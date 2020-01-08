Used Honda Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 12,099 miles
$23,956$1,091 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Solar Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Peter was very nice and awesome. He told me all that i need to know, also show me when i did not understand.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F3XJC003113
Stock: JC003113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 34,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,488$1,021 Below Market
Honda Kingsport - Kingsport / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F5XHE043232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,571
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
**HONDA CERTIFIED**, Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Pandora, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER, Civic LX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, CVT, FWD, BLACK Cloth. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!HondaTrue Certified Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateOdometer is 979 miles below market average!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
Dealer Review:
Our experience at Hugh White Honda was exceptional. Ed Ratliff and Mark treated us like royalty. We love our CR-V.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F52HE024349
Stock: C1284A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 34,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,176
Garber Honda - Rochester / New York
Recent Arrival! New Price!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. back-up camera, sun roof, active Bluetooth, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System.Garber Is Rochester's Home For The Best Pre-Owned Vehicles. We Are Western NY's Number One Volume Honda Dealer. We Take In The Best Trades And Price Them Aggressively. Please call ahead to confirm vehicle availability. * All pre-owned vehicles are located across the street from the Honda showroom*2017 Honda Civic EX-T Aegean Blue Metallic FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I-4 DI DOHC Turbocharged31/42 City/Highway MPGKelley Blue Book has chosen Honda as America’s Best Value Brand for five years in a row.
Dealer Review:
From the beginning of our contact with Garber to the pickup and orientation to our Ridgeline, they were terrific. Roy was patient and helpful understanding the technology.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC1E37HE028018
Stock: 11028018P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 17,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,390
Joyce Honda - Denville / New Jersey
Locally owned?- YesRegularly serviced with Joyce Honda?- YesCarefully inspected with Honda Certified 182-Point Inspection Checklist Frame carefully inspected?- YesWindshield free of cracks and chips?- YesBrake pad/shoes exceed minimum 50% thickness?- YesDo all tires have more than 5/32 tread depth?-Yes.Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Clean Vehicle History Report, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, One Owner, Split Folding Rear Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special EditionHondaTrue Certified Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyAre you looking for a reliable used vehicle near your home in Randolph, NJ? Joyce Honda has what you are looking for. We offer a massive stock of used cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs, and crossovers on our used car lot, so you are sure to find one that is perfect for your lifestyle! You will find great deals on automobiles from the top automotive manufacturers. Shop our used car inventory online or come in today to test-drive a top-quality pre-owned vehicle at Joyce Honda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F11HA249154
Stock: P00636B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 70,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,500$893 Below Market
RDU Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC1F36HE006963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,813 miles
$15,495$2,977 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F16HA247689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,593 miles
$18,599
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Lunar Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Sales and Finance staff were professional and patient to our questions and needs relating to our car purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC1F36HE016487
Stock: HE016487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 132,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$350 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I worked with Mike Brown at Autonation Dulles and it was one of the best car buying experiences that I had ever had. Now, some that had to do with the Costco Buying service. That is how I came to Autonation Dulles. But it was there that I worked with Mr Brown. The man knows his cars, is not pushy, and he will make you feel like you are riding with a friend. I really can't say enough about him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F79EA058680
Stock: EA058680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Touring13,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995$947 Below Market
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 13,098! PRICE DROP FROM $28,495, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Honda Touring 1.5T with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 192 HP at 5500 RPM*. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Accord has a lot of strengths on the road. The drivetrain responds quickly and provides sufficient power. The car corners well, sticking to the road with no drama, and the brakes feel natural and strong.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
Both Johnathan & Brandon were courteous, professional and most of all committed to helping us with purchasing the vehicle. Never high pressure and willing to provide answers to all of our questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV1F98JA141700
Stock: JA141700A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 32,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,791
North Park Volkswagen - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 32,922! Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda Sport with San Marino Red exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting." -newCarTestDrive.com. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.WHO WE ARENorth Park Volkswagen of Dominion is located at 21315 West Interstate 10, just east of Friedrich Park. Volkswagen is widely recognized for quality, reliability, value, and an award-winning commitment to customer satisfaction. Our state of the art dealership is the #1 Volkswagen dealer in San Antonio, based on 2018 total new sales volume. Visit us at www.northparkvw.com to schedule an appointment with one of our VW Experts.We strive for 100% accuracy of our vehicle listings, but human error can occur. Please confirm the accuracy of the vehicle being advertised by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Fernando did an amazing job helping my wife and me get into our new car. This was the best experience I’ve had buying car, from Fernando working with us and being patient while my kids ran around to Jerry in the finance office I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new car. A1 service guys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F51HA298678
Stock: UA298678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 17,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,115
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
DCH provided a competitive quote within 10 minutes of my submitting my request. They fit me in on short notice on a busy Saturday morning. Our salesman Carlos was very helpful and knowledgeable. We drove out with a new CR-V less than 3 hours after we arrived including a test drive and using Honda financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F51HE225241
Stock: HNR1786
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Accord LX11,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$2,472 Below Market
North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York
Experience the Difference at North Shore Honda, exclusive home of the NSHonda MVP Program that is included with the purchase of any New or Pre-Owned car (includes fee oil changes, tire rotations and much more!) This Honda Accord Sedan is Certified Preowned! Value priced below the market average! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 11,250 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Honda Accord Sedan gets 36.0/27.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545. Visit nshonda.com for pricing details.
Dealer Review:
Our salesman Noel let us take our time, didn’t pressure us at all, was informative and work with us to make sure we got exactly what we wanted
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F34HA270842
Stock: 14423
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 42,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
CarMax Killeen - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Killeen / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH519293
Stock: 19047499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,908 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$355 Below Market
Bell Ford - Colonia / New Jersey
Bell Ford is Open and Making Deals Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm. Please complete our appointment request or call 732-388-6900 to schedule an appointment. 2013 Honda Accord Sport Silver FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V CVT CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27758 miles below market average! Recent Oil Change, Cloth. 26/35 City/Highway MPG Thanks for shopping Bell Ford in Colonia NJ. Please visit our website at www.bellfordnj.com or visit us today for the best experience on your next new or pre-owned Ford vehicle.
Dealer Review:
We just bought a new Ford Escape SE at Bell Ford in Colonia and we couldn’t be happier, unless, of course the Yanks had made it to the World Series and the Giants could win another football game. We had the pleasure to work with Mike Cappucio and he could not have been more helpful. He has a fantastic personality and is a great guy ; but, more important, he knows the car inside and out and helped us to get a great deal. Mike is honest and sincere and was always respectful of our time and wishes. We look forward to working with him again when we are ready for our next car. Everyone else at Bell Ford was very nice as well; and, everything was clean neat. Rodney helped us get a fair price for our trade in; and Paul made sure that we got through the paperwork hassle free (and he didn’t even rub it in that Boston won the World Series - well, maybe a little - Congrats, they were the best team).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F54DA061239
Stock: L011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,498$728 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# HE026881A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $903 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2017 Honda Civic reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed Paintless Dent Repair, Performed Honda Certified Used Car inspection, Performed chip repair touch up, Replaced engine & cabin air filters, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2017 Honda Civic LX features an impressive 2 Engine with a Aegean Blue Metallic Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 15,752 miles this 2017 Honda Civic is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2017 Honda Civic represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge*STOCK# HE026881A* Honda Marysville has this 2017 Honda Civic LX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Honda Civic LX! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 40.0 Highway MPG and 31.0 City MPG! This Honda Civic comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2 engine, an variable transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 439 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 64 Honda Civic sedans like this Aegean Blue Metallic 2017 Honda Civic LX that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F56HE026881
Stock: HE026881A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 31,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,491
Piazza Honda of Reading - Reading / Pennsylvania
**1-OWNER NEW ACURA TRADE, BOUGHT AND SERVICED LOCALLY, CARFAX CERTIFIED- NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE LINK, USB, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, FRESH PA INSPECTION, EMISSIONS & 150 POINT INSPECTION, FINANCING AVAILABLE AND TRADES WELCOMED!, **PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY- MULTIPLE INQUIRES ON THIS PARTICULAR VEHICLE, 4 Speakers, Radio data system. 31/40 City/Highway MPGHondaTrue Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance2017 Honda 4D Sedan Civic LX Black 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD **COMPARE OUR PRICE- WE EVALUATE OUR PRICING ON EVERY CAR AGAINST OUR COMPETITORS ON A DAILY BASIS TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING THE BEST VALUE. *** ITS OUR HASSLE FREE HAGGLE FREE MARKET BASED PRICING PHILOSOPHY- WE SELL MORE CARS AND YOU SAVE MORE MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F54HE226285
Stock: ER8236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 55,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Accord Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F59GA062908
Stock: 19262359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
