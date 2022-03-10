Used Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 for Sale
- $83,590fair price$1,683 Below Market3,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we go miles beyond the extra mile. That's why we provide you with a convenient, fast, and hassle-free car buying experience that puts you ...
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7NW215766
Stock: 2002034595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-12-2022
- $83,990fair price$3,015 Below Market3,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7NW245706
Stock: 2002009192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-08-2022
- $84,590fair price$2,818 Below Market3,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW256619
Stock: 2002017576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2022
- $82,590fair price$1,451 Below Market1,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ5NW222733
Stock: 2002098012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2022
- $68,990great price$11,488 Below Market15,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley (Cockeysville, MD)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cockeysville, MD / 54 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sky 1-Touch Power Top Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement Integrated Off-Road Camera Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Trailer Tow Package Glass...
Dealer Review:
They have a great sales team. Our sales person Elijiah was a thorough professional. He was super helpful and very friendly. Whatever he stated about the car over the phone is what we got at the dealership. He said there would be no up charge over the phone and that’s how it was once we got there. There were no fake promises to just get your foot in the dealership. He was very genuine all through the process. I will definitely be buying more cars from them in the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1MW783235
Stock: MW783235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2022
- 740 milesNo accidents, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW209104
Stock: 2002011631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2022
- $87,500good price$5,338 Below Market10,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticChrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Albertville (Albertville, AL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Albertville, AL / 584 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner***LOCAL TRADE***Clean CARFAX. 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Firecracker Red Clearcoat 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ4NW173122
Stock: P0723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2022
- $71,000great price$6,919 Below Market10,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAuto Boutique (Columbus, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 306 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible...
Dealer Review:
They are not prepared for their appointments. Had appointment at 10 am got there a little before called when they opened asked for who I was told to and was told it's his day off. They had no idea what I was there for. Then wanted us to come in and sign in and then they would try to get someone to help. I asked for them to come out and was told they couldn't because coming in was their protocol. We drove a hour to get there and left without ever seeing the vehicle. Never going back.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ7MW721886
Stock: S7687W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-08-2022
- $76,999good price$5,136 Below Market9,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCapital Ford Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Charlotte, NC / 317 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**, **INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, ** REDUCED PRICE! **, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 & 4 Pi...
Dealer Review:
The 2019 Ford Explorer this dealer is selling is posted as "no reported accidents" because they did not report it HAS been in an accident. I see this has occurred before so something is rotten in Denmark. I would avoid these guys. Frankly I have had bad experiences with other Capitol Ford Dealerships in North Carolina. I'm not convinced they would have told me ever that it was wrecked. Luckly I asked.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW634163
Stock: QAD10138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2022
- $75,500great price$8,077 Below Market6,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Morgantown, WV / 139 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steerin...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ4MW752299
Stock: C752299A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW236383
Stock: 2002008096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2022
- $85,900great price$7,175 Below Market2,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticOurisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Woodbridge, VA / 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ALL THE OPTIONS! ORIGINAL MSRP $86,840 - SKY ONE-TOUCH POWER-TOP, XTREME RECON 35 INCH TIRE PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BAC...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW117751
Stock: P117751A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2022
- $79,890great price$6,654 Below Market3,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticSam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City (Peoria, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Peoria, IL / 654 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1 Owner! Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Hydro Blue Pearl Coat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392*** Trailer Tow Package*** Class II Receiver Hitch**...
Dealer Review:
Sam Leman had the exact car I wanted...Dodge Charger Scat Pack so I submitted an inquiry. Received a prompt response from Adam Lentz. The deal was sealed if I left him a. 5 star review. Well if I could leave 0 stars that would be more than appropriate and here’s why: As we discussed paperwork, Adam asked if I lived out of state and I informed him that I did. He then stated he would have to re-calculate taxes and fees. I was totally fine with this but then the numbers came back I had questions, just as ANY buyer would. I could tell that Adam began to get impatient with me at this point and I wanted to remind him that this is not what I do for a living so I must ask questions to make sure I fully understand. I sent required docs: Driver’s license, passport, employment, finance application, ss# etc. I did let Adam know I wanted a virtual wall around of the car but he wanted me to wait until the next day because he was off Well, I didn’t want to wait until the next day. I wanted to get the ball rolling once I talked with Sean later that evening to sign all final documents. Adam then had Wilson reach out to me to doc the walk around. Wilson was very kind, and kept a smile on his face the entire time. With the hiccups I’ve experienced with Adam, speaking with Wilson through FaceTime, reassured that this was the route I wanted to go. This car was beautiful and in Adam’s words, the best car on the lot. After seeing it with Wilson, I couldn’t have agreed more. That evening Sean called me back to discuss financing. I was able to use the same bank I am currently using for my 2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0. He asked me when was I coming in to sign. I told him I discussed e-signing with Adam. He said the dealership was moving towards e-signing, but it hasn’t started. I was very disappointed, but Sean explained paperwork being mailed. I told him flying wasn’t possible anymore considering my city has just shut down again because of the rise in COVID cases and that I have a newborn. So I opted to have my car transported to me. Sean apologized for the