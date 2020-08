Used Lamborghini Convertible for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio

One Owner-Clean Carfax-LOW-LOW Miles Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability

Dealer Review:

I purchased a 2016 Audi TT working with John Hang. As I am located in Indiana, John and I spoke on the phone several time making this deal incredible. I never felt rushed or pressured to purchase this little gem. Prestige's assessment of the vehicle was honest and their asking price was actually less than what I believed the car was worth. The was the first time, in 57 years, that I walked away from a dealership with a smile on my face. Even thought I live 5 hours away, I will car John first when looking for my next preowned car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUS4ZF0JLA10645

Stock: MC1197

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-07-2019