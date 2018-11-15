Used Lamborghini Convertible for Sale Near Me

European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida

This 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago 2dr 2dr Convertible Roadster features a 6.2L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed E-Gear transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a Black interior. - This Murcielago with two-tone interior and custom wheels is extremely clean and priced to sell!! This Lamborghini like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -

Dealer Review:

I had no idea that buying a used Ferrari could be so complicated. There was so much to learn, ask, and investigate. My car buying experience was not the most pleasant as I encountered snobby salesman, lied too about service history, and was told my 2014 Corvette trade was an inferior product and would not get me a decent trade value. Needless to say, I was ready to give up on buying my dream car. I had a popup add come up on my computer for European Exotic Center. I clicked on it and found a very well priced Ferrari. I placed a phone call and spoke to salesman/owner Joshua Zenor. Joshua was extremely polite and professional. After a few short minutes, I felt very comfortable dealing with Joshua. My vehicle was no longer available. Joshua apologized and asked me exactly what I was looking for. He was not a pushy salesman. He was actually the opposite, very at tentative to my car desires and told me “at this level you should not settle and get exactly what you want. Give me an opportunity and I will do my best to find it in your budget.” A few weeks later, I located a vehicle at this dealership that was a little outside my budget. I called Joshua and we discussed a possible deal. Joshua worked very hard to get me the right value for my trade and to get his vehicle to where the numbers matched with my budget. Everything that was promised by Joshua was delivered. Taking delivery of my 2006 Ferrari F430 was outstanding! A few hours after delivery Joshua called to make sure my drive home was smooth. I pointed out two items that became an issue on my 4 hour drive home. Joshua immediately took care of the issues with one of my local Ferrari experienced autoshops. Now, who in today’s used car market does that? Joshua told me that he stood behind every car he sells. He is a man of his word! A true gentleman and honest dealer. I can’t wait to do business with him again. I highly recommend Joshua, his dealership, and staff to anyone looking for an Exotic vehicle. You will be amazed by the customer service you will experience. A+ dealership!!!!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

10 Combined MPG ( 8 City/ 13 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWBU26S56LA01969

Stock: 01969

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020