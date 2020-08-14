Used Hyundai Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,533$393 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Carpeted Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Hooks, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel w/Covers.2020 Hyundai Elantra SEFluid Metal2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VIVTHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF3LU988419
Stock: PRC36617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 55,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,900$552 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Hyundai Accent GLS is economically and environmentally smart. Hyundai clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accent GLS was gently driven and it shows. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Accent makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Accent: The Hyundai Accent is a subcompact available as either a sedan or a hatchback. Well-equipped in standard form, the Accent features an impressive 92.2 total cubic feet of passenger room, defying the myth of the small car's cramped cabin. Fuel economy is also impressive, averaging 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, thanks in part to special low rolling resistance tires. Strengths of this model include impressive interior passenger room, available as a hatchback or sedan, Affordability, strong standard feature list, and hybrid-like mileage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU796358
Stock: 796358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,238$318 Below Market
Hyundai of Greensburg - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF0HH191046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE20,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,995$519 Below Market
Sheehy Hyundai of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
CARFAX 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX!, HYUNDAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 10 YR / 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!, BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, POWER WINDOWS!, POWER LOCKS!, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND TOP OFF OF FLUIDS!, ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT SHEEHY HYUNDAI OF WALDORF 2910 CRAIN HWY, WALDORF, MD 20601***, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed, FWD, Machine Gray, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 15" x 6" Steel w/Covers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in MARYLAND! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace-They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process. Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF8KH458444
Stock: VR21857
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 8,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$14,970
Billion Auto Genesis of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A38KE086529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$12,892
Avondale Mazda - Avondale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pomegranate Red Metallic 2019 Hyundai Accent SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V black Cloth.28/38 City/Highway MPGAvondale Mazda is proudly serving and selling used and new cars in Avondale, Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Buckeye, Wickenburg. All vehicles go through our 105 point inspection by our certified technicians. We sell all makes and models including Mazda, Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Jeep, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and more!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A30KE068865
Stock: 91156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 116,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,900$381 Below Market
Earnhardt Toyota - Mesa / Arizona
Dealer Review:
Called Earnhardt Toyota yesterday and agreed to buy a car in their certified pre-owned inventory. I went down to buy the car after work. The dealership sold the car to another person as I arrived. I told the sales manager that they were not honoring their deal with me. He told me, "you can't expect me to hold a used car for you." I said, I bought another Camry from you last month, and asked them to keep an eye out for another Camry for me. The sales rep said he would. He did NOT keep his eye out for me. I called, rather I tried to call this dealership several times with their phones not working properly. When the sales manager asked me if he would like me to have him keep an eye out for a Camry, I told him his sales rep was supposed to do that for me already. He responded saying, he is 19 years old, that I should not expect him to be accountable to help me out. This completely floored me, I did not know how to respond to such a moronic statement. They sold the car out from under me, I can't expect their sales rep to be accountable to me, and I left the dealership completely dissatisfied. If this customer service reflects their best ability, then I will take my business somewhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L14HA044948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,000
Desert Sun Motors - Alamogordo / New Mexico
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Accent SE before someone takes it home!*This Hyundai Accent Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Clearcoat Paint, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, OPTION GROUP 01, OLYMPUS SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 5.5J x 15' Steel w/Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Hillstart Assist Control.*Stop By Today *Stop by Desert Sun Honda CDJR located at 1501 US 70 w, Alamogordo, NM 88310 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPC24A39KE054916
Stock: JU0154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,397
Toyota Escondido - Escondido / California
Galactic Gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Accident Free Carfax History, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Keyless Entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, One Owner, Overhead airbag, Portable Audio Connection, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction control.Thank you! Odometer is 1709 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG#1 volume Toyota Certified dealer in San Diego county! Top 10 volume Toyota Certified dealer in the country!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LF4KU743284
Stock: 69773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 91,434 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$1,068 Below Market
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA116245
Stock: 116245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,975
Nimnicht Chevrolet - Jacksonville / Florida
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 15,628! WAS $17,975, $1,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Carfax Available CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai SE with Machine Gray exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The front seats are supportive and well-cushioned for long-distance comfort. The Sonata conveys a spacious and airy feeling, with a decent amount of physical space in the front seats. The rear seats are also roomy." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $17,975. This Sonata is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: We are and have always been a family owned and operated business. Nimnicht, your friends in the car business since 1941. Come in today and experience our award winning difference, proud recipient of the 2019 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year Award. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Outstanding! Sales person was knowledgeable, trustworthy, and above all, personable. Guided me through the finance process and eventual purchase. Dealership installed the accessories I requested and took the time to ensure that I was TOTALLY satisfied! Great sales experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF6KH738837
Stock: 20-231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 12,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,988
Tim Castellaw Ford - Dyersburg / Tennessee
15" Steel Wheels w/Covers, 16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto Headlamp Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Outside Mirrors, Hood Insulator, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 (DISC), Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines, Remote keyless entry, SE A/T Popular Equipment Package 02 (DISC), Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Quartz White PearlOdometer is 18411 miles below market average!Try us NOW, Try us later, but TRY US! #Timcastellawautomotive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LFXHH125491
Stock: PT725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 43,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,988
Aubrey Alexander Toyota - Selinsgrove / Pennsylvania
Dealer Review:
Great experience and price on 4runner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF4JH356229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,640 miles
$14,775
Curry Hyundai - Cortlandt Manor / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF8HH167139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,200
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**.At Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE2CU351707
Stock: 206028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 27,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Miami Lakes - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Miami Lakes / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF0HH514730
Stock: 19156736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,888$2,956 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Gray. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.25/38 City/Highway MPG 25/38 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
Dealer Review:
I went to National because of a car I saw on their website. I went there to test drive and when I arrived they just got a nicer color of the BMW I wanted. I drove both and explained to the salesman Bob that my credit had some issues. Bob immediately got the Finance people to start working on my case. 1 hour later the told me what my down payment was and once I agreed, I was on my way out. If you want a nice car and have dings on your credit. Go to National.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF6GH413643
Stock: 413643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 37,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,008
Korum Hyundai - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF4KH442321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
