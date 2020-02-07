Used GMC Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 54,252 miles
$51,995
Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
JUST IN, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CARFAX 1 OWNER, BOUGHT HERE, LOCAL TRADE, ADULT DRIVEN, ODOR FREE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR PARK ASSIST, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Hill Descent Control, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Package, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLE Convenience Package, SLE Preferred Package, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging. 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Summit White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4D Crew Cab Recent Arrival!Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
Dealer Review:
Happy with the sales dept for all their help in answering all my concerns and questions. Thank you Mike.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12YE83FF572469
Stock: Q400364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 110,111 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,498
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car Please Call for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29648E203729
Stock: PU652A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,500
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
Dealer Review:
Quick and easy to work with not pushy and the two we worked with Doug and Neil were really helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1HF158073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,606$1,743 Below Market
Sharp Toyota - Watertown / South Dakota
*LOCAL TRADE IN*, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, **SUNROOF MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION GPS NAV**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, This price includes a $1000.00 finance rebate., Vehicle MUST be financed by Sharp Automotive or rebate will be forfeited back to dealer!, Sierra 2500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White Frost Tricoat, jet black Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 8' Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks, Body-Color Front Bumper, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Hill Descent Control, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, Off-Road Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Chrome Front Fender Emblems. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Our market based pricing Mission at Sharp Automotive is to present market based pricing to all of our customers. Preowned Market based pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market based pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for over 40 years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers. We inspect every car in our state of the art service center by Certified mechanics! We offer a Carfax and our inspection report and information on EVERY vehicle we sell! Come see the Sharp Automotive difference! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEYXJF241910
Stock: 301813A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Terrain SLE15,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,599
Bob Clapper Automotive - Janesville / Wisconsin
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 GMC Terrain SLE Certified. Graphite Gray Metallic **ONE OWNER, ** LOCAL TRADE IN, ++ GM CERTIFIED ++, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, AWD. www.bobclapperautomotive.com. Contact Jennifer in the Internet Department to set up your test drive today! Dealer shall in no way be held liable for any errors or omissions to be found on these web pages. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALUEU0JL262320
Stock: 20RT384
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 134,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,290
Howard Bentley Buick GMC - Albertville / Alabama
BLUETOOTH / MP3, AUDIO PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, cocoa Leather. It's always worth the drive to Howard Bentley...We save you money!!! Howard Bentley Buick GMC is pleased to offer this beautiful 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in mineral metallic. Beautifully equipped with: Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert and Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist), Duramax Plus Package (Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors and Chrome Recovery Hooks), Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Hitch Package (LPO), Trailering Equipment (Trailer Brake Controller), Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, cocoa Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8' Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Front Bumper, Bodyside moldings, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Denali Decor, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Ventilated Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Guidance Plan For 3 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20' Chrome Cast Aluminum, and Wireless Charging! 2
Dealer Review:
Great people!! very nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY3HF139942
Stock: P1032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 29,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,912$1,210 Below Market
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2018 GMC Canyon Denali CARFAX One-Owner. ** One Owner **, Backup Camera, Bose High End Sound Package, Leather Seats, 5' Rectangular Chrome Assist Steps, Automatic temperature control, Black Spray-On Bedliner w/GMC Logo, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Denali-Specific Chrome Grille, Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Preferred Equipment Group 4SD, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Color Touch Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance, Trailering Package, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Front Passenger Seat. 20/28 City/Highway MPG2018 GMC Canyon Denali 4WD 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel BlackAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6EE17J1138349
Stock: P55799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 137,505 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS ** 6.6L V8 ENGINE ** TURBO DIESEL ** ALLISON TRANSMISSION ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** OVER DRIVE ** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ** TOW PACKAGE & TOW/HAUL MODE ** TRAILER BRAKES ** RUNNING BOARDS ** SPRAY IN BED LINER ** CARGO LIGHT ** CHROME GRILL ** 20 INCH FACTORY CHROME RIMS ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/MIRRORS/WINDOWS/LOCKS/SEATS ** DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS ** BACK UP CAMERA ** REAR PARKING ASSISTANCE ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY ** REMOTE ENGINE START ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** LOCKABLE TAILGATE ** AUTO DIM D/N INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** DUAL EXTERIOR EXTENDABLE MIRRORS ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** AUTOMATIC & DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL ** EXTERIOR THERMOMETER ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** MAP LIGHT ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** LIGHTED VANITY MIRROR ** POWER ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS ** UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENERS ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** COMPASS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** FOG LIGHTS ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CD PLAYER ** AUXILIARY PLUG IN ** XM RADIO AVAILABLE ** ONSTAR FEATURE AVAILABLE ** NAVIGATION ** BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ** STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS ** GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS ** POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT LUMBAR ** FRONT BUCKET/HEATED/COOLED/MEMORY SEATS **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121E85CF182511
