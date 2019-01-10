Used Land Rover Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

CARFAX One-Owner. Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE, 4D Sport Utility, I4, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Fuji White, Ebony w/Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 14-Way Front Bucket Seats w/Memory, 3.94 Axle Ratio, 380 Watt Meridian Sound System w/10-Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Climate Convenience Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Drive Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, High Speed Emergency Braking, Illuminated entry, Interactive Driver Display, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Socket Pack 1, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Touch Pro Duo Infotainment w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5079).21/26 City/Highway MPG Fuji White 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE AWD I4

Dealer Review:

Once they knew I was a serious buyer from Kansas things started clicking into place. From 1100 miles away the sent me videos of the car running and working as it should. Sammy did pictures of every defect and sent them to me on her personal cell phone. They even helped us save $200 on a flight to pick up the car and sent UBER to get us at the airport. Upon arrival there sat my $12,000 car with a GIANT RED BOW!!! They showed us how everything worked and we drove it clear back to Ks with no problems. A little "car salesmanny" at first but broke through that and felt very well cared for and taken care of. LOVE LOVE LOVE my car and my husband for bringing it clear back from Florida for me! I would recommend this dealership. Shout out to Sammy for all her help!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALZL2GXXLH024138

Stock: V024138

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020