Used Kia Luxury for Sale Near Me

*Summary*Check out this great 1 owner Certified 2020 Kia Telluride S from Arizona Car Sales!!! It comes with the balance of new car factory warranty and passed our 78 point precise inspection process!Arizona Car Sales is your No Addendum Dealer! No Dealer Addendum Pricing means no games, no additional mark-up on all vehicles we sell. It means TRANSPARENCY in Pricing. That is what you get from Arizona Car Sales. No hidden charges for "reconditioning fees", "protection packages", or other charges you don't know about when you go to the dealership!Come on by and find out more today! Don't just take our word for it! Arizona Car Sales has thousands of 5 star reviews on Google, Facebook and Social Media and is a 2 time Top Dealer Winner on CarGurus! It’s the right way to do business and it's the Arizona Car Sales Difference!*Vehicle Details*A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of the vehicle upon arrival. This model has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. This is one of the cleanest vehicles we have seen.*Equipment*This 1 owner Certified 2020 Kia Telluride has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Bluetooth technology is built into this mid-size suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Protect this mid-size suv from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This unit has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Kia Telluride shines with a refined green finish. Front wheel drive on this model gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this mid-size suv is easy with the climate control system. Expand the cargo capabilities of this model by using the installed roof rack. This Kia Telluride comes with third row seating for extra passengers.*Packages*S 8 PASSENGER SEATING PACKAGE: 8-Passenger Seating; a 3rd seat in the 2nd row. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.*Additional Information*All Offers are valid only on vehicles in stock at the time of purchase. Price not valid for brokers, dealers or wholesalers. Residency and other restrictions may apply. All internet prices includes $1000 finance bonus cash only which is available for prime lender conventional financing through Arizona Car Sales, OAC 630+ credit score pulled by dealer some lender and term restrictions may apply. All prices do not include tax, title, license, options and $698 doc fee.Vehicle must be purchased at Everyones Price to obtain CPO warranty coverage. Please be advised that any discount or price concession will result in any dealer warranty, other than Arizona Implied Warranty, through Arizona Car Sales being removed as the vehicle is being sold for a discounted price. Vehicles sold under our Guaranteed Credit Approval program do not get CPO warranty coverage but may purchase it for an additional charge. See or call dealer for details.

Bought a Nissan Sentra for my wife . Lindsey and Ryan made it a very simple process and would Recommend my family here .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Kia Telluride S with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 5XYP64HC4LG008359

Stock: 20254

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020