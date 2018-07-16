Used Jaguar Convertible for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

Premium Pack 1 Vision Pack 1 Climate Pack Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Ebony Black Jet; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This sporty Jaguar F-TYPE convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This Jaguar F-TYPE offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar F-TYPE is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's new F-Type convertible is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The lines are well balanced and appeal to buyers both male and female. And the range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the car perfectly, making it a serious performance machine with not only the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and Audi TTS in its sights, but V8 competitors like the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG as well. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, rapid performance, with available V8 power, luxurious interior, fast-opening convertible functionality, and Award-winning styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

My experience with this dealership was good they made sure that I was completely satisfied with the vehicle I chose and they honored all of their commitments. The environment was nice and all staff is welcoming.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA6E79E8K02605

Stock: E8K02605

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020