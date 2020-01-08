Used Honda Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Miller Honda - Vestal / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F55AB503460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 34,419! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, RTL trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Bed Liner, Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda RTL with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The V6 engine is smooth, and that gives the Ridgeline an effortless feel around town. And it feels punchy when you floor it to make a pass or merge onto the highway. It took our test truck 7.0 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph at the track, which is tops in the midsize pickup category." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
Dealer Review:
I bought a brand new 2017 Ford Explorer at this dealership in November of 2017. Ford had not put navigation on the car at the factory so this dealership added the OEM part before putting it on the lot to sell it. The navigation system has worked a total of 3 months since we bought the car. We have left the car at the dealership twice to have it repaired or replaced. It still doesn't work. Zack in the dealership accessories department said I would have to get it fixed through the vendor in Denver if I have any further problems. I filed a complaint with The Better Business Bureau and was told that Ford would not warrant the Navigation System because it was not installed at the Factory. It was installed at the dealership before being put on the lot for sale. I called Ford in Dearborn and was told that the system was a 1 year subscription and that that is why it doesn't work. The sticker on the window said that the added OEM Navigation System added $1,599 to the price of the car. So I have a loss of $1,599. I would never have bought the car in the first place if it didn’t have Navigation. So this is a bait and switch. I am done buying Fords. My late father was a Ford Executive in Dearborn so I have always bought Fords. I have purchased 9 new vehicles at Phil Long Ford at Chapel Hills in the last 25 years. I will buy a Jeep, Toyota or another make next time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F50HB010761
Stock: 500079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 9,590 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,992
Findlay Toyota of Prescott - Prescott / Arizona
Welcome to Findlay Toyota in Prescott. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Honda is equipped with the following options:Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats/Heat Package, Heated/Cooled Seats/Heat Package, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Warning System, Tow Package, Memory Package, Audio Package, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Beige w/Leather Seat Trim, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System.Clean CARFAX.AWD 9-Speed Automatic
Dealer Review:
Alan was very helpful and although there wasn't much inventory to work with, he found us a great vehicle that met our needs and he handled everything professionally and promptly. I only wish the Prius 4 had a spare tire, which we didn't realize until after the purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F72LB003420
Stock: PT3128A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 14,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,988
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
NON-SMOKER, 1 Owner Clean Carfax, Beige w/Leather Seat Trim.2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Deep Scarlet PearlAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F68HB038056
Stock: U038056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F8XJB014025
Stock: 19359877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999$520 Below Market
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Rear parking sensors Bed liner Tow Package 6-speaker audio system with CD/MP3/WMA aux input jack Rear-view camera display with guidelines Power windows and door locks Theft deterrent system Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with controls for audio and cruise 18-in black machine-finished alloy wheels Dual-action tailgate Fog lights Folding power exterior mirrors Power sliding rear cabin window Taffeta White with Black cloth interior Good Car Fax report - no accidents listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F73DB007000
Stock: 5538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,561$451 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F7XDB010198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition23,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,977$313 Below Market
Honda Of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
Come see this 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Ridgeline has the following options: Wheels: 18" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, and Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS. Stop by and visit us at Honda Of Freehold, 4244 Rt 9, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Dealer Review:
I bought a used hybrid Civic with low miles. I inquired about certain fees added on and was told it is for if you car gets stolen Honda pays you $5,000 I told her my sales representative I do not want this or to pay for this as this is what I pay insurance for. She told me I'll see what I can do which I'm not taking it out on her. It is the general manager who really shows the character of freehold Honda. He was a tall bald middle aged man. He comes over and says I will cut the price down of the fee from $300 to $150 I told him I just don't understand I don't want this fee I pay insurance for this reason. He leaves she comes back now he won't take any money off this fee. Well all I have to say is Karma. That general manger is crooked and so is this dealership. Not to mention the 1,000 fees you pay for detailing and such. They basically just wash the car. I also test drove a light silver hybrid 2015. The price at the time was 14,500 I inquired why the 2015 hybrid Civic I bought with no leather interior was a thousand more. The silver hybrid had 1,000 more miles on it yet it had leather heated seats in it. After I picked up my car do you believe I they raised the price of that 2015 silver hybrid to $16,977. More than $2,500 in a matter of seven days. I also know someone from the Honda training facility he works there and told me the car is a good car but the dealship iskniw to be shady and dishonest. The have a bad name and if I knew before finding this used hybrid Civic I would never go there no recommend them to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F86HB016641
Stock: P10098
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 193,392 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value Priced below the market average! -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Ridgeline is sure to sell fast. -Bed Liner -Bed Liner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16417H533330
Stock: 1428P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,018 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,997
Hennessy Honda of Woodstock - Woodstock / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL Obsidian Blue Pearl 7 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Link, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 26409 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Hennessy Honda of Woodstock is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree City, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham and Nashville. If you would like discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
Dealer Review:
Friendly staff and no-pressure sales tactics
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK2F53HB003247
Stock: 14412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 1,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,697
Luther Brookdale Honda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 1,665 Miles! WAS $43,399, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Black Edition trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, AWD, Premium Sound System, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Brookdale Honda has moved across Brooklyn Blvd. to our incredible new facility. You will find Minnesota's largest selection of Pre-Owned Honda's and well as the full line up of new Honda's. Need financing? We have a variety of financing terms available. We will save you time and money. Visit www.BrookdaleHonda.com or call (763)331-6800 Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F87LB007973
Stock: R201186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,488
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2007 Honda Ridgeline 4WD with alloy rims Tinted glass driver power seat heated leather seats and second row fold down seat.
Dealer Review:
They are asking the same price for a leaf with 100,000 miles as other dealers with leafs with 40000 miles. They also do not show pictures of the battery capacity bars, which shows the ignorance about the vehicle they're selling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16527H549805
Stock: 24194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,822
Honda of Spring - Houston / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION**, **MOONROOF**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **APPLE CAR PLAY**., **ANDROID AUTO**, **AM / FM / HD RADIO**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **AWD**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **AUTO HEADLIGHTS**, **DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS**, **POWER ADJUST DRIVERS SEAT**, **POWER ADJUST PASSENGER SEAT**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **BLINDSPOT WARNING SYSTEM**, Black with Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 2760 miles below market average!As a proud member of Penske Automotive Group, we are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F79KB004336
Stock: ZB004336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 122,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,692 Below Market
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16548H000902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,975
Victory Pre-Owned of Sandusky - Sandusky / Ohio
Sport 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport 6-Speed Automatic Certified.This vehicle grew up in SANDUSKY, OHIO!!!A comprehensive 182-Point Honda Certification Inspection was conducted our factory certified technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval including Platinum Service(LOF, tire rotation, road force balance, transmission/brake fluid drain and fill), Oil and filter change, Tire rotation, Engine Air Filter Replaced, 4 Wheel alignment completed(all specs in the green), Rear differential fluid exchange completed.This GLORIOUS vehicle comes equipped with Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Buy with confidence as all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles are equipped with a 90-Day/3000 Mile warranty as well as Car Doc, our exclusive maintenance and membership program. The included Car Doc Program comes with 6 Complimentary Oil Changes and 6 Complimentary Tire Rotations for the first TWO years of car ownership. CALL US TODAY AT 419-626-1061!!!!HondaTrue Certified Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F13KB001864
Stock: 15V08024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,940
Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri
Gray Leather, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Link, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.IMPORTANT: OUR INVENTORY IS LISTED ON OVER 10 OTHER SITES, DUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INVENTORY, HIGH VOLUME PRICING, ADVERTISING, REFERRALS, AND HIGH AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC ON OUR WEBSITE, WE ARE SELLING MOST OF OUR VEHICLES BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE LOOKING AT THIS, WE HAVE CUSTOMERS CALLING EVERY DAY FROM ALL OVER THE REGION & GLOBE, AND PUT THEIR DEPOSITS TO LOCK IN THE DEAL, SOME PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT AND SOME PEOPLE LIKE TO WAIT FOR LAST MINUTE. IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS BUYER AND HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR EMAIL OUR SALES TEAM IMMEDIATELY AT 573-665-0022 SO YOU DON'T MISS ON A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner.Proudly serving the Columbia, Jefferson City and Central Missouri! We ship to anywhere in the US! If you are looking for your next New Honda or Used Car, Truck or SUV we have something for everyone! If you are asking... what is my trade worth, we can answer that! We will always give you more for your trade if you purchase from us or not! We are transparent and we want you to know exactly where and how we come up with the value YOU will feel is right! We have financing to fit all customer needs! All pre-owned cars are inspected by Certified Honda Technicians. You will love the way we do business and understand why our customers in the Mid-Mo area are saying that Columbia Honda is the Smart Choice! Visit us at www.columbiahonda.com or stop by! You will be glad you did!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F72JB002426
Stock: JB002426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 68,300 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
White 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +NAVIGATION +BACKUP CAMERA +HEATED SEATS +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
Dealer Review:
I basically bought this car from viewing it on the internet. I live four hours away and this was a very good option. Chris Warner was extremely helpful answering all our questions about this vehicle over the phone, through texting, and emails. I got my own financing through my credit union and working with Tyler there at Prestman made that very simple. Docusign is a great tool to do all the paperwork from home. We love our new vehicle and the customer service was PHENOMENAL. I would definitely recommend Chris and Prestman Auto for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F63HB032309
Stock: A032309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 26,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,998
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK3F79KB003784
Stock: 19363948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:
Related Honda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals