Used Honda Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Blue Sky Metallic exterior and Ivory interior, Touring trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Honda Touring with Blue Sky Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting." -newCarTestDrive.com.

I have long wanted a two door Jeep Wrangler. I found a beauty on the Honda of Abilene site. I called to make sure it was there and immediately headed for Abilene when I was told it was there. An hour later I walked in and asked about the Red Wrangler. One salesman got fairly loud and was pretty sure it sold already. I pointed out I called an hour before and confirmed it was there, but he was still pretty sure it was gone. Thank goodness Raia came to the rescue! She came out and actually went out to the back to check on the Red Wrangler, and it was there! She had me test drive it and helped me walk through the financial process looking at numbers. I still wanted my wife to test drive it after she got off work and Raia coordinated that for me, too! When my wife showed up for the test drive, Raia had another customer, but still took time to line up the test drive. Unfortunately she had a not so good experience in the test drive with the salesman she got stuck with. If it had not been for how good Raia had been to us, I probably would have kept looking at other dealerships after my wife's test drive with the other salesman. However, like I said, Raia's kindness and customer service brought me back the next day and I now own that Beautiful Red Wrangler! My wife and I will buy a vehicle from Raia any day! We dealt with several people over two days, and Raia and Jacob were the ones that made us want to do business at Honda of Abilene.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

48 Combined MPG ( 49 City/ 47 Highway)

VIN: JHMCR6F75HC026242

Stock: 19480H

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020