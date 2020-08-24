Used Hyundai Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    77,765 miles

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    72,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    72,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    86,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,272

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    105,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    76,395 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE

    66,999 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

    $266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE

    64,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV

    62,220 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,290

    $907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring

    29,728 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV

    65,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    69,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,591

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV

    43,491 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    77,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,481

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    52,371 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,920

    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T

    90,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    38,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,000

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    94,555 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,991

    $871 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
