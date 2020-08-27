Used Jeep Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Browning Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Norco / California

Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4WD, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, No Soft Top, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28G, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished w/Gray Spokes.

Horrible Service and a waste of time. We came in last weekend. Test drove a Crysler 200. It had the check engine light on. Gabriel in sales said he would have service take a look at it Monday. We came back early in the week. Car was never checked out. We told the sales rep we had out obd scanners with us if and we could check what it was ourselves. If its nothing big then cool. We got a deal. The sales rep said "No are you a certified mechanic" Hmmmm we didnt want to work on the car. But we could read an error code. We got a call from JP that the car has been serviced and no more check engine light on. We decided to give them another chance. We cancelled our work appointments, rearranged our schedules, drove back to the dealership, now for the 3rd time. Only to be told hey guess what the car is still the same.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW586055

Stock: RB20079

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020