Stock: 182511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,467 miles
$31,991
Nelson Honda - Martinsville / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP6DE17G1368265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,251 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$51,873$1,460 Below Market
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15658 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Black Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
Dealer Review:
Paid cash for a 2014 Chevy Cruze with 79000 miles. During the initial test drive the vehicle displayed "AC Off Due to High Engine Temp". The salesman assured me that whatever the engine cooling issue is, it would be taken care of by 3PM the next day. The vehicle has now been in for repairs 4 times for a total of 20 days but the problem still exist. The dealership only solution is to refill the coolant reservoir as they continue to deny any problem with the vehicle. I have to keep a gallon jug of coolant in the vehicle as the coolant reservoir runs dry after 250 miles. The vehicle smells like coolant and white smoke comes from the exhaust when I start the engine. They have lied to me from day one and they have no intention of repairing this used lemon they sold me. I would not recommend this dealership to my worst enemy....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE81GF196241
Stock: 6889-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 37,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$484 Below Market
Al Serra Cadillac - Grand Blanc / Michigan
CLEAN Carfax! AWD SLE! HEATED Seats!1.6L DIESEL DOHC. POWER Liftgate! 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Driver Lumbar Control, Remote Start, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Black Side Rails. To save time in the dealership and for your convenience, please call 810-694-5600 to confirm availability and schedule an appointment. 28/38 City/Highway MPG You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALUEU9JL144878
Stock: 2100082Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 93,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.6 DURAMAX V8 DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHAUST BRAKE**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.6L Duramax Diesel, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Exhaust Brake, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Allison Transmission, **Premium Sound, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Bose 6 Speaker Sound System, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 Diesel Heavy Duty SLT Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12REY2KF185167
Stock: 31856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 70,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,980
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY4JF230273
Stock: 20G332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 74,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,588
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Bed Liner, Dual rear wheels, Power Sunroof.2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Onyx BlackAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF165854
Stock: P165854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,977
Dunning Motor Sales - Cambridge / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Cardinal Red Remote Start, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Performance Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Safety Package, Tow Package, Trailer Package, Premium Wheels, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 18' Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Radiator Grille & Fr Bumper Opening Cover, 220 Amp Alternator, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bed Liner, Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Front Springs, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment System, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rubberized-Vinyl Front Floor Mats, Rubberized-Vinyl Rear Floor Mats, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Radio, Snow Plow Prep Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Schedule a test drive today! Contact Dunning Motor Sales at 740-439-4465 or email us at webleads@dunningmotorsales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42UCY2KF203833
Stock: 41776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 98,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,497$2,666 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, XM Radio, 16" x 6.5" Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, XM Radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 46651 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT4K0B64AF108617
Stock: P23474A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 35,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,987
Ramey Motors - Princeton / West Virginia
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Black 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Lifetime no charge WV or VA Inspection Stickers at Ramey Auto Group!, Sierra 2500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Jet Black Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 694 miles below market average! Type your sentence here. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY7JF147628
Stock: 201396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 29,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,996$1,266 Below Market
Royal Buick GMC - Sussex / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Onyx Black 1 Key/Remote/Fob, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather. We're thrilled that you're considering Royal Buick GMC for all your vehicular needs! When you visit us, you'll be treated to the car-shopping and -servicing experience you truly deserve, one catered to your unique wants and needs. No matter where in the North Jersey area you're from or what it is you're looking for, we're confident we have something on our lot that fits your lifestyle and budget. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4137 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study If this sounds like the perfect vehicle for you, then come on over to Royal Buick GMC located on Rt. 23 in Sussex today! We would love to help you find the vehicle you have been searching for!
Dealer Review:
I've done a lot of shopping around at different dealerships, and Royal Buick GMC are by far the best. When I linked them to a comparable vehicle that had a lower base price than theirs, they didn't hesitate to make a very fair adjustment. First thing the next morning they had the car put aside with my name on it and ready for me to test drive. The paperwork was a breeze - no games, just great service. Kevin and Harry were honest and straightforward every step of the way. They are decent, hardworking people. Two days later they followed up with a phone call to make sure everything was to my liking. I will never go to any other dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY4JF146324
Stock: T9779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
