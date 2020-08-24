Used Hyundai Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 77,765 miles
$12,599
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9BU054966
Stock: 18693709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, MOONROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALLOY WHEELS.This rear wheel drive 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring features an impressive 3.80 Engine with a Empire State Gray Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 72,119 miles this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# EU118424* Toyota Direct has this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.80 engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Wheel Locks, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 220 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
Dealer Review:
I bought a car today with the help of Mr. Perry. He is an amazing asset to your company. He sold me a cat about 17 years ago and continued to sell us cars for many years as we have purchase several from your dealership. He always takes my needs and wants into consideration when looking for the right car for me. Iwill continue to recommend him to my family and friends. I have to utmost trust and respect for Mr Perry. Thank you sir for treating us like family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJXEU118424
Stock: EU118424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 72,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This low mileage Hyundai Genesis Coupe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: The Hyundai Genesis takes direct aim at the luxury/sports coupe segment. The base 2.0L MSRP starts at just over $22,000 yet features a 6-speed transmission, Bluetooth and remote keyless entry, not to mention a 210 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The V6 model comes with dual exhaust, dual-zone climate control and leather seats. With the Genesis, Hyundai has a proven performance winner. With a curvaceous profile and a cockpit-style interior layout, the Genesis stands out as a stylish rival to both traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the INFINITI G37. The V6 coupe is able to accelerate to 60 mph in less than six seconds and only requires regular gasoline, while the 4-cylinder model boasts a fuel economy highway estimate of 30 mpg. Interesting features of this model are very competitive pricing, Lots of affordable luxury, great handling, powerful engine lineup, and aggressive styling
Dealer Review:
Ian is THE MAN!!! He has insurance connections, and does everything he can to help you drive away in your new car the SAME day!!! It was well after business hours, but he assisted me with his insurance guy that hooked me up with a very low rate for full coverage. One stop shop! This is the place to get your next ride...they are AWESOME!!! They offer warranties, great vehicles, and optional financing. EVERYTHING you need! Best experience I’ve had!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KHXCU074354
Stock: 074354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 86,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,272$411 Below Market
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPGKings Toyota Certified Vehicle: Buy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle, and a 6 month/6,000 mile power-train vehicle service agreement.We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.Reviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD6DU091718
Stock: DU091718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 105,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,000$1,798 Below Market
Jim Schmidt Ford - Hicksville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7DU088245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,395 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Suntrup Hyundai South - Saint Louis / Missouri
Nordschleife Gray Pearl 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 5-Speed Automatic with ShiftronicThe Suntrup family have been servicing and selling cars since 1957 for the St Louis area.The Suntrup Automotive Group is active in its communities and believes in giving back. Today Suntrup Automotive Group has nine brands, eleven locations, thousands of cars and is every bit committed to providing excellent customer service in every aspect of the business. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 5926 So Lindbergh Blvd St Louis, Missouri, proudly serving drivers from Ballwin, Affton and Kirkwood. We're very much looking forward to it.2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Odometer is 12796 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU075790
Stock: H14050-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 66,999 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,500$266 Below Market
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Titanium Gray Metallic 2013 Hyundai Elantra SE 2D Coupe FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT This Hyundai Elantra is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Handsfree, Sunroof/Moonroof, Local Trade, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active ECO System, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Aluminum Pedals, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front Door Map Pockets, Front Fog Lights, Hood Insulator, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Manual Air Conditioning, One Touch Up Drivers Window, Option Group 01 w/6-Speed Automatic, Power Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Spoiler, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Sliding Center Armrest, Solar Glass, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Unique Grille, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. Odometer is 34917 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPG Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH6AE5DU015692
Stock: 4015692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 64,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,999$910 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
No accidents on the CARFAX. A warranty on the engine and transmission. Sunroof, leather and an automatic make this 2 door coupe really special.
