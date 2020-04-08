Used INFINITI Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 162,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,825 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2011 Infiniti G37 Convertible Key Features**Leather Seats**Navigation**Back-Up Camera**Alloy Wheels**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8BM954370
Stock: JL08620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 35,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$25,990
INFINITI of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Welcome to INFINITI of Scottsdale! Clean CARFAX. MP3, Backup Camera, Navigation / Navi / GPS, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Bluetooth? Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Bose Open Air Sound System, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Fr 19 x 8.5/Rr 19 x 9 Split V-Spoke Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Interior Accents Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System, NavWeather Reports & NavTraffic w/Real-Time Info, Performance Tire & Wheel Package, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Sonar System, Rear Wind Deflector, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2015 INFINITI Q60 Graphite Shadow ConvertiblePlease call our Internet Desk for more information or to schedule a test drive at your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with USB Inputs, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE5FM811379
Stock: P15034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,609 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,990
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8EM900944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,671 miles
$19,290
Crown Motors Toyota - Holland / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE9BM953258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,851 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,977
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2013 INFINITI G37 Convertible 2dr ***ipl***navigation and convertible features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight White with a Monaco Red Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
Dealer Review:
I found my BMW X1 on Edmunds and contacted the dealership via email. Manny called within the hour and we began working out the details. Carl was very patient with me in going over my purchase options. I live 5hrs away so we had most everything worked out before I got to the dealership the next day. Manny and I went for a test drive, and he showed me how to work all of the amenities of the car...and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Joel in finance is a total sweetheart and was also very patient in explaining everything and getting me the best APR (lower than my bank) and financing options with warranty. I have purchased & financed many, many cars over the years, but this was the most fun, pleasant experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. As a female, it is hard to find a good sales team that doesn't talk down to me or treat me like I don't know what I'm doing. I did not find that with this team. They are all great guys who want their customers to leave happy and come back again. Their selection & quality of inventory was amazing also. I highly recommend this dealership and will be back in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible IPL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE6DM770435
Stock: 20548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 50,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,905$1,977 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
[P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Navigation Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Hardtop Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation, Americas largest automotive retailer saves you time and money with MARKET-BASED PRICING, FREE CARFAX, DETAILED INSPECTION REPORT, FREE MAINTENANCE, and a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Call now to schedule your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
The sales associate was very helpful and made my experience enjoyable until it came to the finance man. I paid cash for the vehicle so I didn't think it would take to long. It took 1 hour and 20 minutes to get in to see him, starting at 10:20 p.m. Other than that very satisfied. Bye the way, the finance man was helpful and a complete crackup!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE6CM201499
Stock: CM201499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 138,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Black Obsidian, graphite Leather.Clean CARFAX.Black Obsidian 2010 INFINITI G37 Base /Hard Top Convertible, Navigation, BoseBlack Obsidian, graphite Leather, **ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE6AM355143
Stock: K355143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 99,808 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,895
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE3BM951568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,699 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Ford Road Motor Sales - Dearborn / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8AM353670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,049$2,776 Below Market
Hyundai of Cottonwood - Cottonwood / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE1DM230295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,600 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$12,999
Deals Automall - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE6AM351139
Stock: 351139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2012 INFINITI G37 Sport Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seats, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
Dealer Review:
Everyone in this dealership is very friendly and very helpful. I flew all the way from the east caost to buy this specific car and it was everything they said it was. After speaking to nia, jose and Frank on the phone they got everything ready for me the day I came and got the paperwork done. they pick me up from the airport had the car ready and deal was done just like that.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE7CM200667
Stock: 2006671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 64,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE3DM771073
Stock: 19322757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,488
Treasure Coast Lexus - Fort Pierce / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8EM901978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,386 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Recent Arrival! Vibrant Red 2012 INFINITI G37 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift RWD Well Equipped with, graphite Leather, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Single Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, graphite Leather.Please call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE9CM200234
Stock: CM200234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 43,696 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,400
Mark McLarty Ford Lincoln - North Little Rock / Arkansas
Pacific Sky, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seats, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Single Disc CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Convertible HardTop, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/BOSE Open Air Sound System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.Mark McLarty Ford has proudly been serving central Arkansas drivers since 2016. We want every driver that enters our doors to know that they have a trusted relationship with us, unlike any other in the automotive industry.2012 INFINITI G37 BaseClean CARFAX.Mark McLarty Ford Lincoln, in North Little Rock, Arkansas offers new and used Cars, Crossovers, SUVs and Trucks! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Let our financing department offer you competitive loan or lease financing options! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime 501-232-6500 www.markmclartyford.net.
Dealer Review:
I would just like to say that Chris Joshua made the purchase of my 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid a pleasant experience. I was in town from Houston visiting family for Thanksgiving and I was on a tight deadline to purchase a vehicle. Chris came through in a big way. I was looking to purchase a Ford Fusion Hybrid and there wasn’t one one the lot and Chris tracked one down for me and had it shipped to the Dealership and ready for me to pick up before I had to return back the Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE6CM201356
Stock: CM201356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 107,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,998$901 Below Market
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE2BM954347
Stock: 18937210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,950
Volvo Cars of Exeter - Exeter / New Hampshire
2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, 9.3GB Music Box, ABS brakes, BluetoothÂ Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Hard Drive Based Navigation System, Interior Accent Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM w/BOSE Open Air Sound System, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM NavTraffic. Clean CARFAX. Vibrant Red 2011 INFINITI G37 Convertible 2D Convertible RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Volvo Cars of Exeter offers an extensive inventory of QUALITY pre-owned vehicles for LESS! We go the extra mile during our reconditioning process to ensure that our vehicles meet the highest standard of QUALITY. We offer a wide selection of vehicles of different makes, models, styles, and colors to satisfy most buyers. If you don't see it...we could find it! If this vehicle doesn't meet all YOUR criteria, reach out to the Sales Department to speak with a pre-owned specialist to discuss all YOUR transportation needs! With access to hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles, we can find the perfect car for YOU! Get the best bang for YOUR buck at Volvo Cars of Exeter! We can be reached at 1-877-648-6586, or visit our showroom located at 140 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, NH 03833. We look forward to putting the right vehicle in YOUR driveway!
Dealer Review:
I was interested in trading in my vehicle (which I loved) for something with more current safety features. I drive ~100 miles/day for work, in traffic, so I need something safe, reliable, and comfortable. I’m now in a position where I am able to afford the next level up vehicle, so researched and test drove the GMC Acadia, VW Cross Sport, BMW X3, and Volvo XC40 and XC60, as well as looked at Audi and Mercedes. My experience at Exeter Volvo was by far the best of the bunch, which is saying a lot because I’ve bought my last 3 cars from the same salesman at GMC, who gave me his family discount last time. VW was so disinterested in selling me the car. BMW was super hard core pushy. My husband and I stopped by the dealership on a Sunday, thinking the dealership was closed. To our surprise, they weren’t. We worked with Mike Hart, who has extensive experience with Volvo. After discussing what I was interested in, we test drove the XC40 and then the XC60 Inscription T6. My trade-in had ventilated seats and we test drove on a 95F day, which made me realize ventilated seats are now a must feature for me. Mike spoke with Adam about stock availability and they had one demo available with the seats I was looking for. We returned 2 days later to test drive the XC60 Inscription T5 and I was instantly impressed. (Massage seats! Driver AND passenger?!?! 😍) My husband has been a mechanic for 35 years and worked on race cars. In 21 years I have never heard him say “I love this car” until this test drive. When we got back to the dealership, I signed the paperwork and scheduled the sale for Saturday. The entire process was friendly, informative, and supportive. I felt like Mike and Adam truly wanted to find me the car I wanted and didn’t try to sell me anything else. I also feel like I got a fair deal and was treated respectfully during negotiation. Adam even saved me an extra $1K because of the company I work for. They had an opportunity between test drives (Sunday and Tuesday) to sell to another customer and gave me first dibs. That spoke volumes to me. The car was a demo with 500 miles. Not driven much, but did have some interior scratches and blemishes. They put the effort in to make the car brand new again, to my complete satisfaction. I was really impressed with their commitment to making sure I was a happy customer. The finance experience was great. I probably could have gotten myself a lower interest rate through my credit union, but it’s was good enough and easier to go through Volvo. Leo was fantastic, straight-forward, and trustworthy. I did end up purchasing both an extended and tire warranty, and I feel good about that decision. Yesterday was my first commute to work in the new car. I am in love with this car! It’s amazing, has everything I was looking for and more. I’m exceptionally happy with my purchase and the overall experience. I plan to bring my car for service to Exeter and foresee myself being a repeat customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE1BM954498
Stock: 954498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI searches:
Related INFINITI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals