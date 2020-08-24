Used Hyundai Coupe for Sale Near Me

Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, MOONROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALLOY WHEELS.This rear wheel drive 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring features an impressive 3.80 Engine with a Empire State Gray Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 72,119 miles this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# EU118424* Toyota Direct has this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.80 engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Wheel Locks, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 220 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.

Dealer Review:

I bought a car today with the help of Mr. Perry. He is an amazing asset to your company. He sold me a cat about 17 years ago and continued to sell us cars for many years as we have purchase several from your dealership. He always takes my needs and wants into consideration when looking for the right car for me. Iwill continue to recommend him to my family and friends. I have to utmost trust and respect for Mr Perry. Thank you sir for treating us like family.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHHU6KJXEU118424

Stock: EU118424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020