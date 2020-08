Used Honda Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota

: Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 27,626! EX-L trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. $500 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 47 MPG Hwy/49 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid Fuel, newCarTestDrive.com explains The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda’s inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting.. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov

My first contact with Philip was over the phone and he was friendly and accommodating when I had to change the time that we were going to meet. Upon arrival at the dealership, he had already brought the car I was interested in up to the front of the building. He went over all of the car's bells and whistles and explained how several of them worked. Allowed for a complete test drive. Helpful in filling out the paperwork and application for financial assistance. I would most certainly recommend Philip and this dealership to any of my friends if they are looking to buy a vehicle. ALSO, would like to add that Matt in finance bent over backwards (not literally because his back was very sore that day LOL), to find just the right financing and at very nice terms. Thank you to both of them for a very enjoyable experience. Cynthia Pollari

Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

48 Combined MPG ( 49 City/ 47 Highway)

VIN: JHMCR6F53HC031177

Stock: 200824A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-29-2020