Used Honda Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,099 miles
$23,956$1,091 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Solar Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Peter was very nice and awesome. He told me all that i need to know, also show me when i did not understand.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F3XJC003113
Stock: JC003113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 42,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,495
Conicelli Honda - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CarFax One Owner! This Honda Accord Hybrid is CERTIFIED! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L, has a great Lunar Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Ivory interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Honda Accord Hybrid gets great fuel economy with over 47.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1100 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Dealer Review:
I went to conicelli, with my dad in tow, to check out a car that I had seen online. We were greeted at the front desk by Nicole, who was warm and welcoming, and had also been very helpful on the phone prior to our arrival. Our salesperson was Bruno, and he was very nice and very easy to talk to. I had had a much less pleasant experience at a different dealership earlier that day, and this was a breath of fresh air. Bruno allowed me to test drive the car for as long as I needed, and was incredibly helpful during the negotiating process. We were there way past closing time doing the final paperwork, and everyone involved was more than gracious about that fact. I left feeling good about the deal I got on the vehicle, and I hope Bruno and the rest of the team had a pleasant experience in dealing with us as well. Thank you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F56HC015779
Stock: HN14029
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 17,056 milesDelivery Available*
$25,590
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F31JC019541
Stock: 2000612715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 27,626 miles
$22,750
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 27,626! EX-L trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. $500 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 47 MPG Hwy/49 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid Fuel, newCarTestDrive.com explains The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda’s inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting.. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
Dealer Review:
My first contact with Philip was over the phone and he was friendly and accommodating when I had to change the time that we were going to meet. Upon arrival at the dealership, he had already brought the car I was interested in up to the front of the building. He went over all of the car's bells and whistles and explained how several of them worked. Allowed for a complete test drive. Helpful in filling out the paperwork and application for financial assistance. I would most certainly recommend Philip and this dealership to any of my friends if they are looking to buy a vehicle. ALSO, would like to add that Matt in finance bent over backwards (not literally because his back was very sore that day LOL), to find just the right financing and at very nice terms. Thank you to both of them for a very enjoyable experience. Cynthia Pollari
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F53HC031177
Stock: 200824A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 16,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,998
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (48 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV3F55KA002456
Stock: 18649559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Honda Insight EX14,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,999
Billion Auto Honda in Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
This vehicle is a Honda Certified Pre-Owned and comes with a 7-Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Honda-Backed Limited Warranty (see dealer for limited warranty details) and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. Plus, it has passed our 182-point inspection and 3-Month Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio. To learn more call, email or stop in today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F58KE021370
Stock: H14222A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-10-2020
- 20,825 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (48 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV3F99KA002057
Stock: 18639424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,980
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX Clean CARFAX.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
Dealer Review:
I recently went to this dealership to test drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The sales person they teamed me with did not wear a face covering the entire time we interacted. While I was test driving the vehicle, the gas light came on and the paddle shifts were disabled. I suggest that you be more diligent enforcing proper safety procedures for your customers and staff. I am considering buying a vehicle from this dealership but, I would request a different sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (47 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV3F44JA003927
Stock: J35844A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 140,174 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (40 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMFA36277S015027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,760
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. REARVIEW CAMERA. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEPING ASSIST. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. SATELLITE RADIO. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. KEYLESS ENTRY. 2017 HONDA ACCORD HYBRID EX-L. GRAY WITH BLACK INTERIOR. ALLOY WHEELS. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F58HC026010
Stock: HC026010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,775$434 Below Market
Rapids Honda - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
** Ask for Kevin UCM when you arrive., ** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, ** Keyless Start, ** Premium Sound System, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT. White Orchid Pearl 2019 Honda Insight EX 4D Sedan 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 CVT FWD
Dealer Review:
Buying made simple! Shane sales team was awesome pull through for a better deal than I expected on an 2017 HONDA HRV EX AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F52KE005097
Stock: LL022214A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2019 Honda Insight Touring29,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,388$1,008 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Honda Certified! 1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features: Leather, Recent Trade, Navigation, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Warranty, Remote Entry, SiriusXM. Don't just shop for a used Honda Insight anywhere! Get a Certified Honda from Performance Kings Honda in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# KE010442A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $230 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Completed Honda Certification Special Safety Inspection!This 2019 Honda Insight Touring features a Crimson Pearl exterior and a Ivory Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Honda Certified Insight Touring includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Back-Up Camera, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 45.0 highway, 51.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Honda Certified Pre-Owned means you get the reassurance of a 182 point inspection and certification process, PLUS a 12 month or 12,000 mile limited warranty, AND up to a 7 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty!Contact us to get our below market retail value price on STOCK# KE010442A!Contact Performance Kings Honda to schedule a test drive of this 2019 Honda Insight Touring before it's gone! We'll give you top dollar for your trade! If it runs and drives, we'll offer you cash!Call Performance Kings Honda used cars, in the Kings Automall today at (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive, or stop by at 4521 Kings Water Drive. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
Dealer Review:
Ryan was the best! I originally came in on a busy Sunday to look at cars after mine was totaled. I was on a fairly strict budget since it would need to be financed and I have no money to put down. Came in with my husband and both kids and he was very patient with us. Looked at the 2015 Chevy Malibu and loved it but wasn't ready to pull the trigger so I made plans to come back Tuesday and look at more cars. Come Tuesday, Ryan was there again and ready to help. This time it was just me and my 11 month old. Once again, Ryan was extremely patient while I tried to focus and wrangle a VERY mobile baby. We looked at a Mazda and a Focus. I liked the Mazda but couldn't get financed for it. So we looked at the Malibu again and was able to get the financing into my price point. Ryan helped play with my son while I filled out all the paperwork and the rest of the team was great and keeping him entertained as well. I'm so excited to come back on Saturday and pick up my new car. I would highly recommend Ryan and Kings Honda as a great place to buy a used cars. Thanks Ryan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F93KE010442
Stock: KE010442
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,171$277 Below Market
Music City Honda - Mt. Juliet / Tennessee
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED ENGINE WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER, Sunroof/Moonroof, heated seats, Leather Seating, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel controls, Accord Hybrid EX-L, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 10769 miles below market average! Certified. eCVT CARFAX One-Owner.49/47 City/Highway MPGHondaTrue Certified Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day TrialThe Music City Advantage is a 10 year/150,000 mile Engine Limited Warranty that is being provided to you at NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE. At Music City Honda, we have Nashville’s finest New Honda products, Used cars, trucks and SUV ready for financing. Have peace of mind knowing you have the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee! Asking yourself what is near me? We have a huge selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and would love to have the opportunity to answer what is my trade worth. Visit us at www.musiccityhonda.com today or come see us!****Price Includes $950 Finance Coupon****
Dealer Review:
Ben greeted us at the door, and from there everything was smooth and easy. The manager, the financial person and, especially Ben who spent the most time with us are very professional and straightforward with the process. I’m very happy to have chosen Music City Honda dealership !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F55HC006765
Stock: P06765
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 50,620 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,489
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
Blue Sky Metallic exterior and Ivory interior, Touring trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Honda Touring with Blue Sky Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting." -newCarTestDrive.com. OUR OFFERINGS: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I have long wanted a two door Jeep Wrangler. I found a beauty on the Honda of Abilene site. I called to make sure it was there and immediately headed for Abilene when I was told it was there. An hour later I walked in and asked about the Red Wrangler. One salesman got fairly loud and was pretty sure it sold already. I pointed out I called an hour before and confirmed it was there, but he was still pretty sure it was gone. Thank goodness Raia came to the rescue! She came out and actually went out to the back to check on the Red Wrangler, and it was there! She had me test drive it and helped me walk through the financial process looking at numbers. I still wanted my wife to test drive it after she got off work and Raia coordinated that for me, too! When my wife showed up for the test drive, Raia had another customer, but still took time to line up the test drive. Unfortunately she had a not so good experience in the test drive with the salesman she got stuck with. If it had not been for how good Raia had been to us, I probably would have kept looking at other dealerships after my wife's test drive with the other salesman. However, like I said, Raia's kindness and customer service brought me back the next day and I now own that Beautiful Red Wrangler! My wife and I will buy a vehicle from Raia any day! We dealt with several people over two days, and Raia and Jacob were the ones that made us want to do business at Honda of Abilene.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F75HC026242
Stock: 19480H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- certified
2020 Honda Insight Touring1,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,500$2,236 Below Market
Honda of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Certified. Platinum White Pearl CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sedan Clean CARFAX. 2020 Honda Insight Touring FWD CVT 51/45 City/Highway MPG 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT.51/45 City/Highway MPGHonda Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for HondaTrue Certified program), 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period (for HondaTrue Certified+ program)* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F97LE001101
Stock: 6911A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 40,912 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,277
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The 2018 Honda Accord EX-L stands out on the favorites list of the sedans available today, due to it's enormous success in North American as a best-seller, and also Honda's industry leading design, performance, and fuel economy reputation. Take that and make it a hybrid getting up to 47 MPG and enough room to fit 5 and you've got a real winner. Inside, features include a touchscreen radio/media interface with navigation, as well as back-up camera, moonroof, universal garage door opener, eco and sport modes, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, seat memory, blind spot monitor, and Bluetooth connectivity.This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (47 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCV3F66JA001114
Stock: 001114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 26,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,980$962 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr EX-L Sedan features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Honda Certified. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Leather Added! SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda EX-L with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGThe Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda's inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting. -newCarTestDrive.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Dealer Review:
I've always hated the car buying experience. I don't like feeling pressured to buy service contracts, having my trade undervalued or aggressive sales people who sometimes don't take me seriously because I'm a female. Last week, I went to the Honda Mall of Georgia to purchase an CRV. I met Johan, who was the nicest salesman I have ever met. He was courteous, helpful and informative. He guided me through the process of buying my car without being pushy and aggressive. He was able to get me the price I wanted and a fair trade in for my old car. I was also impressed with Mr. Jordan, who did my financing. Not only is this guy one of the most stylish men I've seen, but he got me out in a timely manner. That meant a lot to me since I had several hours to drive back home. This is my second new car buy with this dealership. They do a gteat job, and I recommend them to anyone looking for a new Honda. Ask for Johan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (49 City/47 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCR6F59HC029305
Stock: P12233
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid22,176 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,279
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. Come see us today and see this one in person!
Dealer Review:
Stephanie Dilts is the Absolute Best Salesperson!!! If you are looking for a new car, I highly recommend that you contact Stephanie Dilts at Appletree Honda. She is very knowlegeable about vehicles and has a genuine concern about the perfect car for you! She was very patient with all my questions and answered them thoroughly. Appletree Honda is blessed to have her intellectual skills and her warm and loving personality working for them!!! She is truly an asset to the dealership! Thank you, Stephanie! Lavenia Burnette
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F10JC015138
Stock: P2537
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:
Related Honda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.