Used GMC Truck for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Trust Auto is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD Regular Cab 8FT Long Bed Heavy Duty Pickup Truck w/ 6.0L V8 Vortec only has 119,386mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This well-maintained GMC Sierra 2500HD comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This well built GMC truck is just what you need to carry you and all of your things through these crazy times. At home in the country and in the city, this 2015 4WD GMC Sierra 2500HD has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this GMC Sierra 2500HD. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Sierra 2500HD looks like has never been used. More information about the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD: The GMC Sierra HD derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable. In its most basic form, the Sierra HD is a simple work truck, albeit an extremely capable one. With a base price of around $32,000, it's affordable enough that owners will feel comfortable using the truck in the utilitarian way it was intended. However there is plenty available beyond that, should buyers want something more upscale. Denali editions start at around $48,000 and offer plenty of luxury for those who want a truck that can both work hard and coddle its occupants. Strengths of this model include optional dual-rear wheel setup, Many configuration possibilities, available luxury options, and high towing capacity *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT02XEG5FZ520336

Stock: P520336

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020