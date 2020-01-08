Used Lamborghini Coupe for Sale Near Me

MDK International - Burbank / California

by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * No test drives offered on this car * The car used to belong to DJ Ashba - ex lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses who purchased it from famous painter Michael Godard * The car was also featured in Counting Cars TV show (season 5 episode 9) where it was professionally repainted in Matte Black paint! Top notch paintwork! * 6 Speed manual transmission - very rare and very desirable - less than 5% of these cars were produced with Manual transmissions - these cars are going up in value and are very sought after drivers cars, the newer version of this car, the LP640 manual is already 500-600K and some prime examples already bringing over 700K, the pre LP cars are still somewhat affordable, but climbing steadily. Only 26 LP640 were made and approximately around 300 pre-LP cars were produced with 6-speed manual transmission * LOC cat-back exhaust * Alpine Navigtion head-unit w/ bluetooth + back up camera + top of the line Boston Acoustics amps and speakers * Brand new brakes all the way around * Just undergone a full service - new filters, new fluids, spark plugs, motor mounts etc * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, 2 accidents were reported to Carfax back in 2004 and 2017 - both times the car was damaged in right front corner and both times it remained drivable and airbags didn't deploy - no signs or previous structural damage and no frame damage was found - the car comes with a clean bill of health and a report from Lamborghini shop - everything was repaired by an insurance company to the highest standards! These cars usually sell for around $190-200K, while some examples bring over $250K APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com

Our son purchased a beautiful BMW 335i in the summer of 2017, with tan leather interior and wood grain trim. Mike had explained everything about the car and our son was very happy with the purchase. Here it is two years later and our sons car runs perfectly. In November 2018, our Toyota was totaled by a car passing a red light. We went to MDK first because of our sons positive experience. We purchased a beautiful Toyota Sienna Limited, with the same color scheme (tan and wood grain interior) like our son has, and the car is great for our grandchildren with the video, during our long trips that we regularly take. Mike took care of everything we had concerns about and Darya was so nice taking care of the financial end. These people are very honest and do their best to please the customer. We will always go to them first if we need another car. We wanted to wait and see how the car was before we wrote this review, and now it is 8 months since we purchased it and it runs beautifully. We are very happy with this purchase and this Company, and highly recommend MDK.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

10 Combined MPG ( 8 City/ 12 Highway)

VIN: ZHWBU16M84LA01151

Certified Pre-Owned: No

