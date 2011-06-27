Used Kia Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $18,998
2019 Kia Niro LX36,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Augusta - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Augusta / Georgia
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LCXK5244775
Stock: 19111557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,825
2019 Kia Niro LX21,044 milesDelivery available*
Volkswagen Billings - Billings / Montana
�
Dealer Review:
We came in to take a look at the deals and this dealership helped us find not only one vehicle but two. Their terms were easy to understand and the buying process was made very easy. A great experience overall then we drove away with two new vehicles instead of one. Thank you for making the buying process easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5K5265470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,200Fair Deal
2017 Kia Niro LX58,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayway Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
This Metal Stream 2017 Kia Niro LX might be just the crossover for you. It has a ravishing metal stream exterior and a charcoal interior. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC8H5053901
Stock: V20173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900Good Deal | $1,251 below market
2018 Kia Niro EX26,178 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey - New Port Richey / Florida
*ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, Niro EX, 4D Sport Utility, 1.6L I4, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, Platinum Graphite. Vehicle sale price includes $1000 Trade Assistance and $1000 Finance Assistance. Must have trade-in and must finance through dealer's participating lender to receive either, or both, allowances. Trades must be 2013 or newer 100,000 miles or less. Second Keys, Floor Mats, and Owner's Manual may not be available on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Odometer is 3137 miles below market average! 51/46 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a new RAM and couldn’t be happier with the experience! Ray And Eric are true professionals and Edmunds is lucky to have them! I will definitely be back for future purchases!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC5J5135068
Stock: 20J898A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $16,777Fair Deal
2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX41,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SNOW WHITE PEARL, REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE, GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM.* This Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Features the Following Options *CARGO NET, CARGO MAT, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable intermittent wipers, UVO3 Emergency Sos, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic.* Stop By Today *Stop by Vista Motors Inc. located at 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD5H5014865
Stock: 014865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $17,998Fair Deal
2017 Kia Niro LX9,235 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Gulfport - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Biloxi / Mississippi
Price assumes final purchase will be made in MS, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax document/service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC0H5057070
Stock: 18994230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,990Fair Deal | $312 below market
Certified 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base13,284 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gateway Kia of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
Look at the miles! KIA Certified... One Owner, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Hill Assist Control, 16" Alloy Wheels, LED Tail Lights, SiriusXM, USB & Aux Ports, Steering Wheel Controls, Brand New PA Inspection, NO Open Recalls, and a Clean Vehicle History - with NO Reported Accidents... Odometer is 46567 miles below market average! Stop in today and experience the enjoyment of purchasing your next Certified Preowned vehicle from Gateway!Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 164 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50**ACT NOW - schedule your automatic savings appointment with our Internet Sales Team. All coupon offers must be presented upon arrival.**Gateway KIA in Quakertown - Your New and Used Car Dealer Serving Quakertown, Sellersville, Allentown, Emmaus, Trumbauersville, Zionsville, Red Hill & surrounding areas***Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer except license, tax, registration, tire fees (new vehicles), and documentation fee. Because errors may occur, please contact us before purchasing to verify options, incentives, discount offers and availability. Not responsible for errors or omissions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD9G5092960
Stock: QKJ7530
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-18-2019
- $13,999
2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid61,592 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Liberty Chevrolet - Selma / California
Aurora Black 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC. 35/39 City/Highway MPG Located in the Massive Selma Auto Mall! We are only minutes away from anywhere in the central valley, with hundreds of used Chevy, KIA, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, GMC and many more used Cars you will be sure to find the one that fits your needs. Used car for sale Selma near Fresno.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD6D5061399
Stock: C11461B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $16,650Fair Deal
2017 Kia Niro LX28,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC0H5039474
Stock: 10420977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- New Listing$16,998Fair Deal
2017 Kia Niro LX35,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC9H5054314
Stock: 19109312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,998Fair Deal
2017 Kia Niro Touring18,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC5H5043849
Stock: 19313082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,977Good Deal | $651 below market
2019 Kia Niro LX41,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
SNOW WHITE PEARL, CHARCOAL, CLOTH-TRIMMED SEATS, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, Wheels: 16" Alloy w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: sport mode, Tires: P205/60R16 Michelin, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Kia Niro has a powerful Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/96 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Kia Niro LX *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology w/steering-wheel-mounted controls, 7" touchscreen w/UVO eServices and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB and auxiliary input jacks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and 8 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.*Drive Your Kia Niro LX With Confidence *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060 to claim your Kia Niro!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC3K5219958
Stock: K5219958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $18,573Fair Deal | $329 below market
2019 Kia Niro LX19,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Monroe / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Deep Cerulean 2019 Kia Niro LX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 SUPER LOW MILEAGE, MANAGER SPECIAL, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX, RECENT TRADE IN, **ONE OWNER**, FREE OIL CHANGE, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cloth-Trimmed Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices 911 Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 3434 miles below market average! 51/46 City/Highway MPGFACTORY CERTIFIED: Inspected & Protected. This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection and reconditioning process. Benefits of purchasing this vehicle include a 125 Point Inspection backed by the manufacturer, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3 Month/3,000 Mile Max Care Warranty, 24 Hour Comprehensive Roadside Assistance, Rental Car Coverage, Free Carfax & 3 Month Sirius XM Trial Subscription (if equipped).We have been in business in the Monroe/Toledo community since 1966 and are locally owned and operated. At Monroe Dodge, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are also offered with a free Carfax Vehicle History Report. We are very serious about your satisfaction and our aim is to make your experience with us Simple, Fast & Fun.
Dealer Review:
i would like a price out the door touring 300 how am i supposed this dealer i haven t got a car yet i have got nothing but b s so far
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC9K5231273
Stock: K5231273S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $14,987Good Deal
2019 Kia Niro LX43,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avis Car Sales San Antonio - Live Oak / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!, CLEAN AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, Remainder of FACTORY WARRANTY!, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Apple/Google Car Play, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Extra Clean!, Fully Detailed, Power Package, Premium Wheels, SE HABLA ESPANOL!, LOW NO HAGGLE PRICING!, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30.Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Silky Silver 2019 Kia Niro LX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30Certified. 51/46 City/Highway MPG ** Prices do not include tax, tag, and title fees, and $150 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales, Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. 51/46 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC6K5244658
Stock: 90716544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- New Listing$23,990
2017 Kia Niro Touring16,828 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
43 Combined MPG (46 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCE3LC4H5041591
Stock: 2000662720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $18,995Fair Deal | $532 below market
2017 Kia Niro EX32,261 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Buick GMC - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer: REBATE INCLUDES $500 KIA CUSTOMER CASH. ADDITIONAL REBATES/INCENTIVES MAY BE AVAILABLE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. RESIDENCY RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
Dealer Review:
We are very pleased with this dealership! This is our third trade and they have been exceptional. Taking the time to answer all questions to find a vehicle to meet your needs. I would highly recommend Jesse and Jason
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCC3LC5H5062553
Stock: K16007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2017
- $14,599Fair Deal | $1,000 below market
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base42,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD5G5092521
Stock: 19311477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,300Fair Deal
2019 Kia Niro LX20,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda Of Denton - Denton / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Kia Niro LX FWD 6-Speed Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Hybrid. Recent Arrival! 51/46 City/Highway MPG *CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is included This vehicle was put through a 182-point inspection to ensure you are purchasing a high quality KIA. We offer competitive financing options for our clients up to 84 Months on qualified vehicles, and we have a 100% approval percentage. All loans are Simple Interest with NO Pre-Payment Penalty.
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience at Honda of Denton. Colton helped us decide between 2 different models. He was patient, knowledgeable, and efficient. We always have a great experience here. This is our 5th car purchase from Honda of Denton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC0K5265375
Stock: 5265375P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
