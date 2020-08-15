Used HUMMER Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 20,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,999
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H129261
Stock: 20522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2018
- 48,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,777$2,987 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Far and away the best available 2008 Hummer H2 SUT around. A mere 48k miles ago it was new and still retains that Luster. Upgraded in 2008 from 6.0 Liter to 6.2 and enhanced with a bullet proof 6l80E 6 speed transmission. (480) 454-3844 This Ultra Marine Metallic Blue H2 is loaded far above and beyond the GM Publicly offered Luxury packages that included Sunroof, DVD System, Leather. No accidents, original paint, non-smoker, Squeaky clean and clear title, clean and clear CarFax. We customize Hummers on a frequent basis if you you have different desires or needs we are at your disposal. If you would like us to change anything, just ask! We also take trade-ins...Including wives or significant others that get in the way of you buying what you want! Oh and Guys, make sure you get your permission slip from the wife before calling!! We also have Credit Union financing! We also have Extended Warranties available! 100% Torture Free Car Buying Experience. Scout's Honor. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844
Dealer Review:
We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22898H106974
Stock: 11780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,132 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,995
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
CHROME CHROME CHROME. Rare combo of interior and exterior color. Never find another in this great shape.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23868H103612
Stock: 103612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$91,000
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
1-Owner, 4x4, Non Smoker, Premium Audio Package, Pioneer AM/FM/Satellite Audio System With Moonsoon Speakers And Moonsoon Cassette Player, Wench, 1GA Option Package, Aluminum Rocker Panel Protection, Brush Guard, Run-Flat Tire System, Trailer Towing Unit.This Hummer is in above average condition inside and out for the year and mileage, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. The exterior is in above average condition for the year and mileage. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle is in above average condition for the year and mileage. This Hummer was owned by a NON-smoker. It drives and looks fantastic.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.4WD 4-Speed Automatic 6.5L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 HUMMER H1 Wagon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 137FA84311E193938
Stock: MD193938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- used
2006 HUMMER H2104,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,000
Dralle Chevrolet Buick - Peotone / Illinois
LIMO!!!!! CHECK ME OUT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U56H105233
Stock: 80232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 33,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$78,000
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
***Additional photos and video on our website** 2002 Hummer H1 One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: Low miles Leahter seats 22' wheels 37 Nitto Mud Grappler tires Momo steering wheel And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 HUMMER H1 Open Top with Towing Hitch, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 137FA90302E200293
Stock: 878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 91,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,497
Luther Cadillac - Roseville / Minnesota
REDUCED FROM $35,997!, $400 below Kelley Blue Book! Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, DVD Entertainment System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors. HUMMER SUV Luxury with SILVER ICE METALLIC null LIMITED EDITION INCLUDES: *BODY COLOR HOOD LOUVER *BODY COLOR SIDE VENTS *B exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 393 HP at 5700 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AIR includes onboard air compressor, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 SFI WITH FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and voice recognition, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: From Edmunds.com: In terms of image and off-road ability, the Hummer H2 is still top dog. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $35,997. This H2 is priced $400 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Roseville. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Roseville area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN832X9H102351
Stock: 20126AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 48,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$75,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
PRISTINE CONDITION!!!! BRAND NEW TOP!!!! BEST COLOR COMBINATION!!!! ONLY 48000 MILES!!!! ALL NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS!!!! NO RUST!!!! EXTRA KEYS AND OWNERS MANUAL INCLUDED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 HUMMER H1 Open Top with Towing Hitch, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 137FA903X2E199279
Stock: 99279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,000
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
1 OF A KIND!! SPECIAL EDITION! ONLY 35,255 MILES! DVD, NAV, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, WHEELS, 5-17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD RIDE, 5-... 4x4 CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (UVA) Audio system, AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player, (UQS) Audio system feature, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound system, (U42) Entertainment System, (B58) Floor mats, carpeted front and rear, (UVC) Rearview camera system, Rear Vision System, (AS3) Seat, third row folding, two-passenger, (CF5) Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with express-open and wind deflector, (R13) Chrome Appearance Package, (JHA) Hood handles, chrome aluminum (set of 2), (JHB) Hood latches, chrome aluminum (set of 2), (Q9W) Wheels, 5 - 17" x 8.5" (43.2 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and voice recognition. SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM rear seat DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, WHEELS, 5-17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, SEAT, THIRD ROW FOLDING, TWO-PASSENGER, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Serviced here,Serviced here Pricing analysis performed on 2/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Jake did a great job helping us to find our new lease vehicle. He’s knowledgeable and friendly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23838H107780
Stock: 5U90
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 128,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,999
Autos Mobiles - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN83229H102120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2006 HUMMER H2 . Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This HUMMER H2 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2006 4WD HUMMER H2 is king of the off-road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the HUMMER H2 . Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This HUMMER H2 is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U16H112648
Stock: 5082651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 120,120 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
The 2009 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,614-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it goes.. Get the right car at the right price. Never get lost again with this SUV's easy to use navigation system. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. You'll also love this vehicle's convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, anti-theft system, extremely convenient cruise control and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN02269H100986
Stock: G359917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 15,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$102,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Of A Kind Custom Hummer H2 Convertible!! Only 16K Miles On This Awesome H2 Show Truck. Equipped With Black Power Soft Top, Suede Headliner, Leather Interior, Rear DVD Entertainment System With Dual Headrest Monitors, 24in. Mazzi Premium Alloy Wheels, 38in. Kumho Off Road Tires... Factory Options Include: Luxury Preferred Equipment Group, Premium Sound, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation, Chrome Side Steps, Chrome Grille Guard, Tow Pkg.,... This Convertible H2 Is Truly Amazing To See In Person, Over $50K Put Into The Customization, You Won't See Another One Like This One! ---------------- We Have Long Term, Low Interest Financing Available For This Awesome H2 As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.................................... Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Winch - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23848H104614
Stock: 3362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- used
2006 HUMMER H265,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
NO LONGER IN PRODUCTION SO NOW THEY HAVE BECOME FAR AND FEW BETWEEN. THIS 2006 HUMMER H2 LUXURY EDITION H2'S EVEN MORE SO IN THIS CONFIGURATION COLOR AND ORIGINAL CONDITION. 100% STOCK AND PROUDLY SPORTING A SQUEAKY CLEAN ONE OWNER CERTIFIED AND GUARANTEED CARFAX. IT HAS A MERE 65K ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY WITH OVER 34 RECORDED RECOMMENDED SERVICES. ITS BEEN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ITS ENTIRE LIFE TILL NOW. YES ITS RUST AND OXIDATION FREE BECAUSE ITS BEEN GARAGE KEPT AND TREATED TO REGULAR VISITS TO THE BEAUTY SALON AKA DETAIL SHOP. ITS BEEN A NON SMOKERS VEHICLE AS WELL AND UPTILL NOW NOT USED AS A PET HAULER. ITS CONDITION IS TRULY SPECTACULAR AND REFLECTS TOTAL PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER
Dealer Review:
We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U56H107340
Stock: 11788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,118 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$89,995
Lantern Motorcars - Fort Myers / Florida
This is the original sport utility vehicle! Built Army-Strong and upgraded with tons of luxurious and functional options including heated leather seats and premium sound system. Rule the mountain AND the highway in this rugged SUV fit for Royalty! No Accidents reported to Autocheck to date, well maintained and serviced, non-smoker, upgraded premium sound and wheels with lift, New leather interior, tinted windows, 4x4, just completed 12 point inspection and detail. This has been a garaged vehicle. No Rust. <
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H1 Open Top with Towing Hitch, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 137FA90343E205059
Stock: 7582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 HUMMER H28,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan
Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! CALL US at 616-891-9900 for more details or to schedule a test drive. This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership. Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels! Call us at 616-891-9900. We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL! Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop located inside the dealership. Stop in anytime and check us out and see why doing business with Boondox Motorsports is truly a wonderful experience! www.boondox.us (616) 891-9900 Main # HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon-Fri: 10am- 6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm Thank you for looking at Boondox Motorsports... We hope to see you soon!<br /> <br /> SWEET 2005 HUMMER H2 Stretch Limousine- 6.0L V8- 8818 miles-Stretched by Ohio Limo and Coach-Fully Loaded with Satellite Tracvision System, Custom Leather Seats, Seats Approx 15, Deluxe DVD Stereo, CD Sound System, (2) Built in Flip Down LCD Screens TVs, (1) 15 inch LCD TV, Mood Lighting , Laser Customized Light System, (2) Bars, Privacy Window, Measures 180 inch measurement on the inside.<br><br>Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! Thank you for taking the time to visit our listing!<br><br>This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership.<br><br>Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels!<br><br>We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL!<br><br>Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop and Choppers, our own salon<br>located inside the dealersh
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience at Boondox. What a Wonderful fun group of people! The whole crew was great to deal with but a special thank you to David. Thanks for making it a pleasurable experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U25H124658
Stock: 124658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- used
2009 HUMMER H3T48,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Pride Auto Sales - Fredericksburg / Virginia
*Custom Wheels & Tires* *Suspension Package* *Back-up Camera* *Sunroof*
Dealer Review:
Pride auto sales is a very friendly place to buy your first car. They were very professional and helpful during the car buying process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GNEN13E098155828
Stock: PAS_1175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,595
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2009 Hummer H2 Base 4WD 6.2L V8 Third Row Seats Copper 4WD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 15056 miles below market average! Backup Camera, Third Row Seats, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Radio. We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at 517-456-6555 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Clinton, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN83299H102681
Stock: 0N878P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
