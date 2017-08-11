Used Jaguar Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,000$2,933 Below Market
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6DAXFMK20116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,995$345 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **Car Fax ONE OWNER**, **Car Fax Certified**. 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift Polaris White Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6292 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $40,277 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT9H8K46515
Stock: VNA8041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2015 Jaguar XK38,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,000
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Price drop! New Car Trade - last year of production for this XK series. The Jaguar Supercharged V8 screams and makes you smile every time you start up the car. This car has always been garage kept. LOW MILES! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT! NICELY EQUIPPED! *** NAVIGATION *** BACK UP CAMERA **** PARK ASST *** KEYLESS GO *** AUX/USB *** NON-SMOKER! GARAGE KEPT! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
Dealer Review:
Having a new car is a great feeling, however the process of finding the new car that fits you... not so much. Being that I am a young female with not a lot of money to my name I worried that I would easily be taken advantage of when it came to buying a car and was very nervous about the whole process. However all that changed after arriving at Auto Group of Louisville. I was lucky enough to have Scott as my dealer and left the lot with the car I love dearly. I never felt pressured to make any decisions, or felt like the sale needed to be made that day. The car buying process at Auto Group of Louisville was exactly what I needed and I had absolutely no reason to be nervous going into it. I was in control and now the car I've been pining over for months is parked outside my house, the exact color, make, model, I wanted with additions I never even thought of having all at a MUCH lower price than I could find anywhere else. I highly recommend checking out the lot over at Auto Group of Louisville when looking for a car. Thank you to Scott and the staff for being there with a supportive hand throughout the whole process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB8FLB55799
Stock: B55799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,992$5,314 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke Style 5039 Performance Front Seats Windsor Leather Interior Pack Fixed Panoramic Roof Climate Pack Black Exterior Pack Radio: Meridian 770W Surround Sound System 12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Wheel Protection Pack W/Black Locks Blind Spot Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Entry Powered Tailgate Red Seatbelts Basic Interior Protection Pack Auto High Beam Assist Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting Garage Door Opener (Homelink) Switchable Active Exhaust Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors Flat-Bottomed Leather Steering Wheel Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Caldera Red Pimento/Ebony Stitch; Windsor Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Traffic Monitor This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Amazing service at this location! Joseph Hagen is absolutely hands down the best car salesmen I’ve ever encountered!! He literally goes above & beyond to get you the best possible deal !!! I would recommend anyone looking into Mercedes go straight to this dealer & request Joe!!! Thank you Joe you truly are amazing at what you do !!! Thank you for your 5 star service !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD1GX6LCK66710
Stock: LCK66710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Vision Pack R Black Pack 3 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ammonite Gray Metallic Redzone/Redzone Stitch; Leather Seating Surfaces Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2016 Jaguar. This 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's F-Type is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the chassis perfectly, making it a serious performance machine to compete with the likes of the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and the Audi TTS. The F-Type also gives V8-equipped competitors such as the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG a serious run for their money as well. For 2016, Jaguar has taken even greater steps to create the most competitive perfect sports car they can with the addition of all wheel drive and a manual transmission for the driving purists. Strengths of this model include athletic handling, fast-opening convertible functionality on ragtop models, Award-winning styling, rapid performance, with available V8 power, and luxurious interior
Dealer Review:
Erik Santana helped me the purchase of my vehicle, it was an excellent from beginning to end.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL9GMK32518
Stock: GMK32518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- used
2012 Jaguar XK89,384 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black Loaded 2012 Jaguar XK 2-Door Luxury Sport Coupe with only 89,384mi. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XK. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XK . This 2012 XK has extra options like the Jaguar navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Jaguar XK even more dependable. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar XK as it packs a beast under the hood. This highly refined Jaguar XK comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar XK feeling safe and confident with these like new tires. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2012 Jaguar XK . Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Jaguar XK. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XK: The XK covers both the ultra high performance and super luxury bases but is priced thousands cheaper than a Maserati Gran Turismo or Aston Martin Vantage. The XK coupe offers remarkable luxury in base trim and in world-class performance in the top-of-the-line XKR-S trim. Strengths of this model include coupe or convertible, Choice of high performance or higher performance, and luxury and sport in one car *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB0CLB45196
Stock: PB45196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 32,011 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a 4.2L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 20in Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seat, Alpine Premium Audio, Push Button Start, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more! Overall this car is in excellent shape inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA43B775B07303
Stock: B07303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2017
- 25,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,900$2,737 Below Market
Graham Motor Company - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BUXH8K37863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Jaguar F-Type S Coupe 380HP. Caldera Red/Jet/ Jet Interior. Premium and Vision Package. High Performance Brake System, Limited Slip Differential, S tread plate, Sport Steering Wheel, Carpet Mats S, Wheel locks/LP Frame Package, Red seats belts. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner F-TYPE and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! JAGUAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Jaguar includes a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Jaguar offers two certification programs, dependent on vehicle year, mileage and use history., Standard Program: 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles. ;Off-cycle Program: 5-year/100,000-mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than 18 months from original in-service date and have less than 15,000 miles. ;Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. ;24-hour Roadside Assistance includes flat tire, dead battery, lock-out, and towing to Jaguar Retailer. ;Every Jaguar Select Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a Vehicle history report. ;See dealer for the Certification level available for this vehicle. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 27520 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Caldera Red, Wheels: 19 Propeller-Style 10-Spoke Alloy. This Jaguar F-TYPE also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Supercharged, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Remote Engine Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Active Suspension, Driver Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Driver Air Bag Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU3H8K46730
Stock: L18014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 26,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$63,991
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
AWD, CarFax One Owner! Low miles for a 2017! Navigation, Bluetooth, This 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R, has a great Polaris White exterior, and a clean Jet interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Park Distance Control Supercharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4190 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
Dealer Review:
My sales rep and the finance rep made me feel very taken care of, from looking at all the vehicles that fit what I was looking for, a monthly lease payment in the range I was looking for, and on into taking care of lining up all the paperwork before I got to the dealership so it'd be a fast and seamless visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL8HMK42040
Stock: FP4081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 35,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,778
Niello BMW Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU1H8K37198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,972 miles
$58,995$2,091 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**. 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V Supercharged 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift Ultimate Black MetallicKBB Fair Market Range Low: $52,681 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL4HMK46750
Stock: VNA8017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 3,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,400
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2020 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe. Exterior finished in Narvik Black with a black interior. One Owner.Key features: navigation, rear view camera and parking sensors, heated and ventilated seats, memory seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, blind spot assist, HomeLink garage door opener, rear traffic monitor, lane departure warning, dual-zone A/C, remote keyless entry, remote engine start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and upgraded Meridian sound system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Original MSRP $108,953.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51EE8LCK64259
Stock: 22727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,995
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Jet; Leather & Suedecloth Seating Surfaces Polaris White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! One of the best things about this Jaguar F-TYPE is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's F-Type is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the chassis perfectly, making it a serious performance machine to compete with the likes of the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and the Audi TTS. The F-Type also gives V8-equipped competitors such as the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG a serious run for their money as well. This model sets itself apart with luxurious interior, Award-winning styling, fast-opening convertible functionality on ragtop models, athletic handling, and rapid performance, with available V8 power All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Go see Joshua, he is very knowledgeable of the cars and was extremely polite and professional. He made the process fun and easy, and even made sure to recap the highlights in the technology realm, prior to driving off. Five star service, way to go! Great team at this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT7H8K41328
Stock: H8K41328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 17,356 miles
$51,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors w/Rear Parking Camera, Garage Door Opener, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Fold Heated Tinted Exterior Door Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Premium & Vision Package, Reverse Traffic Detection.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU5H8K38595
Stock: B4767P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 912 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$64,999
Porsche Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF1FVXJCK47911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,395$2,912 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Portofino Blue Metallic 2D Coupe 2.0L I4 TurbochargedABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Windsor Leather Console, Windsor Leather Door Trim w/Contrast Stitching, Windsor Leather Interior Pack, Windsor Leather Seating Surfaces, Windsor Leather Wrapped Instrument Panel Topper.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/30 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD1GX9LCK66846
Stock: K66846C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 34,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,500$2,888 Below Market
United Imports - San Jose / California
Clean Carfax PremiumPackage Navigation Rear View Camera Parking Sensors Heated Front Seats Blind Spot Assist Panoramic Sunroof MeridianSurround Sound Exhaust System Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters HD Radio Bluetooth Cruise Control Power Spoiler And More..... 1 Owner Vehicle Lease Return Vehicle Under Original Manufactures Warranty 4yrs/50k
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT2H8K43150
Stock: 20179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
