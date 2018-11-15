Used Lamborghini Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,900
First Ford - Fall River / Massachusetts
First Ford - MA is honored to offer this great 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo in Yellow Beautifully equipped with Gold Check Certified Certified, Leather, 3.08 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Lamborghini Multimedia System, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Reverse sensing system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter! Certification Program Details: Type your description here
Dealer Review:
BOB HEBERT WAS VERY NICE AND PROFESSIONAL, ROB ROCHA IS VERY UNPROFFESIONAL.. very high dealer fees compared to other dealers in the area. I needed a truck with side steps because of just having back surgery and needed help getting in an out. Truck had side steps in online pictures, even a close Up picture of them. when I test drove truck the side steps were on the vehicle. Went to purchase truck, Sat at dealer from 8:30 am to 3:30 PM. After sale was complete I went to get in the truck, side steps were completely taken off. When I confronted Rob Rocha, he laughed in my face and pretty much said he took them off and thereâs nothing he can do. Instead of causing a scene I struggled to get into my new truck as they watched through the window and I left, and now have to purchase sidesteps online and have to pay for them to be put in. Iâm not going to tell you to stay away from first ford, but if you do deal with them, request that Rob Rocha have nothing to do with the deal and youâd like another manager to handle your sale
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T26LA03702
Stock: F7963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 3,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$329,900
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this 1-Owner 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster finished in the metallic "Nero Pegaso" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with Q-Citura stitching. This highly optioned Aventador features Front Exterior Carbon Fiber, Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber, Hard Top in High Gloss Black, Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber, T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Engine Bay, Dione Forged Wheels in Grey Finish, Transparent Engine Cover, Full Interior Carbon Fiber, Lamborghini Branding Package, Fully Electric and Heated Seats, plus much more. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD3FLA03642
Stock: FLA03642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 24,105 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$124,980
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***GALLARDO LP560-4 EDITION ORIGINAL MSRP OF $251,740 552HP DOHC V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL E-GEAR SHIFT TRANSMISSION AND AWD BIANCO MONOCEROUS WHITE CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS CONVERTIBLE TOP NERO PERSEUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM INTERIOR WITH DIAMOND STITCHED TWO TONE POWER HEATED FRONT SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL PIONEER MIXTRAX TOUCHSCREEN HD AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY PREMIUM SOUND WITH 4 SPEAKERS AND SUBWOOFER REVERSE BACKUP CAMERA DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH ONE KEY POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP ADJUSTABLE LIFTING FRONT SUSPENSION POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS AUTOMATIC DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH BI-XENON AUTO LEVELING HEADLIGHTS 19 INCH APOLLO MATTE BLACK FINISH PAINTED PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS PIRELLI P-ZERO FRONT AND REAR TIRES STAGGERED P235/35/ZR19 FRONT P295/30ZR REAR BREMBO PERFORMANCE 4 WHEEL VENTILATED DISC BRAKES TWIN EXIT DUAL EXHAUST SYSTEM REAR SPOILER TINTED GLASS FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Gallardo LP560-4, 2D Coupe, 5.2L V10 DOHC 40V, 6-Speed Manual with E-Gear Shifting, AWD, White, Leather, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Leather Sport Seats, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.White 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 AWD 5.2L V10 DOHC 40VAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
Dealer Review:
Once they knew I was a serious buyer from Kansas things started clicking into place. From 1100 miles away the sent me videos of the car running and working as it should. Sammy did pictures of every defect and sent them to me on her personal cell phone. They even helped us save $200 on a flight to pick up the car and sent UBER to get us at the airport. Upon arrival there sat my $12,000 car with a GIANT RED BOW!!! They showed us how everything worked and we drove it clear back to Ks with no problems. A little "car salesmanny" at first but broke through that and felt very well cared for and taken care of. LOVE LOVE LOVE my car and my husband for bringing it clear back from Florida for me! I would recommend this dealership. Shout out to Sammy for all her help!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU6AU9DLA12914
Stock: ALA12914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 6,107 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$299,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS ITALIAN SUPER CAR IS LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - PERFECT PEDIGREE - CALL NOW TO ARRANGE A PRIVATE SHOWING AND EXTENDED TEST DRIVE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZDXELA02308
Stock: GC2270A-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$329,991
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
One Owner-Clean Carfax-LOW-LOW Miles Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2016 Audi TT working with John Hang. As I am located in Indiana, John and I spoke on the phone several time making this deal incredible. I never felt rushed or pressured to purchase this little gem. Prestige's assessment of the vehicle was honest and their asking price was actually less than what I believed the car was worth. The was the first time, in 57 years, that I walked away from a dealership with a smile on my face. Even thought I live 5 hours away, I will car John first when looking for my next preowned car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZF0JLA10645
Stock: MC1197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2019
- 596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$399,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Branding Package Lamborghini Sound Fully Electric and Heated Seats T Shaped Engine Cover Exterior Details in Carbon Garage Door Opener Fire Estinguisher Park Assist Pirelli Edition Pack GGT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD4GLA04560
Stock: CGLA04560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 2,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$339,990
Platinum Motor Cars - Northbrook / Illinois
* 2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4 ROADSTER * * ORIGINAL MSRP $497,235.00 * * BIANCO CANOPUS MATTE FINISH $14,000 * * NERO ADE LEATHER SEAT TRIM * UPHOLSTERY IN HIGH-QUALITY NATURAL LEATHER * DIONE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK $8,600 * FRONT WHEEL 20 x 9 REAR WHEEL 21 x 13 FRONT TIRES P255/30ZR20 REAR TIRES P335/30ZR21 * TRANSPARENT ENGINE COVER $7,500 * * HEATED ELECTRIC COMFORT SEATS $4,200 * ELECTRICAL LONGITUDINAL BACKREST HEIGHT & LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT MANUAL FOLDING & FIVE HEATING LEVELS * MULTIFUNCTIONAL PERFORATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL $1,540 * * T-SHAPED CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER $2,500 * * REAR VIEW CAMERA $4,900 * FRONT & REARD PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS * BRANDING PACKAGE with LEATHER $1,130 * * AD PERSONA INTERIOR $2,660 * * HOME LINK $560 * PERIPHERAL INTERIOR MONITORING ANTI-THEFT PROTECTION * GAS GUZZLER TAX $4,500 * - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Sales at 630-832-3300 or sales@platinum-motorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZDXELA02812
Stock: PLT2027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 1,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$206,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - AN ABSOLUTE ROCK STAR! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA08253
Stock: DG2343-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 1,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Orange 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder AWD Electronically Controlled Manual 5.0L DOHC MPFI 40V V10Odometer is 11484 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
Dealer Review:
My experience buying from Carmel Motors was outstanding! I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata and it was the smoothest car buying experience that I ever had. After a bad experience at another local dealership, Tyler, my sales representative was very pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales process was quick and easy and since I was already pre-approved for financing, I was literally in and out of the dealership in about an hour. I will definitely be back to Carmel Motors and refer everyone I know that is looking for a vehicle to stop by their dealership. They have great cars, excellent service and an outstanding staff!! Thank you all!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22TX8LA07290
Stock: SG-000290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 23,996 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$94,988
A1 Motor Group - San Jose / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T57LA04473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$387,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Balloon White exterior paint and Black interior.Other manufacturer options include:- $514,475 Original MSRP- Pearl Effect - Balloon White- Q-Citua Stitch- Red Brake Calpers- Red Stitching- X Frame in Carbon Fiber- Interior Carbon Fiber- Ad Personam Interior- Transparent Engine CoverO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD6GLA05113
Stock: 2656UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$149,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago 2dr 2dr Convertible Roadster features a 6.2L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed E-Gear transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a Black interior. - This Murcielago with two-tone interior and custom wheels is extremely clean and priced to sell!! This Lamborghini like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I had no idea that buying a used Ferrari could be so complicated. There was so much to learn, ask, and investigate. My car buying experience was not the most pleasant as I encountered snobby salesman, lied too about service history, and was told my 2014 Corvette trade was an inferior product and would not get me a decent trade value. Needless to say, I was ready to give up on buying my dream car. I had a popup add come up on my computer for European Exotic Center. I clicked on it and found a very well priced Ferrari. I placed a phone call and spoke to salesman/owner Joshua Zenor. Joshua was extremely polite and professional. After a few short minutes, I felt very comfortable dealing with Joshua. My vehicle was no longer available. Joshua apologized and asked me exactly what I was looking for. He was not a pushy salesman. He was actually the opposite, very at tentative to my car desires and told me “at this level you should not settle and get exactly what you want. Give me an opportunity and I will do my best to find it in your budget.” A few weeks later, I located a vehicle at this dealership that was a little outside my budget. I called Joshua and we discussed a possible deal. Joshua worked very hard to get me the right value for my trade and to get his vehicle to where the numbers matched with my budget. Everything that was promised by Joshua was delivered. Taking delivery of my 2006 Ferrari F430 was outstanding! A few hours after delivery Joshua called to make sure my drive home was smooth. I pointed out two items that became an issue on my 4 hour drive home. Joshua immediately took care of the issues with one of my local Ferrari experienced autoshops. Now, who in today’s used car market does that? Joshua told me that he stood behind every car he sells. He is a man of his word! A true gentleman and honest dealer. I can’t wait to do business with him again. I highly recommend Joshua, his dealership, and staff to anyone looking for an Exotic vehicle. You will be amazed by the customer service you will experience. A+ dealership!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (8 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWBU26S56LA01969
Stock: 01969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$322,990
Fields Motorcars Orlando - Orlando / Florida
One of a kind Ad Personam 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder! Blu Aegeus Matte Paint compliments the Nero Cosmus over Giallo Taurus interior.20 Bronze Narvi wheels, Style Package, Lifting System, Sensonum Audio, Dynamic Steering, Forged Composites interior and much more. $387,474 original MSRP!Come visit our brand-new facility at 2202 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, including our incredible hangar - Florida's largest indoor collection of exclusive, luxury pre-owned vehicles. . Contact us at 407-339-3443 or on the web at www.fieldsmotorcarsorlando.com . Fields Motorcars Orlando in Orlando, FL is a luxury car dealership with new Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Bentley vehicles, and a large selection of pre-owned high-end vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUS4ZF2KLA12317
Stock: RC0600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 3,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$379,995
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Bianco Canopus Matt/Nero Aldebaran 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Pirelli Edition AWD 7-Speed Automatic V12 ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Larson Motor Company has over 800 quality pre-owned cars & trucks in stock to choose from!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD3GLA04517
Stock: AP3764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 11,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2S BlackHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Unicolor Leather Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
Dealer Review:
The anxiety a woman encounters when walking through the doors of a car dealership probably cannot be measured. After an exhausting parade of everything from lackluster salesmen to simply rude and sexist salesmen from almost every car brand, I was ready to expect the same from Jaguar Schaumburg. From the moment I stepped in, I was greeted with a warm friendly smile and an engaging and enthusiastic salesman named Mike, who set the energy high and readily gave me information and eagerly let me test drive every vehicle I wanted to. Not only was he charming, polite, professional and funny- but he was transparent, candid and profusely knowledgable about all the products and services. I learned so much about Jaguar and Land Rover, and truly enjoyed my entire time there. (Made so many friends LOL!) Thank you to Mike and Ken (sales/finance) for making the car buying experience so lovely- truly you restored my faith in the car industry. I was treated like a good friend the entire time, not just a single female to be swindled. I appreciate everyone at Jaguar Schaumburg so much for being a class act from start to finish. You have earned my lifetime business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA07510
Stock: Q3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 314 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$226,254
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2019 Lamborghini HURACAN 580-2 Spyder is offered to you for sale by Manhattan Motorcars. $252,449 MSRP * GRIGIO NIMBUS METALLIC PAINT * BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED * STYLE PACKAGE * RIMS GIANO 20 IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK * CONTRAST STITCHING * TECHNO PACK * BICOLOR SPORTIVO WITH LEATHER * BRANDING PACKAGE * High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF1KLA11241
Stock: 191123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2018
- 4,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4S Spyder with 4k miles. Giallo Horus Matt with Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade Sportivo Bicolor Leather and Alcantara Interior.Factory options include:Style Package,Branding Package,Sport Exhaust System,Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension,Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Black Brake Calipers,Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera,Lamborghini Infotainment System,Full Electric and Heated Seats,Windshield Frame in High Gloss,Glass Rear Window,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
Dealer Review:
Last Sunday I bought a car from this dealership a Mustang GT premium.....members of this enclosure treated me my wife and son like their own family ......Craig helped me with the paperwork .......him and the manager made me always feel comfortable and give me the best options to buy my car.........thank you guys for everything and especially thanks to Craig Mccool that made everything happen!!!!!!.....=) kepp up the good work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA04048
Stock: 005334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$99,900
Dioguardi Auto Sales, Inc. - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWGU22T68LA05892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
