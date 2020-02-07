Used GMC Diesel for Sale Near Me

Royal Buick GMC - Sussex / New Jersey

Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Onyx Black 1 Key/Remote/Fob, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather. We're thrilled that you're considering Royal Buick GMC for all your vehicular needs! When you visit us, you'll be treated to the car-shopping and -servicing experience you truly deserve, one catered to your unique wants and needs. No matter where in the North Jersey area you're from or what it is you're looking for, we're confident we have something on our lot that fits your lifestyle and budget. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4137 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study If this sounds like the perfect vehicle for you, then come on over to Royal Buick GMC located on Rt. 23 in Sussex today! We would love to help you find the vehicle you have been searching for!

Dealer Review:

I've done a lot of shopping around at different dealerships, and Royal Buick GMC are by far the best. When I linked them to a comparable vehicle that had a lower base price than theirs, they didn't hesitate to make a very fair adjustment. First thing the next morning they had the car put aside with my name on it and ready for me to test drive. The paperwork was a breeze - no games, just great service. Kevin and Harry were honest and straightforward every step of the way. They are decent, hardworking people. Two days later they followed up with a phone call to make sure everything was to my liking. I will never go to any other dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT12UEY4JF146324

Stock: T9779

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020