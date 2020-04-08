Used INFINITI Convertible for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars of Exeter - Exeter / New Hampshire

2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, 9.3GB Music Box, ABS brakes, BluetoothÂ Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Hard Drive Based Navigation System, Interior Accent Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM w/BOSE Open Air Sound System, Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM NavTraffic. Clean CARFAX. Vibrant Red 2011 INFINITI G37 Convertible 2D Convertible RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Volvo Cars of Exeter offers an extensive inventory of QUALITY pre-owned vehicles for LESS! We go the extra mile during our reconditioning process to ensure that our vehicles meet the highest standard of QUALITY. We offer a wide selection of vehicles of different makes, models, styles, and colors to satisfy most buyers. If you don't see it...we could find it! If this vehicle doesn't meet all YOUR criteria, reach out to the Sales Department to speak with a pre-owned specialist to discuss all YOUR transportation needs! With access to hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles, we can find the perfect car for YOU! Get the best bang for YOUR buck at Volvo Cars of Exeter! We can be reached at 1-877-648-6586, or visit our showroom located at 140 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, NH 03833. We look forward to putting the right vehicle in YOUR driveway!

I was interested in trading in my vehicle (which I loved) for something with more current safety features. I drive ~100 miles/day for work, in traffic, so I need something safe, reliable, and comfortable. I’m now in a position where I am able to afford the next level up vehicle, so researched and test drove the GMC Acadia, VW Cross Sport, BMW X3, and Volvo XC40 and XC60, as well as looked at Audi and Mercedes. My experience at Exeter Volvo was by far the best of the bunch, which is saying a lot because I’ve bought my last 3 cars from the same salesman at GMC, who gave me his family discount last time. VW was so disinterested in selling me the car. BMW was super hard core pushy. My husband and I stopped by the dealership on a Sunday, thinking the dealership was closed. To our surprise, they weren’t. We worked with Mike Hart, who has extensive experience with Volvo. After discussing what I was interested in, we test drove the XC40 and then the XC60 Inscription T6. My trade-in had ventilated seats and we test drove on a 95F day, which made me realize ventilated seats are now a must feature for me. Mike spoke with Adam about stock availability and they had one demo available with the seats I was looking for. We returned 2 days later to test drive the XC60 Inscription T5 and I was instantly impressed. (Massage seats! Driver AND passenger?!?! 😍) My husband has been a mechanic for 35 years and worked on race cars. In 21 years I have never heard him say “I love this car” until this test drive. When we got back to the dealership, I signed the paperwork and scheduled the sale for Saturday. The entire process was friendly, informative, and supportive. I felt like Mike and Adam truly wanted to find me the car I wanted and didn’t try to sell me anything else. I also feel like I got a fair deal and was treated respectfully during negotiation. Adam even saved me an extra $1K because of the company I work for. They had an opportunity between test drives (Sunday and Tuesday) to sell to another customer and gave me first dibs. That spoke volumes to me. The car was a demo with 500 miles. Not driven much, but did have some interior scratches and blemishes. They put the effort in to make the car brand new again, to my complete satisfaction. I was really impressed with their commitment to making sure I was a happy customer. The finance experience was great. I probably could have gotten myself a lower interest rate through my credit union, but it’s was good enough and easier to go through Volvo. Leo was fantastic, straight-forward, and trustworthy. I did end up purchasing both an extended and tire warranty, and I feel good about that decision. Yesterday was my first commute to work in the new car. I am in love with this car! It’s amazing, has everything I was looking for and more. I’m exceptionally happy with my purchase and the overall experience. I plan to bring my car for service to Exeter and foresee myself being a repeat customer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: JN1CV6FE1BM954498

Stock: 954498

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020