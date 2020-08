Used Jeep Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin

Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18' X 7.5' POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON (STD).* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) , MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48V Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK CLEARCOAT, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, No Soft Top, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Polished w/Gray Spokes, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1C4HJXEN1KW552992

Stock: E2987P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020