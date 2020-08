Used Jaguar Sedan for Sale Near Me

Jaguar Riverside - Riverside / California

2020 Jaguar XE SFuji White AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedBlack Exterior Pack, Connected Navigation Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround, Gloss Black Side Vents, Gloss Black Side Window Surrounds, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Meridian Sound System (380W), Online Pack, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPG

Dealer Review:

Amazing people! Professional, courteous and super friendly. My wife and I are looking for an SUV that is dependable, comfortable and able to handle tough situations. We found it in Jaguar of Riverside! Special thanks to Mr. Wally for showing us and teaching us some of the 100 + features of the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. And thanks to Ms Karla for getting our loan approved. Highly recommended and AAA+++ in customer service. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Iechyd Da!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJAJ4FX9LCP57478

Stock: JLCP57478

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2019