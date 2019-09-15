Used Jaguar Luxury for Sale Near Me
- used
2020 Jaguar XE S9,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,990
Jaguar Riverside - Riverside / California
2020 Jaguar XE SFuji White AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedBlack Exterior Pack, Connected Navigation Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround, Gloss Black Side Vents, Gloss Black Side Window Surrounds, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Meridian Sound System (380W), Online Pack, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPGIndigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating an experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard.
Dealer Review:
Amazing people! Professional, courteous and super friendly. My wife and I are looking for an SUV that is dependable, comfortable and able to handle tough situations. We found it in Jaguar of Riverside! Special thanks to Mr. Wally for showing us and teaching us some of the 100 + features of the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. And thanks to Ms Karla for getting our loan approved. Highly recommended and AAA+++ in customer service. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Iechyd Da!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX9LCP57478
Stock: JLCP57478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- certified
2020 Jaguar F-PACE S2,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$71,890
Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
S MODEL... HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS... HEAD-UP DISPLAY...Brand new 2020 JAGUAR F-PACE S. this SUV is going to be powered by a 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED engine making 380HP. Its going to feature ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL... BLIND SPOT ASSIST... LANE KEEP ASSIST...HIGH SPEED EMERGENCY BRAKING...HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS...BLACK EXTERIOR PACK...HEAD-UP DISPLAY...POWERED GESTURE TAILGATE...22" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS...INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY...MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM...CD/DVD PLAYER...ANDROID & APPLE CARPLAY...AND, it comes with a 5 YEAR 60K WARRANTY. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2FVXLA633950
Stock: J2008600
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 10,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$39,477
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*PANORAMIC ROOF. LEATHER SEATS. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. AUTO START/STOP SYSTEM. 2020 JAGUAR F-PACE 25T. WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR. 10K MILES. ALLOY WHEELS. CRUISE CONTROL. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR SPOILER. REAR WIPER. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCS2FX5LA643079
Stock: LA643079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 43,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,888
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in Polaris White vehicle highlights include, *Great Condition*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, *Leather*, F-PACE 35t Premium, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet/Tonal Stitch w/LuxTec Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Package, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, InControl Apps, InControl Touch, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Insert & Surround, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Fan 5-Spoke Silver Finish. AWD Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
I am loving my new car at Metro Ford thanks to my sales guy Alex McDonald and the Managers there. I am loyal Ford Customer and they rewarded me by putting me in great vehicle and lowering my payment from my previous vehicle with Ford. I could not be any happier
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BV5HA893369
Stock: RI178832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium29,158 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,890
Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
PREMIUM MODEL...NAVIGATION...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...We have This 2018 Jaguar F-Pace 25T Premium is waiting for you! Its going to feature ALL WHEEL DRIVE...BLIND SPOT MONITORING...LANE DEPARTURE WARNING...EMERGENCY BRAKING...NAVIGATION...HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS...SIRIUS XM...GARAGE DOOR HOMELINK...SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF...PHOSPHOR BLUE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING...POWERED TAILGATE...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...19" WHEELS...AND, this vehicle has been serviced and detailed at our retailer. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!.All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FX4JA245359
Stock: P355900
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 25,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$31,995
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Jaguar F-PACE delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 15 Spoke (Style 1022), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Recorder.*This Jaguar F-PACE Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: black gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at AMG Auto - Somerville, 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCS2FX4KA605793
Stock: 605793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 7,013 milesFair Deal
$33,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport **Factory DEMO! Never titled!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parallel Park Assist, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Sun Roof, Surround Camera System, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18" Matrix 7 Twin-Spoke Alloy-Silver.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BNXHA944407
Stock: B5047F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE5,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,713$5,122 Below Market
Jaguar Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2019 Jaguar E-PACE 4D Sport Utility Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Caesium Blue Metallic 14-Way Heated Memory Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack, Blind Spot Assist, Car Care Pack, Cold Climate Package, Drive Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jets, High-Speed Emergency Braking, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio, Smartphone Package, Softgrain Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19' 10 Spoke Sparkle Silver. This E-PACE comes with Jaguar's 5 Year/100,000 Mile Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! At Sharpe Cars, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the best value, and this E-PACE is no exception! Please call or email to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FX5K1Z38325
Stock: SJ19392
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-15-2019
- 15,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,900
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax...Certified Carfax 1 Owner vehicle...Clean Autocheck ...No Paintwork...Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Navigation...Satellite Radio...Rear View Camera...Rear Air Conditioning...Memory Seats...Heated Seats Front & Rear...Air Conditioned Seats Front & Rear...Panoramic Moonroof...Automatic Transmission with Jaguar Sequential Shift Paddles...Keyless-GO...Parking Sensors Front & Rear...Rear Spoiler...Power Trunk...Cruise Control...Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity...Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column...Compass...19 Factory Aleutian Wheels...Pirelli tires in excellent condition...Books Records and Extra Key...BALANCE OF THE JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C79H8W10063
Stock: 32904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,999
