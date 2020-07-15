Used Lexus Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 29,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,990
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Certified. 18" x 7.5" Alloy Wheels, 2 Additional Speakers, Driver's Seat Memory, Electrochromic Mirrors, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle, High Clearance Lamp, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, Lexus Insider, Navigation System, Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, SD Navigation System. 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX.L/Certified Details: * CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 161 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0Lexus NX To see this vehicle today call Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield at (661) 735-1331. CARFAX One-Owner.
Dealer Review:
Rob Fortner was very patient and friendly. He showed us several cars to find what best fit our family. Very happy with my purchase and also love the L-certified warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ7K2206216
Stock: X558860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 16,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,898
AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Bc) Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Touch-Free Power Rear Door Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Silver Lining Metallic Stratus Gray; Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RX 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2BZMCA1KC189451
Stock: KC189451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 65,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,184
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 Lexus GX 460 4dr 4WD 4dr Luxury features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Onyx with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Dealer Review:
We just bought a car at NJ STATE AUTO DEALER. Steve the sale representative was very courteous. He helped us get a good car. The manager Sam was also very nice and courteous. We are very pleased with the experience. We recommend them very highly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6G5143597
Stock: 46106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 24,114 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,079
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus GX. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Quality and prestige abound with this Lexus GX GX 460 Premium. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
We bought our third Lexus from Richard Joseph who is extremely knowlegeable and competent.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXH5176169
Stock: H5176169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 33,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 33,017! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEER. Aluminum Wheels, 4WD . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE W/CAPTAINS CHAIRS Ventilated Front Seats, Windshield Deicer, LED Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Dual Front & Rear Auto Air Conditioner, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform application suite w/destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers, MAHOGANY WOOD & LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty, Complimentary loaner car provided, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairsWHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
My sales rep Lucas was absolutely fantastic with the purchase of my new vehicle. He did everything possible to make my experience with Lexus top notch. Also my tech rep Ralph did far and above my expectation in explaining how to get acquainted with the new technology of my vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXJ5183418
Stock: UD5183418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 33,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,587$1,611 Below Market
Plaza Lexus - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Lexus RX 8-Speed Automatic *AWD, *Sun Roof, *Navigation, *Leather Seats, *Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitior, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.Odometer is 18294 miles below market average! L/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* 161 Point InspectionAt Plaza Lexus we have a huge selection of New and Pre-owned Vehicles. We carry all Makes and Models to meet every Customers needs. Please call one of our Certified Sales Professionals at 877-475-8135 to schedule a test drive. We are located just east of 270 on Olive Blvd at 777 Decker Ln, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
Dealer Review:
Misled about location of car. Rude sales manager. Slow response to inquiries. Lied about the car I wanted being sold when it was not. Trying to sell the last car on the lot even though I was very specific that I did not want that car. When they could not get me the car I wanted, they did NOT return my $3000 deposit! After 10 days I went to American Express who got my deposit taken off my card. Would NEVER recommend this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T2ZZMCA7HC078748
Stock: HC078748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 49,533 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,806
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence. Hiley Acura, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal. ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. We save you an average of over $900 vs. Our largest competitors every day! Come visit us at 3125 NE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137 or shop at your own pace with hileyacura.com. Hiley Acura - with the highest quality local trades you can find, thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians and priced below Kelley Blue Book. Our customer comes first philosophy has made Hiley Acura one of the top dealerships in the nation. 2017 Lexus LX 570 Nebula Gray Pearl
Dealer Review:
I came in last week and bought an Acura RDX from Natalie and she was super informative of the vehicle and got me a really good deal! I will be coming back when im ready to upgrade. I met the manager Don and he was very helpful on my trade value. Great place to buy a car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2H4237994
Stock: P1871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 1,635 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$56,990
Sterling McCall Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Inspected by Sterling McCall Cadillacs Certified Technicians and ready for delivery. Buy With Confidence. ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** STERLING MCCALL CADILLAC - THE CADILLAC SUPER STORE 59 & Beltway 8 - Bissonnet Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-777-7151.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-777-7151. We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units. All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty.
Dealer Review:
Darwin Lewis was very professional. Not only was he prompt in responding but left no question of mine unanswered. He also accommodated my test drive to my fit my work schedule. Darwin made purchasing my vehicle easy and simple. Thank you, Darwin for making this a pleasant car buying experience that I can brag on. I've already sent my sister and told my neighbors about him. Keep up the good work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJAM7BX0L5255084
Stock: L5255084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ3K2119973
Stock: 19097648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500
Lexus of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus IS 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24K5094198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,885
BiCal Auto Mall Cadillac - Brooklyn / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. * NAVIGATION, * 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * AWD, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * LEATHER, * BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. Equipped: AWD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 2.28 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. BICAL AUTO MALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus RX 350L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJDZKCA4K2017010
Stock: U648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 29,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,992
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
CarFax One Owner! This Lexus ES is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2017! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Lexus ES ES 350 FWD, has a great White exterior, and a clean Black interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers This Lexus ES gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
Dealer Review:
They were so patient and nice. Very aggressive pricing. We would recommend them to all our friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG6HU074236
Stock: 28385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,000$498 Below Market
Courtesy Buick GMC - Birmingham / Alabama
We are THE No Hassle, No Haggle Automotive Dealership. You can expect our No Hassle No Haggle Prices on all brands of New and Used vehicles.
Dealer Review:
Kind and courteous. An overall great experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BCXF5010876
Stock: D2265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,850
Long Cadillac - Southborough / Massachusetts
Long Cadillac is a family owned company that has been serving our customers for almost 90 years. We give you the best price up front! You can be sure that the vehicle you purchase from us is safe, and road ready. We take pride in our reputation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHC81D2XJ5026812
Stock: *STN2761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 23,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Thompson Lexus - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again!!! Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This 2017 Lexus NX 200t NX TURBO AWD will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride!!! This gas-saving NX TURBO AWD will get you where you need to go** Zoom Zoom Zoom! Optional equipment includes: Premium Package, Navigation System Package, Electrochromic Outside Mirrors w/Memory, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Back Door, Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror...
Dealer Review:
We purchased a 2017 certified pre-owned IS300 Lexus from Thompson Lexus. Our salesman, Paul Colman, was outstanding. Paul was pleasant knowledgeable, helpful and thorough. He was not "pushy" in the least nor were any of the other associates. We received a fair price and securing financing was easy and quick. We plan on using Thompson Lexus and Paul for our next purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ0H2120660
Stock: 6906P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus ES 35011,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,298$1,014 Below Market
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! NAVIGATION WITH LEXUS SAFETY PACKAGE!!! Gorgeous silver lining ES350 sedan. It has everything you would want it in!!! Luxury package with panoramic moonroof, upgraded 17-inch sport wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, heated wood and leather steering wheel! Nothing short of value and luxury in this one!!! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG0HU064303
Stock: B201562
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 4,433 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$98,109
Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3K4285494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$42,947
Dolan Lexus - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BLXJA007807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
