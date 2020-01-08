Used Kia Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,101 miles
$39,998
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride S with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP64HC9LG011788
Stock: 19080229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,292 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,994
Peters Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Longview / Texas
**FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE**CALL OR EMAIL FOR DETAILS**Odometer is 7159 miles below market average! Sorento SX, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ebony Black, black Leather, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: UVO eServices w/Premium Navigation. CARFAX One-Owner.2019 Kia Sorento SX V6Let the team at Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. We have over 1000 new and 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Come see us, call us or visit us at www.peterscars.com!19/26 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I found the type of Wrangler I wanted online at the Peters Chevrolet website. George contacted me via email and sent photos of the Jeep. We set up a day and they brought the Wrangler to Peters new location in Tyler, which is a good bit closer than Longview to DFW. The test drive was great! The documentation was straight forward without too much small print. Peters had a streamlined approach that made the whole process smooth and pleasant. I'm glad I got to work with George and Chris over at the Tyler location. Thanks again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sorento SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPK4A55KG477191
Stock: 9905PAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2021 Kia K5 LXS10 miles
$30,132
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Machined Finish Alloy. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing.
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia K5 LXS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XXG14J22MG011122
Stock: 1KC4780
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 3,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,000
Joe Myers Kia - Jersey Village / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, 1 OWNER, 10 YEAR 100K WARRANTY, PANORAMIC ROOF, Stinger Premium, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 255hp, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black, Black w/Nappa Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) 'Platinum Coverage' from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 164 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty Black 2019 Kia Stinger Premium RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 255hp 22/29 City/Highway MPG Please call to check availability of this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive. All Questions are Welcome. At Joe Myers Imports we believe everyone deserves a Second Chance! We give upfront and honest answers. If you are tired of all the games, and you are ready to do what it takes to get yourself driving again. We will work hard for you to make it happen. Call today to ask how you can get started. Joe Myers Imports proudly serves Jersey Village, Houston, Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, Willowbrook, The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, Cy-Fair, Humble. Conveniently located at Beltway 8, and Hwy 290 in Jersey Village.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Stinger Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAE25LAXK6062701
Stock: K79762A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 15 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$50,901
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Loaded KIA Telluride SX Limited with Harman/Kardon Sound, 20 Alloy Wheels, 7 Passenger Seating, 2nd Row Captain's Seats, LED Headlamps and Taillights, Blind View Monitor, Interior Mood Lighting, Wireless Cell Phone Charging, 3rd Row Seating, GPS Navigation System, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats Memory Seat, Power Moonroof, Premium Nappa Leather Seats and more!**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
Dealer Review:
Excellent Service, Very knowledgeable and helpful staff, and the sales manager was very personable and down to earth. The lot has great stock whether you want a used vehicle or a luxury vehicle. Overall a great experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Telluride SX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP5DHC6MG102652
Stock: 31906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 18,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,650
Friendship Nissan - Forest City / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner.INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE AND ITS FEATURES:, Bluetooth, Navigation, iPod Adapter, USB Port, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Non-Smoker, Voice Recognition, Smartphone Integration, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Touch Screen Controls, UConnect, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating/3rd Row Seats, Brake Assist, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Access, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Limited Package, Navigation System, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Sound Package, Technology Package, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: 911 Connect, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Self-Leveling Rear Suspension, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hitch w/Harness, Towing Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Kia Telluride EX Everlasting Silver FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 20/26 City/Highway MPGWHY BUY FROM FRIENDSHIP - Friendship Nissan Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Forest City N.C. Is your friendly used car volume leader** FriendshipChryslerOfForestCity.com.com and FriendshipNissan.com andQUALITY PREOWNED INSPECTION -We examine every Friendship Car from top to bottom, inside and out, to make sure it's in top working condition. That way
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP34HC1LG012538
Stock: 9X0135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,649 milesDelivery Available*
$41,590
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP34HC0LG002115
Stock: 2000651281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2021 Kia Sedona EX10 miles
$32,797
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! 100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing. Price includes: $2500 - Kia Customer Cash
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6671521
Stock: 1KT4880
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2021 Kia Sedona SX10 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$38,745
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver's Seat & Mirrors Memory System, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Paint Protection w/o Bumper Protection, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing. Price includes: $2500 - Kia Customer Cash
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C19M6665072
Stock: 1KT4724
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 45,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999
Arizona Car Sales - Mesa / Arizona
*Summary*Check out this great 1 owner Certified 2020 Kia Telluride S from Arizona Car Sales!!! It comes with the balance of new car factory warranty and passed our 78 point precise inspection process!Arizona Car Sales is your No Addendum Dealer! No Dealer Addendum Pricing means no games, no additional mark-up on all vehicles we sell. It means TRANSPARENCY in Pricing. That is what you get from Arizona Car Sales. No hidden charges for "reconditioning fees", "protection packages", or other charges you don't know about when you go to the dealership!Come on by and find out more today! Don't just take our word for it! Arizona Car Sales has thousands of 5 star reviews on Google, Facebook and Social Media and is a 2 time Top Dealer Winner on CarGurus! It’s the right way to do business and it's the Arizona Car Sales Difference!*Vehicle Details*A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of the vehicle upon arrival. This model has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. This is one of the cleanest vehicles we have seen.*Equipment*This 1 owner Certified 2020 Kia Telluride has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Bluetooth technology is built into this mid-size suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Protect this mid-size suv from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This unit has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Kia Telluride shines with a refined green finish. Front wheel drive on this model gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this mid-size suv is easy with the climate control system. Expand the cargo capabilities of this model by using the installed roof rack. This Kia Telluride comes with third row seating for extra passengers.*Packages*S 8 PASSENGER SEATING PACKAGE: 8-Passenger Seating; a 3rd seat in the 2nd row. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.*Additional Information*All Offers are valid only on vehicles in stock at the time of purchase. Price not valid for brokers, dealers or wholesalers. Residency and other restrictions may apply. All internet prices includes $1000 finance bonus cash only which is available for prime lender conventional financing through Arizona Car Sales, OAC 630+ credit score pulled by dealer some lender and term restrictions may apply. All prices do not include tax, title, license, options and $698 doc fee.Vehicle must be purchased at Everyones Price to obtain CPO warranty coverage. Please be advised that any discount or price concession will result in any dealer warranty, other than Arizona Implied Warranty, through Arizona Car Sales being removed as the vehicle is being sold for a discounted price. Vehicles sold under our Guaranteed Credit Approval program do not get CPO warranty coverage but may purchase it for an additional charge. See or call dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a Nissan Sentra for my wife . Lindsey and Ryan made it a very simple process and would Recommend my family here .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride S with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP64HC4LG008359
Stock: 20254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 17,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,494
Peters Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Longview / Texas
**FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE**CALL OR EMAIL FOR DETAILS**Clean CARFAX. Sorento SX, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Ebony Black, light gray Leather, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights, Low Beam Assist-Dynamic, Navigation System, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Surround View Monitor, SX Touring Package, Ventilated Front Seats. CARFAX One-Owner.2019 Kia Sorento SX V6Let the team at Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. We have over 1000 new and 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Come see us, call us or visit us at www.peterscars.com!19/24 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I found the type of Wrangler I wanted online at the Peters Chevrolet website. George contacted me via email and sent photos of the Jeep. We set up a day and they brought the Wrangler to Peters new location in Tyler, which is a good bit closer than Longview to DFW. The test drive was great! The documentation was straight forward without too much small print. Peters had a streamlined approach that made the whole process smooth and pleasant. I'm glad I got to work with George and Chris over at the Tyler location. Thanks again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA51KG523258
Stock: 20C543B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 6,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA52KG470599
Stock: 19330751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Germain BMW of Naples - Naples / Florida
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! EX trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seating, Navigation, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Heated Driver Seat, Ventilated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release.EXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I really enjoyed working with Alex Soare. He was extremely knowledgeable about the cars and did a fantastic job educating me about the features. Alex did not pressure me to buy and made the entire process of trading my car and purchasing a new one very easy – he gives his customers white glove service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYP34HC3LG003744
Stock: B21057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Stinger GT1 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAE45LC1K6063263
Stock: 19427609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2021 Kia Seltos SX87 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,488
Jack Daniels Kia - Fair Lawn / New Jersey
Blue 2021 Kia Seltos SX AWD 7-Speed Automatic I4 *BLUETOOTH*, Clean Carfax - 1 Owner, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4.643 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! 25/30 City/Highway MPG Jack Daniels Kia is proud to present our wide selection of quality, competitively priced, new and pre-owned vehicles. Inventory is updated daily, and any correspondence you submit will be given immediate attention. Please let us know if there is any way we can serve your automotive needs. Our staff is ready to help.
Dealer Review:
We made an appointment in advance. Was told to come in. We got to the dealership, they were very nice. However, after a short waiting period we were told the truck was sold. In this day and age not knowing it was sold is not exceptable and a huge waste of time.Learn how to delete unavailable cars so people do not waste their time.Very disappointing we were ready to purchase. The staff was very nice before during and after no complaint. Just who ever is in charge of the internet posting should be replaced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Seltos SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDETCA26M7084935
Stock: 501522A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Stinger GT130,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,490$1,773 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Kia Certified!!! Clean CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE MONITOR ALERT, LEATHER SEATS, Red Interior Color Pack, Red Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 164 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAE45LC0J6012528
Stock: 658042A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2021 Kia Sedona SX10 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$39,107
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver's Seat & Mirrors Memory System, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Paint Protection w/o Bumper Protection, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing. Price includes: $2500 - Kia Customer Cash
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C11M6665292
Stock: 1KT4730
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 12,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,932$564 Below Market
Sanderson Lincoln - Phoenix / Arizona
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, LED Headlights, Low Beam Assist-Dynamic, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Surround View Monitor, SX Touring Package, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats. Odometer is 18925 miles below market average!2019 Kia Sorento SX 19/26 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Dealer Review:
I was in search of a Lincoln MKZ and Corwyn was my salesman at Sanderson Lincoln. He went above and beyond to try and accommodate my needs and find what I was looking for in a vehicle. Corwyn was strait forward, professional and pleasant to do business with. I would recommend anyone use Corwyn as there go to car salesman! Charles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sorento SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPK4A59KG545945
Stock: L200679E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia searches:
Related Kia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.