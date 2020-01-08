Used Honda Sedan for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia

Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed.

Dealer Review:

I worked with Mike Brown at Autonation Dulles and it was one of the best car buying experiences that I had ever had. Now, some that had to do with the Costco Buying service. That is how I came to Autonation Dulles. But it was there that I worked with Mr Brown. The man knows his cars, is not pushy, and he will make you feel like you are riding with a friend. I really can't say enough about him.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCR2F79EA058680

Stock: EA058680

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020