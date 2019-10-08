Used Jaguar Sedan for Sale Near Me

Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California

Me and my wife was looking to buy a SUV as our family car and I found this place on Facebook and same day we went there. We found a car and help by Mr. Garcia as I remember, whose professional and no pressure on us to buy , about two hours time we bought a car. Most importantly the Integrity auto sales financing by well known lenders and has flexibility to address every credit situation with reasonable interest rates. We are happy with our purchase and we recommend anyone to go there and checked out this place.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: SAJBK4BV8HCY43863

Stock: 5296

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020