Used HUMMER Truck for Sale Near Me

- 20,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,999
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H129261
Stock: 20522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2018
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900
Golden Auto Sales - Byron / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNRNJEE1A8100033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$43,777$2,987 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Far and away the best available 2008 Hummer H2 SUT around. A mere 48k miles ago it was new and still retains that Luster. Upgraded in 2008 from 6.0 Liter to 6.2 and enhanced with a bullet proof 6l80E 6 speed transmission. (480) 454-3844 This Ultra Marine Metallic Blue H2 is loaded far above and beyond the GM Publicly offered Luxury packages that included Sunroof, DVD System, Leather. No accidents, original paint, non-smoker, Squeaky clean and clear title, clean and clear CarFax. We customize Hummers on a frequent basis if you you have different desires or needs we are at your disposal. If you would like us to change anything, just ask! We also take trade-ins...Including wives or significant others that get in the way of you buying what you want! Oh and Guys, make sure you get your permission slip from the wife before calling!! We also have Credit Union financing! We also have Extended Warranties available! 100% Torture Free Car Buying Experience. Scout's Honor. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844
Dealer Review:
We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22898H106974
Stock: 11780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,224 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,495$1,152 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2005 Stealth Gray Hummer H2 SUT CARFAX One-Owner. NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, CHROME WHEELS, LOW MILES, 17'' x 8.5'' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Lux Series, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
Dealer Review:
I received a better price for my used car than anyone else I went to. The process was quick and the entire staff was very friendly. They had a great selection of other cars as well. It's great because they're not a single brand, you get to see so many different makes and models. I will definitely be back for buying or selling my next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H133231
Stock: 13052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,694 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
Bill Gatton Nissan - Bristol / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. FRESH TRADE!, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, CD PLAYER, MP3 CAPATIBLE STEREO, 5.3L V8 MPI, light cashmere Leather. Shop in store or on-line. We can bring the vehicle to you! Our vehicles and facility are sanitized per CDC guidelines for your safety. Black 2009 Hummer H3T Alpha 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.3L V8 MPIONLY at Bill Gatton Nissan of Bristol, TN will you find that our dealership prides itself in a simple process of putting our customers needs first. With a friendly sales staff waiting to meet all of your needs before, during, and after the sale. Call us today for a showing or with any questions @ 1-866-288-4356.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3T Alpha with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNEN13L198126028
Stock: 20N0712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 63,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$29,000$2,417 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 HUMMER H2 4dr 4WD 4dr SUT features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pewter Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Winch -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H100103
Stock: 0763K32
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 104,592 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Jims Auto Sales - Fontana / California
We have sourced a very nice 2009 HUMMER H3T 4X4. Should you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive please don't hesitate to contact us. - AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNEN13E198133031
Stock: SP12751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 111,509 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,950$1,908 Below Market
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Rear air conditioning, Traction control. 2006 Hummer H2 SUT BaseThank you for looking at our inventory and please call 423-282-2493 with any questions or for more information. Sincerely, the Bill Gatton of Johnson City Staff. 2909 North Roan St. Johnson City, TN.
Dealer Review:
David was great. I have been looking for my father truck for months after he passed away, I found it here at Bill Gatton all the way from PA. David made this process great with myself flying down to TN to purchase this truck back. Thank you for the great and heartfelt process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U56H106299
Stock: 06299PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 137,232 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ Enter *ONE OWNER* ~Enter Year & Make ~ Enter Vehicle Slogan ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U97H109319
Stock: SA10000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 48,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2006 HUMMER H2 . Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This HUMMER H2 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2006 4WD HUMMER H2 is king of the off-road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the HUMMER H2 . Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This HUMMER H2 is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U16H112648
Stock: 5082651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 120,120 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
The 2009 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,614-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it goes.. Get the right car at the right price. Never get lost again with this SUV's easy to use navigation system. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. You'll also love this vehicle's convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, anti-theft system, extremely convenient cruise control and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN02269H100986
Stock: G359917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 105,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,000
Hi-Country Chevrolet - Aztec / New Mexico
Carbon Black Metallic 2009 Hummer H3T 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC Odometer is 27832 miles below market average! Located in Aztec NM, and serving Farmington, Durango, Cortez, Pagosa, and Bayfield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNEN13E598131296
