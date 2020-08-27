Used Jeep Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,999
Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18' X 7.5' POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON (STD).* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) , MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48V Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK CLEARCOAT, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, No Soft Top, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Polished w/Gray Spokes, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Sheboygan Chrysler Center located at 2701 Washington Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 can get you a trustworthy Wrangler Unlimited today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN1KW552992
Stock: E2987P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 9,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,990
La Porte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - La Porte / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXAN0KW620821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$44,953
Browning Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Norco / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4WD EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, No Soft Top, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28G, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished w/Gray Spokes.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 125 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsStop By Today *A short visit to Browning Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 1983 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA 92860.
Dealer Review:
Horrible Service and a waste of time. We came in last weekend. Test drove a Crysler 200. It had the check engine light on. Gabriel in sales said he would have service take a look at it Monday. We came back early in the week. Car was never checked out. We told the sales rep we had out obd scanners with us if and we could check what it was ourselves. If its nothing big then cool. We got a deal. The sales rep said "No are you a certified mechanic" Hmmmm we didnt want to work on the car. But we could read an error code. We got a call from JP that the car has been serviced and no more check engine light on. We decided to give them another chance. We cancelled our work appointments, rearranged our schedules, drove back to the dealership, now for the 3rd time. Only to be told hey guess what the car is still the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW586055
Stock: RB20079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 9,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,865$2,320 Below Market
RC Hill Mitsubishi - Deland / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
The team at RC Hill Mitsubishi were courteous, helpful, and worked to understand what we were looking for and understood our limits. They had many quality vehicles to choose from, all being competitively priced. It only took about 1.5 hours to locate, test drive, and close on our 2017 Ford Expedition Limited. We are very happy with our experience and our purchase. Thanks goes to Russell Evrast our salesman and Troy Stoops the finance manager. Both were wonderful to work with. Highly recommend this team of professionals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8JW182669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,250
Marine Cadillac - Jacksonville / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, CLEAN AUTO CHECK, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ONE OWNER, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 28G, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Unlimited Sahara Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Polished w/Gray Spokes.At Marine Chevrolet Cadillac we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! We are committed to getting you financed and have financing for all credit types.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW592597
Stock: E7588AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$39,888
Napleton's Arlington Heights Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Sting-Gray Clearcoat FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin (DISC), Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Quick Order Package 28S Sport S, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear Window Defroster, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Steel Styled, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 22/24 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.Napleton is 2nd to NONE, since 1931! Serving the following suburbs, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wooddale, Roselle, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Skokie, Wheeling, Elk Grove village, Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows.
Dealer Review:
The service is out of this world! Alyssa hooked me up with the most perfect car that fit all of my needs. Andrew (manager) was very pleasant as well to work with. I walked out with a 2020 Grand Cherokee and am completely and utterly obsessed!! Will for sure bring friends and family here when they are in the market for a vehicle. Make an appointment btw, it gets busy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Soft Top, Hardtop, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN1KW634917
Stock: PJ3271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 26,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$38,999
Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler Jeep - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2019 Jeep Wrangler billet silver metallic clearcoat Unlimited Sport Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Call today to schedule your appointment to own this beauty! Alll offers are considered, please call us at 505-372-1613!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Soft Top, Hardtop, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN5KW567206
Stock: P567206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 24,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$39,684
Hertz Car Sales Orlando - Orlando / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Recent Arrival! Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHCCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/orlando or call us at 407-434-0189.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN1KW595437
Stock: 53027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$40,982$2,505 Below Market
Boch Toyota South - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
$1,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 8,337! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE... Turbo SEE MORE! PRICED TO MOVE: This All-New Wrangler Unlimited is priced $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE): Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE: 48V Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Supplemental Heater, COLD WEATHER GROUP: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain, Heated Front Seats. Jeep Sahara with Ocean Blue Metallic C/C exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5250 RPM*. 200+ used in stock at Boch South! Non Smoker Vehicle, Factory Power Train Warranty, Factory Warranty, Clean Carfax EXPERTS REPORT: "Now made of aluminum, the doors are much easier to lift off, especially if you roll down the window so you can reach through and pull the door free with the new handhold under the armrest." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS All sale prices are based on paid in full day of sale to qualify for pricing incentives. We do not hold cars. prices on dealer website is valid price. Not responsible for 3rd party price errors.See dealer for full details Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Have had experience similar to the above described "bait and switch": received low email quote from them when requested from Edmunds, they refused to honor when appear in person. Intend to report them to Toyota and state AG, since according to reports they've made it as regular practice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN9JW255158
