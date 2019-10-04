Used Land Rover SUV for Sale Near Me
- 53,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,995$5,062 Below Market
Secured Car Brokers - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2EF7GA103910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$32,998$2,069 Below Market
Priority Nissan Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
*Balance of Factory Warranty INCLUDED*, *GPS NAVIGATION w/ BACK UP CAMERA*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *AWD*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, Low Low Miles, Just VA inspected, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, USB CHARGING PORTS, Discovery Sport HSE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 4WD, Black, Almond/Ebony Leather. 2017 Black Land Rover Discovery Sport Clean CARFAX. HSE 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged We offer a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. Call now 703-889-3700 for an appointment today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG5HH699222
Stock: P3437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 2,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$48,900$1,206 Below Market
Land Rover Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Fuji White 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Non-Smoker, Fully Detailed, Fully Serviced, Passed Safety Inspection, Warranty, Back Up Camera, Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks, Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack, Heated Manual Slide & Recline Second Row Seats, Meridian Sound System, 12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack, Black Contrast Roof, Black Exterior Pack, Brake assist, Car Care Kit (DISC), ClearSight Rearview Mirror, Cold Climate Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Ebony Morzine Headliner, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Headlight Power Wash, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windscreen, Keyless Entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Smartphone Pack, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Technology Pack, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Style 5088 5 Spoke Gloss Black, Wireless Device Charging.Odometer is 1906 miles below market average!Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
Pierre was phenomenal, helpful and very knowledgeable. When he went to the sales manager it was just smooth quick transition and the young lady that closed with all the paperwork. All very professional
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2FX3LH850079
Stock: SR20278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- certified
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE26,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,900
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Certified. Clean CARFAX. 10 Speakers, Climate Comfort Package, Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats, Driver Assist Plus Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Radio: 190W Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, SD Card Navigation, Traffic Sign Recognition. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 19956 miles below market average!Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption ReimbursementAwards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsMSRP $41,955.00INSTALLED OPTIONS[1AG] Santorini Black Metallic $475[072AC] Climate Comfort Package $1,600[017AS] Driver Assist Plus Package $1,295[032BU] Ebony Morzine Headliner $275[025PA] Incontrol Apps $430[025RB] Incontrol Wi Fi $300[939] Protection Pack $418[921] Wheel Lock Pack $160[025MF] Land Rover Audio System 10 Speakers $0[029UE] 18 Inch Style 511 Wheel $0[064CW] Xenon Headlamps With Led Signature $0[064FB] Interior Mood Lighting $0[350QC] Hse Package $0Original Shipping Charge $995RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $47,903.00
Dealer Review:
Candace was a gem to work with. To the point and direct. Very much appreciated and would reccomend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG4GH576039
Stock: R2761A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 27,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$61,256$969 Below Market
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
33 for sale in 500 mile radius , We are priced top 10,Priced 8 out of 33 ! Start here ...We are one of the top land rover dealer in Florida , master techs and certified sales personal on staff.We have a massive inventory , Pristine cars made us number one and volume pricing keeps us there.This is a loaded up super low miles , under 28kJust serviced and freshly detailed by our high line department.Stored in our showroom and this car was garage kept and currently stored in our indoor showroom.Not Base , Loaded with options this is a must see.[1AC] Indus Silver$0[041CB] Vision Assist PackageAdaptive Xenon Headlamps w/LED SignatureAuto High Beam Assist (AHBA)All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)Terrain Response 2Configurable Interior Mood LightingSurround Camera SystemFront Fog Lights$2,500[074VX] Drive PackageDriver Condition MonitorTraffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd LimiterBlind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection$900[080AN] Narvik Black Contrast Roof$650[032DR] Heated Wood & Leather Steering WheelWood will match interior wood trim$500[088EH] Grand Black Veneer$0[916] Protection PackagePlaced in cargo areaRubber MatsRetention NetLoadspace Mat$556[918] Wheel Lock PackagePlaced in cargo areachrome wheel locks and Range Rover logo license plate frame$134[LA21] Land Rover Car Care Valet Packageinterior cleaner wipesmicrofiber clothleather cleanerleather conditioner/protectant and carpet spot remover$51[029SB] 20 Style 502 Wheel$0[033SL] Oxford Leather Seat Style 6$0[350KY] RR 3.0 L V6 SC Hse$0Original Shipping Charge$995Leather. Silver 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE
Dealer Review:
I recently visited Mazda not quiet sure of exactly what I was able to afford. I’ve been interested in getting a Mazda for some time now so after spending time at several deals and not feeling happy with what I was hearing I ran into Michael Goluth. Michael broke down all the different options for me, showed patience with my when I was indecisive and ultimately helped me find a car I was happy with and more importantly that was in my budget. Highly recommend him if you’re considering stopping by here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FVXHA339208
Stock: MU4642P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 55,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,500
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***PURE PLUS***NAVIGATION***CONVENIENCE/ VISION ASSIST/ CLIMATE COMFORT/ INCONTROL APPS***FULLY LOADED***19 Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature, Auto High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensor, Climate Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof w/Power Blind, Front LED Fog Lights, HDD Navigation & Hard Disk Drive Audio Server, Headlight Power Wash, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Jets, HomeLink, InControl Apps, InControl Remote & Protect, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Passive Keyless Entry, Pure Plus, Rear Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Package. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Aintree Green Metallic 21/30 City/Highway MPG# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
Dealer Review:
I am so pleased with the lease of my 2020 Countryman. Ahmed is simply delightful, to the point, and conscientious. My salesman Matt is the best! Matt has sold me 3 Minis. He is very patient and thorough. Stacey in the Finance Dept. is quite pleasant and thorough. Very smooth transaction from beginning to end.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG9FH061938
Stock: P15427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,280
Land Rover of Bedford - Bedford / New Hampshire
* Free Home Delivery *, * Contactless Purchase Available *, Approved Certified 5 year/ 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty*, 2017 Land Rover Discovery, Santorini Black, One Owner, Navigation, Non-Smoker, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Windshield, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Glass Roof, Leather Interior, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Climate Front Rear Seats w/Heated 3rd Row Seats, Cold Climate Package, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated Front Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, LED Headlights w/LED Signature, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Vision Assist Package, Windsor Leather Seat Trim. Santorini Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged If you are looking for a no pressure and straight forward transaction, then trust the Goodwin name, and over 80 years experience, to deliver you a quality pre-owned vehicle. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12743 miles below market average! Call Land Rover of Bedford today at (877) 373-9258 to schedule a test drive. Reviews: * Seating for up to seven adults clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV2HA013512
Stock: BP821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 28,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$48,991
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Jaguar Land Rover West Houston offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Land Rover's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Land Rover Range Rover Velar S. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Land RoverRange Rover Velar S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.
Dealer Review:
Erik Santana helped me the purchase of my vehicle, it was an excellent from beginning to end.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALYB2EV0KA797384
Stock: KA797384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 3,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,925
Land Rover Buffalo - Williamsville / New York
This 2020 Discovery Sport S comes to us from our Courtesy Vehicle fleet with 3,700 Miles and Certified by Land Rover up to 5 Years and 100,000 Miles !! Finished in Fuji White over Ebony Grained Leather this particular vehicle has a nice suite of options including : - Fixed Panoramic Roof - Cold Climate Pack with Heated Windscreen, Headlight Powerwash Heated Steering Wheel. - Fixed Panoramic Roof - 12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests - Keyless Entry - Blind Spot Assist - Sirius XM - Meridian Sound System - Powered Tailgate / Boot Lid - Auto High Beam Assist - Wireless Device Charging - Ebony Grained Leather Seats - 18 Style 5075, 5 Split Spoke, Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheel - Light Oyster Headlining *** For a complete listing of options and features please see the vehicle description *** Another great benefit of these former courtesy vehicles is that they qualify for leasing and as such can represent tremendous savings. Be sure to stop by and see this today !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCJ2FX2LH856490
Stock: WR485
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 20,490 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,900
Hennessy Jaguar Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged SE **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof w/Power Blind, Front Climate Comfort Visibility Pack, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, HomeLink, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Santorini Black Contrast Roof, Twin Blade Sunvisors. This Certified Pre-Owned Land Rover comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Land Rover Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Land Rover has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Land Rover Parts and includes a 24/7 Land Rover Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! *Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 7 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions of the limited warranty and service coverage. **Coverage begins on the vehicle�s original sale date or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2PF9GA120355
Stock: G2592P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 20,996 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,800
Alfa Romeo of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2PF7GA117819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,000
Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee
*** AUGUST CLEARANCE *** PRICE REDUCED! Join us for BACK TO SCHOOL SAVINGS! Call Us NOW! Message Us NOW!Odometer is 4847 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Gray 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque21/30 City/Highway MPGQuality Customers Trade Quality Cars! Danny England Motors has been a QUALITY leader since 1975! We stock the best and sell to the best- that's what you'll find here.
