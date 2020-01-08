Used Honda Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    12,099 miles

    $23,956

    $1,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    34,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,488

    $1,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    28,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,571

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    34,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,176

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition

    17,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,390

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    70,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    $893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition

    33,813 miles

    $15,495

    $2,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Silver
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    45,593 miles

    $18,599

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Accord EX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Accord EX

    132,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Touring in Black
    certified

    2018 Honda Accord Touring

    13,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,995

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Sport in Red
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Sport

    32,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,791

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    17,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,115

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord LX in Gray
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord LX

    11,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,995

    $2,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2016 Honda Civic LX

    42,346 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Accord Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Accord Sport

    66,908 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    15,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,498

    $728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    31,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,491

    Details
  • 2016 Honda Accord Sport in White
    used

    2016 Honda Accord Sport

    55,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,998

    Details

