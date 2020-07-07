Used Hyundai Minivan for Sale Near Me

Dan Tobin Buick GMC Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio

Dealer Review:

I've worked with a number of dealerships in my day, but cannot remember a single experience where the salespeople were more friendly and helpful and just plain talk, no BS! I don't think I'll need to shop around for my next experience, can't see why I'd bother going anywhere else. Thanks!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMC233076026728

Stock: 20SV113A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020