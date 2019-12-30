Used HUMMER SUV for Sale Near Me

232 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 232 listings
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    193,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    $750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X in Red
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3 H3X

    99,385 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,337

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2

    77,290 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2003 HUMMER H2 in Yellow
    used

    2003 HUMMER H2

    150,450 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,990

    $2,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    138,207 miles

    $9,985

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    38,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,980

    Details
  • 2003 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2003 HUMMER H2

    154,485 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2003 HUMMER H2 in Silver
    used

    2003 HUMMER H2

    114,592 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    98,135 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,800

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2008 HUMMER H3

    215,260 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,992

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    125,004 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,337

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    176,652 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    159,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,498

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    65,132 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2

    106,806 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,800

    $2,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2

    105,773 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,995

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 in Gray
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2

    135,889 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,990

    $2,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    146,907 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details


