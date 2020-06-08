Used Kia Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 122,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,994
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Pwr Tilt Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Electrochromic Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
From when I walked into going over my finances. Annette took the time to walk me through everything. I saw both side of the spectrum. That helped me made my decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A31B5333945
Stock: B5333945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 37,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,409$3,146 Below Market
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2016 Kia Forte Koup EX New Tires, Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, Local One Owner Trade, ONE OWNER, EX, Forte Koup EX, 2D Coupe, 2.0L I4 DOHC CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Snow White Pearl, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 25/34 City/Highway MPGCALL THE INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT AT SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA FOR A TEST DRIVE OR MORE INFO 1-801-571-4299. EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE WITH SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA'S PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLE’S GO THROUGH A STRICT 95 POINT INSPECTION, AND HAVE A 7 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY. THAT IS PEACE OF MIND FOR YOU. WE OFFER AN EXTENDED WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS ON ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. SOUTHTOWNE MAZDA CAN HELP YOU SHIP YOUR NEW VEHICLE ANY WHERE IN THE U.S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A82G5623076
Stock: P111504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 55,090 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,972
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Only two previous owners and below average mileage! Capable of achieving 25 MPG City and 34 MPG Highway! This 2015 Forte Koup EX comes with Upgraded Wheel Package, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Folding Side View Mirrors, Power Windows and Locks, Alloy Wheels, Projector Headlights, Fog Lights, Automatic Exterior Lighting, and more! This is a perfect car for the new driver in the family, or anyone who needs a safe, economical car with only the most essential tech! In a world of Civics and Corollas, stand out in this Forte Koup! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A85F5393225
Stock: F5393225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 32,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Plantation Ford - Plantation / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A34G5624390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
Pearman Motor - Alto / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A31D5742630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,759
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A39G5647227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX53,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500$3,820 Below Market
Hawkinson Kia - Matteson / Illinois
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera and Bluetooth. In Graphite Steel. Interior Black. 22/30 City/Highway MPG. Clean Carfax. One Owner. Hi, this is Jim Hawkinson. I only buy the nicest pre-driven vehicles. I won't sell you a vehicle with dings and scratches all over the surface. Manufacturer Bumper to Bumper Warranty is good until 60,000 miles & this Kia Certified Vehicle will also have up to 60,000 miles of Manufacturer Powertrain Coverage! I make sure all of my pre-driven vehicles pass our 150pt Plus Inspection and the details are available for you to read. If my mechanic says that the vehicle needs tires or brakes, for example, then that's what the vehicle gets. Most dealers won't do this! My family has been in the car business since 1961. Our reputation is for low pricing and a hassle free buying experience. We treat our employees and customers with dignity and respect. There is always a Hawkinson in the showroom to say hello and greet you! I hope to meet you soon. PLEASE call and allow our Internet Department to explain the Hawkinson Way. Our way, is considerate of your time, knowledgeable of our products and both a hassle-free and no pressure experience! In order to receive the Hawkinson online pricing customer(s) must apply for financing through Hawkinson Auto Group. Kia Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 10yr/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, but also a 150-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Price does not include dealer added options or taxes,tags or dealer fees.Hawkinson Kia-Nissan has over 500 Google Reviews! Hawkinson Kia-Nissan is located in the Matteson Auto Mall. Easy access right off of I-57 & Rt. 30 At Hawkinson Nissan-Kia, we promise to roll the red carpet out for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A3XG5586244
Stock: WK86244
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 13,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,200$835 Below Market
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Silky Silver 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L DOHC Clean Carfax - 1 Owner, 2D Coupe.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today! 22/30 City/Highway MPG 22/30 City/Highway MPGAt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A31G5589243
Stock: KG589243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,972 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Kia Forte Koup 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic EX features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Steel with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at VIP Kars. Dan was very courteous and helpful through the process and made the car buying process pleasant. I will recommend him to anyone who is looking for a trustworthy salesman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A87F5404483
Stock: 404483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 40,697 milesDelivery Available*
$12,590
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A86F5262997
Stock: 2000607571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 211,004 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,280
Car Connection Inc - Tucker / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU6A25A5182815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,577 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,519
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Pwr Tilt Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Electrochromic Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Black; Seat Trim Racing Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with 122,569mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient KiaForte Koup. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Forte Koup SX is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Kia Forte Koup: The Forte Koup is one of the best-looking, most-affordable small coupes inside and out, with a design that doesn't look merely like a sedan derivative. It's more powerful than base versions of the Honda Civic coupe, Ford Focus coupe and Chevrolet Cobalt coupe according to Kia, and it has more interior volume than the Civic coupe, Cobalt coupe or Scion tC. Fuel economy is another good reason to consider the Forte Koup, along with its very strong list of standard features--especially for those who appreciate tech extras. For its price, well under $20,000 even when you add a few options, the Forte Koup is hard to beat. This model sets itself apart with safety features, Fuel economy, extensive warranty, and standard Bluetooth connectivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
So thankful the guys took such great care of me and got me into the vehicle I never knew I needed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A37B5329219
Stock: B5329219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 117,303 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988$1,114 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
Dealer Review:
One of the worst dealerships that I've ever been too. I had to go find a salesman since there were none on the floor and apparently they were sitting outside smoking. I applied online for pre approval a day before and got notified to come on down to discuss my options. So I called first thing this morning and left a voicemail. I never recieved a call back. So I went down this afternoon and apparently they don't offer online applications anymore, so I had to redo everything. The sales men on hand were so unprofessional and they were dressed pretty trashy too. The salesman Mitch, or "Big Mitch" as they call him. Just seemed so inpatient and un professional, like he didn't have the time of day for me. So I left a note and walked out. I didn't even get a handshake or offered a business card. They had me sit for over an hour while they ran my credit and I was notified by company within 5 mins after he left to due so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A81E5207825
Stock: VIN7825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
Aurora Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, EX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, PWR TILT SUNROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR TILT SUNROOF. Kia EX with Aurora Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Kia's first-ever coupe remains more than just a pretty face. Beneath the classy exterior styling lies a well-laid-out interior providing excellent back-seat space for its class." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,400*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU6A27D5744752
Stock: FM3911A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX22,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
Kia of Carson - Carson / California
Only 22,016 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Forte Koup boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SILKY SILVER, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM.*Kia of Carson*Kia of Carson is the #1 Volume Kia Dealership in the World. We typically have access to over 1,500 new Kias on the ground. We are sure to have the right car and the right deal for you. Our team's main focus is your satisfaction.*This Kia Forte Koup Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Overdrive, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/40R18, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Trophy of Carson LLC dba Kia of Carson, 22020 Recreation Rd, Carson, CA 90745.
Dealer Review:
These guys were real professional, called them to see if they would match a deal, Picasso was my sales rep, said yes, come in, i went in, no games, they came through as promised, i was in and out in no time
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ6A35G5605539
Stock: 1N399A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 123,210 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFW6A34D5669768
Stock: 20196-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,998 miles
$9,945$430 Below Market
Seth Wadley Ford of Perry - Perry / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A82E5182370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,395
North 45 DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A80G5635954
Stock: 1380056345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
