. From learning about the different models available to understanding all the financing option, the team at Layman Cadillac was so easy to work with, so responsive to MY needs, and tailored the transactions to my particular requirements. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF30G425009570

Stock: 25009570A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020