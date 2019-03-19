Used Honda Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 75,744 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,441$1,699 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I worked with Mike Brown at Autonation Dulles and it was one of the best car buying experiences that I had ever had. Now, some that had to do with the Costco Buying service. That is how I came to Autonation Dulles. But it was there that I worked with Mr Brown. The man knows his cars, is not pushy, and he will make you feel like you are riding with a friend. I really can't say enough about him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11483T005388
Stock: 3T005388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- used
2009 Honda S200077,206 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21499S000186
Stock: 116041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,603 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars - Chamblee / Georgia
Only 114,603 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Honda S2000 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121.9 engine powering this Manual transmission. Torque-sensing limited-slip differential, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows.*This Honda S2000 Comes Equipped with These Options *Pwr soft top, Pwr door locks, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated), P225/50WR16 SBR Bridgestone Potenza S-02 rear tires, P205/55WR16 SBR Bridgestone Potenza S-02 front tires, Multi-point programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI), Low back-pressure exhaust system-inc: dual outlets, Lightweight 16" x 7.5" aluminum rear wheels, Lightweight 16" x 6.5" aluminum front wheels, Leather-wrapped steering wheel.* Stop By Today *Stop by Dyer & Dyer Volvo located at 5260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1149YT006833
Stock: TYT006833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 138,419 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,799
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21424T003305
Stock: 1315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
An amazingly clean Honda S2K AP1 with only 6,797 made in the US of this year. It comes in the fantastic Moonrock Grey Metallic exterior color w/ a 6 speed manual transmission driven by a 247 hp 2.0 straight 4 cyl. Super low miles, untouched interior and exterior, well worth a look in person. If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1141YT005076
Stock: EM1269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,641 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500
Bob Rohrman Honda - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC. 2003 RWD Honda S2000 Silverstone Metallic 2.0L 240HP 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCCall us today at 765-250-5222! If you need a Honda then you need Bob Rohrman Honda, right here in Lafayette, IN. Not from Lafayette? No problem, we also service the areas of Indianapolis, Merrillville, Crawfordsville, Danville, Logansport, Watseka, Hoopston, Rensselear, Kokomo, Lebanon, Whitestown, Zionsville, Sheridan, Frankfort, Tipton, South Bend, Attica and much farther. Our fantastic Honda products can’t be beaten, and our selection is vast. With the Honda quality on our lot, we are confident that we can get you into a Honda that will suit your every need for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP114X3T005358
Stock: 7556PPP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- used
2001 Honda S200063,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
Honda of Westport - Westport / Connecticut
This 2001 Honda S2000 2dr Conv is offered to you for sale by Honda of Westport. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Honda S2000 2dr Conv is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda S2000. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11431T008762
Stock: 24956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 77,401 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,300
DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Only 77,401 Miles! Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Honda S2000 boasts a Gas I4 2.2L/131.6 engine powering this Manual transmission. Torque-sensing limited-slip differential, Remote keyless entry system-inc: trunk release, Rear window defroster.*This Honda S2000 Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear wheel drive, Rear glass window, Pwr windows, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr soft top, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, P245/40R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 rear tires, P215/45R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 front tires, Low back-pressure exhaust system-inc: dual chrome outlets.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at DCH Academy Honda, 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 to claim your Honda S2000!
Dealer Review:
Enrique Castaneta is a great salesman and very knowledgeable about honda cars i am leasing my cars from Enrique and every time Is easygoing and definitely I recommend to anyone who is looking for a car to Enrique
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21444S000184
Stock: AHK0525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 88,610 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,998$2,388 Below Market
Glenbrook Hyundai - Fort Wayne / Indiana
New Formula Red 2003 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC Own at BUYER'S DISCRETION!, Sold AS IS, No Warranty., Hard to find one like this with less miles!.Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPGIt is our stated policy to treat every visitor to Glenbrook Hyundai as a honored guest in our home... Every Day... Every Time... Without Fail... No Exceptions...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11443T001984
Stock: HP3002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 81,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,988
Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama
Clean CARFAX. * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, EXTRA CLEAN.Springhill Toyota has been serving Mobile, AL, and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. As a locally owned and operated business, we make it our duty to understand the wants and needs of every customer who walks through our door. Our philosophy is simple: offer the best products and services at the best possible prices. We currently have more than 100 employees ready and willing to meet all of your everyday vehicle needs. As a recent winner of the President's Award from Toyota and the CarGurus Top Dealer Award, you can expect excellence here at Springhill Toyota. 20/26 City/Highway MPGWe know your time is valuable, which is why we pride ourselves on efficient service and making you comfortable during those visits that do need to take some time.If you're interested in getting a trade-in evaluation, our staff can give you out-the-door pricing in 30 minutes or less, hassle-free.Springhill Toyota is conveniently located at 3062 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. Stop in today and see what we have to offer. We look forward to serving our Mobile, AL, customers, as well as those from Daphne and Spanish Fort.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11423T001997
Stock: 113211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 116,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988
Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee
May Clearance - Price REDUCED - SALEClean Carfax - Locally Owned and Traded - 2004 Honda S200 with push button start/stop. A true gem of its kind! This vehicle runs greats and shows well. The "general condition" shows it to be that of a 15 year old roadster. Decent and average condition throughout inside and out. PRICED below the market!A few need to knows regarding this car:-- Two Holes have been patched in the convertible top-- Rims are scrapped but only at a 4-6" minimal.-- Tires are in need of replacement-- Power Convertible top works well-- Pioneer Audio System
Dealer Review:
Shopped the Knoxville and Morristown markets for weeks in search of an F150 FX4. I found this Dealership online through a search and visited their store the next weekend. Amazing experience start to finish! Love my truck!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21414T001920
Stock: 19TT2S2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- used
2002 Honda S200083,489 miles
$20,995
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model features cruise control for long trips. This small car has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The manual transmission in this Honda S2000 will give you exceptional control of your driving experience. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. Small and nimble this model scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
Dealer Review:
Enjoyed a third consecutive flawless sales experience courtesy of Dallas Howell at West Hills Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep in Bremerton. He searched out the Rubicon with all desired options, coordinated the dealer trade and negotiated a very fair price. Save yourselves a stressful experience and look him up.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11432T006477
Stock: PH8130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 35,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,989
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
Clean CARFAX. Black 2000 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 GREAT LOW PRICED vehicle at a GREAT VALUE! This vehicle has passed our DCH safety inspection, has been smogged, and is priced right to save you money. Please Don't buy from someone you don't know ...come check out DCH Hondaâ s "Economy" vehicles priced super low. PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION... SMOGGED AND READY TO GO! The Brakes and Tires are fine, the oil and filters are done, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Honda in Temecula!! Please call our Internet Sales Manager at 951/491-2322 to make sure this vehicle is available for you when you want to come in. We at DCH Honda want to make sure we provide you a professional and hassle-free experience. We have this vehicle, along with several other "Economical" units, offered at super low prices. Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$9,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired campaigns/safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21397 miles below market average! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Very friendly and had great prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1149YT002166
Stock: HTP6751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,999$301 Below Market
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11463T004739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Honda S200079,531 miles
$23,986
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Honda S2000 with 79,531mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda S2000 . More information about the 2007 Honda S2000: The 2007 Honda S2000 provides quick acceleration with its rev-happy engine and perfectly spaced gears. Pass up 5000 rpm on the tachometer and this engine is in full F1-racing mode all the way up to its 8000 rpm redline. Handling is razor-sharp with precise electric power steering and tenacious cornering grip. The base price puts the S2000 in a class of its own for combining race bred levels of performance with a price obtainable for most. In a market crowded with cars that compromise, the S2000 stands out in stark contrast as a dedicated performance machine, uncompromising in its mission to provide a true sports car experience. This model sets itself apart with real performance at a low cost. and A dedicated sports car without the fuss of its peers *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21417S000583
Stock: 7S000583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- used
2002 Honda S2000173,980 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP114X2T005357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **2.0 I4 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**LEATHER**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 2.0L I4, 6-Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2000 Honda S2000 Base RWD Sport Convertible
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1147YT005373
Stock: 32003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 38,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,900
Honda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
2000 Honda S2000 Beautiful Convertible!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags. Odometer is 29563 miles below market average!Honda of Lincoln Nebraska. This vehicle is being offered for retail sale as an AS-IS vehicle only. No warranty is implied or available. This vehicle has not been and will not be reconditioned for retail sale.
Dealer Review:
Great buying experience on new 2020 Ridgeline. no pressure easy to work with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1142YT008312
Stock: T8396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:
Related Honda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals