Used Lexus Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 59,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$29,980
Automax Hyundai - Killeen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF5F5138055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,056 milesFair Deal
$7,097
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: SUNROOF, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS. With only 95,056 miles this 2002 Lexus ES 300 is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Columbus, OH Includes: Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette Player STOCK# 25009570L Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Lexus ES 300 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.0l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 119 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
Dealer Review:
My experience at Layman Cadillac was beyond excellent. From learning about the different models available to understanding all the financing option, the team at Layman Cadillac was so easy to work with, so responsive to MY needs, and tailored the transactions to my particular requirements. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G425009570
Stock: 25009570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 28,746 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,998$3,595 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Lexus IS 200t Premium Package looks fantastic in Redline. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 241hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sports luxury sedan provides a comfortable ride, responsive handling, nearly 32mpg on the highway, and distinctive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and bi-color alloy wheels.Our IS 200t's interior includes heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel to help you enjoy every drive. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a fantastic audio system is on hand for your entertainment needs.Our Lexus includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, automatic high-beam assist, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our IS 200t is a fantastic sedan that will make every drive feel special! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Second car I am purchasing from Brandon you are a good sales person. You are now official my family's car guy thank you for all your help you'll see more of me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D2XH5054569
Stock: 116059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 72,239 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$23,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1D27E5001316
Stock: 2000629804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 83,204 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,995$3,804 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 Lexus LS 460 Sedan 1 Owner, Dealer Maintained w 26 Service Records, Comfort Pkg, Intuitive Park Assist, Navigation System, Mark Levinson Sound, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cd Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heated, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera, Satellite Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F585082596
Stock: AT13022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Auto House Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G936020950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,999
Ride Now Motors - Monroe / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C29A2095387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,000$1,159 Below Market
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24H5044491
Stock: 13623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,499
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Ultra White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We were quoted a price that matched the Edmunds deal. It was stress free and we didn't spend an entire day at the dealership. Thank you AutoNation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24G5018584
Stock: G5018584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 11,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500
Lexus of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24K5094198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,488
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LED HEADLIGHTS w/ LED DRL AND LED FOGLIGHTS, LEATHER/SOFTEX SEATING, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF/MOON ROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR w/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, 40 POINT INSPECTION, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, PUSH BUTTON START, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, Genuine Wood Trim, Navigation System, Premium Package. Lexus ES 2013 350 FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i SilverRecent Arrival! Odometer is 13238 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPGEasy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma from your dealership. I had the distinct pleasure of working with one of your sales person's, Rachel Mergott. Rachel is a professional, sincere, and knowledgeable salesperson. She made my recent vehicle purchase from your dealership, Pat Lobby Toyota of McKinney, a very positive experience. She was prepared ahead of time and was very honest about the whole process. Her engaging personality kept the sales process flowing smoothly. She worked very closely with her team to insure that there were no misunderstandings about the process. Once the sales was completed, she went above and beyond to insure I was very satisfied with my purchase and also made sure I understood how my new Toyota Tacoma's new features worked. Rachel represented your team very admirably. Please let her know that she made a positive impression on this customer. When the time comes for me to purchase another vehicle she will be the first person I will contact. Thanks Rachel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2D2020724
Stock: P16740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 142,701 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,395
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS SUN ROOF ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY WELL MAINTAINED NEW TIRES EXTRA KEYS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074. WE AT CAR CITY INC. BELIEVE THAT TRUST HONESTY INTEGRITY AND VALUE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375024355
Stock: 3447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,116 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$21,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D20F5022524
Stock: 2000640220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 11,744 miles
$29,994
Berlin City Lexus of Portland - Portland / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG3HU053442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,951
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2017 Lexus ES 350 Parchment Artificial Leather. Certified.Lexus of Cherry Hill is the regions largest Volume Pre-Owned Lexus dealer. Please call today to verify availability! (856)727-1111. 21/30 City/Highway MPGL/Certified Details:* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryWhy Buy at Lexus of Cherry Hill? New Jersey's first Lexus dealer Veteran/Family Owned and Operated State of the art facility featuring: Convenient drive through Service Department Free Wi-Fi and complimentary PCs available Complimentary cafe and coffee bar Over 60+ cars in our loaner fleet Complimentary car wash on Saturdays from Memorial Day- Labor Day 9am- 1pm Over $9 million in new car inventory Complimentary Lexus loaner vehicles Complimentary 24 hour roadside assistance Complimentary road hazard tire warranty One of the largest L/Certified by Lexus inventories in the area Each certified pre-owned vehicle has passed a 161 point inspection Balance of new car factory warranty plus 2 years, unlimited miles. Complimentary scheduled maintenance program, 4 services, 2 years or 20,000 miles whichever comes first.
Dealer Review:
Thank you to the entire Lexus of Cherry Hill Team! The great customer service I received by far exceeded any other car sales experiences that I have ever had in the past! Darryl Newman, Master Sales Consultant, and Jack McCartney, Finance Director, were extremely knowledgeable, and very thorough in explaining everything as it related to my purchase. Overall, the entire staff team was extremely friendly and helpful; this was a great pressure-free buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new car! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8HU074285
Stock: N43808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 86,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,942$1,194 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2007 LEXUS LS 460 - SMOKY GRANITE EXTERIOR / LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR - 86,338 MILES - ONE OWNER SINCE NEW - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS - TILT/SLIDE SUNROOF - PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND - KEYLESS ACCEESS / START - CRUISE CONTROL - AUXILIARY INPUT - SATELLITE RADIO - ALLOY WHEELS - 4.6L DOHC V8 - REAR WHEEL DRIVE - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
Dealer Review:
On my first visit to this dealer I must say I was extremely impressed with how straightforward the staff is. No pushy salesman or hidden fees! One of best dealerships I have ever visited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375047179
Stock: 13463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 29,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,992
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
CarFax One Owner! This Lexus ES is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2017! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Lexus ES ES 350 FWD, has a great White exterior, and a clean Black interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers This Lexus ES gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
Dealer Review:
They were so patient and nice. Very aggressive pricing. We would recommend them to all our friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG6HU074236
Stock: 28385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,850
Long Cadillac - Southborough / Massachusetts
Long Cadillac is a family owned company that has been serving our customers for almost 90 years. We give you the best price up front! You can be sure that the vehicle you purchase from us is safe, and road ready. We take pride in our reputation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D2XJ5026812
Stock: *STN2761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