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Premium Pack 1 Vision Pack 1 Climate Pack Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Ebony Black Jet; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This sporty Jaguar F-TYPE convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This Jaguar F-TYPE offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar F-TYPE is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's new F-Type convertible is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The lines are well balanced and appeal to buyers both male and female. And the range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the car perfectly, making it a serious performance machine with not only the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and Audi TTS in its sights, but V8 competitors like the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG as well. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, rapid performance, with available V8 power, luxurious interior, fast-opening convertible functionality, and Award-winning styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience with this dealership was good they made sure that I was completely satisfied with the vehicle I chose and they honored all of their commitments. The environment was nice and all staff is welcoming.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E79E8K02605
Stock: E8K02605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 34,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$34,538$1,018 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
JAGUAR F-PACE PRESTIGE. 3.5 LITER V6. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH. BACK UP CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. LED HEADLAMPS. HANDS FREE TRUNK RELEASE. ONE OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. REMAINDER OF JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY. ORIGINAL MSRP: $58,568VISION PACKAGE INCLUDES:Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle SensingFull LED HeadlampsCOMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCLUDES:Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear SeatsGesture Tailgate/Trunk LidCHECK OUT ALL OUR JAGUARS ON SALE NOW AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
Dealer Review:
My fiance and I have really struggled dealing with dealerships. High pressure salesmen, changing of prices, just disrespect in general! We found the best "salesman" ever in Molly! She was zero pressure, knowledgeable and just fantastic! We will go straight to Luxury and Imports and straight to Molly for all our future auto needs! Thank you for the best dealership experience we have ever had Molly! We love our Rav-4!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV3HA092369
Stock: 29382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 36,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$34,990$3,243 Below Market
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BVXHA093628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,139 milesFair Deal
$46,980
Automax Hyundai - Killeen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6FV1H8K41402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium38,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,299
Jaguar Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
***Original MSRP $48,243***, Protection Pack, Wheel Lock Pack, InControl Apps, InControl Touch, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping, Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19' Fan 5-Spoke Silver Finish. 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium AWD 35t Premium Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Odometer is 1302 miles below market average! Jaguar Huntsville is your one stop location for all your vehicle needs, from our Service Department and our exclusive Certified Aluminum Collision Center, to our Accessories Department and now we offer Window Tint! Did you know we perform a 165-Point Inspection on all our inventory before offering it for sale? We have won multiple National yearly Pride of Jaguar Awards, to which only Jaguar Dealerships with the highest level of customer service and an enhanced commitment to excellence are eligible! We offer complete confidence in your next vehicle purchase by extending you a 3 Month 3,000 Mile Nationwide Warranty with every Jaguar at or below 10 previous year models and up to 100,000 miles! When you do business with us, we know your time is important! We provide complimentary pick up and delivery of your Jaguar whenever service is needed! We provide a complimentary loaner vehicle for your use while your Jaguar is in service! The internet has become our new digital showroom. We have removed the need for negotiations, by adopting a no hassle pricing strategy. You will be confident in your purchase decision because we have taken the work out of it for you! By considering the current market value of our inventory, the cost of reconditioning, and what others are paying, you can rest assured that you will not pay 1 penny more than any customer when purchasing from us! We are so confident in our research and pricing, we will provide you with a complete service history, a full market report and a CarFax on every vehicle in stock! We meticulously inspect, critique, and review the current market value for every vehicle you will find at our Huntsville location! We are positive that you will fall in love with doing business with us, after 50 years of serving the community, there is a reason people have chosen us for their luxury vehicle needs! Stop in today to drive your dream vehicle and fall in love with the way we do business, because we care!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BVXHA070002
Stock: P7960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 29,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,500$1,150 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Motor - Clarksville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BV3HA097570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$43,744
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Jaguar 30t Prestige with Fuji White exterior and Ebony/Tan Stitch interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS CONCLUDEGreat Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABILITYReduced from $44,991.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Ease of making a deal. Great no pressure salesman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2GX0LA631789
Stock: 26145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 53,310 milesGood Deal
$39,444
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Jaguar F-PACE S is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This Jaguar F-PACE S is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE: The F-Pace slots into Jaguar's lineup above their new entry-level XE, but below the mid-sized XF, nearly splitting the difference in price between the two sedans. With a base price of below $41,000, the F-Pace is surprisingly cheap, especially considering its combination of sporty styling and excellent performance. A Porsche Macan is over $14,000 more expensive to start and while a BMW X3 is somewhat cheaper, it doesn't have nearly the presence that the F-pace has, even in its base configuration. Strengths of this model include luxurious interior amenities, Spacious cabin, powerful acceleration with supercharged engines, all-wheel drive, and excellent handling
Dealer Review:
My wife and I arrived at Tradeline to look at a car, but we weren't sure if we were going to buy. All of that changed due to the incredible customer service from my salesman, the manager, and the owner. The sales manager, Bob Shoemaker, did a great job of earning my business by doing everything he could to address any issues I had with the car, get me what I was looking for on my trade, and giving me a very good price for the car I was looking at. The process was smooth, efficient, and had me extremely impressed. These guys are what all dealerships should strive to be like. There was never any pressure or feeling like they were trying to be greedy. I would love to buy from them again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2BV7HA892229
Stock: 892229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,000$2,933 Below Market
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DAXFMK20116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