Dealer Review:
When the lease on my 2016 Outlander Sport was nearing its end, I knew without a doubt that I would be continuing my relationship with White Bear Mitsubishi, and more specifically, Nancy Miller. I was interested in leasing the new Eclipse Cross, and as was my experience previously, Nancy walked me through the process, effortlessly, being flexible with scheduling our appointments (as I work three jobs), and answering any and all questions I had throughout the lease process. Nancy and Richard Ross Herod lll exemplify the word “service”, from the moment I walked through the door, to the moment I drove my 2019 Eclipse Cross LES off the lot. Run, don’t walk to White Bear Mitsubishi if you’re in the market for a reliable, vehicle without the purchasing nightmares you usually associate with the car buying experience. Ask for Nancy Miller. She’ll take very good care of you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH6AE9DU001343
Stock: W96214T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 62,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,290$907 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA COUPE EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS AND LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTION / PREMIUM WHEELS/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/ SATELLITE RADIO/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH6AH1EU028869
Stock: LLM7136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 29,728 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2dr 2dr V6 3.8L Automatic Grand Touring with Blk Lth features a 3.8L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Santiago Silver with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ7EU114055
Stock: 114055RA7163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 65,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH6AE0DU011694
Stock: 18924672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,591
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Genesis Coupe features the following options: OPTION GROUP 01, IPOD/USB CABLE, IBIZA BLUE, CARGO MAT, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy -inc: Euro flange wheel lip, silver-painted aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, and Trip Computer. Stop by and visit us at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
Dealer Review:
My car was totaled and I was thinking of a Ford Edge and I listen to the Car Pro Show and he talks about Tomball Ford and itâs a Car Pro certified dealer. I went to the dealership and spent some time with Jorge and not only did I get a vehicle, I got it at an awesome price and zero interest for 72 months. Not only had my credit been screwed up, because I was stupid and helped my roommate get a car. Needless to say, she screwed me bad and now my score sucks. Jorge and Tomball Ford worked there butts off and got me zero interest and think, what dealership would go through that time and effort? None that I have ever dealt with. All I have to say, if youâre going to look for a Ford, just give them a shot. I guarantee you wonât be disappointed! If you have to drive, I guarantee it will be worth it! (No, I am not being paid to say this) I was just this happy about Jorge and this dealership. You must ask for Jorge, he truly knows the business and how to pull strings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXEU117092
Stock: EU117092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 43,491 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,599
CarMax Midlothian - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Midlothian / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Base PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH6AH7EU027239
Stock: 18160486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,481
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Circuit Silver Metallic 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTOdometer is 8524 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGCome in and see why people buy from Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai and then send their friends and family. We pride ourselves on being the best in customer service and giving you the best deal possible. And if you have good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, or are a first time buyer, we can help! Call Spradley Chevrolet Hyundais Internet Department today at 719-544-8162 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Impala and Suburbans or Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Accents. And dont forget, we have all makes and models of pre-owned to choose from. Located at 2146 HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, Oh Yes You Can! Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai, your dealership for all of Southwest, Southeast and Southern, Colorado!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD8DU082454
Stock: H20106A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 52,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,920
Bert Ogden Harlingen Hyundai - Harlingen / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1140 miles below market average!2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 White RWD 6-Speed Manual V6Reviews:* Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ7FU122092
Stock: U17265B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 90,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Rise V Auto West - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7EU121343
Stock: 7319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,000
Manly Hyundai - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is pumped up to offer this wonderful 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Black Pearl. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ1GU133123
Stock: Y28793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 94,555 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,991$871 Below Market
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
Santiago Silver exterior and Black interior, 3.8L Base trim. ***Just Traded In***. PRICED TO MOVE $300 below Kelley Blue Book! Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, OPTION GROUP 01, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio. SEE MORE!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!OPTION PACKAGESEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "Visibility is excellent all around, and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it possible for drivers of all sizes to fine-tune the seating position. As a bonus, the front seats are also comfortable enough to make the Genesis Coupe a great road trip companion.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
Dealer Review:
Great experience all the way around. Jesse and Shelby were very helpful, great to work with and most of all the process was painless, fast, and transparent. Thank you guys and we are excited to be part of the MINI family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ6FU123380
Stock: 3M00420A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
