Used Land Rover Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$101,999
Jaguar Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Land Rover Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 691! PRICE DROP FROM $102,999. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Four Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL , DRIVE PRO PACK , WHEELS: 21' 7 SPLIT-SPOKE, 20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 5 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. A CPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to five years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 5 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Land Rover Retailers. See your authorized Land Rover Retailer for complete terms and conditions. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 21' 7 SPLIT-SPOKE: Style 7001, Tires: 21' Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400e HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS4RY4LA401860
Stock: 14980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,279 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$53,616
Fields Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
The Fields Auto Group works hard to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. All of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our FIELDS MATTERS Loyalty Program which entitles you and your vehicle to a wide array of exclusive amenities: Complimentary Car Washes Free Service Loaners Local Shuttle and Train Service Free Paintless Dent Repair within 90 days of purchase Access to Internet Work Stations Complimentary Ice Cream and Gourmet Coffee Bar 10% Senior Discount on Services (65 and older) 10% Student Discount on Service (with valid student ID)This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCM2GX1LH835829
Stock: L20079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 3,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$93,191
Hornburg Land Rover Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Check out this gently-used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV HSE we recently got in. This Land Rover includes: BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION DRIVE PRO PACK Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control VISION ASSIST PACK Fog Lamps Heads-Up Display 20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT CABIN AIR IONIZATION *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Land Rover Range Rover PHEV HSE redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover Range Rover PHEV HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Range Rover PHEV HSE is in a league of its own You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Land Rover Range Rover PHEV HSE's installed Navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400e HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS4RY6LA582928
Stock: 110371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 20 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$62,603
Jaguar Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE AWD I4 9-Speed Automatic Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX4LH042084
Stock: JL223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2019
- 5,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,997$5,296 Below Market
Jaguar Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
This vehicle is from our own personal loaner fleet and maintained by us since new. This vehicle qualifies for all new car incentives and leasing options. This vehicle is fully equipped: Navigation, Drive Pro Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind spot Monitoring, Cold Climate Convenience Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Black Exterior Package and more. Under full factory warranty until 9/2023. Upon taking delivery we perform a 8 Point Disinfectant Application of EPA registered product to the following surfaces: - Exterior driver side door handle - Key Fob - Steering wheel �' including buttons - Start button - Driver door armrest panel - Emergency brake handle - Gear selector (Handle/Dial) - Driver side seats DISCLAIMER Plus tax, tags and $299 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Not every customer qualify for all incentives. Some customers may qualify for additional incentives that are not included in pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX8LH041391
Stock: JL185L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- 4,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$54,730$4,436 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE, 4D Sport Utility, I4, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Fuji White, Ebony w/Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 14-Way Front Bucket Seats w/Memory, 3.94 Axle Ratio, 380 Watt Meridian Sound System w/10-Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Climate Convenience Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Drive Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, High Speed Emergency Braking, Illuminated entry, Interactive Driver Display, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Socket Pack 1, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Touch Pro Duo Infotainment w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5079).21/26 City/Highway MPG Fuji White 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE AWD I4At Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
Dealer Review:
Once they knew I was a serious buyer from Kansas things started clicking into place. From 1100 miles away the sent me videos of the car running and working as it should. Sammy did pictures of every defect and sent them to me on her personal cell phone. They even helped us save $200 on a flight to pick up the car and sent UBER to get us at the airport. Upon arrival there sat my $12,000 car with a GIANT RED BOW!!! They showed us how everything worked and we drove it clear back to Ks with no problems. A little "car salesmanny" at first but broke through that and felt very well cared for and taken care of. LOVE LOVE LOVE my car and my husband for bringing it clear back from Florida for me! I would recommend this dealership. Shout out to Sammy for all her help!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GXXLH024138
Stock: V024138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 11,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,851
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fuji White Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Land Rover Concierge, and a vehicle history report. AWD 9-Speed Automatic I4 **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, 14-Way Front Bucket Seats w/Memory, 180 Watt Range Rover Sound System w/6-Speakers, 380 Watt Meridian Sound System w/10-Speakers, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Interactive Driver Display, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Power Liftgate, Power Socket Pack 1, Powered Gesture Tailgate, Radio: Touch Pro Duo Infotainment w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5079).WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival! 21/26 City/Highway MPGLand Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX1LH040678
Stock: SLH040678P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 4,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,777
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
16-Way Massaging Heated & Cooled Fr Seats W/Memory Full Extended Leather Upgrade Dapple Grey/Ebony; Kvadrat Premium Textile Seat Trim Fixed Panoramic Roof 825 Watt Meridian Surround Sound System W/14-Spkr Wheels: 21" 5 Split-Spoke W/Silver Finish Adaptive Dynamics Black Exterior Pack Cold Climate Convenience Package Eiger Grey Metallic Clearsight Interior Rear View Mirror Sun/Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Steering Column Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio Navigation System Black Contrast Roof Illuminated Metal Treadplates W/Range Rover Script Leather Steering Wheel W/Atlas Bezel Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting Wheel Protection Pack Chrome Locks Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack Natural Gray Ash Veneer Front Fog Lights Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My first visit started slow, but when the team heard I was not happy, they Immediately came to my aid and found me a 30t that I am very pleased with. Ryan,Nolan,Nick and Tamatha afforded me a great opportunity to own a Prestige trim F-pace and I will enjoy it for years to come. I recommend you give my local dealership a try and work out a deal that works for everyone. New location soon so parking will no longer be an issue. This is a great vehicle and still unique in our area. Cross shop it as I did with X3 and GLC and it might just win you over. Warranty and maintenance a big plus too. Thank you Team Autonation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX5LH041221
Stock: LH041221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2020
- 4,665 miles
$53,950
Frontier Motors - Pensacola / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX3LH061029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,900
Jake Kaplans Jaguar of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.LAND ROVER CERTIFIED, 380 Watt Meridian Sound System w/10-Speakers, Cold Climate Convenience Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish.Certified. Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic AWD 9-Speed Automatic I4 21/26 City/Highway MPGLand Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceNEW ENGLAND'S LARGEST JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEALER! Call 866-983-9043 to schedule your test drive with our Sales team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZT2GX8LH039253
Stock: LH039253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 4,266 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$55,387
Royal Jaguar Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
The 2020 Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic has a bold design with instantly recognizable body lines that are sure to turn heads and a spacious cabin filled with quality materials combine to create a comfortable ride. The exterior of the Evoque SE R-Dynamic is accented by unique 19" wheels with Narvik black accents and a distinctive grille. Driving technology like Adaptive Dynamics including Dynamic Mode adds to the enjoyment of driving this Range Rover. Adaptive Dynamics is designed to provide a balance between ride and control. It does so by monitoring the vehicle's movements at least 1,000 times a second. This 2020 (Red) Evoque R- Dynamic comes well-equipped with Navigation System,Back-Up Camera,Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control,Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist,We make buying from Royal an easy choice with Benefits at Royal including: Non-commission consultants, no fuzzy math & no pressure to buy before you are ready. You will get a highly competitive price without any of the dealership negotiation games. Read what other shoppers think of Royal by visiting www.dealerrater.com. Special ordering available -- please visit us today at the Tucson Auto Mall.Royal Jaguar Land Rover, 4670-2 N Circuit Rd, Tucson AZ 85705.Welcome to the Royal Family, The Dealership That's Different.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GX9LH040119
Stock: L1987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 2,438 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Fuji White AWD 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Odometer is 2316 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPG Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
Dealer Review:
BM Motors in Rahway NJ is a great place to purchase a vehicle, everyone was very professional, they made my experience a joyful one and reassured me that I would get the vehicle the same day, test drive went smooth, the paper work was done quickly, and they took care of getting me new plates and the registration. They made sure that I knew all about the vehicle before I left and I am truly enjoying driving my 2015 Lincoln MKX. Thank you BM Motors for a great deal, a great vehicle and excellent service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZT2GX2LH009763
Stock: 009763C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 4,857 miles
$55,744
Land Rover Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
Certified.302.992.9400 no pressure... get quick clarifications, quick answers, quick proposals, 16-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Memory, 360 Surround Camera, 380 Watt Meridian Sound System w/10-Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Blind Spot Assist, Cold Climate Convenience Package, Drive Package, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, High Speed Emergency Braking, Powered Gesture Tailgate, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio.Clean CARFAX.2020 Fuji White Land Rover 4D Sport Utility Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE I4Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZL2GXXLH011678
Stock: LV789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-27-2019
- 5,934 miles
$49,981
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Fuji White 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE AWD 9-Speed Automatic***WHEEL PROTECTION PACK-INTERIOR AND PROTECTION PACK AND STORAGE PACK-14 WAY HEATED MEMORY FRONT SEATS WITH HEATED REAR SEATS-POWER TAILGATE-FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF-CLEAR SIGHT INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR-MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM-SIRIUS AND HD RADIO-HOMELINK*** I4 ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 21/26 City/Highway MPG Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALZT2GX6LH040403
Stock: 4LH040403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 1,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,988
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes equipped with these options: Wing Spoiler, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5085' -inc: diamond turned finish, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/CommandShift -inc: gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2RY2LA702697
Stock: P5699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,022 miles
$54,990
Jaguar Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Just in from our own loaner fleet. This R-Dynamic HSE Discovery Sport in Peral White with the Black Package. This Discovery Sport boasts all the right equipment: Panoramic roof, Cold Climate Package, heated front and rear seats, Navigation, 20' gloss black alloy wheels and more. All new car incentives are available with this vehicle. Upon taking delivery we perform a 8 Point Disinfectant Application of EPA registered product to the following surfaces: - Exterior driver side door handle - Key Fob - Steering wheel �' including buttons - Start button - Driver door armrest panel - Emergency brake handle - Gear selector (Handle/Dial) - Driver side seats DISCLAIMER Plus tax, tags and $499 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Not every customer qualify for all incentives. Some customers may qualify for additional incentives that are not included in pricing. This vehicle is an active service loaner and available for sale. Please see Client Advisor for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCM2GX7LH838301
Stock: JL190L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- 470 miles
$53,500
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**ONLY 470 MILES!**$60,989 ORIGINAL MSRP**14 WAY HEATED AND MASSAGING FRONT SEATS($1,300)**PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF($1,280)**TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH HEADS UP DISPLAY AND WIRELESS CHARGING**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCM2GX2LH838657
Stock: 16504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 2,870 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$56,999
Jaguar Land Rover Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 1,892! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION, BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK, 14-WAY HEATED & COOLED ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS, EBONY W/MARS RED STITCH, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, 4x4. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESNAMIB ORANGE PREMIUM METALLIC, FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF, 14-WAY HEATED & COOLED ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS: 2-way manual headrests, WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5089 5 SPLIT-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK, COLD CLIMATE PACK: Heated Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Headlight Powerwash, BLACK EXTERIOR PACK, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE & HD RADIO, BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION: Rubber Mats, Cargo Carrier, Loadspace Mat, RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W): 14 speakers, subwoofer, 10" Touch Pro Infotainment system and Bluetooth telephone connectivity plus audio streaming, BLACK CONTRAST ROOF, BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK: 2 click and go std, 1 click and hang and 1 click and hook, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING, EBONY W/MARS RED STITCH VISIT US TODAYLand Rover Flatirons is different. We have assembled a team whose goal is to deliver the best ownership experience possible to everyone that chooses to own a Land Rover or Range Rover. Our pre-owned cars are reconditioned to a level unequalled in the market. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCM2GXXLH847218
Stock: LR20161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
