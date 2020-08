Used HUMMER Truck for Sale Near Me

Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California

Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN22U95H129261

Stock: 20522

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-26-2018