Used Lamborghini Convertible for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    45,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,900

    Details
  • 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in Black
    used

    2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    3,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $329,900

    Details
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder in White
    used

    2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder

    24,105 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $124,980

    Details
  • 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in Black
    used

    2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    6,107 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $299,880

    Details
  • 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder in Gray
    used

    2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

    798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $329,991

    Details
  • 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in Black
    used

    2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $399,888

    Details
  • 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in White
    used

    2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    2,552 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $339,990

    Details
  • 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder in White
    used

    2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder

    1,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $206,880

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Orange
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    1,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $119,995

    Details
  • 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    23,996 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $94,988

    Details
  • 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in White
    used

    2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    1,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $387,990

    Details
  • 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago in Yellow
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Murcielago

    12,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $149,995

    Details
  • 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
    used

    2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

    478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $322,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster in Black
    used

    2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster

    3,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $379,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder in Black
    used

    2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder

    11,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $199,999

    Details
  • 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in Gray
    used

    2019 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

    314 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $226,254

    Details
  • 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder in Yellow
    used

    2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder

    4,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $219,990

    Details
  • 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
    used

    2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lamborghini searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Lamborghini For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lamborghini
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lamborghini info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles