Used Hyundai Luxury for Sale Near Me

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T12,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,999
Billingsley Hyundai of Lawton - Lawton / Oklahoma
Win a deal on this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate while we have it. Spacious but easy to maneuver, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine have lots of zip for a low price. It's outfitted with the following options: SCARLET RED, OPTION GROUP 01 -inc: standard equipment, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACE, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, and Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode. You've done your research, so stop by Billingsley Hyundai Of Lawton OK019 at 2502 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 this weekend to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS5CAAXKH109765
Stock: 6744H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 138 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$30,595
Downey Hyundai - Downey / California
Navigation System. AWD 26/29 City/Highway MPG 7-Speed Automatic I4 Drivers from Norwalk, Commerce, Downey, El Monte, and Los Angeles can expect to find the Hyundai model to meet their needs here at Downey Hyundai. Take the step up to a certified pre-owned Hyundai. These vehicles hit top-notch standards, with an additional limited warranty, multipoint inspection, and all include a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Dealer Review:
As soon as we walked in we felt welcomed, everybody was nice and polite, our sales person Anthony was very professional and answer all of our questions. Highly recommend this dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K5CA56MU608976
Stock: 21K011U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 230 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$35,211
Parkway Hyundai - Wilmington / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
No pressure buying experience. Did most of the deal online. My salesman, Matt, was knowledgeable about the car and worked with me to get the deal I wanted. Staff is friendly. Great selection of vehicles. Great warranties and rebates. Thanks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS53AD6LH258802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,999
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***XL SE**AWD**PREMIUM PACKAGE**3RD ROW SEATS**BACK UP CAMERA**LEATHER**HEATED FRONT SEATS**LIKE NEW***We deliver from our floor to your door! Please call or email for more information.Iron Frost 3rd Row USB Outlet, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Detection System, Dual Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front LED Fog Lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/Auto Open, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Option Group 02, Power Height-Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Premium Door Sill Plates, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, SE Premium Package 02. 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic**MURDOCK NO REGRETS CERTIFIED!! **NO REGRETS MEANS IT WHEN THROUGH OUR METICULOUS 145 POINT INSPECTION**ALSO COMES WITH A COMPLIMENTARY WORRY-FREE 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!*****REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY IF APPLICABLE**VEHICLE FULLY INSPECTED BY A CERTIFIED HYUNDAI TECHNICIAN PLUS WE GUARANTEE YOUR PEACE OF MIND WITH OUR 5-DAY/500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY** COMPLIMENTARY CAR WASHES FOR LIFE***Life is full of regrets, car buying shouldn't be one of them - Murdock Hyundai*** Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Diane and her team were so attentive to our needs. We felt pampered but not pressured to buy the Kona. Features of the car were clearly explained and demonstrated. It was a great experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF5KU306659
Stock: CM22426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 226 miles
$41,990
Kolar Toyota - Duluth / Minnesota
Dealer Review:
Just purchased our 2nd vehicle from Kolar Toyota. Great experience both times. Salesman Steve F is top notch!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8R4DHE7LU077976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 320 miles
$30,395
Bentley Hyundai - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEH4J2XLH008801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995
Nashua Hyundai - Nashua / New Hampshire
21/26 City/Highway MPG.................................................................. ***Over 30 years of Sales and Service Excellence.*** The Thompson Auto Group provides complete financing and warranty coverage. Our service department and factory trained technicians are fully equipped to handle any make or model. Our dedicated sales staff is eager to provide you with professional dependable service, and will work hard to exceed your expectations. Please call ahead to Nashua Hyundani Mitsubishi to verify vehicle availability.
