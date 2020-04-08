Used INFINITI Convertible for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    162,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible

    35,459 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible

    28,609 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible

    39,671 miles

    $19,290

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL

    55,851 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,977

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    50,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,905

    $1,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    138,854 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    99,808 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,895

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    67,699 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    31,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,049

    $2,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition

    77,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    113,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    64,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible in White
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible

    46,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,488

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport in Red
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport

    27,386 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    43,696 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,400

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    107,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,998

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 in Red
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37

    25,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,950

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
