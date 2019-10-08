Used Jaguar Sedan for Sale Near Me

1,329 listings
  • 2020 Jaguar XE S in White
    used

    2020 Jaguar XE S

    9,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport

    7,013 miles

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar XE 25t in Silver
    used

    2019 Jaguar XE 25t

    33,057 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $19,496

    $1,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    15,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige

    21,792 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged in Black
    used

    2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged

    38,604 miles

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    42,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    $1,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige

    9,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,582

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    87,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,996

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium

    32,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium in Black
    used

    2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium

    18,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,995

    $1,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF XFR in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF XFR

    88,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium in White
    used

    2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium

    25,364 miles
    No accidents, Rental Use

    $27,977

    $1,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    21,521 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    88,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar XE S in Gray
    certified

    2020 Jaguar XE S

    5,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,000

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    29,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,000

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport

    31,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,990

    Details