Dealer Review:
Shopped the Knoxville and Morristown markets for weeks in search of an F150 FX4. I found this Dealership online through a search and visited their store the next weekend. Amazing experience start to finish! Love my truck!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALVP2BG3GH090420
Stock: 19BBC92
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- 35,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Vision Assist Package Driver Assist Plus Package Audio Upgrade Package Corris Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Incontrol Apps Protection Pack Ebony Morzine Headliner Configurable Interior Mood Lighting Wheel Lock Pack Loadspace Cover First Row Usb Charging Points (2) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony/Ebony; Grained Leather Seat Trim Wheels: 18" 5 Split Spoke Sparkle Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Approved Certified Land Rover Discovery Sport includes a factory warranty extension up to 100k miles. An extensive 165 point mechanical and cosmetic certification process A full history provided by Carfax Vehicle History Report Fully reconditioned using only Genuine Land Rover Parts 24-hour roadside assistance Both sets of keys and owners manual All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Go see Joshua, he is very knowledgeable of the cars and was extremely polite and professional. He made the process fun and easy, and even made sure to recap the highlights in the technology realm, prior to driving off. Five star service, way to go! Great team at this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG0HH635640
Stock: HH635640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 52,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$51,785$1,337 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545} span.s1 {font: 10.0px Helvetica} Standard Features Aluminum front subframe / Aluminum suspension arms and wheel carriers / Lightweight steel subframe / 4-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) / Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Brake Fade Compensation Start-off Assistant Brake Drying and Brake Stand-by features / LED Headlights / Power-folding heated side mirrors / Audio system / Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player with Radio Data System (RDS) / SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with 1-year All Access subscription / HD Radio™ with multicast FM station reception / steering wheel with controls for audio system cruise control and Bluetooth® wireless communication for hands-free mobile phone2 / USB audio connection and hands-free Bluetooth® including Audio Streaming / Instrument cluster with extended contents / Expanded Check Control vehicle monitor system / iDrive system with on-board computer and touchpad Controller and 8 programmable memory buttons / Exterior temperature display with alarm for freezing temperatures / Dynamic Cruise Control3 / Navigation system with high-resolution screen; 3-D maps; 200 GB hard drive with 20 GB storage for audio files; voice feedback and Voice command system; and navigation map with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates / Tire Pressure Monitor / ConnectedDrive Services / Advanced Real Time Traffic Information / TeleService / Rear-window defroster / Rear-view Camera / Comfort and convenience / Engine Start/Stop button / Advanced Vehicle & Key Memory includes most recently used climate-control temperature and air-distribution settings; exterior mirror and power seat settings; audio tone settings and radio presets; central-locking preferences; and lighting preferences / Comfort Access keyless entry with multi-function remote control including hands-free trunk-lid opening / Automatic climate control with separate left/right temperature and air-distribution controls; automatic air recirculation and micro-filter ventilation system with replaceable active-charcoal filters / Front-seat adjustable center armrest / Automatic-dimming interior rear-view mirror and exterior side-view mirrors / Rain-sensing windshield wipers with adjustable speed and automatic headlight control / adjustable steering wheel / Power windows with one-touch up/down operation / Ambient Lighting / Dual front sun visors with illuminated mirrors / Cupholders for front seats / 3-stage heated front seats / Four 12V power outlets (one in front center console one in rear center console one under the glove compartment one in the trunk) / Universal garage-door opener / Storage compartment package / Driver's and passenger's front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) with advanced technology: dual-threshold dual-stage deployment; and front-passenger-seat sensors designed to prevent unnecessary airbag deployment / Active Knee Protection / Front-seat side-impact airbags / Front safety belts with automatic pretensioners / Acoustic safety-belt warning / LATCH attachment for child-restraint safety installation / Automatic-locking retractors (ALR) on all passenger-seat safety belts (for installation of child-restraint seats) / Adaptive Brakelights / Programmable LED Daytime Running Lights / Impact sensor that activates Battery Safety Terminal disconnect of alternator
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TF1FA217659
Stock: X220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,416 milesGood Deal
$50,000$4,265 Below Market
Central Florida Lincoln - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! This 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Fuji White features: 3.0 SUPERCHARGED ENGINE **, SMARTPHONE PACK **, COLD CLIMATE PACK **, SEVEN SEAT PACKAGE **, REMOTE INTELLIGENT SEAT FOLD PKG ***, ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/ STOP & GO **, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Package, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack (Preferred), Cold Climate Package, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Ebony Headlining, Electronic Air Suspension, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Intelligent Seat Fold, Navigation system: InControl Touch Pro Navigation System, Power 3rd Row Seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Remote Intelligent Seat Fold Package, Smartphone Pack, Wheels: 21" 10 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish. 4WD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5661 miles below market average! Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsVisit our virtual showroom 24/7 @centralfloridalincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV3K2412694
Stock: T1030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 33,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,787$3,341 Below Market
Chris Myers Buick GMC - Daphne / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BGXHH707655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,524 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$41,888
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! $12,565.00 in options! SANTORINI BLACK WITH EBONY LEATHER - 22" WHEELS - HEADS UP DISPLAY - CLIMATE COMFORT AND VISIBILITY PACKAGE - 825 W MERIDIAN SOUND AND MORE!!**, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Brake assist, Driver Assistance Pack, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Console Cooler Box, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Pack, Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Sliding Panoramic Roof w/Power Blind, Twin Blade Sunvisors, Wheels: 22" 5 Split Spoke (Style 504).Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsMSRP $69,950.00INSTALLED OPTIONS[029SF] Wheels: 22" 5 Split Spoke (Style 504) $3,000[1AG] Santorini Black $0[075FB] Front Climate Comfort & Visibility PackBlind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensingreverse traffic detectionAdaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA)Heated Rear SeatAuto Dimming Exterior MirrorsHeated WindshieldHeated Steering Wheel60/40 Split Folding Rear Seatload throughTwin Blade SunvisorsFront Center Console Cooler BoxHeated & Cooled Front Bucket Seatsdriver and passenger 16 way power climate seatsfore/aftcushion heightcushion tiltsquab recline4 way electric lumbarside bolster adjustmentseat map pocketsdriver seat memory and front and rear 2 way tilt headrest$2,620[041CZ] Sliding Panoramic Roof W/Power Blind $500[025LN] Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound19 speakers and subwoofer$1,850[005BJ] Ebony Morzine Headlining $350[088HS] Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim $350[074OK] Driver Assistance Packhead up displaytraffic sign recognitionlane departure warningperpendicular and parallel park w/park exit360 degree park distance control and ontrol WiFi$2,900[029QQ] Reduced Size Spare $0[040AK] Heated Windscreen $0[057BX] Hse Badge $0[350NA] Range Rover Sport Hse $0Original Shipping Charge $995RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $82,515.00
Dealer Review:
Candace was a gem to work with. To the point and direct. Very much appreciated and would reccomend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF5GA551885
Stock: R2808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 39,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$54,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2FV7HA150275
Stock: 19298511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
