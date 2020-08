Used Hyundai Luxury for Sale Near Me

Billingsley Hyundai of Lawton - Lawton / Oklahoma

Win a deal on this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate while we have it. Spacious but easy to maneuver, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine have lots of zip for a low price. It's outfitted with the following options: SCARLET RED, OPTION GROUP 01 -inc: standard equipment, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACE, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, and Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode. You've done your research, so stop by Billingsley Hyundai Of Lawton OK019 at 2502 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 this weekend to get a deal that no one can beat!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NMS5CAAXKH109765

Stock: 6744H

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020