Used Hyundai Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2020 Hyundai Elantra SE

    4,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,533

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    55,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    $552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition

    10,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,238

    $318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Elantra SE

    20,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    $519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    8,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,970

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    38,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,892

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    116,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,900

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    24,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    33,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,397

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    91,434 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata SE

    15,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,975

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

    12,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    43,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition

    34,640 miles

    $14,775

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV

    144,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,200

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    27,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    62,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,888

    $2,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    37,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,008

    Details

