Used Lamborghini Coupe for Sale Near Me

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to announce the arrival of this incredible Lamborghini Huracan EVO. Finished in Grigio Lynx over Terra Asia Vintage and Nero leather, the Huracan EVO has been driven very few easy miles by one previous owner. It is in pristine condition, and the balance of the Lamborghini Factory Warranty is in effect. This Huracan EVO has been specified with: - Transparent Engine Bonnet with Forged Carbon Bay ($6,000) - Lifting System ($4,000) - Sensonum Premium Audio System ($3,800) - Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay ($3,600) - Q-Citura Stitching ($3,300) - Electric and Heated Seats (3,200) - Full Style Package ($2,800) - Evo-Trim Elegante ($2,600) - 20-inch Aesir Wheels in Graphite ($2,000) - Roof Lining in Leather with Q-Citura Stitching ($1,400) - Contrast Stitching ($900) - Floor Mats with Leather Piping ($600) - Optional Stitching ($250) - $301,519 MSRP If you are in the market for a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUF4ZF8LLA14319

Stock: FP4334

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-29-2020