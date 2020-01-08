Used Honda Truck for Sale Near Me

Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 34,419! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, RTL trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Bed Liner, Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda RTL with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING "The V6 engine is smooth, and that gives the Ridgeline an effortless feel around town. And it feels punchy when you floor it to make a pass or merge onto the highway. It took our test truck 7.0 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph at the track, which is tops in the midsize pickup category." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

I bought a brand new 2017 Ford Explorer at this dealership in November of 2017. Ford had not put navigation on the car at the factory so this dealership added the OEM part before putting it on the lot to sell it. The navigation system has worked a total of 3 months since we bought the car. We have left the car at the dealership twice to have it repaired or replaced. It still doesn't work. Zack in the dealership accessories department said I would have to get it fixed through the vendor in Denver if I have any further problems. I filed a complaint with The Better Business Bureau and was told that Ford would not warrant the Navigation System because it was not installed at the Factory. It was installed at the dealership before being put on the lot for sale. I called Ford in Dearborn and was told that the system was a 1 year subscription and that that is why it doesn't work. The sticker on the window said that the added OEM Navigation System added $1,599 to the price of the car. So I have a loss of $1,599. I would never have bought the car in the first place if it didn’t have Navigation. So this is a bait and switch. I am done buying Fords. My late father was a Ford Executive in Dearborn so I have always bought Fords. I have purchased 9 new vehicles at Phil Long Ford at Chapel Hills in the last 25 years. I will buy a Jeep, Toyota or another make next time.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 5FPYK3F50HB010761

Stock: 500079A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020