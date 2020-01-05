Used HUMMER Diesel for Sale Near Me

Clay Cooley Chevrolet - Irving / Texas

** THIS HUMMER HAS A LOT OF NEW UPGRADES, ** NEW 2' LIFT, NEW 22' BLACK FUEL RIMS, ** NEW NITTO RIDGE GRAPPLER TIRES 38X13.5R22LT, ** CUSTOM CTIS WHEEL INFLATOR KIT FOR NEW RIMS, ** NEW A/C COMPRESSOR AND EXPANSION VALVE, ** NEW COOLING FAN PUMP, ** NEW BLACK PAINTED HOOD SCOOP, ** NEW BLACK REAR LADDER, ** NEW BLACK SIDE STEPS, ** BLACK BRUSH GUARD, ** 2 FRONT LED LIGHT BARS, ** REAR CAMERA, ** REAR DVD IN HEADREST, ** SOUND SYSTEM, ** OVER $30K IN UPGRADES, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Hummer H1 Enclosed Alpha Black 4D Sport Utility 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Allison 1000 Series Clay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! . Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the 'Clay Cooley Family Guarantee' and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. 'Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program' also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles.

Dealer Review:

Called the morning of 3-21-2019 on a 2018 Chevy Silverado I saw on The KBB site the night before. This vehicle had been a loaner and was priced at $29,805. When I called the operator transferred me to Tony. I gave him the stock number and he verified the MSRP but when I told him the cost of the vehicle he stated that a third party vendor does these sites for them and entered the rebates twice and the price was wrong. Funny how a few more dealerships had the same type of vehicles which was loaners going for the same rate. Informed Tony that I was shopping for Silverados and needed his best price. He told me to give him a price and I said no, what is your best price? He became very aggravated and aggressive towards me and hung up. Yes, he hung up on me. At no time was I rude or unprofessional. Later that day I called back again and it was still a cluster. Talked to a guy named Dennis who came across extremely desperate and acted like he had never sold a car. I asked for another pre owned person and this offended him. Finally got ahold of a guy named Jay and he hung up on me twice by accident but called me back both times. In the middle of all this Tony got wind of this and called me. I record the conversation between Tony and I and he stated that he hung up on me that morning and nothing else needed to be said. Seriously? Finally got ahold of the GM named Ali and explained what happen. Even sent him the recorded conversation between Tony and Myself. That was around 4 today. It’s now 9:30 at night and nothing. I did get ahold of Clay Cooley’s personal secretary and she assured me the Clay, Chase and Ali are working on this. I also filed a complaint with GM corporate and the chamber in Irving Texas. Will follow up with the Atteiney Generals office in the morning. Being a loyal GM owner for 25 years and dealing with dealerships for about the same time I have never dealt with such a group of unprofessional people in my life. These guys already have a bad image in the industry but always liked Clays commercials and a personal friend picked up a SUV from them last year and said what a great group of people. I truly feel being in a unique situation with excellent credit and putting down a large amount of money hurt me more than it helped in this situation. That the target market for them are people with ok credit so they may finance them with lenders who will give them kick backs in the loan process and make more money at the end of the day. I truly hope you turn this situation around fast and coach and train this group at the Chevrolet dealership in Irving so no other’s customers have to experience this again.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Wagon with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 137PH843X6E233702

Stock: CH9675

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-11-2020