Located in Houston , TX / 1,199 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Clean CARFAX. Certified. 10-Speed Automatic, Jet Black Leather.Onyx Black 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 3.0L I6 SLT RWD 10-Speed AutomaticDriver Alert Package ...

Long story short...traded in a 2022 Toyota Prius...was given 27,000.00 for it....payoff was 30,707.42...salesman asked what is the payoff and I said ABOUT 30,000.00 ballpark as I did not know actual amount. I took a 2016 Nissan JUNK...I mean JUKE for a test drive....ended up doing a deal on it....had to return to Beck & Masten later that evening when I realized they put 30,000.00 as the actual payoff....WHAT DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CALL AND GET THE ACTUAL PAY OFF AMOUNT on a trade in???? And they NEVER listened the THREE times I told them my address was not updated on my license...all paperwork has old address... Anyway....after three days of misery driving the Nissan....I decided to go back and just ask If there was anyway to get Into a different vehicle...surprisingly my salesman said " lets find you another vehicle"...okay cool....I decided on a 2018 Ford Escape...when I asked my salesman If we were starting over....(like I had just brought in the Toyota Prius he said " we will get it done for you"...well off to F & I and the guy was basically doing a SLEIGHT OF HAND magic show on his electronic pad...I felt VERY RUSHED and never was given the chance to read the paperwork I was signing....when finished I was handed a USB stick and told all the paperwork is on it....hmmmm.....did not get to look it over until I got home and BAM...TRADE IN ALLOWANCE for NISSAN JUKE 12780.00 WITH A PAYOFF OF 18,777.72....WOW...RIP OFF.....and my ORIGINAL 2000.00 DOWN PAYMENT was PENALIZED 600.00...WOW...RIP OFF....AND....They ADDED a PROTECTION PACKAGE without telling me to the tune of 1895.00...AND they added a SERVICE CONTRACT for THREE OIL CHANGES...1300.00.....RIP OFF BIG TIME....my calculations are this.....Im out 600.00 on original down payment....2000.00 on upside down debt for second trade...plus 1895.00 for unwanted package and another 1300.00 for unwanted service contract....RIPPED OFF FOR OVER 5800.00....STAY AWAY FROM [non-permissible content removed] UPDATE....I received a call from F & I a few days ago and was told what if we do this.....turns out that the guy making the offer HAD NOT even spoken to upper management and was making offers he could NOT back up....NOW I have received yet more calls from OTHERS making different offers....SAME THING...they call, make offer, and THEN have to get UPPER MANAGEMENT to approve them...THIS IS A WASTE OF TIME & TOTAL RUNAROUND UPDATE...Have spoken with an expert consumer contract lawyer and I will take this to ARBITRATION if need be UPDATE...have made initial contact with KPRC 2 NEWS of Houston's CONSUMER INVESTIGATIVE REPORTS I have above average credit and now I am looking at paying a total of just under $ 44,000.00 for a 2018 Ford Escape with almost 50,000 miles...THIS IS ABSURD I WILL NOT be RIPPED OFF and just stand by and take it from BECK & MASTEN

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 3GTP8DET3MG219408

Stock: R303072A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2022