Stock: BL1352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 24,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$36,950$1,062 Below Market
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
Click Here for Video #SPACE#
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN0KW566948
Stock: P5219S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 12,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$42,995$1,974 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
REDUCED FROM $43,995!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) TIP Start, Hill Descent Control, 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Emergency/Assistance Call, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, REMOTE START SYSTEM. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $43,995. This Wrangler Unlimited is priced $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book. AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8LW116156
Stock: 7251D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara16,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,778
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Cape Coral / Florida
Fresh Arrival!, FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE, 7 Year/100,000 Certified Vehicle, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, No Soft Top, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance Hello Lee County! We are Cape Coral's newest addition to the area for your automotive sales and service needs. We are conveniently located at 2200 NE PINE ISLAND RD in Cape Coral. FL 33909. We carry a huge selection of New Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram products and have almost 200 pre-owned vehicles in stock. All of our vehicles are competitively priced to market and offer the highest trade values in the area. For your convenience, we have 5 drive through service lanes which are fully attended by our service drive managers AND 52 SERVICE BAYS!! Eel free to come by and say hello and take a tour of your new family owned and operated Cape Coral Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram store. We are looking forward to meeting you and providing you with an exceptional sale, service and parts experience. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. All vehicles have an 899.99 pre-delivery service fee and a 289.99 electronic filing fee. Call Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for all your automotive needs or with any questions about our listings. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us. Pricing, Vehicle Options, Descriptions and Colors may not be accurate. We are human and do make mistakes. ** We will provide delivery FREE OF CHARGE (up to) 300 miles from our Cape Coral Location. Offer valid if purchased at our Internet Price. Dealer reserves the right to make a price reduction in Exchange for Free Delivery, Call Dealer For DetailS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN7KW619952
Stock: W0T345433B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 35,136 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,991
Flagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Palm Coast / Florida
CLEAN WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA HARD TOP! HIT THE BEACH OR WOODS THIS SUMMER, WINTER, WHENEVER!2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Hardtop BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, CRUISE CONTROL, 7" TOUCHSCREEN AUDIO, 115V POWER OUTLET, 2.0L DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE ENGINE, 1 OWNER, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, No Soft Top, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28G, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear reading lights, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished w/Gray Spokes.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Flagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Palm Coast, Where We Treat You Like Family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN0KW624104
Stock: P6759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara39,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,983$1,138 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Sahara Unlimited, Hard Top Convertible, Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio, Running Boards, Heated Seats, Remote Start and more. Call or click today to schedule your test drive appointment. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN9KW523790
Stock: 202738A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 28,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$34,928
Westway Ford - Irving / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. White 2019 Jeep Wrangler Thank you for choosing Westway Ford as your Pre-Owned Dealer. We proudly display our vehicles free of worry due to the intense reconditioning each vehicle receives prior to being approved as a Westway Ford Pre-Owned Vehicle. On an average Westway invests over $1500 to make sure your vehicle is in the best shape possible. Hurry in and see why Westway is the Bestway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN6KW567098
Stock: KW567098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 9,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,946$2,530 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Courtesy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Tampa is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are.**7 Year-100,000 Warranty** 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE** 3 MONTH/ 3000 MILE FACTORY BACKED WARRANTY** Certified. ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Local Trade In, Remainder Factory warranty.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ocean blue metallic clearcoat 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHCOdometer is 13096 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 125 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW524350
Stock: KW524350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,000
Cross Chrysler Jeep - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN9KW624393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,670 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,166$1,942 Below Market
Daniels Chevrolet - Swainsboro / Georgia
*CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER...BODY COLOR PAINTED 3 PIECE HARDTOP...AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION...2.0L DOHC TURBO...REMOTE START SYSTEM...UCONNECT 4C NAV WITH 8.4 INCH DISPLAY...ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM...UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER...CRUISE CONTROL...GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY...HANDS FREE COMMUNICATION WITH BLUETOOTH STREAMING...PUSH BUTTON START...PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA...REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY...POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS...*Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18' X 7.5' POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON (STD).*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *REMOTE START SYSTEM, GVWR: 5,500 LBS (STD), FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 8.4' RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Emergency/Assistance Call, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Polished w/Gray Spokes, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Daniels Chevrolet, 365 East Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401 to claim your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN2LW220996
Stock: LW220996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep searches:
Related Jeep info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals