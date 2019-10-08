Used Jaguar Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2020 Jaguar XE S9,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,990
Jaguar Riverside - Riverside / California
2020 Jaguar XE SFuji White AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedBlack Exterior Pack, Connected Navigation Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround, Gloss Black Side Vents, Gloss Black Side Window Surrounds, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Meridian Sound System (380W), Online Pack, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPGIndigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating an experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard.
Dealer Review:
Amazing people! Professional, courteous and super friendly. My wife and I are looking for an SUV that is dependable, comfortable and able to handle tough situations. We found it in Jaguar of Riverside! Special thanks to Mr. Wally for showing us and teaching us some of the 100 + features of the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. And thanks to Ms Karla for getting our loan approved. Highly recommended and AAA+++ in customer service. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Iechyd Da!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX9LCP57478
Stock: JLCP57478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- 7,013 miles
$33,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport **Factory DEMO! Never titled!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parallel Park Assist, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Sun Roof, Surround Camera System, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18" Matrix 7 Twin-Spoke Alloy-Silver.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BNXHA944407
Stock: B5047F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 33,057 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$19,496$1,858 Below Market
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar XE 25t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAR4FX2KCP48354
Stock: 91
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 15,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,900
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax...Certified Carfax 1 Owner vehicle...Clean Autocheck ...No Paintwork...Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Navigation...Satellite Radio...Rear View Camera...Rear Air Conditioning...Memory Seats...Heated Seats Front & Rear...Air Conditioned Seats Front & Rear...Panoramic Moonroof...Automatic Transmission with Jaguar Sequential Shift Paddles...Keyless-GO...Parking Sensors Front & Rear...Rear Spoiler...Power Trunk...Cruise Control...Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity...Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column...Compass...19 Factory Aleutian Wheels...Pirelli tires in excellent condition...Books Records and Extra Key...BALANCE OF THE JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C79H8W10063
Stock: 32904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,792 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,999
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. Your message will always be answered by a real human � never an automated system. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal. All information and any agreement is subject to change upon execution of contracting the sale documents. Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. Customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet price expires today. All vehicles are used and one of each.
Dealer Review:
Me and my wife was looking to buy a SUV as our family car and I found this place on Facebook and same day we went there. We found a car and help by Mr. Garcia as I remember, whose professional and no pressure on us to buy , about two hours time we bought a car. Most importantly the Integrity auto sales financing by well known lenders and has flexibility to address every credit situation with reasonable interest rates. We are happy with our purchase and we recommend anyone to go there and checked out this place.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV8HCY43863
Stock: 5296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 38,604 miles
$28,999
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Jaguar XJ 4dr Supercharged features a 5.0L 32V V8 Supercharged Gen III 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ebony with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Streaming Audio, Integrated Roof Antenna, Aluminum Panels, Clearcoat Paint, Door Auto-Latch, LED Brakelights, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Cornering Lights, Chrome Grille, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, Laminated Glass, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Door Handles, Tires: P245/40R20 Front & P275/35R20 Rear Perf, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Seats with Leather Back Material, Air Filtration, Front Cupholder, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Engine Immobilizer, Cargo Space Lights, Leather Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Power Rear Windows, Outside Temp Gauge, Compass, Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner, 4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension and Seatback Side Bolster Support, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Bench Front Facing Heated Ventilated and Rear Seat, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Driver Foot Rest, Digital/Analog Display, Chrome Gear Shifter Material, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 18/18 way active ventilated power front seats and 3-setting memory function for driver and passenger, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Rear-Wheel Drive, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Automatic Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, Engine: 5.0L 32V V8 Supercharged Gen III, 130 Amp Alternator, 2.56 Axle Ratio, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Double Wishbone Rear Suspension with Air Springs, 21.7 Gal. Fuel Tank, Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, 90-Amp/Hr 950CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams, Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Blind Spot, Airbag Occupancy Sensor Blind Spot Monitor - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1GT4EMV62482
Stock: MV62482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 42,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$1,208 Below Market
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BG0HA963806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,582
Volvo Cars of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAE4BG1HA955548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,996
Preston GM Superstore - New Castle / Pennsylvania
Clean Carfax, Meticulously Maintained, V8, Premium Wheels, Fog Lights, Dual Exhaust, Leather, Power Seats, Wood Grain, Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Built in Phone, Sunroof, and Keyless Entry. Odometer is 8,305 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Right color, right price! We've had a bunch of calls on this one already. Call us now to check availability and to schedule your test drive today! Car buying made easy with Preston GM Superstore means every pre-owned vehicle is through our service center, PA state inspected and ready for your driveway! And every vehicle comes with a complimentary CARFAX history report. Experience the way car buying should be with Preston GM Superstore, check out our unbiased 3rd part reviews at DealerRater.com where Preston was voted Dealer of the Year in the state of PA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71CX4SG20734
Stock: CH20527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 32,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BG3HA974170
Stock: A974170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 18,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,995$1,436 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Jaguar XF boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5033), Voice Recorder, Valet Function.*This Jaguar XF Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: 8HP45, black gearshift change paddles, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel.* Stop By Today *Stop by AMG Auto - Somerville located at 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4FXXKCY78961
Stock: Y78961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 88,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
Godspeed Motors - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF XFR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0JC7BMS01147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,364 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$27,977$1,272 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*THE ART OF PERFORMANCE! SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. KEYLESS ENTRY. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. AUTO START/STOP SYSTEM. THIS 2019 JAGUAR XF 25T PREMIUM IS WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. ALLOY WHEELS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Love my Subaru from ALM. Great car, great price and great service. Mat Hankins pulled a great deal together for me including a few $ for my 18 year old Outback. Thanks ALM & Mat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4FX2KCY79304
Stock: KCY79304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 21,521 miles
$26,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BNXHCY43406
Stock: 19207094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Jaguar XJ88,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB2CLV37211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Jaguar XE S5,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000
Jaguar Land Rover Anaheim Hills - Anaheim / California
Certified! Prior Courtesy Loaner! Purchase or Lease this 2020 Jaguar XE S and Save vs New! Carpathian Grey over Light Oyster interior, this Jaguar XE comes equipped with Connected Navigation Pack, Gloss Black Wheels, Meridian Sound, Black Exterior Pack, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Assist, Wireless Device Charging, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, and more! Original MSRP of $48,420.
Dealer Review:
My experience was easy and no hassle. I knew what I wanted when I arrived. Patrick was amazing. Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XE S with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAE4FX1LCP58015
Stock: 67R00164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 29,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,000
Jaguar Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2017 Jaguar XF 20dCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 30/40 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, LuxTec Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System with 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, Door mirrors: body-color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BN3HCY42767
Stock: CY42767P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 31,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
Jaguar Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
This 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport is featured in Rhodium Silver Metallic with Jet interior. This stunning vehicle is equipped with the following options: 19 Vortex 10 Spoke Wheels, Navigation, Burl Walnut Veneer, Comfort & Convenience Package, Back Up Camera, 380W Meridian Sound System, Rear Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Mitigation, Rear Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Illuminated Entry, Lane Departure Warning, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers and Open/Close Sliding & Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof with Power Sunshade.Jaguar Approved Certified vehicles are covered up to 7-years / 100,000-miles limited warranty*, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance w/ $0 Deductible and 165 Point-Inspection. *Under the Jaguar Approved Certified Limited Warranty, your Jaguar vehicle will be covered for up to 7 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Warranty coverage and roadside assistance start at the conclusion of the Jaguar New-Vehicle Limited Warranty so you have continuous coverage. Contact Jaguar Palm Beach for full details.Jaguar ELITE CARE offers 5-YR/60K-MILE, BEST IN CLASS COVERAGE*. Every 2016 or newer Jaguar vehicle comes with 5-year/60,000-mile coverage*, bumper-to-bumper warranty, complimentary scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance and Jaguar InControl(R) Remote & ProtectTM.Jaguar Palm Beach- Serving Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Visit JaguarPalmBeach.com 24/7 for our complete new and pre-owned luxury listings or call 866-296-7709 for more details.
Dealer Review:
My buying experience with Jaguar Palm Beach was exceptional. Special thanks to my sales rep Don Cody for his consistent professionalism and their management team (Jim Horton and Britt Henriksen) for going above and beyond to put together a really fair deal. This is my 3rd Jaguar purchase from this dealership and it is easy to see why Jaguar Palm Beach is the #1 Jaguar dealer in the country. They always have a great selection at very competitive pricing backed by a great service department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BV6HCY29366
Stock: J21850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar searches:
Related Jaguar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.