Used Hyundai Sedan for Sale Near Me

Earnhardt Toyota - Mesa / Arizona

�

Dealer Review:

Called Earnhardt Toyota yesterday and agreed to buy a car in their certified pre-owned inventory. I went down to buy the car after work. The dealership sold the car to another person as I arrived. I told the sales manager that they were not honoring their deal with me. He told me, "you can't expect me to hold a used car for you." I said, I bought another Camry from you last month, and asked them to keep an eye out for another Camry for me. The sales rep said he would. He did NOT keep his eye out for me. I called, rather I tried to call this dealership several times with their phones not working properly. When the sales manager asked me if he would like me to have him keep an eye out for a Camry, I told him his sales rep was supposed to do that for me already. He responded saying, he is 19 years old, that I should not expect him to be accountable to help me out. This completely floored me, I did not know how to respond to such a moronic statement. They sold the car out from under me, I can't expect their sales rep to be accountable to me, and I left the dealership completely dissatisfied. If this customer service reflects their best ability, then I will take my business somewhere else.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 38 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHE34L14HA044948

Certified Pre-Owned: No

