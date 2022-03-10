Skip to main content

Used Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
426 listings
  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $83,590
    fair price
    $1,683 Below Market
    3,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7NW215766
    Stock: 2002034595
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-12-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $83,990
    fair price
    $3,015 Below Market
    3,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7NW245706
    Stock: 2002009192
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-08-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $84,590
    fair price
    $2,818 Below Market
    3,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW256619
    Stock: 2002017576
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-17-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $82,590
    fair price
    $1,451 Below Market
    1,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ5NW222733
    Stock: 2002098012
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-25-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $68,990
    great price
    $11,488 Below Market
    15,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley (Cockeysville, MD)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Cockeysville, MD / 54 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Sky 1-Touch Power Top Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement Integrated Off-Road Camera Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Trailer Tow Package Glass...

    Dealer Review:

    They have a great sales team. Our sales person Elijiah was a thorough professional. He was super helpful and very friendly. Whatever he stated about the car over the phone is what we got at the dealership. He said there would be no up charge over the phone and that’s how it was once we got there. There were no fake promises to just get your foot in the dealership. He was very genuine all through the process. I will definitely be buying more cars from them in the future

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1MW783235
    Stock: MW783235
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-14-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $83,590
    740 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW209104
    Stock: 2002011631
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-04-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $87,500
    good price
    $5,338 Below Market
    10,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Albertville (Albertville, AL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Albertville, AL / 584 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner***LOCAL TRADE***Clean CARFAX. 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Firecracker Red Clearcoat 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ4NW173122
    Stock: P0723
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-09-2022

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $71,000
    great price
    $6,919 Below Market
    10,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Auto Boutique (Columbus, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 306 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible...

    Dealer Review:

    They are not prepared for their appointments. Had appointment at 10 am got there a little before called when they opened asked for who I was told to and was told it's his day off. They had no idea what I was there for. Then wanted us to come in and sign in and then they would try to get someone to help. I asked for them to come out and was told they couldn't because coming in was their protocol. We drove a hour to get there and left without ever seeing the vehicle. Never going back.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7MW721886
    Stock: S7687W
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-08-2022

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $76,999
    good price
    $5,136 Below Market
    9,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Capital Ford Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Charlotte, NC / 317 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**, **INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, ** REDUCED PRICE! **, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 & 4 Pi...

    Dealer Review:

    The 2019 Ford Explorer this dealer is selling is posted as "no reported accidents" because they did not report it HAS been in an accident. I see this has occurred before so something is rotten in Denmark. I would avoid these guys. Frankly I have had bad experiences with other Capitol Ford Dealerships in North Carolina. I'm not convinced they would have told me ever that it was wrecked. Luckly I asked.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW634163
    Stock: QAD10138
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-31-2022

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $75,500
    great price
    $8,077 Below Market
    6,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Morgantown, WV / 139 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steerin...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ4MW752299
    Stock: C752299A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $83,990
    115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW236383
    Stock: 2002008096
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-06-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $85,900
    great price
    $7,175 Below Market
    2,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Woodbridge, VA / 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ALL THE OPTIONS! ORIGINAL MSRP $86,840 - SKY ONE-TOUCH POWER-TOP, XTREME RECON 35 INCH TIRE PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BAC...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW117751
    Stock: P117751A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-22-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $79,890
    great price
    $6,654 Below Market
    3,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City (Peoria, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Peoria, IL / 654 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    1 Owner! Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Hydro Blue Pearl Coat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392*** Trailer Tow Package*** Class II Receiver Hitch**...

    Dealer Review:

    Sam Leman had the exact car I wanted...Dodge Charger Scat Pack so I submitted an inquiry. Received a prompt response from Adam Lentz. The deal was sealed if I left him a. 5 star review. Well if I could leave 0 stars that would be more than appropriate and here’s why: As we discussed paperwork, Adam asked if I lived out of state and I informed him that I did. He then stated he would have to re-calculate taxes and fees. I was totally fine with this but then the numbers came back I had questions, just as ANY buyer would. I could tell that Adam began to get impatient with me at this point and I wanted to remind him that this is not what I do for a living so I must ask questions to make sure I fully understand. I sent required docs: Driver’s license, passport, employment, finance application, ss# etc. I did let Adam know I wanted a virtual wall around of the car but he wanted me to wait until the next day because he was off Well, I didn’t want to wait until the next day. I wanted to get the ball rolling once I talked with Sean later that evening to sign all final documents. Adam then had Wilson reach out to me to doc the walk around. Wilson was very kind, and kept a smile on his face the entire time. With the hiccups I’ve experienced with Adam, speaking with Wilson through FaceTime, reassured that this was the route I wanted to go. This car was beautiful and in Adam’s words, the best car on the lot. After seeing it with Wilson, I couldn’t have agreed more. That evening Sean called me back to discuss financing. I was able to use the same bank I am currently using for my 2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0. He asked me when was I coming in to sign. I told him I discussed e-signing with Adam. He said the dealership was moving towards e-signing, but it hasn’t started. I was very disappointed, but Sean explained paperwork being mailed. I told him flying wasn’t possible anymore considering my city has just shut down again because of the rise in COVID cases and that I have a newborn. So I opted to have my car transported to me. Sean apologized for the misunderstanding, told me he would leave everything with his colleague in finance for when I called the next day. He asked if he could answer any more of my questions and once I was set, we ended the call. I wasn’t happy with e-signing not being an option but Sean was very understanding of my frustration. I then texted Adam and he stated they will not send a car across country (I live in Philadelphia, PA) without it being paid for(something I NEVER INSINUATED) and if I didn’t want the car he understands, of which I also NEVER SAID. I couldn’t believe what he was saying. At that point I knew that I couldn’t do business with him. He texted the next day and told me I would have to wait 7-10 days for them to receive funds of which I didn’t understand how this would’ve worked if I came to pick it up. He NEVER INFORMED ME OF THIS. The conversation escalated after Adam told me I was raising red flags because of my questions. I immediately asked for a manager. After making my complaint sales manager Genuine, was [non-permissible content removed]. He made countless assumptions about me after he clearly stated “I don’t even know who you are so no one told me you were calling”. So if you didn’t know who I was or that I was calling, how did you say my name during the call and I NEVER TOLD YOU MY NAME?? He cut me off he blatantly disrespected me, and called me a scammer. I WAS SHOCKED!!! I spoke with Sean about ALL of my finances, called Ally financial of who confirmed the exact financing terms Sean stated to me, Wilson saw me on FACETIME, you offer contactless purchase, you’ve seen all of my identification, I have A1 credit but I am a scammer??! I can’t oven begin to explain all else that has happened, but let’s just say, I will he filing a complaint with CORP, the BBB and beyond! HOW DARE YOU TREAT PEOPLE THIS WAY. I have several family members looking to purchase from them this year and I have told them to GO ELSEWHERE just like I have and purchased the same exact car BRAND NEW and wasn’t accused of being a SCAMMER.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW859036
    Stock: BX8597
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-03-2022

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $73,998
    good price
    17,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Austin, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Austin, TX / 1,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Jeep Wrangler is conveniently located at Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. 8107 Research Blvd (183 and N Lamar). Call 512.730.3300 or stop by today...

    Dealer Review:

    The ad on Covert's web site listed the Jeep as "Certified" and listed the price. After the test drive the salesman said the listed price was not the real selling price but was actuallly $999 higher due to the "Certification."

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1MW735606
    Stock: R08495A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-08-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $78,988
    great price
    $12,300 Below Market
    12,546 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Billings, MT / 1,642 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Leather Seats,Navigation System,Premium Soun...

    Dealer Review:

    They sold me a lemon, and then reneged on the warranty. They ended up buying the car back from me, and now are trying to sell it for significantly more than that. A complaint was made to BBB. They did not respond. Have also complained to Lithia corporate. Please read negative reviews before dealing with these people.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ6NW124889
    Stock: 17184
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $80,499
    great price
    $8,758 Below Market
    2,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Farmington Hills, MI / 390 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Leather Seats,Navigation System,Premium Soun...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ0NW220808
    Stock: DP22483
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $80,700
    good price
    7,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 7,634 Miles! Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic tra...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ0MW860919
    Stock: NS134817A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-14-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $82,997
    great price
    $7,753 Below Market
    1,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Libertyville, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Libertyville, IL / 591 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Hydro Blue Pearl Coat 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS ***ONE OWNER...

    Dealer Review:

    Please read through a handful of the good and bad reviews before you purchase from Liberty, I wish I would have. I agreed on a price over the phone, put money down and sent in a credit application. When I got there it took me 20 minutes to get someone to acknowledge me and point me in the direction of my salesperson. When we sat down they tried charging me over $1,000 more than the price that was on the website and we agreed to. They agreed to honor the price and showed me a four square with my price plus TTL. I waited for them to process my paperwork and my salesman came back to tell me they have to charge me the destination fee or the truck is not leaving, in the tune of over $1,700 (price plus TTL as written on our agreement). They botched my credit application and with an 840 credit score I drove away with a 5.75% APR (refinancing @ 1.9 currently). They would not tell me my rate before I drove down due to “fraud prevention” and the F&I lady got upset with me when I questioned the rate. They also decided to add on another Processing fee of $303.60. The truck ended up $2,160 more out the door than we agreed upon over the phone and at the salesman’s desk. When I called to talk to the GM the following day after I had some time to cool off I was told Tony didn’t have time to speak with me so Mario the “Sales Manager” called me back. They told me I had to wait 90 days before I could refinance or I would lose a $1,000 rebate that I got, that is a lie, they didn’t want to get charged back for their reserve from the bank. I got lied to from the first phone call all the way until my last phone call. Please stay away from Liberty, I bought 5 new cars and countless used cars from dealers and Liberty by far was the most dishonest experience I have had!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW220135
    Stock: 923026A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-10-2022

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2021 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $72,800
    good price
    $3,210 Below Market
    13,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Audi Pembroke Pines (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392, Sarge Green Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Class II Receiver Hitch, Fro...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW761480
    Stock: MW761480
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $89,993
    good price
    $3,814 Below Market
    1,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Medford, OR / 2,356 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyl...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW190136
    Stock: 190136F
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

    2022 Jeep Wrangler
    Unlimited Rubicon 392 Convertible SUV

    $79,154
    good price
    $4,512 Below Market
    9,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Williams Brothers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Dundee, MI)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dundee, MI / 383 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Unlimited Rubicon 392 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDSLeather Seats, Heat...

    Dealer Review:

    The gentleman Dominic, was on point and on top of everything. He helped me tremendously and worked every little detail to make my purchase smooth and without any hassle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW173059
    Stock: NW173059
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-07-2022

Previous
123456
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 426 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Jeep For Sale
  4. Used Jeep Wrangler For Sale
Wrangler Reviews & Specs
Select Buying Experience
AnyOnlineIn-Store
Filters
Location
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year
make
model
to
Year(s)
Condition
Price & Payment
$
to
$
Price
Rating

Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

Trim
Mileage
to
Mileage
Vehicle History
Engine & Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Engine & Exterior

Entertainment

Options & Packages
MPG
to
MPG
Vehicle Listing Details

Related Jeep Wrangler info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.