Dealer Review:
This was my first visit to Nashua Hyundai and I was certainly impressed to say the least. When walked in I was greeted by David...who treated me like a million bucks! He went above and beyond to get me into my new Hyundai Elantra and I really appreciate everyone here who helped. Thanks again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Night with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU018753
Stock: T13443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 7,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,998
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF4JU275584
Stock: 19363166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,600
Serra Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
Serra Toyota of Birmingham has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2020 Hyundai Palisade. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Palisade SEL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
Dealer Review:
Appreciate all the assistance - they treated me like family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8R24HE1LU129804
Stock: 129804R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,679
Don Chalmers Ford - Rio Rancho / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS53AA2KH134627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18 miles
$44,330
Herb Chambers Hyundai of Auburn - Auburn / Massachusetts
The first all-electric small SUV that boasts largest interior in its class is Hyundai's Kona Ultimate! Come experience the more efficient, quicker acceleration, longer range, and advanced safety technology it has to offer! Equipped with a 150 kW Electric Powertrain, 35v Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery system, permanent-magnet synchronous motor, 201-hp, and a single-speed automatic transmission with FRONT WHEEL DRIVE! Standard features include Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning-reverse, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping assist, Driver Attention Warning, high beam assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights/Taillights, side mirrors with turn-signal indicators, solar front glass, rear privacy glass, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, 8-way power driver seat, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather seating surfaces, 8' color touchscreen audio display, Infinity Audio System with onboard Navigation Traffic flow, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Heads up Display, Smart Cruise Control with Stop Go, BlueLink Connected Car System, rearview camera, wireless device charging, external temperature display, proximity key entry with push button start, and more! 'Kona Electric is awarded 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.'--hyundaiusa.com There's a reason Hyundai holds the title 'The Vehicle with America's Best Warranty,' 10 years or 100,000 miles! Before being distributed, every single Hyundai goes through rigorous testing in the most extreme conditions, to ensure safety and performance. One of our friendly and knowledgeable client care specialists would love to show you all of the advanced features in the beautifully new 2019 Hyundai Kona! Stop in at Herb Chambers Hyundai of Auburn today!
Dealer Review:
I would definitely say this was the best car buying experience I’ve had! Rick was super helpful and friendly and never tried to pressure me into anything I didn’t want. He kept everything moving quickly and had my car ready for me on the day he promised. Ryan in finance was also great and saved me from a headache in a few years. I will definitely be getting my next car from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
120 Combined MPG (N/A City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K53AG5KU049923
Stock: 20447NV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 27,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,495
Karl Klement Ford - Decatur / Texas
People everywhere will love the way this 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL drives with features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, and stability control. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $38,495. Want a SUV you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! With a suave becketts black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Contact Information: Karl Klement Ford, 2670 Highway 287 South, Decatur, TX, 76234, Phone: 2145460719, E-mail: klement@salespoint.dealerconnection.com.
Dealer Review:
My wife and I purchased two vehicles from Karl Klement Ford Pre-owned inventory and couldn't be happier with our vehicles, their amazing service, the price, and the service after the sale. We would highly recommend Karl Klement Ford to anyone who is looking for a great vehicle and even better service. Mark & Misty W.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8R44HE1LU029132
Stock: U029132U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,995
Acadiana Mazda - Lafayette / Louisiana
Look at this 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Palisade comes equipped with these options: OPTION GROUP 01, BLACK/GRAY, STAIN RESISTANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BECKETTS BLACK, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Painted Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, shift-by-wire and drive mode select w/snow mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. See it for yourself at Acadiana Mazda, 1700 SW Evangeline Trwy, Lafayette, LA 70508.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8R14HE7LU063780
Stock: 21141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,991
Hyundai of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Hyundai of Cool Springs is pumped up to offer this great 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate in White. AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Hey! Want to save time? Text CARLOAN to 96300 and get Pre-approved for Financing before coming to the dealership! Nicely equipped with: AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 12 Speakers, 3.041 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/HD/MP3 w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Hyundai of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details.2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF2HU175168
Stock: HP4326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 4,810 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,303
Long Hyundai - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Dealer Review:
Chad helped me get into a Jeep. He understood what I wanted and was very helpful and knowledgeable. Great experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEH4J21LH011005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$35,199
AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado
3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim Option Group 01 Sierra Burgundy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2020 Hyundai Palisade? This is it. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Hyundai Palisade has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Take home this 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Hyundai Palisade as past service records are included. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Hyundai Palisade is so immaculate it is practically new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I had an amazing purchasing experience. Zee my salesman, Bob the general manager and Jenny in finance were the best ever!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Palisade SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8R1DHE5LU051370
Stock: LU051370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 217 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,227
Genesis of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS53AD7LH228966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,499
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
Beautiful one owner third row Suv, and loaded up with nice features and equipment! This vehicle can be seen at Liberty Hyundai Mazda, 404 Cambell St in Rapid City, SD. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call one of our certified sales consultants at 605-716-2000 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF7JU280665
Stock: 21PS001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
