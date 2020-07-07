Used Hyundai Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 126,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
Casey Chevrolet - Newport News / Virginia
Odometer is 12895 miles below market average! Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.. 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Complimentary delivery to your home. See dealer for details * CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT FWD 2 Year/200,000 mi. Powertrain Limited Warranty. 3 Day Money Back Guarantee, Free Oil Changes & State Inspections. Casey Chevrolet in Newport News is a one-stop shop for quality car sales and service for shoppers and owners in Hampton Roads, Norfolk and Richmond. Our experienced and knowledgeable team of salespeople and certified mechanics will not only match you with the vehicle that best suits your taste, needs, and budget, but help you keep that vehicle running smoothly for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233586047091
Stock: CU92827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 96,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,889$843 Below Market
Royal Motors INC. - Voorhees / New Jersey
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Entourage today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Ultimate 4. This Hyundai Entourage also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, DVD Player, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Sport Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Luxury Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Luxury Seats, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Manashil at 856-346-2121 or royalman01@juno.com for more information. - BANK FINANCING STARTING AT 2.67% -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233386054573
Stock: 54573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 254,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,995
Hubler Auto Center - Rushville / Indiana
... 2008 Hyundai Entourage ... CARFAX: Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title ... The Hubler Auto Group, teamed with Hubler Auto Center, has sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles to Indiana customers since 1961. Deciding where to shop is a BIG decision. Let us make it an easy one. Carfax Report Purchased 08/12/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233X86044686
Stock: 20054D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 109,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,350
Dan Tobin Buick GMC Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels / Aluminum Wheels, ** Cruise Control. ***At Dan Tobin We Offer VIP Benefits Including A 3 Day/150 Miles Money Back Guarantee, 60- Day Limited Powertrain Warranty On Most Vehicles, And Market Based Pricing To Ensure A No Haggle Experience*** Odometer is 58069 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Hyundai Entourage 4D Passenger Van 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
Dealer Review:
I've worked with a number of dealerships in my day, but cannot remember a single experience where the salespeople were more friendly and helpful and just plain talk, no BS! I don't think I'll need to shop around for my next experience, can't see why I'd bother going anywhere else. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233076026728
Stock: 20SV113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 147,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$4,300
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Load up the family and enjoy our award-winning **Accident Free**2008**Hyundai**Entourage**GLS**Brake Assist**Remote Keyless Entry** proudly presented in Sonora Gold. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 242hp and is connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers exceptional economy and a smooth ride with near 25mpg on the open road. The Entourage exterior displays a contemporary design, with a V-shaped hood, projector-beam headlights, sculpted front fenders/bumper, and standard roof rails. Inside the GLS trim, features include seating for seven passengers, as well as cruise control, keyless entry, a tri-zone climate control system with rear air conditioning and a great-sounding AM/FM/CD audio system. Built to a standard befitting its stellar reputation, our Hyundai Entourage is well-equipped with good handling for a minivan its size. It gets good marks, making it a valid choice for those who need plenty of room to safely haul around a large family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come view or test-drive your new vehicle at 3030 Gateway Blvd Edmonton, Alberta. We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (402) 572-8080 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233986048437
Stock: A14892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 121,025 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Tim Dahle Ford - Spanish Fork / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233176022901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2007 Hyundai Entourage. This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233076022775
Stock: 502952B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,733 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Hyundai Entourage 4dr 4dr Wagon GLS features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233786051952
Stock: CYC-051952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 98,869 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Entourage comes equipped with these options: Warning signals-inc: oil pressure, stop/taillight failure, charging system, door ajar, airbag, brake fluid level, ABS/ESC, check engine, ignition chime, Transmission shift interlock, Tinted glass windshield w/sunshade band, Tilt steering wheel, Third row Hyundai Hideaway 60/40 split fold seat w/in floor storage, Side impact door beams, Secondary pwr outlets (4), Roof side rails, Roof mounted side curtain airbags, outboard on all three rows, and Removable second row bucket seats w/built in rollers. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233676016737
Stock: 26425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 99,978 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,861$1,509 Below Market
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **LOW MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **DVD/REAR ENTERTAINMENT**, ***CAPTAIN CHAIRS***, Entourage GLS, 4D Passenger Van, 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cranberry Red, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Airbags, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodycolor Exterior Door Handles, Chrome-Insert Bodyside Moldings, Cruise Control, Dual Bodycolor Power Side View Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Stability Control w/TCS & ABS, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Wiper De-Icer, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Sliding Rear Doors, Manual Tri-Zone Climate Control System, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Side Rails, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control. Recent Arrival!Odometer is 39179 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233886052060
Stock: P9806B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 138,788 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS --- 3.8L V6 ---AC --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- CRUISE CONTROL --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS ----ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- KEYLESS ENTRY --- POWER MIRRORS --- LUGGAGE RACK --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Rear door type: liftgate, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.33, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: removable captains chairs, Third row headrests: 3, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear
Dealer Review:
Went to them after we had obtained financing thru them. They had some really nice trucks(what I was looking for). After we arrived, we where treated very well. There where no high pressure sales people hovering over us/let us look and drive the vehicles with no hassle/treated us like people/not a sales number or quota. Bought a 2016 Dodge Ram and am very happy with it. Other big named dealers need to take some lessons from them. Nice show room/clean cars/friendly staff. Gave us a free oil change as well since oil looked old. Def give them a try. Art K. Miamisburg Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC233576037661
Stock: 22999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
