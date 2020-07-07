Used Hyundai Minivan for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    126,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    96,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,889

    $843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    254,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    109,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,350

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    147,741 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    121,025 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage SE in Light Green
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage SE

    171,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    142,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage Limited in White
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage Limited

    98,869 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    99,978 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,861

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    138,788 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai searches:

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Hyundai For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles