Used Honda Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    75,744 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,441

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2009 Honda S2000

    77,206 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    114,603 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    138,419 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    65,375 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    68,641 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2001 Honda S2000
    used

    2001 Honda S2000

    63,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    77,401 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,300

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    88,610 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $2,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    81,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    116,470 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2002 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2002 Honda S2000

    83,489 miles

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    35,963 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,989

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    75,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Honda S2000 in White
    used

    2007 Honda S2000

    79,531 miles

    $23,986

    Details
  • 2002 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2002 Honda S2000

    173,980 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    83,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    38,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,900

    Details

