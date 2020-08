Used GMC Diesel for Sale Near Me

Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania

JUST IN, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CARFAX 1 OWNER, BOUGHT HERE, LOCAL TRADE, ADULT DRIVEN, ODOR FREE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR PARK ASSIST, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Hill Descent Control, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Package, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLE Convenience Package, SLE Preferred Package, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging. 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Summit White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4D Crew Cab Recent Arrival!

Dealer Review:

Happy with the sales dept for all their help in answering all my concerns and questions. Thank you Mike.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT12YE83FF572469

Stock: Q400364A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020