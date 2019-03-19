Used Honda Convertible for Sale Near Me

BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Honda S2000 with 79,531mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda S2000 . More information about the 2007 Honda S2000: The 2007 Honda S2000 provides quick acceleration with its rev-happy engine and perfectly spaced gears. Pass up 5000 rpm on the tachometer and this engine is in full F1-racing mode all the way up to its 8000 rpm redline. Handling is razor-sharp with precise electric power steering and tenacious cornering grip. The base price puts the S2000 in a class of its own for combining race bred levels of performance with a price obtainable for most. In a market crowded with cars that compromise, the S2000 stands out in stark contrast as a dedicated performance machine, uncompromising in its mission to provide a true sports car experience. This model sets itself apart with real performance at a low cost. and A dedicated sports car without the fuss of its peers *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.

Description: Used 2007 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JHMAP21417S000583

Stock: 7S000583

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-30-2020