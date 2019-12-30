Used HUMMER SUV for Sale Near Me
- 193,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,999$750 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136068147589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,385 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> At The Sharpest Rides we understand that delivering top quality service is the only way to earn business. We promise to make your next car buying experience efficient and relaxed. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> This mid-size suv has a L5, 3.7L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E978231970
Stock: S47078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- used
2007 HUMMER H277,290 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
McElveen Buick GMC - Summerville / South Carolina
SUV trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXP, LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP,, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (325 HP [2, Serviced here. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, includes (B58) Floor mats, Black, carpeted, front and rear, removable, (482) Seat and interior trim, uplevel leather seating surfaces, (UC6) Audio system, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer, (R13) Chrome Appearance Package, (BVT) Regular Production Accessory, Assist steps, chrome plated, stainless steel tubular, (V67) Regular Production Accessory, Roof rack, double crossbar, brushed aluminum, (AS3) Seat, third row folding, single-passenger, (P44) Wheels, chrome aluminum, (ND1) Fuel filler door, chrome aluminum, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, includes (DK8) mini overhead console, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. OF TORQUE [492.75 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). HUMMER SUV with Pewter Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 5200 RPM*. Serviced here Edmunds.com explains 'Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats.'. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Charleston area. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Charleston area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We stopped in to look at trading our 2013 GMC PICKUP towards a newer truck (2016-17) but left with a brand new truck that we leased! It’s beautiful and it was a really great experience dealing with John , Randy & the finance department. Friendly, helpful & willing to find us the perfect fit for our needs... especially financial!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U97H100201
Stock: 18379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 150,450 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,990$2,328 Below Market
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Yellow 2003 Hummer H2 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI
Dealer Review:
I really love my new 2018 GMC Terrain. It's taking a bit to get used to the new features of the vehicle (from my previous one.) Felipe Martinez was an awesome salesperson. Felipe and the rest of the staff at Norfolk GM Auto Center were awesome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23UX3H107832
Stock: 00906B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2007 HUMMER H3138,207 miles
$9,985
Countryside GM Auto Group - Beaver Dam / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E278227209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,980
Moyer Nissan - Wernersville / Pennsylvania
MOYER NISSAN is proud to offer this. 2006 Hummer H3 Yellow Luxury Odometer is 84057 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 16' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Tubular Assist Steps, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Locking Rear Differential, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SC, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Luxury Package 1SC (Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, and ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer), Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package (Full Locking Rear Differential), 16' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Tubular Assist Steps, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter ALL NON CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 90 DAY MOYER NISSAN ASSURANCE PACKAGE. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!
Dealer Review:
This dealership was amazing to work with. They sold me a used 2014 Chevy Cruze that looks and runs amazing on 12/30/19. I had got into contact with the Manager, Michael Jordan, and was able to tell him what I was looking for in a vehicle, my price range, and time frame for looking to purchase a vehicle. He swiftly responded and directed me to several vehicles that potentially met my needs which I told him. We scheduled a time for me to visit the dealership and he set me up with his excellent Sales Consultant Eric Naumann. They showed me a 2008 Sonata and the car I chose, the 2014 Cruze. They provided me the history of the car, in this instance there had only been one previous owner, and profiled it for me by telling me it was a single owner vehicle, non-smoker, lightly driven, and the maintenance the shop had made to the vehicle since it's arrival. The auto maintenance shop and detailers at this dealership did superb work. Tires and oil were new/fresh, vehicle spotless, and it sounded great on the test drive. During the process Eric provided answers to all my questions about the vehicle, it's history, the work done on it at the dealership, etc. He was incredibly knowledgeable or had the ability to get the information I was requesting by other Consultants at the dealership. Michael would stop by during the whole process to check up on me and ask if I enjoyed the vehicle, if there were any concerns or questions, if I had any other preferences and would like to seek out a different alternative, etc. He truly wanted to place me in the vehicle that best suited my needs and wants for the price I wanted to pay and he most definitely succeeded. Other members of the staff at the dealership such as John Chehovich, or JC as he goes by, were incredibly informative on the financing, paperwork, and payment processes for the dealership. I felt well-informed, respected, and that I received a truly incredible deal for my vehicle. I truly want to thank the team at Moyer Nissan for their incredible work and for the deal they worked out for me. Highly recommend making car purchases through them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136368148638
