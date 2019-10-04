Used Land Rover Luxury for Sale Near Me

Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Jaguar Land Rover West Houston offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Land Rover's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Land Rover Range Rover Velar S. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Land RoverRange Rover Velar S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.

Dealer Review:

Erik Santana helped me the purchase of my vehicle, it was an excellent from beginning to end.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALYB2EV0KA797384

Stock: KA797384

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020