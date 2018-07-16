Used Jaguar Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 4,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Premium Pack 1 Vision Pack 1 Climate Pack Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Ebony Black Jet; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This sporty Jaguar F-TYPE convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE V6 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This Jaguar F-TYPE offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jaguar F-TYPE is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE: Jaguar's new F-Type convertible is a bold exercise in building the perfect sports car. The lines are well balanced and appeal to buyers both male and female. And the range of V6 and V8 powerplants suit the car perfectly, making it a serious performance machine with not only the Porsche Boxster, BMW Z4 and Audi TTS in its sights, but V8 competitors like the Corvette and Mercedes SLK55 AMG as well. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, rapid performance, with available V8 power, luxurious interior, fast-opening convertible functionality, and Award-winning styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience with this dealership was good they made sure that I was completely satisfied with the vehicle I chose and they honored all of their commitments. The environment was nice and all staff is welcoming.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E79E8K02605
Stock: E8K02605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 41,139 miles
$46,980
Automax Hyundai - Killeen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6FV1H8K41402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,500
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS R DYNAMIC AWD with 380HP has only 8300 MILES**ORIGINAL MSPR was $94475.00**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR ($1600)**PERFORMANCE FRONT SEATS ($1600)**BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE ($600)**KEYLESS ENTRY ($450)**BLIND SPOT MONITOR ($450)**AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ($180)**NAVIGATION**BACK UP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2023**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
Dealer Review:
I called Andy at Fairfax Motors looking for a specific car and gave him a budget. They quickly found the car I was looking for. A quick and easy buying experienc3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV6JCK51245
Stock: 11063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 10,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,990
Auto Direct Cars - Edgewater Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E73E8K07573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,477$1,883 Below Market
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Gray RWD 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged Premium Reviews: * V8 models deliver a potent performance punch along with a symphony of engine and exhaust noise; predictable handling and powerful brakes instill confidence; the interior is as gorgeous as the exterior. Source: Edmunds 20/28 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ETXH8K43536
Stock: A2437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 16,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,850
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FU8H8K40559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,480
Plaza Jaguar - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 8-Speed Automatic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV1JCK48558
Stock: JCK48558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 45,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,977
Bob Baker Subaru - Carlsbad / California
LOW MILES - 45,595! XKR trim. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Seats, Supercharged, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged.EXPERTS RAVE"In turns, the XK's electronic stability control gave drivers plenty of leeway before activating, and the adaptive suspension returned impressive road holding and ride comfort." -KBB.com.MORE ABOUT USWhere it's so nice to be nicePlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XK XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4EC3FMB55066
Stock: 1693L-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,895
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42B12PA25282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,998$2,009 Below Market
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET7H8K43722
Stock: 19248744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,066 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
1994 Jaguar XJS, 2-door convertible, 4.0L inline 6-cylinder, automatic transmission, 15' aluminum wheels, tan top, tan leather interior, dual power seats, am/fm/cassette, ONLY 52,120 MILES, power windows, locks, keyless entry, new tires, see this car and others at www.troutwineautosales.com or give us a call at 1-866-521-3963
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX2744RC193188
Stock: A172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2018
- 46,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,949$3,985 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr 2dr Convertible V6 features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Indigo Blue Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Digital Signal Processor, Automatic Equalizer, Concealed Diversity Antenna, Power Convertible Top with Lining Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Body-Colored Door Handles, Clearcoat Paint, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power Spoiler, Black Side Windows Trim, Tires: P245/45R18 Front & P275/40R18 Rear, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, Composite/Aluminum Panels, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Bumper Insert, Black Grille with Chrome Surround, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Full Morzine Cloth Headliner, Front Center Armrest, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver Foot Rest, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Delayed Accessory Power, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Fixed Front Head Restraints, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Locking Glove Box, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Digital/Analog Display, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Systems Monitor, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 6-Way Sport-Style Front Seats -inc: manual/power adjustable driver and passenger 2-way manual fore/aft 2-way power height and 2-way power recline, Driver Seat, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Cargo Net, Front Map Lights, Cargo Space Lights, Air Filtration, Front Cupholder, Engine Immobilizer, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Sport Tuned Suspension, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Rear-Wheel Drive, 3.15 Axle Ratio, Double Wishbone Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Battery with Run Down Protection, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24V V6 Supercharged, 19 Gal. Fuel Tank, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Engine Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Airbag Occupancy Sensor Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E74E8K09848
Stock: MK09848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 103,748 miles
$13,600
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Excellent condition 2005 Jaguar XK8 Convertible.
Dealer Review:
The team truly cared for you as a person. No high pressure sales and they wanted to ensure you were truly happy with your purchase. They took the extra time to teach you how to use the Phone/Bluetooth connection and other great amenities of the car. Any concerns we had with the car, they resolved quickly. Unlike most dealerships they also completed your car registration and provided the needed up to date license plate. I felt like part of the family. This is a team of people you can trust!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42CX52A43743
Stock: 2A43743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,366 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
Rusty Wallace Toyota - Morristown / Tennessee
Leather. Pacific Blue 2001 Jaguar XK XK8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V8 DOHC 32VRecent Arrival!BEAUTIFUL CONVERTABLE! VERY GOOD CONDITION!We make sure you love what you drive! 423-714-1531.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42CX1NA14235
Stock: P-9820B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,888$1,577 Below Market
Puente Hills Subaru - City of Industry / California
Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Base **Attention!! Puente Hills Subaru uses an Advanced Software Program to shop the Market everyday!! This Program allows us to offer you the Best Value you can find anywhere!! We know you've done your Homework on-line and so have we!! Reviews: * V8 models deliver a potent performance punch along with a symphony of engine and exhaust noise predictable handling and powerful brakes instill confidence the interior is as gorgeous as the exterior. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Beware of salesperson J.R. & his closer Ali, they are more concerned with maximum commission and not the best interest of consumer, contrary to Corporate Subaru standards. Subaru is an excellent vehicle. Drive the extra mile to another dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET5H8K42309
Stock: PI4264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 86,357 miles
$12,997$1,236 Below Market
Quality Value Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B375B10505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,888
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
Dealer Review:
I bought three cars from this company in one week. The customer service is simple outstanding, from the salesman to the owner. No pressure sales just good quality merchandise. I love how the owner lets his merchandise speak for itself. I bought 2 Mercedes-Benz in one day. 1 for my daughter and 1 for my wife. After a few days he got another Merecedes in which my wife loved so we bought the first one back and struck a deal and the rest is history. I plan to buy another Mercedes Benz from him next month for myself. Auto Junction is my first stop for all my car buying needs. Great place to do business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44C779B13540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,029
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2015 Polaris White Jaguar F-TYPE Clean CARFAX.
Dealer Review:
Parks advertised a 2019 new Camaro SS on the Internet with a list price of $38,035.00, for sale for $31,866.00 with no qualifiers or disclaimers. Upon my inquiry it seems the price did not include discounts (most of which not everyone qualifies for) and dealer costs which increased the price by $6,000.00. It is terrible that this car dealership preys on those less astute in the car buying process by offering deceptive and false advertising just to get you in the door for a huge disappointment. Stay clear of this place. Those that participate in deceptive and false advertising are a disgrace to the car industry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E75F8K14297
Stock: 1K4591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