Stock: 190811B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 154,485 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
...JUST TRADED IN, NICE WHEELS & NEW TIRES, IN GREAT SHAPE, 4X4, HARD TOP,,*LOOKS & RUNS GREAT!! Well maintained!**LIFTED** Lots of extras ! MUST SEE VERY CLEAN, PERFECT FOR OFF ROAD OR SOME FAMILY FUN.HURRY THESE REALLY DON'T LAST LONG , , CALL(425)745-8500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U53H148370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,592 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
NoHo Auto Sales - North Hollywood / California
CASH ONLY!! LEMON LAW BUY BACK TITLE - ALL ISSUES ADDRESSED & �GREAT WORKING CONDITION CASH ONLY!! LEMON LAW BUY BACK TITLE - ALL ISSUES ADDRESSED & �GREAT WORKING CONDITION CASH ONLY!! LEMON LAW BUY BACK TITLE - ALL ISSUES ADDRESSED & �GREAT WORKING CONDITION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U73H117878
Stock: 100255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 HUMMER H398,135 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,800
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This 2009 HUMMER H3 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTEN13E398114084
Stock: 02580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2008 HUMMER H3215,260 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,992
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Sunroof; Power; Extra Large Sun/Moonroof Trailering Equipment Seat Adjuster; Driver 8-Way Power With Power Lumbar Control Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Ebony; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.7L Dohc 5-Cylinder Mfi (242 Hp [180.4 Kw] @ 5600 Rpm; 242 Lb-Ft Of Torque [326.7 N-M] @ 4600 Rpm) Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 4.56 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tires; P265/75R16 All-Terrain; Blackwall Victory Red Wheels; 5 - 16" X 7.5" (40.6 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Very smooth process, had multiple people helping on the deal. Bought from far out of state and it was still much easier than working with the local dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H3 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTEN13E788110943
Stock: 88110943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2006 HUMMER H2125,004 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has a V8, 6.0L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> We understand at The Sharpest Rides that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H100563
Stock: S46894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- used
2007 HUMMER H3176,652 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E778208011
Stock: AD208011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,498
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.19.20 Expires close of business 08.23.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC, Ebony/Morocco w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Emergency communication system, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2006 Hummer H3 Luxury New Price!Birch White *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Recent Arrival!Hummer 2006 H3 Luxury 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4WD
Dealer Review:
Amazing sales representative and had a great experience buying a vehicle. I would recommend to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136468163293
Stock: 141689A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- used
2008 HUMMER H265,132 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,995
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
CHROME CHROME CHROME. Rare combo of interior and exterior color. Never find another in this great shape.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23868H103612
Stock: 103612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2006 HUMMER H2106,806 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,800$2,802 Below Market
Wholesale Solutions - Loxley / Alabama
Recent Arrival! AS IS NO WARRANTY. Clean CARFAX.Give us a call at 251-964-2265 or shop 24/7 at wholesalesolutionsinc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U96H119457
Stock: 15322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 HUMMER H2105,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,995$1,717 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN238X8H102107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 HUMMER H2135,889 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,990$2,209 Below Market
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Pewter Metallic 2005 Hummer H2 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI
Dealer Review:
I really love my new 2018 GMC Terrain. It's taking a bit to get used to the new features of the vehicle (from my previous one.) Felipe Martinez was an awesome salesperson. Felipe and the rest of the staff at Norfolk GM Auto Center were awesome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U65H128311
Stock: P00614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 146,907 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,495$1,287 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136068207063
Stock: M207063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
