Used HUMMER SUV for Sale Near Me

MOYER NISSAN is proud to offer this. 2006 Hummer H3 Yellow Luxury Odometer is 84057 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 16' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Tubular Assist Steps, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Locking Rear Differential, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SC, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. ALL NON CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 90 DAY MOYER NISSAN ASSURANCE PACKAGE. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!

This dealership was amazing to work with. They sold me a used 2014 Chevy Cruze that looks and runs amazing on 12/30/19. I had got into contact with the Manager, Michael Jordan, and was able to tell him what I was looking for in a vehicle, my price range, and time frame for looking to purchase a vehicle. He swiftly responded and directed me to several vehicles that potentially met my needs which I told him. We scheduled a time for me to visit the dealership and he set me up with his excellent Sales Consultant Eric Naumann. They showed me a 2008 Sonata and the car I chose, the 2014 Cruze. They provided me the history of the car, in this instance there had only been one previous owner, and profiled it for me by telling me it was a single owner vehicle, non-smoker, lightly driven, and the maintenance the shop had made to the vehicle since it's arrival. The auto maintenance shop and detailers at this dealership did superb work. Tires and oil were new/fresh, vehicle spotless, and it sounded great on the test drive. During the process Eric provided answers to all my questions about the vehicle, it's history, the work done on it at the dealership, etc. He was incredibly knowledgeable or had the ability to get the information I was requesting by other Consultants at the dealership. Michael would stop by during the whole process to check up on me and ask if I enjoyed the vehicle, if there were any concerns or questions, if I had any other preferences and would like to seek out a different alternative, etc. He truly wanted to place me in the vehicle that best suited my needs and wants for the price I wanted to pay and he most definitely succeeded. Other members of the staff at the dealership such as John Chehovich, or JC as he goes by, were incredibly informative on the financing, paperwork, and payment processes for the dealership. I felt well-informed, respected, and that I received a truly incredible deal for my vehicle. I truly want to thank the team at Moyer Nissan for their incredible work and for the deal they worked out for me. Highly recommend making car purchases through them.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 5GTDN136368148638

Stock: 190811B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020