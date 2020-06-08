Used Hyundai Luxury for Sale Near Me

381 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 381 listings
  • 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T in Dark Red
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T

    12,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate

    138 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $30,595

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    230 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $35,211

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE

    18,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL

    226 miles

    $41,990

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Silver
    used

    2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    320 miles

    $30,395

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Tucson Night in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Hyundai Tucson Night

    7,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate

    7,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL

    662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,600

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T in Orange
    used

    2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T

    12,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,679

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate

    18 miles

    $44,330

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL in Gray
    used

    2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL

    27,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,495

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE in Black
    used

    2020 Hyundai Palisade SE

    19,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate

    34,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,991

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited in White
    used

    2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    4,810 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $30,303

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Hyundai Palisade SE

    11,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $35,199

    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited in Black
    used

    2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited

    217 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $34,227

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate

    22,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 381 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Hyundai For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
$30,000+
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles