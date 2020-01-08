Used Kia Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Kia Telluride S in Gray
    used

    2020 Kia Telluride S

    19,101 miles

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sorento SX in Black
    used

    2019 Kia Sorento SX

    19,292 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,994

    Details
  • 2021 Kia K5 LXS in Red
    certified

    2021 Kia K5 LXS

    10 miles

    $30,132

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Stinger Premium in Black
    used

    2019 Kia Stinger Premium

    3,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2021 Kia Telluride SX in Black
    used

    2021 Kia Telluride SX

    15 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $50,901

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Telluride EX in Silver
    used

    2020 Kia Telluride EX

    18,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,650

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Telluride EX in White
    used

    2020 Kia Telluride EX

    10,649 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $41,590

    Details
  • 2021 Kia Sedona EX in Gray
    certified

    2021 Kia Sedona EX

    10 miles

    $32,797

    Details
  • 2021 Kia Sedona SX in Silver
    certified

    2021 Kia Sedona SX

    10 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $38,745

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Telluride S in Dark Green
    used

    2020 Kia Telluride S

    45,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,999

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sorento SX in Black
    used

    2019 Kia Sorento SX

    17,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,494

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sorento SX in Gray
    used

    2019 Kia Sorento SX

    6,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Telluride EX in White
    used

    2020 Kia Telluride EX

    18,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Stinger GT1 in White
    used

    2019 Kia Stinger GT1

    20,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2021 Kia Seltos SX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2021 Kia Seltos SX

    87 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,488

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 in Black
    certified

    2018 Kia Stinger GT1

    30,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,490

    $1,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2021 Kia Sedona SX in White
    certified

    2021 Kia Sedona SX

    10 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $39,107

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sorento SX in White
    used

    2019 Kia Sorento SX

    12,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,932

    $564 Below Market
    Details