Stock: C108268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 85,851 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,877
Bertera Chevrolet - Palmer / Massachusetts
**CLEAN CARFAX **6.0L 8-Cylinder Supercharged! 4x4, SUT Luxury, Power Heated Bucket Seats, Leather, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Rear DVDs, Meticulously Maintained New Car Trade-In! Fully Serviced and Warrantied! Loaded with Power Options and So Much More! Price shown may vary depending on cash purchase or lenders conditions. To qualify for internet pricing you must mention this advertisement at the time of sale. The features shown are VIN drawn from when the car was sold new and may vary as a pre-owned vehicle. All Pricing Shown is for a Wholesale Internet Complete Transaction only. Any Transaction that Involves Dealer Facilitated Financing, Trade-In's or Bank Fees Are Subject to Additional Cost of up to $2,150.00 per Transaction. Also, In Store Transactions with the same parameters listed Above may be Subject To the $2,150.00 Cost Increase As Well. Additional vehicles may be available, please contact dealer for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (K16) Air compressor with air valve located in bed, (YE2) Suspension Package, Air, 5 link, (VS1) First aid kit, (B37) Floormats, 'Rubber Mudder', (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (V33) Tool kit, with portable lamp, (V20) Brush guard, radiator and grille, (V54) Roof rack, double crossbar, black, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months -no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. [492.75 N-M] @ 3600 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Went in looking to replace my Nissan, transmission was going on it. Matt Coppedge helped me pick a new SUV and made it simple, got more than I thought my trade was worth and a great deal on the new one, was in and out in a couple hours. Got a new chevy equinox I pick up tomorrow! Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U35H109989
Stock: V13713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 95,103 miles
$26,895
Malloy Chevrolet - Winchester / Virginia
17' x 8.5' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 9 Speakers, Air Compressor, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Aluminum Fuel Filler Door, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD & Cassette, Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lux Series, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Uplevel Chrome Package, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4WD CARFAX One-Owner. Stealth Gray Odometer is 25459 miles below market average! SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com. Some of the Best Prices in the Tri-State!!! ***Most Vehicles Come with 4 Month or 4,000 Miles 100% Power Train Warranty*** Check Out all Our Inventory At www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H126246
Stock: 94358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 48,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Pride Auto Sales - Fredericksburg / Virginia
*Custom Wheels & Tires* *Suspension Package* *Back-up Camera* *Sunroof*
Dealer Review:
Pride auto sales is a very friendly place to buy your first car. They were very professional and helpful during the car buying process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNEN13E098155828
Stock: PAS_1175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,125 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Power Package*, Off Road Package*, Memory Package*, Tow Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Base Equipment Package. Yellow 2005 Hummer H2 SUT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFILet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
Dealer Review:
My experience buying from Carmel Motors was outstanding! I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata and it was the smoothest car buying experience that I ever had. After a bad experience at another local dealership, Tyler, my sales representative was very pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales process was quick and easy and since I was already pre-approved for financing, I was literally in and out of the dealership in about an hour. I will definitely be back to Carmel Motors and refer everyone I know that is looking for a vehicle to stop by their dealership. They have great cars, excellent service and an outstanding staff!! Thank you all!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H108350
Stock: SG-C01350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 92,287 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN** is offered to you for sale by Dallas Autos Direct. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This HUMMER H2 SUT is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. In addition to being well-cared for, this HUMMER H2 SUT has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN**. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT: The 2007 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,400-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it shows up, and you're not likely to encounter three other H2s at the local neighborhood four-way stop. The H2's impressive off-road capabilities are courtesy of its monstrous 315-series tires and aggressive approach and departure angles, and its 6,700-pound towing capability keeps up with other full-size pickups. The H2's styling and attitude is obviously inspired by the military-style H1, but it costs half as much. Interesting features of this model are makes an entrance like no other., Off-road capability, and towing capacity Finance available with applicable fees.
Dealer Review:
I looked at and bought a Lexis on line. I live in the s.w. Houston area. I dealt with Justin Wang. They delivered the car, it was in perfect shape and everything advertised was correct. These are great people and I will always buy my auto's from them. P.S. just received my title and tags yesterday with a new safety sticker.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H101607
Stock: 7H101607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 99,412 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,977$1,944 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD SOUTH~~~ 426 N STATE RD 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Bad or No Credit?? REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION. Take Home this 2007 Hummer H2. Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, Winch - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Like many people I struggled deciding on a car. I met Chale and he gave me so many great options and tips that best fit my purpose. He focused on my needs for before matching me to several cars. I loved having choices. So I made the choice BMW i8 and I’m really happy. The purchase process was extremely easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U57H100939
Stock: 100939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
