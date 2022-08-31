Used GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel for Sale
- $63,999Good price$4,952 Below Market10,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use3L 6cylEnterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Newark, DE / 103 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9FET1MG273057
Stock: 8DHNJN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2022
- $60,970Great price$8,539 Below Market15,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylWalters Chevrolet Buick GMC (Pikeville, KY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Pikeville, KY / 294 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Satin Steel Metallic 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WDWe are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Conta...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9EET7LZ215849
Stock: C568168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $52,969Great price22,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylBeck & Masten South (Houston, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,199 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Certified. 10-Speed Automatic, Jet Black Leather.Onyx Black 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 3.0L I6 SLT RWD 10-Speed AutomaticDriver Alert Package ...
Dealer Review:
Long story short...traded in a 2022 Toyota Prius...was given 27,000.00 for it....payoff was 30,707.42...salesman asked what is the payoff and I said ABOUT 30,000.00 ballpark as I did not know actual amount. I took a 2016 Nissan JUNK...I mean JUKE for a test drive....ended up doing a deal on it....had to return to Beck & Masten later that evening when I realized they put 30,000.00 as the actual payoff....WHAT DEALERSHIP DOES NOT CALL AND GET THE ACTUAL PAY OFF AMOUNT on a trade in???? And they NEVER listened the THREE times I told them my address was not updated on my license...all paperwork has old address... Anyway....after three days of misery driving the Nissan....I decided to go back and just ask If there was anyway to get Into a different vehicle...surprisingly my salesman said " lets find you another vehicle"...okay cool....I decided on a 2018 Ford Escape...when I asked my salesman If we were starting over....(like I had just brought in the Toyota Prius he said " we will get it done for you"...well off to F & I and the guy was basically doing a SLEIGHT OF HAND magic show on his electronic pad...I felt VERY RUSHED and never was given the chance to read the paperwork I was signing....when finished I was handed a USB stick and told all the paperwork is on it....hmmmm.....did not get to look it over until I got home and BAM...TRADE IN ALLOWANCE for NISSAN JUKE 12780.00 WITH A PAYOFF OF 18,777.72....WOW...RIP OFF.....and my ORIGINAL 2000.00 DOWN PAYMENT was PENALIZED 600.00...WOW...RIP OFF....AND....They ADDED a PROTECTION PACKAGE without telling me to the tune of 1895.00...AND they added a SERVICE CONTRACT for THREE OIL CHANGES...1300.00.....RIP OFF BIG TIME....my calculations are this.....Im out 600.00 on original down payment....2000.00 on upside down debt for second trade...plus 1895.00 for unwanted package and another 1300.00 for unwanted service contract....RIPPED OFF FOR OVER 5800.00....STAY AWAY FROM [non-permissible content removed] UPDATE....I received a call from F & I a few days ago and was told what if we do this.....turns out that the guy making the offer HAD NOT even spoken to upper management and was making offers he could NOT back up....NOW I have received yet more calls from OTHERS making different offers....SAME THING...they call, make offer, and THEN have to get UPPER MANAGEMENT to approve them...THIS IS A WASTE OF TIME & TOTAL RUNAROUND UPDATE...Have spoken with an expert consumer contract lawyer and I will take this to ARBITRATION if need be UPDATE...have made initial contact with KPRC 2 NEWS of Houston's CONSUMER INVESTIGATIVE REPORTS I have above average credit and now I am looking at paying a total of just under $ 44,000.00 for a 2018 Ford Escape with almost 50,000 miles...THIS IS ABSURD I WILL NOT be RIPPED OFF and just stand by and take it from BECK & MASTEN
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP8DET3MG219408
Stock: R303072A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $54,990Fair price$78 Below Market12,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET3LG288145
Stock: 2001793324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2022
- $59,995Good price$5,528 Below Market18,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3L 6cylColonial South Chevrolet (North Dartmouth, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in North Dartmouth, MA / 386 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Highlights of this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 include: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 18,531! WAS $61,977, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated/Cooled Leather Se...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9EET5MZ337059
Stock: 2764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $40,972Great price$4,280 Below Market21,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3L 6cylAdvantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)Five Star DealerBack-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Bolingbrook, IL / 586 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**** 30 MPG HWY **** 3.0 DIESEL **** CONV PKG **** REMOTE START **** APPLE ANDRIOD CAR PLAY **** 23/30 City/Highway MPG These days a great value lik...
Dealer Review:
Had a great new vehicle purchase experience this weekend at Advantage Chevrolet Bolingbrook. Our Sales Professional, Andre Thomas, met us promptly, showed us the exact vehicle we were interested in, filled us in on all the new Tahoe features, and worked with us to come to a fair deal on our trade-in and new vehicle purchase price. Very refreshing in the current crazy new car market- would definitely recommend Advantage Chevrolet and Andre Thomas for anyone in the market for a new Chevy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP8BETXMG174438
Stock: P14245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $59,993Great price$9,335 Below Market29,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylEmpire Toyota of Huntington (Huntington Station, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Huntington Station, NY / 251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*NO HIDDEN FEES *This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is offered exclusively at Empire Toyota of Huntington Premium Installed Options include denali ultim...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET2MZ236373
Stock: TU17644P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $53,999Great price$11,017 Below Market18,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3L 6cylEd Martin Buick GMC (Carmel, IN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Carmel, IN / 470 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. ****, *Factory Certified Pre-owned Vehicle!**, *Certified By Carfax- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!***, ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET2LG400319
Stock: 5P7826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- $52,689Great price$11,880 Below Market29,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3L 6cylEchoPark Automotive Syracuse (Cicero) (Cicero, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Cicero, NY / 294 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET3LG259793
Stock: PLG259793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $56,895Good price$5,057 Below Market11,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylLove Buick GMC (Columbia, SC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Columbia, SC / 398 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pacific Blue Metallic 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Diesel 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 JUST SERVICED, KEYLESS ENTRY, FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING, *CE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET7MG341575
Stock: P9280
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-14-2022
- $54,900Good price$5,674 Below Market19,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle3L 6cylImpex Auto Sales (Greensboro, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Greensboro, NC / 245 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD with 19324 miles was carefully inspected and reconditioned by our service team. Impex Auto Sales o...
Dealer Review:
Solid dealership doing high volume of sales. The online rep Paris was great to work with and I would purchase something else from her. Even if this vehicle breaks down in a few months. I feel like if it’s an issue that she's aware of she’d address (with in her means) & I realize that in long run isn’t like she built the cars anyway. ***FYI I never leave reviews good or bad.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET7LG290657
Stock: GT0657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2022
- $59,995Great price$5,792 Below Market45,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only3L 6cylGibson Truck World (Sanford, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sanford, FL / 742 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WWW.GIBSONTRUCKWORLD.COM Diesel 4x4, $4,9100 Denali Ultimate package with moonroof, $2,995 Upgraded 22inch wheels, $1,200 electric running boards, $1,...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FETXMZ252112
Stock: 45044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $62,573Great price$6,041 Below Market10,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylBill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Phoenix, AZ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,954 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I AND II, DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEADS ...
Dealer Review:
Sales service worked with me on interest rates and the bank. Service was friendly and got me out of there fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9FETXMG384450
Stock: CC55573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $66,485Great price$7,818 Below Market7,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylSapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick (Herculaneum, MO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Herculaneum, MO / 699 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Recent Arrival! Certified. Onyx Black 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automat...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET1MZ148835
Stock: 227654
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $53,995Great price$5,624 Below Market3,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylDellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Greenfield, IN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Greenfield, IN / 447 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS**, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (18 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9CETXMZ394328
Stock: CN203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2022
- $52,468Great price$5,081 Below Market10,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylParkway Ford Lincoln (Winston Salem, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Winston Salem, NC / 255 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5570 miles below market average!10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth, 1 Owner, 4WD / AWD, Bluetooth,...
Dealer Review:
We went to Parkway to meet with our salesman Tyler to review Lincolns with an eye on the MKX or the Continental. After going over all of the features and taking a test drive we decided to purchase the Continental. Tyler did a great job of highlighting the features of both cars, comparing the options, and helping us to decide which vehicle had the options that would be best for our long term ownership. The dealership was friendly and inviting and made us feel like we were part of the family. Their selection was great and they were great to work with us on our financing and optional products. We could not have asked for a better experience or better deal on a new 2020 Lincoln Continental. I finally have the car of my dreams with the help of Parkway and the special attention from Tyler!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (18 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9CET8MG386194
Stock: U13514A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2022
- $55,900Great price$10,299 Below Market17,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylWally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Alliance, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Alliance, OH / 232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 3.0L I6 This GMC Sierra 1500 has many features and is well equipped including, One Owner, Local Trade, Collision Warni...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9DET8MZ318533
Stock: GG1530A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $57,432Great price$13,060 Below Market13,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3L 6cylSerra Buick GMC (Washington, MI)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Washington, MI / 387 miles away from Ashburn, VA
New Price! 20' ALUMINUM WHEELS, 4WD, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED & COOLED FRONT POWER BUCKET SEATS, HEATED SECOND ROW SEATING, HEATED LEATHER WR...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9EET8MZ178943
Stock: T301015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
- $58,141Good price$4,091 Below Market12,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylCharles Boyd Chevrolet Buick GMC (Henderson, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Henderson, NC / 194 miles away from Ashburn, VA
New Price!Serviced and Prepared for Sale!, 2 Keys/Remotes, CARFAX 1 Owner!, Local Trade-In!, APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE, ONLINE APPRAISAL, 10-Speed Au...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET6LG291282
Stock: 52-22B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2022
- $48,610Great price$8,385 Below Market48,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylElite Automotive Group (Springfield, MO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Springfield, MO / 868 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Keyless Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Android Audio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyles...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DET4LG240914
Stock: LG240914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2022
- $60,500Great price14,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3L 6cylBoggus Ford (Harlingen, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Harlingen, TX / 1,468 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10538 miles below market average! 22/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX 1-Owner, No Accidents on CARFAX, Recent Trade.Real deals eve...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9EET0MZ333968
Stock: 000W5162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
