Used Hyundai Luxury for Sale Near Me

The first all-electric small SUV that boasts largest interior in its class is Hyundai's Kona Ultimate! Come experience the more efficient, quicker acceleration, longer range, and advanced safety technology it has to offer! Equipped with a 150 kW Electric Powertrain, 35v Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery system, permanent-magnet synchronous motor, 201-hp, and a single-speed automatic transmission with FRONT WHEEL DRIVE! Standard features include Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning-reverse, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping assist, Driver Attention Warning, high beam assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights/Taillights, side mirrors with turn-signal indicators, solar front glass, rear privacy glass, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, 8-way power driver seat, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, leather seating surfaces, 8' color touchscreen audio display, Infinity Audio System with onboard Navigation Traffic flow, Android Auto Apple CarPlay, Heads up Display, Smart Cruise Control with Stop Go, BlueLink Connected Car System, rearview camera, wireless device charging, external temperature display, proximity key entry with push button start, and more! 'Kona Electric is awarded 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.'--hyundaiusa.com There's a reason Hyundai holds the title 'The Vehicle with America's Best Warranty,' 10 years or 100,000 miles! Before being distributed, every single Hyundai goes through rigorous testing in the most extreme conditions, to ensure safety and performance. One of our friendly and knowledgeable client care specialists would love to show you all of the advanced features in the beautifully new 2019 Hyundai Kona! Stop in at Herb Chambers Hyundai of Auburn today!

I would definitely say this was the best car buying experience I’ve had! Rick was super helpful and friendly and never tried to pressure me into anything I didn’t want. He kept everything moving quickly and had my car ready for me on the day he promised. Ryan in finance was also great and saved me from a headache in a few years. I will definitely be getting my next car from them.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

120 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 108 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8K53AG5KU049923

Stock: 20447NV

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020