Used Lamborghini Coupe for Sale Near Me

- 5,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$132,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present the low-mile 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo finished in the "Nero Noctis" exterior paint over a Nero Perseus leather interior with Q-Citura stitching. This stunning LP550-2 feature Brake Calipers Painted in Orange, Navigation System, Twin 5-Spoke Wheels in Satin Diamond Cut Finish, Front Vehicle Lift System, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, plus much more. Our Factory Certified Technicians have completed Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection and replaced all 4 tires as well as performing the recommended annual service. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ6DLA13586
Stock: DLA13586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 994 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$269,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to announce the arrival of this incredible Lamborghini Huracan EVO. Finished in Grigio Lynx over Terra Asia Vintage and Nero leather, the Huracan EVO has been driven very few easy miles by one previous owner. It is in pristine condition, and the balance of the Lamborghini Factory Warranty is in effect. This Huracan EVO has been specified with: - Transparent Engine Bonnet with Forged Carbon Bay ($6,000) - Lifting System ($4,000) - Sensonum Premium Audio System ($3,800) - Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay ($3,600) - Q-Citura Stitching ($3,300) - Electric and Heated Seats (3,200) - Full Style Package ($2,800) - Evo-Trim Elegante ($2,600) - 20-inch Aesir Wheels in Graphite ($2,000) - Roof Lining in Leather with Q-Citura Stitching ($1,400) - Contrast Stitching ($900) - Floor Mats with Leather Piping ($600) - Optional Stitching ($250) - $301,519 MSRP If you are in the market for a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUF4ZF8LLA14319
Stock: FP4334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 3,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$274,750
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante 5.2L 10-Cylinder DOHC 7-Speed AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF2JLA08258
Stock: RU202425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,294 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$249,990
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZD5ELA02007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,246 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$199,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * No test drives offered on this car * The car used to belong to DJ Ashba - ex lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses who purchased it from famous painter Michael Godard * The car was also featured in Counting Cars TV show (season 5 episode 9) where it was professionally repainted in Matte Black paint! Top notch paintwork! * 6 Speed manual transmission - very rare and very desirable - less than 5% of these cars were produced with Manual transmissions - these cars are going up in value and are very sought after drivers cars, the newer version of this car, the LP640 manual is already 500-600K and some prime examples already bringing over 700K, the pre LP cars are still somewhat affordable, but climbing steadily. Only 26 LP640 were made and approximately around 300 pre-LP cars were produced with 6-speed manual transmission * LOC cat-back exhaust * Alpine Navigtion head-unit w/ bluetooth + back up camera + top of the line Boston Acoustics amps and speakers * Brand new brakes all the way around * Just undergone a full service - new filters, new fluids, spark plugs, motor mounts etc * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, 2 accidents were reported to Carfax back in 2004 and 2017 - both times the car was damaged in right front corner and both times it remained drivable and airbags didn't deploy - no signs or previous structural damage and no frame damage was found - the car comes with a clean bill of health and a report from Lamborghini shop - everything was repaired by an insurance company to the highest standards! These cars usually sell for around $190-200K, while some examples bring over $250K APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
Dealer Review:
Our son purchased a beautiful BMW 335i in the summer of 2017, with tan leather interior and wood grain trim. Mike had explained everything about the car and our son was very happy with the purchase. Here it is two years later and our sons car runs perfectly. In November 2018, our Toyota was totaled by a car passing a red light. We went to MDK first because of our sons positive experience. We purchased a beautiful Toyota Sienna Limited, with the same color scheme (tan and wood grain interior) like our son has, and the car is great for our grandchildren with the video, during our long trips that we regularly take. Mike took care of everything we had concerns about and Darya was so nice taking care of the financial end. These people are very honest and do their best to please the customer. We will always go to them first if we need another car. We wanted to wait and see how the car was before we wrote this review, and now it is 8 months since we purchased it and it runs beautifully. We are very happy with this purchase and this Company, and highly recommend MDK.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (8 City/12 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWBU16M84LA01151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,270 miles
$134,950
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ0CLA11427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,666 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$105,000
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
Dealer Review:
I failed to mention that the car is fabulous. I traded in my VW Beetle Convertible for a beautiful Mercedes Benz C 300 Cabriolet. It is absolutely gorgeous with low mileage and gorgeous interior. Leo was my salesperson and this is the first time I left a dealership feeling like I got the best deal ever. Also, everyone at the place is super friendly and you don't feel hassled. If you need a car, you should try ABZ Motors. You will not leave disappointed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF6FLA00995
Stock: FLA00995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 8,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$198,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 8856 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors, Front & Rear Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Grigio Nimbus Metallic, Lifting System, Navigation System, Nero Ade, Sportivo Unicolor with Alcantara Seat Trim, Steel Brake with Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam. This Lamborghini Huracan also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF5HLA06795
Stock: 3485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 44,161 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$89,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COMNEW ARRIVAL!! LOCALLY OWNED STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A FIRST GEN GALLARDO!! OVER $20K IN SERVICE INVOICES!!!!! ROUTINELY SERVICED AT MOTORCARS OF ATLANTA AND HAS HAD A NEW CLUTCH PUT IN RECENTLY. TONS OF TASTEFUL MODS!! $4000 ESCORT HARDWIRED RADAR PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED AND FRONT-END CLEARBRA. CUSTOM $5000 SOUND SYSTEM WITH AFTERMARKET ILLUMINATED SUBWOOFER AND JL AMP!! GIALLO MIDAS METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT WITH NERO INTERIOR AND GIALLO STITCHING. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE: LP560 FRONT BUMPER AFTERMARKET REAR SPOILER SMOKED REAR TAIL LIGHTS 5.0L V10 WITH 520 HP AND AWDE GEAR SEQUENTIAL MANUAL TRANSMISSION YELLOW PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS 19 CASSIOPEIA WHEELS FRONT AXLE LIFT AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU12T96LA03724
Stock: C3724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,674 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$117,999
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Giallo Halys 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 AWD 6-Speed Manual with E-Gear Shifting 5.2L V10 DI DOHC 40V Power passenger, Giallo Taurus w/Leather Seat Trim or Alcantara Seat Upholstery w/Additional Leather, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Front 19 x 8.5/Rear 19 x 11 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera.Odometer is 2369 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU54T69LA08355
Stock: A08355C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 15,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$262,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Multimedia HMI System w/Navigation, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. White AWD 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 6.5L V12 SMPI DOHCProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZD5DLA01678
Stock: 9N024662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 1,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$314,900
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Nero Cosmus/Grigio Cronus; Bicolor Alcantara Seat Trim Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Grigio Nimbus Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante is proudly offered by Porsche Irvine This Lamborghini includes: LIFTING SYSTEM Active Suspension GARAGE DOOR OPENER (NAR VERSION) Universal Garage Door Opener ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM Security System NAVIGATION & SMARTPHONE INTERFACE Navigation System TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE CRUISE CONTROL *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Cruise Control BLUETOOTH Bluetooth Connection BRANDING PACKAGE LAMBORGHINI TELEMETRY WHEELS: 8.5J Chrome Wheels Aluminum Wheels Steel Wheels LAMBORGHINI DYNAMIC STEERING Power Steering *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I’ve purchased many cars. This was the best experience. No pressure. All my questions answered and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD4ZF7KLA11934
Stock: KLA11934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 24,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$119,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP 550-2. V10 5.2 LITER 550 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. 2 KEYS. 215K MSRP. BUILD SHEET AVAILABLE. VERY WELL KEPT & NEVER ABUSED OR LAUNCHED IN LAUNCH CONTROL (YES WE HAVE PROOF). WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. RECENT PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED LOCALLY AT NORWOOD AUTO ITALIA. ICE COLD A/C SYSTEM RECENTLY SERVICED & RECHARGED. PAINTED BEAUTIFUL ROSSO EFESTO (METALLIC RED) $7260 UPGRADE. EQUIPPED WITH FRONT NOSE AIR LIFT. DIAMOND STITCHED INTERIOR & HEADLINER. CLEAR ENGINE BONNET COVER. NAVI. HEATED SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA. GLOSS BLACK 19 INCH 2 PIECE CALLISTO WHEELS WRAPPED IN PIRELLI P ZERO TIRES. CROSS DRILLED ROTORS WITH PLENTY OF LIFE ON THE BRAKES. BLUETOOTH/USB CONNECTIVITY. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2010 LS 460 with under 35,000 miles for under $20K. As to be expected, it would likely have shortcomings, mostly superficial or maintenance items. This it did, though Jasmine quickly arranged for new owners manuals to be shipped and a cash reimbursement of $140 in partial reimbursement for missing items. The only serious problem was that steering linkage had torn loose in two places, as determined by the Lexus dealer in Tucson. This means that at speeds common to Interstate driving, the car would likely have undergone a major and perhaps fatal accident. Had I driven the car back to Tucson rather than having it shipped, I might not be writing this review! I had specified that anything that made the car inoperable or unsafe would be corrected. This Ride N Drive did not do, though I don't think it was intentional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5BZ0DLA13664
Stock: A13664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 237,888 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$237,888
Five Star Motor Sports - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZDXCLA00413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$179,990
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2017 Lamborghini Huracan V10 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe Model Year 2017 ZHWUC1ZF4HLA05504 Exterior Color: Nero Nemesis Interior Color: Nero Ade *Lamborghini North Scottsdale Service Completion: *Completed CPO Inspection *Completed Full 3rd annual Service with Transmission Flush *Replaced 2 new rear Struts *Replaced 2 new rear Tires *This Lamborghini Huracan has a Full front Paint protected clear film. *New Windshield Optional Equipment: Matte Color-Nero 14,000.00 LED lighting for Engine 500.00 Navigation System NAR 3,200.00 CCB with red calipers 1,300.00 TEB and forged 7,000.00 Sport exhaust system 4,200.00 Travel and Smoker 600.00 RVC with parking sensor 3,900.00 Lifting system + 6,900.00 Rims Mimas forged 20 7,000.00 Floor mats with leather 700.00 Contrast Stitching 700.00 Electric and Heated Seats 2,800.00 Unicolor Sportive 2,100.00 Branding Package 1,000.00 GGT 1,300.00 Destination 3,495.00 Total M.S.R.P. $299,295.00 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF4HLA05504
Stock: AM0200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 7,800 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$138,850
Wholesale Auto Purchasing - Frankenmuth / Michigan
2013 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP560-4 V10 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, VERY LIMITED FINAL SPECIAL EDITION SERIES. HEAD TURNER! OMG LOOK AT THIS-WHOA!!!!! 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 CPE equipped with a 5.2L 560HP V10 engine, AWD and a 6-speed E-Gear (auto & paddle shift) transmission. This car is finished in a gorgeous Grigio Lynx (Metallic Gray) exterior color and Nero Perseus (Black) full leather interior along with Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and Silver contrast stitching throughout. Recently & Only Serviced At Lamborghini Dealer All Receipts Books/Manuals Two Sets Of Keys Car Cover Battery Tender This Lambo Needs NOTHING!!!!!!! This Gallardo is in showroom condition and comes fully equipped including Gorgeous Grigio Lynx Metallic Gray Pearl Exterior!! Genuine Nero Perseus (Black) heated leather interior along with Platinum Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and contrast stitching throughout the Interior!!! Fully Loaded With All Power Options Navigation Rear Camera Power Adjustable Seats Rear Hatch LED Lighting. Push Button Self Leveling System For This Hard To Pull In Situations! Professionally Installed Passport Radar Cost $3500. Vehicle Has Been 100% Fully Wrapped With 3M Xpel Clear Coat Protections And Ceramic Pro. This Gallardo Is As In New Condition As They Can Get. Absolute Gem, Stored Pampered Babied Not Flaw On The Whole Vehicle. A True Example Of Excellence! This Thing Turns Heads Wherever It Goes NOT Another One Like It In The World She's A True Example Of Fine Engineering And Quality! Be A Proud Owner Of This Impeccable Lamborghini. Carbon Fiber Side Skirts Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler Lip, 20inch Powder-coated Chrome Jolly Rancher Candy Red Rohana Wheels With Pirelli Tires. Pictures DO NOT Do The Justice These Wheels Are Unbelievably Gorgeous And Set This Car Off To The Fullest! Only 7800 Babied Miles. Shipping Included Anywhere in the Continental US. SAVE THOUSANDS buying from us. Good luck finding one this nice at this price!! CALL NOW because it will go
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU5AU8DLA13109
Stock: WAP1590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$199,995
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*****SOLD***** 2018 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN! White over Black leather with green stitch Only 4k miles Navigation Apple CarPlay Satellite radio Rear view camera Self-dimming rear view mirror Parking sensors Power adjust / heated seats Q-Citura contrast hexagonal pattern stitching Bluetooth Branding package Sport Exhaust w/ black finish 19 Kari black wheels Front lift system Green brake calipers transparent engine cover front and rear dash cameras and much more! BRAND NEW CONDITION! CARFAX CERTIFIED! *This car is available for appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF3JLA10396
Stock: A10396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, unique modified 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with over $100,000 in aftermarket cosmetic and performance modifications! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this powerful super car without the stress! This esteemed Lamborghini Huracan is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 15' Lamborghini Huracan 610-4 includes: Custom ADV1 wheels Custom green calipers Mansory/Novitec Carbon Fiber pieces (Front Lip, side skirts, hood, diffuser, spoiler) Custom red carbon fiber inside Custom white diamond stitched interior Custom exhaust & custom intakes Custom automated programmable NOS system (can be removed) - 850 to wheels ECU tuning for NOS/Motor can be changed on the fly 360 Radar/Laser Jammer built into rear view mirror Novitec Adjustable Shocks SSP Dual Clutch Navigation System (NAR) TEB Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Power Everything! Front Lift AND MORE! This eye-catching, highly modified Lamborghini is a gorgeous White exterior, with a custom Black with White Diamond Stitching and Red Carbon interior. The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a one owner, 100% Car fax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS GORGEOUS, WRAPPED 2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 610-4 COUPE WITH OVER $100,000 IN AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS FOR $1,393 A MONTH WITH $40,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA03128
Stock: A03128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