misunderstanding, told me he would leave everything with his colleague in finance for when I called the next day. He asked if he could answer any more of my questions and once I was set, we ended the call. I wasn’t happy with e-signing not being an option but Sean was very understanding of my frustration. I then texted Adam and he stated they will not send a car across country (I live in Philadelphia, PA) without it being paid for(something I NEVER INSINUATED) and if I didn’t want the car he understands, of which I also NEVER SAID. I couldn’t believe what he was saying. At that point I knew that I couldn’t do business with him. He texted the next day and told me I would have to wait 7-10 days for them to receive funds of which I didn’t understand how this would’ve worked if I came to pick it up. He NEVER INFORMED ME OF THIS. The conversation escalated after Adam told me I was raising red flags because of my questions. I immediately asked for a manager. After making my complaint sales manager Genuine, was [non-permissible content removed]. He made countless assumptions about me after he clearly stated “I don’t even know who you are so no one told me you were calling”. So if you didn’t know who I was or that I was calling, how did you say my name during the call and I NEVER TOLD YOU MY NAME?? He cut me off he blatantly disrespected me, and called me a scammer. I WAS SHOCKED!!! I spoke with Sean about ALL of my finances, called Ally financial of who confirmed the exact financing terms Sean stated to me, Wilson saw me on FACETIME, you offer contactless purchase, you’ve seen all of my identification, I have A1 credit but I am a scammer??! I can’t oven begin to explain all else that has happened, but let’s just say, I will he filing a complaint with CORP, the BBB and beyond! HOW DARE YOU TREAT PEOPLE THIS WAY. I have several family members looking to purchase from them this year and I have told them to GO ELSEWHERE just like I have and purchased the same exact car BRAND NEW and wasn’t accused of being a SCAMMER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW859036
Stock: BX8597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2022
- $73,998good price17,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCovert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Austin, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Austin, TX / 1,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jeep Wrangler is conveniently located at Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. 8107 Research Blvd (183 and N Lamar). Call 512.730.3300 or stop by today...
Dealer Review:
The ad on Covert's web site listed the Jeep as "Certified" and listed the price. After the test drive the salesman said the listed price was not the real selling price but was actuallly $999 higher due to the "Certification."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1MW735606
Stock: R08495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-08-2022
- $78,988great price$12,300 Below Market12,546 milesNo accidents, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Billings, MT / 1,642 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Leather Seats,Navigation System,Premium Soun...
Dealer Review:
They sold me a lemon, and then reneged on the warranty. They ended up buying the car back from me, and now are trying to sell it for significantly more than that. A complaint was made to BBB. They did not respond. Have also complained to Lithia corporate. Please read negative reviews before dealing with these people.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ6NW124889
Stock: 17184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $80,499great price$8,758 Below Market2,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Farmington Hills, MI / 390 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Leather Seats,Navigation System,Premium Soun...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ0NW220808
Stock: DP22483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $80,700good price7,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,211 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 7,634 Miles! Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic tra...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ0MW860919
Stock: NS134817A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2022
- $82,997great price$7,753 Below Market1,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticLiberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Libertyville, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Libertyville, IL / 591 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Hydro Blue Pearl Coat 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS ***ONE OWNER...
Dealer Review:
Please read through a handful of the good and bad reviews before you purchase from Liberty, I wish I would have. I agreed on a price over the phone, put money down and sent in a credit application. When I got there it took me 20 minutes to get someone to acknowledge me and point me in the direction of my salesperson. When we sat down they tried charging me over $1,000 more than the price that was on the website and we agreed to. They agreed to honor the price and showed me a four square with my price plus TTL. I waited for them to process my paperwork and my salesman came back to tell me they have to charge me the destination fee or the truck is not leaving, in the tune of over $1,700 (price plus TTL as written on our agreement). They botched my credit application and with an 840 credit score I drove away with a 5.75% APR (refinancing @ 1.9 currently). They would not tell me my rate before I drove down due to “fraud prevention” and the F&I lady got upset with me when I questioned the rate. They also decided to add on another Processing fee of $303.60. The truck ended up $2,160 more out the door than we agreed upon over the phone and at the salesman’s desk. When I called to talk to the GM the following day after I had some time to cool off I was told Tony didn’t have time to speak with me so Mario the “Sales Manager” called me back. They told me I had to wait 90 days before I could refinance or I would lose a $1,000 rebate that I got, that is a lie, they didn’t want to get charged back for their reserve from the bank. I got lied to from the first phone call all the way until my last phone call. Please stay away from Liberty, I bought 5 new cars and countless used cars from dealers and Liberty by far was the most dishonest experience I have had!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ8NW220135
Stock: 923026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2022
- $72,800good price$3,210 Below Market13,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAudi Pembroke Pines (Fort Lauderdale, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392, Sarge Green Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Class II Receiver Hitch, Fro...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ3MW761480
Stock: MW761480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $89,993good price$3,814 Below Market1,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Medford, OR / 2,356 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyl...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW190136
Stock: 190136F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $79,154good price$4,512 Below Market9,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticWilliams Brothers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Dundee, MI)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dundee, MI / 383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Unlimited Rubicon 392 4WD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDSLeather Seats, Heat...
Dealer Review:
The gentleman Dominic, was on point and on top of everything. He helped me tremendously and worked every little detail to make my purchase smooth and without any hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4JJXSJ1NW173059
Stock: NW173059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-07-2022
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.